Swing Sequence: Tyrrell Hatton

How This Ryder Cupper Hits Laser-Straight Drives

Although only 26, England's Tyrrell Hatton has a mature golf swing built over a decade that he trusts in the most pressurized situations. For that reason, unlike many pros who tinker, Hatton's practice is based on keeping his swing just the way it is.

That's why Hatton's father, Jeff, describes himself as a swing mechanic and not a coach.

"I get involved with his game if something is off," Jeff says of Hatton, a three-time winner on the European Tour and virtual lock to play in this year's Ryder Cup. "If he's playing well, I don't need to provide input. It's been nearly 10 years since I've had to do any true coaching."

Instead, the Hattons focus on Tyrrell's setup, two positions in his backswing (the start and the top) and good balance. The goal is to produce a swing that produces the straightest ball flight possible. Tyrrell says he shapes the shot only when necessary.

"Ninety percent of the work we do in the studio is with launch monitors and high-speed video," Jeff says. "My eyes are mostly drawn to the sidespin numbers. The less, the better!" — E. Michael Johnson