26 Gifts Perfect for Your Favorite High Tea Hostess

  • <p>One of the most enduring beverages in the history of humanity is tea. Chinese legend suggests that humans started drinking it as far back as 2737 BCE, and it's since been the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g33864327/queen-elizabeth-meghan-markle-kate-middleton-royal-family-tea-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:drink of choice" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">drink of choice</a> throughout history for emperors, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/a33536987/queen-elizabeth-favorite-twinings-tea-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:queens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">queens</a>, dignitaries, and of course, the common people. </p><p>It should come as no surprise that tea drinkers take their brew very seriously. Whether you're looking to gift the tea lover in your life some new flavors to explore, some beautiful service-ware, or an out-of-the-box homage to their favorite sip, we've tracked down the perfect gifts for every <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g13408658/tea-advent-calendars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tea devotee" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tea devotee</a>. </p>
    1/27

    26 Gifts Perfect for Your Favorite High Tea Hostess

    One of the most enduring beverages in the history of humanity is tea. Chinese legend suggests that humans started drinking it as far back as 2737 BCE, and it's since been the drink of choice throughout history for emperors, queens, dignitaries, and of course, the common people.

    It should come as no surprise that tea drinkers take their brew very seriously. Whether you're looking to gift the tea lover in your life some new flavors to explore, some beautiful service-ware, or an out-of-the-box homage to their favorite sip, we've tracked down the perfect gifts for every tea devotee.

  • <p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fannie-tea-for-one-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tea tastes better when the teapot and mug match–especially with a pattern as sweet as this floral one. Plus, it stacks for easy storage! </p>
    2/27

    Annie Tea-For-One-Set

    Anthropologie

    anthropologie.com

    $38.00

    Shop Now

    Tea tastes better when the teapot and mug match–especially with a pattern as sweet as this floral one. Plus, it stacks for easy storage!

  • <p><strong>Palais des Thes</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F331-single-estate-loose-teas-from-around-the-world-box-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Take an around-the-world tea tasting from the comfort of your own home with this set of teas. Each tea is made from leaves grown on a single estate, so you can really taste the differences between, say, the Chinese Grand Yunnan Impérial and the Assam Hattiali from India. </p>
    3/27

    Single Estate Loose Teas from Around the World Box Set

    Palais des Thes

    food52.com

    $55.00

    Shop Now

    Take an around-the-world tea tasting from the comfort of your own home with this set of teas. Each tea is made from leaves grown on a single estate, so you can really taste the differences between, say, the Chinese Grand Yunnan Impérial and the Assam Hattiali from India.

  • <p><strong>Chefman</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TYGG2S3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.26305535%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Take the guesswork out of tea making with this automated tea brewer that steeps every tea in <em>just</em> the right temperature water for <em>just</em> the right amount of time. Even better: it has a French Press setting for the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g26064458/gifts-for-coffee-lovers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coffee lover" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coffee lover</a> in your life too. </p>
    4/27

    Tea Infuser

    Chefman

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    Take the guesswork out of tea making with this automated tea brewer that steeps every tea in just the right temperature water for just the right amount of time. Even better: it has a French Press setting for the coffee lover in your life too.

  • <p>davidstea.com</p><p><strong>$2.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.davidstea.com%2Fus_en%2Ftea%2Fcollections%2F24-days-of-tea-shop%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What better holiday gift for your favorite tip sipper than 24 days of flavor? </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g13408658/tea-advent-calendars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tea Advent Calendars for Tea Lovers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tea Advent Calendars for Tea Lovers</a></p>
    5/27

    24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar

    davidstea.com

    $2.00

    Shop Now

    What better holiday gift for your favorite tip sipper than 24 days of flavor?

    More: Tea Advent Calendars for Tea Lovers

  • <p><strong>8 reviews</strong></p><p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Ftearunners%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift of new tastes with this subscription box which delivers a carefully curated collection of four teas to your giftee's doorstep on a monthly, bi-monthly, or tri-monthly basis. The boxes also come in four varieties—all black tea, all herbal tea, all pure tea, or a mixed box option—so the tea-lover in your life always has a brew on hand that's exactly their cup of tea. </p>
    6/27

    Tea Runners Subscription Box

    8 reviews

    cratejoy.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    Give the gift of new tastes with this subscription box which delivers a carefully curated collection of four teas to your giftee's doorstep on a monthly, bi-monthly, or tri-monthly basis. The boxes also come in four varieties—all black tea, all herbal tea, all pure tea, or a mixed box option—so the tea-lover in your life always has a brew on hand that's exactly their cup of tea.

  • <p><strong>Peggy Sue</strong></p><p>bellagifting.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://bellagifting.com/products/peggy-sue-soap-tea-bath-brew-pockets" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give your full body the steep treatment with these botanical-filled pouches that, when dropped into a hot bath, infuse your senses with the relaxing scents of calendula, lavender, chamomile, and rose.</p>
    7/27

    Tea Bath Brew Pockets

    Peggy Sue

    bellagifting.com

    $29.95

    Shop Now

    Give your full body the steep treatment with these botanical-filled pouches that, when dropped into a hot bath, infuse your senses with the relaxing scents of calendula, lavender, chamomile, and rose.

  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbubble-tea-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're a fan of bubble tea—the Asian treat of sweetened tea mixed with bouncy tapioca pearls—you're sure to love this DIY kit that makes brewing up a batch at home even easier. </p>
    8/27

    Bubble Tea Kit

    uncommongoods.com

    $38.00

    Shop Now

    If you're a fan of bubble tea—the Asian treat of sweetened tea mixed with bouncy tapioca pearls—you're sure to love this DIY kit that makes brewing up a batch at home even easier.

  • <p><strong>Charbonnel et Walker</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcharbonnel-et-walker-flavored-chocolate-truffles-in-gift-box%2F4586643&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Infused with bergamot, the fruit that gives Earl Grey tea its unique botanical zip, these chocolate truffles evoke the same flavor as your favorite cuppa. Tea and chocolate pairing, anyone? </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/a2570/best-places-for-tea-in-new-york-city/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Places for Afternoon Tea in New York City" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Places for Afternoon Tea in New York City</a></p>
    9/27

    English Afternoon Tea Chocolate Truffles

    Charbonnel et Walker

    nordstrom.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    Infused with bergamot, the fruit that gives Earl Grey tea its unique botanical zip, these chocolate truffles evoke the same flavor as your favorite cuppa. Tea and chocolate pairing, anyone?

    More: The Best Places for Afternoon Tea in New York City

  • <p>Crate & Barrel</p><p><strong>$9.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Fhoney-spoons%2Fs635016%3Flocaledetail%3DUS%26a%3D1552%26campaignid%3D751206882%26adgroupid%3D43087155321%26targetid%3Dpla-1050787207660%26pla_sku%3D635016%26pcat%3DHSW%26ag%3Dadult%26scid%3Dscplp635016%26sc_intid%3D635016%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw0K-HBhDDARIsAFJ6UGji-1N7IfX7w_wC6d2aaBjI6AAlmLlYwQJd6mMow4JYNwNsWGpyUkAaAn80EALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's no better complement to tea than honey. These honey spoons both add charm and eliminate the mess of a traditional honey pot. </p>
    10/27

    Honey Spoons

    Crate & Barrel

    $9.95

    Shop Now

    There's no better complement to tea than honey. These honey spoons both add charm and eliminate the mess of a traditional honey pot.

  • <p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Ftea-herbs-garden-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Have a tea-lover with a green thumb? Help them grow their own blends with this tea herbs kit. They'll have the perfect little tea garden in just a few weeks. </p>
    11/27

    Tea Herbs Garden Kit

    williams-sonoma.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    Have a tea-lover with a green thumb? Help them grow their own blends with this tea herbs kit. They'll have the perfect little tea garden in just a few weeks.

  • <p><strong>Harrods Biscuits</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$54.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078PPG6M2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.26305535%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What better for a traditional tea time than a box of classic English biscuits from the iconic London department store Harrods?</p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/g23937264/gourmet-food-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gourmet Food Gifts for Everyone on Your List" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gourmet Food Gifts for Everyone on Your List</a></p>
    12/27

    Harrods Heritage Biscuit Assortment

    Harrods Biscuits

    amazon.com

    $54.75

    Shop Now

    What better for a traditional tea time than a box of classic English biscuits from the iconic London department store Harrods?

    More: Gourmet Food Gifts for Everyone on Your List

  • <p>davidstea.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.davidstea.com%2Fus_en%2Fthe-steeper-%252816oz%2529%2F902960US01.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This convenient steeper makes brewing loose leaf tea easier than ever—just add tea, pour over the hot water, let steep, then place the bottom over your mug and press to release perfectly strained tea right into your cup. <em>Voilà</em>. </p>
    13/27

    16 oz Steeper

    davidstea.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    This convenient steeper makes brewing loose leaf tea easier than ever—just add tea, pour over the hot water, let steep, then place the bottom over your mug and press to release perfectly strained tea right into your cup. Voilà.

  • <p><strong>CosmicTeesCo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$16.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F653182429%2Fits-a-tea-shirt-tea-lover-shirt-tea&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's a "tea" shirt—get it? Any punny tea-lover will find this top absolutely tea-lightful. </p>
    14/27

    Tea Lover Shirt

    CosmicTeesCo

    etsy.com

    $16.98

    Shop Now

    It's a "tea" shirt—get it? Any punny tea-lover will find this top absolutely tea-lightful.

  • <p><strong>BambooMN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.75</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0197APCT2/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.26305535%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether your tea fan is jumping in on the matcha craze or a longtime lover of this brilliant green tea, this traditional set includes all the tools they'll need to create the perfect cup. </p>
    15/27

    Matcha Bowl Set

    BambooMN

    amazon.com

    $34.75

    Shop Now

    Whether your tea fan is jumping in on the matcha craze or a longtime lover of this brilliant green tea, this traditional set includes all the tools they'll need to create the perfect cup.

  • <p>society6.com</p><p><strong>$12.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsociety6.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-great-kanagawa-tee_phone-skin%3Fsku%3Ds6-10318856p13a3v742&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>One part artsy, one part playful, this iPhone case inspired by the famous 19th century woodblock print <em>The Great Wave off Kanagawa</em> will fit your brew lover to a "tea."</p>
    16/27

    The Great Kanagawa Tea iPhone Skin

    society6.com

    $12.79

    Shop Now

    One part artsy, one part playful, this iPhone case inspired by the famous 19th century woodblock print The Great Wave off Kanagawa will fit your brew lover to a "tea."

  • <p><strong>$13.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Beauty-Steep-2-Pack-Green-Jasmine/dp/B07RP2LN2F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.26305535%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You know that old trick of putting tea bags over your eyes to make them less puffy? Well now it's easier than ever, with these specially designed eye mask tea bags. </p>
    17/27

    Beauty Steep Tea Bag Eye Masks

    $13.00

    Shop Now

    You know that old trick of putting tea bags over your eyes to make them less puffy? Well now it's easier than ever, with these specially designed eye mask tea bags.

  • <p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fle-creuset-teakettle_4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make tea time a little more stylish with a bold colored stovetop kettle, like this whistling model from classic French brand Le Creuset. </p>
    18/27

    Le Creuset Classic Tea Kettle

    williams-sonoma.com

    $100.00

    Shop Now

    Make tea time a little more stylish with a bold colored stovetop kettle, like this whistling model from classic French brand Le Creuset.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sipsby.com%2Fpages%2Fgift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p><strong>$45 for 3 months</strong></p><p><strong>sipsby.com</strong></p><p>Help them broaden their tea horizons with a monthly subscription box filled with samplings of four different teas specially chosen for your giftee based on their tasting profile and preferences. </p>
    19/27

    Sips by Subscription Box

    SHOP NOW

    $45 for 3 months

    sipsby.com

    Help them broaden their tea horizons with a monthly subscription box filled with samplings of four different teas specially chosen for your giftee based on their tasting profile and preferences.

  • <p><strong>Exclusives</strong></p><p>art.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.art.com%2Fproducts%2Fp15391885-sa-i3700211%2Fbotanical-image-of-tea-plant.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the tea drinker whose love goes beyond the leaf, this print examining the botanical structure of the tea plant will be a decorative reminder of their favorite drink. </p>
    20/27

    Tea Plant Botanical Print

    Exclusives

    art.com

    $49.00

    Shop Now

    For the tea drinker whose love goes beyond the leaf, this print examining the botanical structure of the tea plant will be a decorative reminder of their favorite drink.

  • <p><strong>Owl's Brew</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IH8KHMW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.26305535%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The typical cocktail mixer gets a tea spin with this tea-infused flavor. Add your favorite spirit and enjoy a citrusy tea concoction. The brand also offers a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Owls-Brew-Mixer-Chai-Pina-Colada-16-Fl-Oz/dp/B01IH8KHL8?ref_=ast_sto_dp&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.26305535%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chai" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">chai</a> Piña Colada so you can vary your tea-themed drinks. </p>
    21/27

    Citrus Sweet Tea Owl's Brew Mixer, 16 Ounce Bottle

    Owl's Brew

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    The typical cocktail mixer gets a tea spin with this tea-infused flavor. Add your favorite spirit and enjoy a citrusy tea concoction. The brand also offers a chai Piña Colada so you can vary your tea-themed drinks.

  • <p><strong>Fresh</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fblack-tea-instant-perfecting-mask-P217513&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who says tea is just for drinking? This antioxidant-rich, tea-infused face mask will instantly make your complexion look smoother and brighter. </p>
    22/27

    Black Tea Instant Perfecting Mask

    Fresh

    sephora.com

    $38.00

    Shop Now

    Who says tea is just for drinking? This antioxidant-rich, tea-infused face mask will instantly make your complexion look smoother and brighter.

  • <p><strong>Christofle </strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$400.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fchristofle-mood-espresso-spoons-set-of-6%3FID%3D2643146&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For tea lovers at the height of luxury, there would be nothing more impressive than pulling out this Christofle egg of small spoons for their high tea. The whimsical shape and rose gold shade are sure to delight. </p>
    23/27

    Mood Espresso Spoons, Set of 6

    Christofle

    bloomingdales.com

    $400.00

    Shop Now

    For tea lovers at the height of luxury, there would be nothing more impressive than pulling out this Christofle egg of small spoons for their high tea. The whimsical shape and rose gold shade are sure to delight.

  • <p>drizly.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Ffirefly-sweet-tea-vodka%2Fp3347%3Fis_autocomplete%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made from real South Carolina tea leaves grown just down the road from the distillery and Louisiana sugarcane, this sweet tea infused vodka is just right for classic Southern cocktails or drinking straight from your julep glass. </p>
    24/27

    Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka

    drizly.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    Made from real South Carolina tea leaves grown just down the road from the distillery and Louisiana sugarcane, this sweet tea infused vodka is just right for classic Southern cocktails or drinking straight from your julep glass.

  • <p><strong>Homesick candles</strong></p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhomesick.com%2Fproducts%2Funited-kingdom-candle%3Fcurrency%3DUSD%26variant%3D291326787601%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw0K-HBhDDARIsAFJ6UGjAFcmjUc2UbK64ZgrVK5tvA7pPLYszJuW5Z2e4kciFNEJXJdV0nXMaAs_wEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You don't have to be a homesick Brit to appreciate this candle. With notes of bergamot, rain, earl grey tea, toffee, and sugar, it'll make your whole flat smell like a freshly brewed cuppa. How cozy. </p>
    25/27

    United Kingdom Candle

    Homesick candles

    $34.00

    Shop Now

    You don't have to be a homesick Brit to appreciate this candle. With notes of bergamot, rain, earl grey tea, toffee, and sugar, it'll make your whole flat smell like a freshly brewed cuppa. How cozy.

  • <p><strong>Innisfree</strong></p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.innisfree.com/au/en/product/productView.do?prdSeq=30187" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This lip mask uses Jeju green tea powder and green tea seed oil to moisturize your lips while you sleep. </p>
    26/27

    Green Tea Hydrating Lip Sleeping Mask

    Innisfree

    $22.00

    Shop Now

    This lip mask uses Jeju green tea powder and green tea seed oil to moisturize your lips while you sleep.

  • <p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$117.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Ffortnum-and-mason-teapot-infuser-and-tea-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg26305535%2Fgifts-for-tea-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In this deluxe gift set, you'll get famed British tea-maker Fortnum and Mason's most popular flavor, the Royal Blend, along with a beautiful teapot-shaped infuser. </p>
    27/27

    Fortnum and Mason Teapot Infuser and Tea Set

    williams-sonoma.com

    $117.95

    Shop Now

    In this deluxe gift set, you'll get famed British tea-maker Fortnum and Mason's most popular flavor, the Royal Blend, along with a beautiful teapot-shaped infuser.

