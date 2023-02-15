Tackle Projects Large and Small With These Tools for Landscapers, Homeowners, and Garden Aficionados

  • <p>From small backyards to acres of field, landscaping is a demanding yet rewarding way homeowners can beautify their property, increase curb appeal, and make outdoor areas more pleasant. Landscaping includes everything from chopping down foliage and hauling gravel to pruning flowers and tending to a garden. As a result, the skill and tools needed to be a successful landscaper vary drastically. </p><p>Landscaping requires many specialized tools as well as simpler, more general equipment, but there are several mainstay tools everyone should have in their sheds—as simple as shovels and <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/tools/reviews/g122/we-test-the-best-battery-powered-lawnmowers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lawn mowers" class="link ">lawn mowers</a>. If your property has varied foliage or terrain, you might need specialized tools like <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g36050503/lawn-edgers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:handheld edgers" class="link ">handheld edgers</a> and electric pole saws. </p><p>Whether you're a seasoned professional looking to round out your tool collection or a first-time homeowner hoping to manage your backyard, make sure to check out the best and most essential tools for landscaping. We made sure all of these tools are high-quality, durable, and made by brands we've come to trust.</p>
    1/19

    Tackle Projects Large and Small With These Tools for Landscapers, Homeowners, and Garden Aficionados

    From small backyards to acres of field, landscaping is a demanding yet rewarding way homeowners can beautify their property, increase curb appeal, and make outdoor areas more pleasant. Landscaping includes everything from chopping down foliage and hauling gravel to pruning flowers and tending to a garden. As a result, the skill and tools needed to be a successful landscaper vary drastically.

    Landscaping requires many specialized tools as well as simpler, more general equipment, but there are several mainstay tools everyone should have in their sheds—as simple as shovels and lawn mowers. If your property has varied foliage or terrain, you might need specialized tools like handheld edgers and electric pole saws.

    Whether you're a seasoned professional looking to round out your tool collection or a first-time homeowner hoping to manage your backyard, make sure to check out the best and most essential tools for landscaping. We made sure all of these tools are high-quality, durable, and made by brands we've come to trust.

    Popular Mechanics
  • <p><strong>Union Tools</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0042T504G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made with carbon steel, the Union Tools round point shovel is built to dig anything. The shovel has a turned step design on that back end of the blade to place your feet for more leverage when you dig. Additionally, the shovel comes with a D-grip handle to give you more power as you lift out dirt. </p>
    2/19

    1) Poly D-Grip Round Point Shovel

    Union Tools

    amazon.com

    $27.57

    Shop Now

    Made with carbon steel, the Union Tools round point shovel is built to dig anything. The shovel has a turned step design on that back end of the blade to place your feet for more leverage when you dig. Additionally, the shovel comes with a D-grip handle to give you more power as you lift out dirt.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Ego</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$548.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FEgo-Power-21-Select-Cut-Xp-Mower-With-Touch-Drive-Bare-Tool%2F715960136&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg42827313%2Fbest-tools-for-landscapers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/tools/reviews/g122/we-test-the-best-battery-powered-lawnmowers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:electric lawn mowers" class="link ">electric lawn mowers</a>, the Ego Power+ 21 Select Cut Xp mower is a quality option. This landscaping tool is built to work with a 56-volt battery to provide you with more than an hour of runtime per charge—perfect for a small yard. </p><p>The multi-blade system is designed to customize cut lengths based on your personal preference with ease. </p>
    3/19

    2) Power+ 21 Select Cut Xp Lawn Mower

    Ego

    walmart.com

    $548.00

    Shop Now

    When it comes to electric lawn mowers, the Ego Power+ 21 Select Cut Xp mower is a quality option. This landscaping tool is built to work with a 56-volt battery to provide you with more than an hour of runtime per charge—perfect for a small yard.

    The multi-blade system is designed to customize cut lengths based on your personal preference with ease.

    walmart.com
  • <p><strong>Tabor Tools</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$31.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M3WMUF5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One of the most versatile tools for tending to your plant life, hedge shears are built to shape, cut, and trim your backyard. The Tabor Tools hedge shears are designed with a wavy blade for more accurate shaping and closer precision on bushes.</p><p>The shears come with shock-absorbing rubber handles for easier grip and an adjustable blade tension that tailors the device to different types of plants. </p>
    4/19

    3) Hedge Shears

    Tabor Tools

    amazon.com

    $31.99

    Shop Now

    One of the most versatile tools for tending to your plant life, hedge shears are built to shape, cut, and trim your backyard. The Tabor Tools hedge shears are designed with a wavy blade for more accurate shaping and closer precision on bushes.

    The shears come with shock-absorbing rubber handles for easier grip and an adjustable blade tension that tailors the device to different types of plants.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Gorilla Carts</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$247.71</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01BECQF6K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Especially for larger yards or bigger landscaping projects, you need a <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/lawn-garden/g37291690/best-wheelbarrows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:carrying or dump cart" class="link ">carrying or dump cart</a>. The Gorilla Carts dump cart holds up to 1,200 pounds without any damage or malfunction, so the carts should be able to hold more than you can pull.</p><p>The cart is also designed with an easy to use dumping mechanism so you won’t need to struggle to lift up hundreds of pounds just to empty out its contents. It’s probably one of the most underrated and overlooked tools for landscapers—you’ll use it more than you think.</p>
    5/19

    4) Heavy-Duty Poly Yard Dump Cart

    Gorilla Carts

    amazon.com

    $247.71

    Shop Now

    Especially for larger yards or bigger landscaping projects, you need a carrying or dump cart. The Gorilla Carts dump cart holds up to 1,200 pounds without any damage or malfunction, so the carts should be able to hold more than you can pull.

    The cart is also designed with an easy to use dumping mechanism so you won’t need to struggle to lift up hundreds of pounds just to empty out its contents. It’s probably one of the most underrated and overlooked tools for landscapers—you’ll use it more than you think.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Black+Decker</strong></p><p>lowes.com</p><p><strong>$168.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2F--%2F5001882161&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg42827313%2Fbest-tools-for-landscapers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For high level shaping and <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/tools/g1961/best-hedge-trimmers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:trimming" class="link ">trimming</a>, the Black+Decker 40-Volt electric hedge trimmer is more than up to the task. This tool has 24-inch blades to provide maximum coverage without needing to trim the same areas again and again. On a full charge, the trimmer covers up to 6,000 square feet of foliage. </p>
    6/19

    5) 40-Volt Max 24-in Dual Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer

    Black+Decker

    lowes.com

    $168.48

    Shop Now

    For high level shaping and trimming, the Black+Decker 40-Volt electric hedge trimmer is more than up to the task. This tool has 24-inch blades to provide maximum coverage without needing to trim the same areas again and again. On a full charge, the trimmer covers up to 6,000 square feet of foliage.

    lowes.com
  • <p><strong>DeWalt</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$225.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MZAEN8C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We've long trusted DeWalt for its reliable power tools and equipment, and the Flexvolt string trimmer is no exception. With a 15-inch cutting swath and a powerful electric motor, the device clears heavy brush and overgrowth quickly and efficiently for easy landscaping. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/tools/reviews/g145/the-best-new-string-trimmers-comparison-test/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:string trimmer" class="link ">string trimmer</a> is designed with a variable speed trigger to help you use extra power when you need it and save battery life when you don't. </p>
    7/19

    6) Flexvolt 60V MAX String Trimmer

    DeWalt

    amazon.com

    $225.00

    Shop Now

    We've long trusted DeWalt for its reliable power tools and equipment, and the Flexvolt string trimmer is no exception. With a 15-inch cutting swath and a powerful electric motor, the device clears heavy brush and overgrowth quickly and efficiently for easy landscaping.

    The string trimmer is designed with a variable speed trigger to help you use extra power when you need it and save battery life when you don't.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Fiskars</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.74</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00QMWA5AA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to touch up work on smaller plants and foliage, Fiskars PowerGear2 pruners get the job done. The pruners are small and precise enough to be used on flower beds and bonsai trees. At the same time, they're sturdy enough to cut substantial branches with relative ease. </p>
    8/19

    7) PowerGear2 Pruners

    Fiskars

    amazon.com

    $26.74

    Shop Now

    When it comes to touch up work on smaller plants and foliage, Fiskars PowerGear2 pruners get the job done. The pruners are small and precise enough to be used on flower beds and bonsai trees. At the same time, they're sturdy enough to cut substantial branches with relative ease.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Greenworks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$167.12</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00AW72WR0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For trees, tall branches, and vines, pole saws are vital landscaping tools. The Greenworks cordless pole saw is the exact tool to reduce the time and risk involved with cutting down branches or vines from high up places. </p><p>It comes with a 40-volt battery and charger that provide enough power for 65 cuts per charge, and the sturdy pole is easy to leverage even from a distance. </p>
    9/19

    8) Cordless Pole Saw

    Greenworks

    amazon.com

    $167.12

    Shop Now

    For trees, tall branches, and vines, pole saws are vital landscaping tools. The Greenworks cordless pole saw is the exact tool to reduce the time and risk involved with cutting down branches or vines from high up places.

    It comes with a 40-volt battery and charger that provide enough power for 65 cuts per charge, and the sturdy pole is easy to leverage even from a distance.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Scotts</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KMWVBJS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No matter what happened to your lawn, a bit of water, fertilizer and a fresh layer of seeds are all you need to bring it back to life. Scotts Whirl hand-powered spreader distributes seeds across an entire lawn in no time. The <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/lawn-garden/g36386204/best-fertilizer-spreaders/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spreader" class="link ">spreader</a> is capable of dispensing seeds, fertilizer, and ice melt to cover up to 1,500 square feet in one fill. </p>
    10/19

    9) Whirl Hand-Powered Spreader

    Scotts

    amazon.com

    $17.96

    Shop Now

    No matter what happened to your lawn, a bit of water, fertilizer and a fresh layer of seeds are all you need to bring it back to life. Scotts Whirl hand-powered spreader distributes seeds across an entire lawn in no time. The spreader is capable of dispensing seeds, fertilizer, and ice melt to cover up to 1,500 square feet in one fill.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Sun Joe</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$121.76</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01DTIC0ES?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Sun Joe Electric Garden Tiller has enough power to loosen and mix up hard, unforgiving land. The device is powered by an eight-amp motor that pushes the steel angled tines through the dirt, refreshing your soil for new planting ahead. The <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/lawn-garden/g35879406/best-rototillers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiller" class="link ">tiller</a> is also capable of quickly weeding out diseased sections of your lawn or garden without damaging other portions of the land. </p>
    11/19

    10) Electric Garden Tiller

    Sun Joe

    amazon.com

    $121.76

    Shop Now

    The Sun Joe Electric Garden Tiller has enough power to loosen and mix up hard, unforgiving land. The device is powered by an eight-amp motor that pushes the steel angled tines through the dirt, refreshing your soil for new planting ahead. The tiller is also capable of quickly weeding out diseased sections of your lawn or garden without damaging other portions of the land.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Truper</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0052X7RAG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you have a compact backyard or acres of property, <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/lawn-garden/g41429098/best-plastic-rakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rakes" class="link ">rakes</a> are perhaps the most universal tool for landscapers. The Truper plastic leaf rake is more than capable of pulling up leaves, stones, and acorns without any damage or issue. No frills, no bells or whistles—just a solid rake that does its job well. </p>
    12/19

    11) Tru Tough 48-Inch Plastic Leaf Rake

    Truper

    amazon.com

    $36.99

    Shop Now

    Whether you have a compact backyard or acres of property, rakes are perhaps the most universal tool for landscapers. The Truper plastic leaf rake is more than capable of pulling up leaves, stones, and acorns without any damage or issue. No frills, no bells or whistles—just a solid rake that does its job well.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Echo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$295.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0074STC2I?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>On the borders of your lawn or yard, an <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g36050503/lawn-edgers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:edger" class="link ">edger</a> provides sharp lines and clean cuts—ideal if you have a path or sidewalk cutting through your lawn. The Echo PE-225 handheld edger offers precision and power in a lightweight frame. </p><p>This tool has wheels on the bottom that let you trace border lines accurately without wavering one way or the other as you walk. </p>
    13/19

    12) PE-225 Handheld Edger

    Echo

    amazon.com

    $295.94

    Shop Now

    On the borders of your lawn or yard, an edger provides sharp lines and clean cuts—ideal if you have a path or sidewalk cutting through your lawn. The Echo PE-225 handheld edger offers precision and power in a lightweight frame.

    This tool has wheels on the bottom that let you trace border lines accurately without wavering one way or the other as you walk.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Solo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.81</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000HHO8IG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Farm and <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g36363824/best-garden-sprayers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:garden sprayers" class="link ">garden sprayers</a> mist large areas of land with anything from pesticides to liquid fertilizers with ease. The Solo sprayer is a solid handheld option that can hold up to two gallons of liquid at a time. The device has a manual pump and can hold up to 45 psi. </p><p>Furthermore, the sprayer has an extended four-foot hose and 20-inch wand for extended coverage. </p>
    14/19

    13) 2-Gallon Farm and Garden Sprayer

    Solo

    amazon.com

    $34.81

    Shop Now

    Farm and garden sprayers mist large areas of land with anything from pesticides to liquid fertilizers with ease. The Solo sprayer is a solid handheld option that can hold up to two gallons of liquid at a time. The device has a manual pump and can hold up to 45 psi.

    Furthermore, the sprayer has an extended four-foot hose and 20-inch wand for extended coverage.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>EGO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$258.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087RRLLQ3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to necessary landscaping tools, a <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/tools/g2195/best-battery-powered-leaf-blowers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:leaf blower" class="link ">leaf blower</a> is key for moving and organizing leaves quickly. The EGO Power+ cordless leaf blower does that job well for up to 90 uninterrupted minutes. Plus, it has multiple power settings and only weighs 13 pounds.<br></p>
    15/19

    14) Power+ 650 CFM Variable-Speed Cordless Leaf Blower

    EGO

    amazon.com

    $258.00

    Shop Now

    When it comes to necessary landscaping tools, a leaf blower is key for moving and organizing leaves quickly. The EGO Power+ cordless leaf blower does that job well for up to 90 uninterrupted minutes. Plus, it has multiple power settings and only weighs 13 pounds.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Lowe's</strong></p><p>lowes.com</p><p><strong>$3.78</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2FUnited-Solutions-5-Gallon-General-Bucket%2F1000462835&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg42827313%2Fbest-tools-for-landscapers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There is and always will be a need for a plain old bucket, regardless of the size or scope of your project. From carrying tools, to having a place to sit, to transporting soil or water, you'll never regret owning a bucket. The Lowe's five-gallon plastic bucket is a reliable classic. </p>
    16/19

    15) 5-Gallon Plastic General Bucket

    Lowe's

    lowes.com

    $3.78

    Shop Now

    There is and always will be a need for a plain old bucket, regardless of the size or scope of your project. From carrying tools, to having a place to sit, to transporting soil or water, you'll never regret owning a bucket. The Lowe's five-gallon plastic bucket is a reliable classic.

    lowes.com
  • <p><strong>Tuff-Guard</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$80.44</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005HONXM6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Tuff-Guard kinkproof garden hose lives up well to its name. Designed to handle knots, folds, and being stepped on, the hose will continue to spray water without much issue. </p><p>This <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/lawn-garden/a28363431/garden-hoses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hose" class="link ">hose</a> can also handle up to 300 psi of burst pressure, so you won't have to worry about heavy water pressure or abrupt stoppages in spraying. </p>
    17/19

    16) Kink Proof Garden Hose

    Tuff-Guard

    amazon.com

    $80.44

    Shop Now

    The Tuff-Guard kinkproof garden hose lives up well to its name. Designed to handle knots, folds, and being stepped on, the hose will continue to spray water without much issue.

    This hose can also handle up to 300 psi of burst pressure, so you won't have to worry about heavy water pressure or abrupt stoppages in spraying.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Handlandy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09491YJTW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Regardless of how much you work with your hands, owning a pair of <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/tools/g37221065/best-work-gloves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:work gloves" class="link ">work gloves</a> can save your from a lifetime of blisters and splinters. </p><p>The Handlady yard work gloves not only offer protection from friction, splinters, and more while you're landscaping, but also offer padding on the interior of the hand to make the work comfortable for hours. </p>
    18/19

    17) Yard Work Gloves

    Handlandy

    amazon.com

    $16.80

    Shop Now

    Regardless of how much you work with your hands, owning a pair of work gloves can save your from a lifetime of blisters and splinters.

    The Handlady yard work gloves not only offer protection from friction, splinters, and more while you're landscaping, but also offer padding on the interior of the hand to make the work comfortable for hours.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Best Choice Products</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076T3R8PJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While large landscaping projects require larger tools, a watering can is great for hanging plants, indoor plants, and blooming flowers. Especially for anyone with a garden or flower bed in their yard, the steel watering can is the perfect item to own. </p><p>The watering can has a weatherproof coating on the outside and has two handles so you can maintain a sturdy grip whether you are holding it upright or actively watering. </p>
    19/19

    18) 1-Gallon Lightweight Galvanized Steel Watering Can

    Best Choice Products

    amazon.com

    $34.99

    Shop Now

    While large landscaping projects require larger tools, a watering can is great for hanging plants, indoor plants, and blooming flowers. Especially for anyone with a garden or flower bed in their yard, the steel watering can is the perfect item to own.

    The watering can has a weatherproof coating on the outside and has two handles so you can maintain a sturdy grip whether you are holding it upright or actively watering.

    amazon.com
<p>From small backyards to acres of field, landscaping is a demanding yet rewarding way homeowners can beautify their property, increase curb appeal, and make outdoor areas more pleasant. Landscaping includes everything from chopping down foliage and hauling gravel to pruning flowers and tending to a garden. As a result, the skill and tools needed to be a successful landscaper vary drastically. </p><p>Landscaping requires many specialized tools as well as simpler, more general equipment, but there are several mainstay tools everyone should have in their sheds—as simple as shovels and <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/tools/reviews/g122/we-test-the-best-battery-powered-lawnmowers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lawn mowers" class="link ">lawn mowers</a>. If your property has varied foliage or terrain, you might need specialized tools like <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g36050503/lawn-edgers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:handheld edgers" class="link ">handheld edgers</a> and electric pole saws. </p><p>Whether you're a seasoned professional looking to round out your tool collection or a first-time homeowner hoping to manage your backyard, make sure to check out the best and most essential tools for landscaping. We made sure all of these tools are high-quality, durable, and made by brands we've come to trust.</p>
<p><strong>Union Tools</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0042T504G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made with carbon steel, the Union Tools round point shovel is built to dig anything. The shovel has a turned step design on that back end of the blade to place your feet for more leverage when you dig. Additionally, the shovel comes with a D-grip handle to give you more power as you lift out dirt. </p>
<p><strong>Ego</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$548.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FEgo-Power-21-Select-Cut-Xp-Mower-With-Touch-Drive-Bare-Tool%2F715960136&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg42827313%2Fbest-tools-for-landscapers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/tools/reviews/g122/we-test-the-best-battery-powered-lawnmowers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:electric lawn mowers" class="link ">electric lawn mowers</a>, the Ego Power+ 21 Select Cut Xp mower is a quality option. This landscaping tool is built to work with a 56-volt battery to provide you with more than an hour of runtime per charge—perfect for a small yard. </p><p>The multi-blade system is designed to customize cut lengths based on your personal preference with ease. </p>
<p><strong>Tabor Tools</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$31.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M3WMUF5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One of the most versatile tools for tending to your plant life, hedge shears are built to shape, cut, and trim your backyard. The Tabor Tools hedge shears are designed with a wavy blade for more accurate shaping and closer precision on bushes.</p><p>The shears come with shock-absorbing rubber handles for easier grip and an adjustable blade tension that tailors the device to different types of plants. </p>
<p><strong>Gorilla Carts</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$247.71</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01BECQF6K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Especially for larger yards or bigger landscaping projects, you need a <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/lawn-garden/g37291690/best-wheelbarrows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:carrying or dump cart" class="link ">carrying or dump cart</a>. The Gorilla Carts dump cart holds up to 1,200 pounds without any damage or malfunction, so the carts should be able to hold more than you can pull.</p><p>The cart is also designed with an easy to use dumping mechanism so you won’t need to struggle to lift up hundreds of pounds just to empty out its contents. It’s probably one of the most underrated and overlooked tools for landscapers—you’ll use it more than you think.</p>
<p><strong>Black+Decker</strong></p><p>lowes.com</p><p><strong>$168.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2F--%2F5001882161&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg42827313%2Fbest-tools-for-landscapers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For high level shaping and <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/tools/g1961/best-hedge-trimmers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:trimming" class="link ">trimming</a>, the Black+Decker 40-Volt electric hedge trimmer is more than up to the task. This tool has 24-inch blades to provide maximum coverage without needing to trim the same areas again and again. On a full charge, the trimmer covers up to 6,000 square feet of foliage. </p>
<p><strong>DeWalt</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$225.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MZAEN8C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We've long trusted DeWalt for its reliable power tools and equipment, and the Flexvolt string trimmer is no exception. With a 15-inch cutting swath and a powerful electric motor, the device clears heavy brush and overgrowth quickly and efficiently for easy landscaping. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/tools/reviews/g145/the-best-new-string-trimmers-comparison-test/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:string trimmer" class="link ">string trimmer</a> is designed with a variable speed trigger to help you use extra power when you need it and save battery life when you don't. </p>
<p><strong>Fiskars</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.74</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00QMWA5AA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to touch up work on smaller plants and foliage, Fiskars PowerGear2 pruners get the job done. The pruners are small and precise enough to be used on flower beds and bonsai trees. At the same time, they're sturdy enough to cut substantial branches with relative ease. </p>
<p><strong>Greenworks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$167.12</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00AW72WR0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For trees, tall branches, and vines, pole saws are vital landscaping tools. The Greenworks cordless pole saw is the exact tool to reduce the time and risk involved with cutting down branches or vines from high up places. </p><p>It comes with a 40-volt battery and charger that provide enough power for 65 cuts per charge, and the sturdy pole is easy to leverage even from a distance. </p>
<p><strong>Scotts</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KMWVBJS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No matter what happened to your lawn, a bit of water, fertilizer and a fresh layer of seeds are all you need to bring it back to life. Scotts Whirl hand-powered spreader distributes seeds across an entire lawn in no time. The <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/lawn-garden/g36386204/best-fertilizer-spreaders/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spreader" class="link ">spreader</a> is capable of dispensing seeds, fertilizer, and ice melt to cover up to 1,500 square feet in one fill. </p>
<p><strong>Sun Joe</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$121.76</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01DTIC0ES?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Sun Joe Electric Garden Tiller has enough power to loosen and mix up hard, unforgiving land. The device is powered by an eight-amp motor that pushes the steel angled tines through the dirt, refreshing your soil for new planting ahead. The <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/lawn-garden/g35879406/best-rototillers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiller" class="link ">tiller</a> is also capable of quickly weeding out diseased sections of your lawn or garden without damaging other portions of the land. </p>
<p><strong>Truper</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0052X7RAG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you have a compact backyard or acres of property, <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/lawn-garden/g41429098/best-plastic-rakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rakes" class="link ">rakes</a> are perhaps the most universal tool for landscapers. The Truper plastic leaf rake is more than capable of pulling up leaves, stones, and acorns without any damage or issue. No frills, no bells or whistles—just a solid rake that does its job well. </p>
<p><strong>Echo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$295.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0074STC2I?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>On the borders of your lawn or yard, an <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g36050503/lawn-edgers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:edger" class="link ">edger</a> provides sharp lines and clean cuts—ideal if you have a path or sidewalk cutting through your lawn. The Echo PE-225 handheld edger offers precision and power in a lightweight frame. </p><p>This tool has wheels on the bottom that let you trace border lines accurately without wavering one way or the other as you walk. </p>
<p><strong>Solo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.81</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000HHO8IG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Farm and <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g36363824/best-garden-sprayers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:garden sprayers" class="link ">garden sprayers</a> mist large areas of land with anything from pesticides to liquid fertilizers with ease. The Solo sprayer is a solid handheld option that can hold up to two gallons of liquid at a time. The device has a manual pump and can hold up to 45 psi. </p><p>Furthermore, the sprayer has an extended four-foot hose and 20-inch wand for extended coverage. </p>
<p><strong>EGO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$258.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087RRLLQ3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to necessary landscaping tools, a <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/tools/g2195/best-battery-powered-leaf-blowers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:leaf blower" class="link ">leaf blower</a> is key for moving and organizing leaves quickly. The EGO Power+ cordless leaf blower does that job well for up to 90 uninterrupted minutes. Plus, it has multiple power settings and only weighs 13 pounds.<br></p>
<p><strong>Lowe's</strong></p><p>lowes.com</p><p><strong>$3.78</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2FUnited-Solutions-5-Gallon-General-Bucket%2F1000462835&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg42827313%2Fbest-tools-for-landscapers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There is and always will be a need for a plain old bucket, regardless of the size or scope of your project. From carrying tools, to having a place to sit, to transporting soil or water, you'll never regret owning a bucket. The Lowe's five-gallon plastic bucket is a reliable classic. </p>
<p><strong>Tuff-Guard</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$80.44</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005HONXM6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Tuff-Guard kinkproof garden hose lives up well to its name. Designed to handle knots, folds, and being stepped on, the hose will continue to spray water without much issue. </p><p>This <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/lawn-garden/a28363431/garden-hoses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hose" class="link ">hose</a> can also handle up to 300 psi of burst pressure, so you won't have to worry about heavy water pressure or abrupt stoppages in spraying. </p>
<p><strong>Handlandy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09491YJTW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Regardless of how much you work with your hands, owning a pair of <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/tools/g37221065/best-work-gloves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:work gloves" class="link ">work gloves</a> can save your from a lifetime of blisters and splinters. </p><p>The Handlady yard work gloves not only offer protection from friction, splinters, and more while you're landscaping, but also offer padding on the interior of the hand to make the work comfortable for hours. </p>
<p><strong>Best Choice Products</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076T3R8PJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42827313%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While large landscaping projects require larger tools, a watering can is great for hanging plants, indoor plants, and blooming flowers. Especially for anyone with a garden or flower bed in their yard, the steel watering can is the perfect item to own. </p><p>The watering can has a weatherproof coating on the outside and has two handles so you can maintain a sturdy grip whether you are holding it upright or actively watering. </p>

These are the best tools for landscapers whether the latest project is upgrading those gardening skills or simply mowing your lawn.

Latest Stories