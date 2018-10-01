Swing Sequence: Sung Hyun Park

In 2017, Sung Hyun Park had one of the greatest rookie seasons in LPGA Tour history. She won twice, including the U.S. Women's Open, and joined Nancy Lopez as the only other golfer to win the tour's Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year honors in the same season (the latter she shared with So Yeon Ryu). Park then won her second major, the 2018 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, to solidify her position as one of the tour's best players.

Park has a proven swing, but she works on it in an unorthodox way. Rather than getting advice predominantly from an instructor, she prefers to diagnose and fix swing issues on her own after watching videos of herself taken by her mom or caddie. It's hard to criticize that process considering how well she swings the club, says instructor Sean Hogan, who has coached several pros on the LPGA and PGA Tours, including Lydia Ko and Suzann Pettersen.

"Her swing has great flow," Hogan says. "It's a bit of Tiger's athleticism mixed with Ernie Els' effortless power. She has a strong ownership of her swing." – Keely Levins