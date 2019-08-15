Swing Sequence: Patrick Cantlay

All it takes is a glance at Patrick Cantlay’s performance statistics on the PGA Tour in 2019 to know what kind of year he’s having: scoring average (69.1, first), scrambling (67.3 percent, first) strokes gained/total (second), overall putting average (seventh).

We could go on, but you get it. Any way you measure Cantlay’s game, you come up with positive results—and that includes wins. The California native earned his second career victory, in June, at the Memorial Tournament, and moved into the top 10 in the World Golf Ranking.

“He’s in a great place now,” says his longtime coach, Jamie Mulligan. “We’ve built his game over the last 20 years on the notion that he doesn’t need to think about a lot on the course. He can just go out and play. The results speak for themselves.”

They have to speak for themselves, because you won’t get much out of Cantlay on what he’s doing to routinely get on the leader board (eight top 10s in his first 16 events in 2019).

“I don’t have too many swings thoughts,” he says. “I let Jamie worry about the position of the club.”