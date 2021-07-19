The Tastiest Food Subscription Boxes to Cook, Snack, and Savor

  • <p>Nowadays it seems like you can get a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/collectibles/g24413909/best-subscription-boxes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:subscription box for everything" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">subscription box for everything</a>, and food is certainly no exception. From meal boxes that take the hassle out of dinner prep to boxes that will expand your snack horizons, boxes packed with decadent treats and ones that will help keep your diet on track, there's a food subscription box for every type of eater, and we've rounded up some of the best right here. </p>
    1/18

    The Tastiest Food Subscription Boxes to Cook, Snack, and Savor

    Nowadays it seems like you can get a subscription box for everything, and food is certainly no exception. From meal boxes that take the hassle out of dinner prep to boxes that will expand your snack horizons, boxes packed with decadent treats and ones that will help keep your diet on track, there's a food subscription box for every type of eater, and we've rounded up some of the best right here.

  • <p>mouth.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mouth.com%2Fproducts%2Fsnacks-of-the-month-club&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you live for the nibbles, this scrumptious monthly subscription box will give you plenty to nosh. Each box is filled with options that will soothe any snack craving, from salty (think: mouthwatering pickles and sun-popped popcorn) to sweet (say, a grown-up Pop Tart-style pastry or artisan caramels) to hunger-bust (flavor-packed granola bars or hearty fruit and nut mixes) so you're never left wanting. </p>
    2/18

    Monthly Snack Box

    mouth.com

    $60.00

    Shop Now

    If you live for the nibbles, this scrumptious monthly subscription box will give you plenty to nosh. Each box is filled with options that will soothe any snack craving, from salty (think: mouthwatering pickles and sun-popped popcorn) to sweet (say, a grown-up Pop Tart-style pastry or artisan caramels) to hunger-bust (flavor-packed granola bars or hearty fruit and nut mixes) so you're never left wanting.

  • <p><strong>Starting from $8.99 per serving</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blueapron.com&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Possibly the most recognizable name in the meal box business, Blue Apron bridges the gap between cooking and ordering in by delivering a box of carefully portioned ingredients (boxes come in either 2 or 4 serving recipe sizes) and easy recipes (most cook up in 20 minutes or less) to make a fresh meal. You can adjust between 2, 3, or 4 recipes per week, and also choose from a vegetarian plan or one designed with WW (formerly Weight Watchers) so all of your meals are tailored to your lifestyle. </p>
    3/18

    Blue Apron

    Starting from $8.99 per serving

    SHOP NOW

    Possibly the most recognizable name in the meal box business, Blue Apron bridges the gap between cooking and ordering in by delivering a box of carefully portioned ingredients (boxes come in either 2 or 4 serving recipe sizes) and easy recipes (most cook up in 20 minutes or less) to make a fresh meal. You can adjust between 2, 3, or 4 recipes per week, and also choose from a vegetarian plan or one designed with WW (formerly Weight Watchers) so all of your meals are tailored to your lifestyle.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>murrayscheese.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.murrayscheese.com%2Fcheesemongers-picks-of-the-month%3Fquantity%3D1%26custcol_monthly_club_duration%3D4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're serious about cheese, it's time to expand your tasting horizons with this monthly box of fantastic <em>fromage</em>, filled with selections specially chosen by the famous cheesemongers at NYC cheese icon Murray's. The pros choose only the most exciting, most perfectly ripened cheese from both domestic and international producers and then send them on to you—you know, just in case you needed an excuse to host a monthly cheese tasting.</p>
    4/18

    Cheesemonger's Picks: Cheese of the Month Club

    murrayscheese.com

    $75.00

    Shop Now

    If you're serious about cheese, it's time to expand your tasting horizons with this monthly box of fantastic fromage, filled with selections specially chosen by the famous cheesemongers at NYC cheese icon Murray's. The pros choose only the most exciting, most perfectly ripened cheese from both domestic and international producers and then send them on to you—you know, just in case you needed an excuse to host a monthly cheese tasting.

  • <p><strong>Starting from $9.99 per meal plus shipping</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgreenchef.com%2Fhome&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>For those on specialized diets like keto or paleo, living a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle, or those just looking for more balanced meal options, Green Chef offers a variety of thoughtfully planned meals. As with other meal box services, you choose your plan and then they send you pre-portioned USDA certified organic ingredients that meet your particular dietary needs and cook up in about 30 minutes. </p>
    5/18

    Green Chef

    Starting from $9.99 per meal plus shipping

    SHOP NOW

    For those on specialized diets like keto or paleo, living a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle, or those just looking for more balanced meal options, Green Chef offers a variety of thoughtfully planned meals. As with other meal box services, you choose your plan and then they send you pre-portioned USDA certified organic ingredients that meet your particular dietary needs and cook up in about 30 minutes.

  • <p><strong>Small-Batch</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F4176-genius-desserts-small-batch-organic-chocolate-w-subscription-option&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For those who feel a day isn't complete without chocolate, give your self-treating an upgrade with a monthly subscription to Raaka's bean-to-bar chocolates. Each box comes with 3 bars of the brand's signature bars crafted from ethically-sourced single origin cacao beans in a range of both classic and adventurous flavors like Pink Sea Salt, Green Tea Crunch and Pretzels & Mustard. </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/g34934934/best-boxed-chocolates/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best Chocolates for Any Occasion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Best Chocolates for Any Occasion </a></p>
    6/18

    Small-Batch Organic Chocolate Subscription

    Small-Batch

    food52.com

    $98.00

    Shop Now

    For those who feel a day isn't complete without chocolate, give your self-treating an upgrade with a monthly subscription to Raaka's bean-to-bar chocolates. Each box comes with 3 bars of the brand's signature bars crafted from ethically-sourced single origin cacao beans in a range of both classic and adventurous flavors like Pink Sea Salt, Green Tea Crunch and Pretzels & Mustard.

    More: Best Chocolates for Any Occasion

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Starting from $5.99 per item</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.daily-harvest.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>For eating good on the go, Daily Harvest simplifies things by putting everything you need to pull together a quick, delicious soup, bowl, smoothie, or latte in a handy, frozen container. Focused on healthy, organic recipes in both sweet and savory options, it's the perfect solution for those who feel too busy to eat well. </p>
    7/18

    Daily Harvest

    Starting from $5.99 per item

    SHOP NOW

    For eating good on the go, Daily Harvest simplifies things by putting everything you need to pull together a quick, delicious soup, bowl, smoothie, or latte in a handy, frozen container. Focused on healthy, organic recipes in both sweet and savory options, it's the perfect solution for those who feel too busy to eat well.

  • <p>porterroad.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fporterroad.com%2Fpages%2Fselect-your-box&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meat may not be the first thing that jumps to mind when you think of subscription boxes, but maybe it should be. After all, for many of use a protein is the centerpiece of the plate, and these boxes (Porter Road offers options that include all beef, a mix of beef and pork cuts, grilling essential cuts, meal-prepping basics, and even a breakfast-centric option) make planning stand-out meaty meals practically effortless.</p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/a8950/best-butcher-shops-and-mail-order-beef/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Mail-Order Beef and Butcher Shops" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Mail-Order Beef and Butcher Shops</a></p>
    8/18

    Meat Subscription Box

    porterroad.com

    $100.00

    Shop Now

    Meat may not be the first thing that jumps to mind when you think of subscription boxes, but maybe it should be. After all, for many of use a protein is the centerpiece of the plate, and these boxes (Porter Road offers options that include all beef, a mix of beef and pork cuts, grilling essential cuts, meal-prepping basics, and even a breakfast-centric option) make planning stand-out meaty meals practically effortless.

    More: The Best Mail-Order Beef and Butcher Shops

  • <p><strong>Frog Hollow</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$200.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F3961-frog-hollow-fruit-of-the-month-club&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We can't say for sure that an apple a day keeps the doctor away but we can promise that a whole box of fresh seasonal fruit each month will definitely keep your tastebuds happy. Each box comes packed with three pounds of the very finest seasonal fruits from California, including core fruits like apples and pears and stonefruit like peaches and plums so there's always something ripe and fresh to try. </p>
    9/18

    Fruit of the Month Club

    Frog Hollow

    food52.com

    $200.00

    Shop Now

    We can't say for sure that an apple a day keeps the doctor away but we can promise that a whole box of fresh seasonal fruit each month will definitely keep your tastebuds happy. Each box comes packed with three pounds of the very finest seasonal fruits from California, including core fruits like apples and pears and stonefruit like peaches and plums so there's always something ripe and fresh to try.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Starting from $8.99 per serving</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hellofresh.com&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>HelloFresh's focus is on creating easy to follow recipes made from high-quality ingredients—a model that's made it the most popular meal box in the U.S. All of the recipes are tested to be equal parts tasty and easy to make, even for culinary beginners, with plan options that include all-veggie choices, a low calorie option, and even a plan full of kid-approved recipes for those with picky eaters in the house.</p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g27615659/best-wine-subscription-boxes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Wine Subscription Boxes for Every Type of Wine Lover" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Wine Subscription Boxes for Every Type of Wine Lover</a></p>
    10/18

    HelloFresh

    Starting from $8.99 per serving

    SHOP NOW

    HelloFresh's focus is on creating easy to follow recipes made from high-quality ingredients—a model that's made it the most popular meal box in the U.S. All of the recipes are tested to be equal parts tasty and easy to make, even for culinary beginners, with plan options that include all-veggie choices, a low calorie option, and even a plan full of kid-approved recipes for those with picky eaters in the house.

    More: The Best Wine Subscription Boxes for Every Type of Wine Lover

  • <p>thissaveslives.com</p><p><strong>$14.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthissaveslives.com%2Fproducts%2Fkids-variety-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for a snack option you can feel good about, This Saves Lives not only offers tasty gluten-free and allergy-conscious snack bars and krispy treats for adults and kids, their subscription service, The Table, also provides food for children struggling with malnutrition. </p>
    11/18

    This Saves Lives The Table

    thissaveslives.com

    $14.95

    Shop Now

    If you're looking for a snack option you can feel good about, This Saves Lives not only offers tasty gluten-free and allergy-conscious snack bars and krispy treats for adults and kids, their subscription service, The Table, also provides food for children struggling with malnutrition.

  • <p><strong>Starting from $4.99 per serving</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everyplate.com&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>If you're looking for value in your meal subscription box, EveryPlate has your back. With minimal packaging and simple, tasty recipes, their focus is on making home cooking easy and affordable with recipes like Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken, Pork and Poblano Tacos, and of course, the classic American hamburger. </p>
    12/18

    EveryPlate

    Starting from $4.99 per serving

    SHOP NOW

    If you're looking for value in your meal subscription box, EveryPlate has your back. With minimal packaging and simple, tasty recipes, their focus is on making home cooking easy and affordable with recipes like Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken, Pork and Poblano Tacos, and of course, the classic American hamburger.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fpiquant-post%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spice up your life—and your palette—with this spice subscription box. Each month, the box delivers four freshly ground (filler and preservative-free) spice blends along with curated recipe cards to help you experience global flavors like Vietnamese Pho spices, Urfa Biber, and Argentine Pampas, from the comfort of your kitchen. </p>
    13/18

    Piquant Post

    cratejoy.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    Spice up your life—and your palette—with this spice subscription box. Each month, the box delivers four freshly ground (filler and preservative-free) spice blends along with curated recipe cards to help you experience global flavors like Vietnamese Pho spices, Urfa Biber, and Argentine Pampas, from the comfort of your kitchen.

  • <p>bluecirclefoods.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbluecirclefoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fseafood-subscription%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Starting from $39 per month.</strong></p><p>Getting more seafood into your diet is a breeze with this subscription box. With it, you can get a variety of responsibly-source flash frozen seafood (options include everything from wild-caught cod and salmon to shrimp, smoked salmon, and fish-shaped bites for the little ones) delivered to your door every month, two months, or three months. </p>
    14/18

    Seafood Subscription

    bluecirclefoods.com

    Shop Now

    Starting from $39 per month.

    Getting more seafood into your diet is a breeze with this subscription box. With it, you can get a variety of responsibly-source flash frozen seafood (options include everything from wild-caught cod and salmon to shrimp, smoked salmon, and fish-shaped bites for the little ones) delivered to your door every month, two months, or three months.

  • <p>purplecarrot.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purplecarrot.com%2Fplans&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Starting from $9.99 per serving</strong></p><p>Whether you're living vegan or just want to incorporate more plant-based meals into your diet, Purple Carrot makes it easier with artfully planned meals like Thai Coconut Corn Chowder and Crispy Cauliflower Pakoras, all of them animal-product free. </p>
    15/18

    Purple Carrot

    purplecarrot.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    Starting from $9.99 per serving

    Whether you're living vegan or just want to incorporate more plant-based meals into your diet, Purple Carrot makes it easier with artfully planned meals like Thai Coconut Corn Chowder and Crispy Cauliflower Pakoras, all of them animal-product free.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>factor75.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.factor75.com%2Fr%2Fhome&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Starting from $11 per meal</strong></p><p>Take the fuss and filler out of figuring out what to do for lunch with these dietician-approved meals that are ready to heat and eat. Filled with health-conscious options, you can choose from an array of keto-friendly, low calorie, low carb, or plant based, to suit your particular needs and keep you on track. </p>
    16/18

    Factor

    factor75.com

    Shop Now

    Starting from $11 per meal

    Take the fuss and filler out of figuring out what to do for lunch with these dietician-approved meals that are ready to heat and eat. Filled with health-conscious options, you can choose from an array of keto-friendly, low calorie, low carb, or plant based, to suit your particular needs and keep you on track.

  • <p><strong>Small-Batch</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$120.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F3081-small-batch-quarterly-hot-sauce-subscription&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the person who slathers hot sauce on everything, this box will ensure that they always have something new to try. The year-long, quarterly subscription delivers the tastiest hot sauces (12 in all) from small-batch purveyors all over the country right to your door. </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/g23937264/gourmet-food-gifts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gourmet Food Gifts for Everyone on Your List" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gourmet Food Gifts for Everyone on Your List</a></p>
    17/18

    Small-Batch Quarterly Hot Sauce Subscription

    Small-Batch

    food52.com

    $120.00

    Shop Now

    For the person who slathers hot sauce on everything, this box will ensure that they always have something new to try. The year-long, quarterly subscription delivers the tastiest hot sauces (12 in all) from small-batch purveyors all over the country right to your door.

    More: Gourmet Food Gifts for Everyone on Your List

  • <p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$24.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fclassic-candy-box%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Treat yourself, and your inner kid, to a taste of nostalgia in the form of this classic candy subscription box. Each monthly delivery is filled with 1-1.5 pounds of chocolates and candies whose recipes date from the 1900s to the 1980s sure to spark childhood memories. </p>
    18/18

    Classic Candy Box

    cratejoy.com

    $24.97

    Shop Now

    Treat yourself, and your inner kid, to a taste of nostalgia in the form of this classic candy subscription box. Each monthly delivery is filled with 1-1.5 pounds of chocolates and candies whose recipes date from the 1900s to the 1980s sure to spark childhood memories.

<p>Nowadays it seems like you can get a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/collectibles/g24413909/best-subscription-boxes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:subscription box for everything" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">subscription box for everything</a>, and food is certainly no exception. From meal boxes that take the hassle out of dinner prep to boxes that will expand your snack horizons, boxes packed with decadent treats and ones that will help keep your diet on track, there's a food subscription box for every type of eater, and we've rounded up some of the best right here. </p>
<p>mouth.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mouth.com%2Fproducts%2Fsnacks-of-the-month-club&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you live for the nibbles, this scrumptious monthly subscription box will give you plenty to nosh. Each box is filled with options that will soothe any snack craving, from salty (think: mouthwatering pickles and sun-popped popcorn) to sweet (say, a grown-up Pop Tart-style pastry or artisan caramels) to hunger-bust (flavor-packed granola bars or hearty fruit and nut mixes) so you're never left wanting. </p>
<p><strong>Starting from $8.99 per serving</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blueapron.com&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Possibly the most recognizable name in the meal box business, Blue Apron bridges the gap between cooking and ordering in by delivering a box of carefully portioned ingredients (boxes come in either 2 or 4 serving recipe sizes) and easy recipes (most cook up in 20 minutes or less) to make a fresh meal. You can adjust between 2, 3, or 4 recipes per week, and also choose from a vegetarian plan or one designed with WW (formerly Weight Watchers) so all of your meals are tailored to your lifestyle. </p>
<p>murrayscheese.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.murrayscheese.com%2Fcheesemongers-picks-of-the-month%3Fquantity%3D1%26custcol_monthly_club_duration%3D4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're serious about cheese, it's time to expand your tasting horizons with this monthly box of fantastic <em>fromage</em>, filled with selections specially chosen by the famous cheesemongers at NYC cheese icon Murray's. The pros choose only the most exciting, most perfectly ripened cheese from both domestic and international producers and then send them on to you—you know, just in case you needed an excuse to host a monthly cheese tasting.</p>
<p><strong>Starting from $9.99 per meal plus shipping</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgreenchef.com%2Fhome&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>For those on specialized diets like keto or paleo, living a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle, or those just looking for more balanced meal options, Green Chef offers a variety of thoughtfully planned meals. As with other meal box services, you choose your plan and then they send you pre-portioned USDA certified organic ingredients that meet your particular dietary needs and cook up in about 30 minutes. </p>
<p><strong>Small-Batch</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F4176-genius-desserts-small-batch-organic-chocolate-w-subscription-option&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For those who feel a day isn't complete without chocolate, give your self-treating an upgrade with a monthly subscription to Raaka's bean-to-bar chocolates. Each box comes with 3 bars of the brand's signature bars crafted from ethically-sourced single origin cacao beans in a range of both classic and adventurous flavors like Pink Sea Salt, Green Tea Crunch and Pretzels & Mustard. </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/g34934934/best-boxed-chocolates/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best Chocolates for Any Occasion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Best Chocolates for Any Occasion </a></p>
<p><strong>Starting from $5.99 per item</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.daily-harvest.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>For eating good on the go, Daily Harvest simplifies things by putting everything you need to pull together a quick, delicious soup, bowl, smoothie, or latte in a handy, frozen container. Focused on healthy, organic recipes in both sweet and savory options, it's the perfect solution for those who feel too busy to eat well. </p>
<p>porterroad.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fporterroad.com%2Fpages%2Fselect-your-box&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meat may not be the first thing that jumps to mind when you think of subscription boxes, but maybe it should be. After all, for many of use a protein is the centerpiece of the plate, and these boxes (Porter Road offers options that include all beef, a mix of beef and pork cuts, grilling essential cuts, meal-prepping basics, and even a breakfast-centric option) make planning stand-out meaty meals practically effortless.</p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/a8950/best-butcher-shops-and-mail-order-beef/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Mail-Order Beef and Butcher Shops" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Mail-Order Beef and Butcher Shops</a></p>
<p><strong>Frog Hollow</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$200.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F3961-frog-hollow-fruit-of-the-month-club&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We can't say for sure that an apple a day keeps the doctor away but we can promise that a whole box of fresh seasonal fruit each month will definitely keep your tastebuds happy. Each box comes packed with three pounds of the very finest seasonal fruits from California, including core fruits like apples and pears and stonefruit like peaches and plums so there's always something ripe and fresh to try. </p>
<p><strong>Starting from $8.99 per serving</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hellofresh.com&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>HelloFresh's focus is on creating easy to follow recipes made from high-quality ingredients—a model that's made it the most popular meal box in the U.S. All of the recipes are tested to be equal parts tasty and easy to make, even for culinary beginners, with plan options that include all-veggie choices, a low calorie option, and even a plan full of kid-approved recipes for those with picky eaters in the house.</p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g27615659/best-wine-subscription-boxes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Wine Subscription Boxes for Every Type of Wine Lover" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Wine Subscription Boxes for Every Type of Wine Lover</a></p>
<p>thissaveslives.com</p><p><strong>$14.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthissaveslives.com%2Fproducts%2Fkids-variety-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for a snack option you can feel good about, This Saves Lives not only offers tasty gluten-free and allergy-conscious snack bars and krispy treats for adults and kids, their subscription service, The Table, also provides food for children struggling with malnutrition. </p>
<p><strong>Starting from $4.99 per serving</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everyplate.com&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>If you're looking for value in your meal subscription box, EveryPlate has your back. With minimal packaging and simple, tasty recipes, their focus is on making home cooking easy and affordable with recipes like Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken, Pork and Poblano Tacos, and of course, the classic American hamburger. </p>
<p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fpiquant-post%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spice up your life—and your palette—with this spice subscription box. Each month, the box delivers four freshly ground (filler and preservative-free) spice blends along with curated recipe cards to help you experience global flavors like Vietnamese Pho spices, Urfa Biber, and Argentine Pampas, from the comfort of your kitchen. </p>
<p>bluecirclefoods.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbluecirclefoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fseafood-subscription%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Starting from $39 per month.</strong></p><p>Getting more seafood into your diet is a breeze with this subscription box. With it, you can get a variety of responsibly-source flash frozen seafood (options include everything from wild-caught cod and salmon to shrimp, smoked salmon, and fish-shaped bites for the little ones) delivered to your door every month, two months, or three months. </p>
<p>purplecarrot.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purplecarrot.com%2Fplans&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Starting from $9.99 per serving</strong></p><p>Whether you're living vegan or just want to incorporate more plant-based meals into your diet, Purple Carrot makes it easier with artfully planned meals like Thai Coconut Corn Chowder and Crispy Cauliflower Pakoras, all of them animal-product free. </p>
<p>factor75.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.factor75.com%2Fr%2Fhome&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Starting from $11 per meal</strong></p><p>Take the fuss and filler out of figuring out what to do for lunch with these dietician-approved meals that are ready to heat and eat. Filled with health-conscious options, you can choose from an array of keto-friendly, low calorie, low carb, or plant based, to suit your particular needs and keep you on track. </p>
<p><strong>Small-Batch</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$120.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F3081-small-batch-quarterly-hot-sauce-subscription&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the person who slathers hot sauce on everything, this box will ensure that they always have something new to try. The year-long, quarterly subscription delivers the tastiest hot sauces (12 in all) from small-batch purveyors all over the country right to your door. </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/g23937264/gourmet-food-gifts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gourmet Food Gifts for Everyone on Your List" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gourmet Food Gifts for Everyone on Your List</a></p>
<p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$24.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fclassic-candy-box%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg28966801%2Fbest-food-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Treat yourself, and your inner kid, to a taste of nostalgia in the form of this classic candy subscription box. Each monthly delivery is filled with 1-1.5 pounds of chocolates and candies whose recipes date from the 1900s to the 1980s sure to spark childhood memories. </p>

From fast meal boxes to simpler snacking, these are the best boxes to make your eating life easier.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories