These Sweaters Are So Cute, Nobody Will Know How Comfy You Actually Are

  • <p>Not to be dramatic, but as a someone who loves fashion just as much as I love being comfortable, I don't think any wardrobe is complete without at <em>least</em> a few cozy fall sweaters. For the times your shirts feel too fitted and your t-shirts aren't quite cutting it in colder temps, a good sweater seriously hits the (fashion) spot. With baggier fits being trendier than ever right now, there are tons of different style options, and they'll all go with pretty much any skirt, pair of jeans, or even dress in your closet.</p><p>And sure, sweaters are typically worn in the fall and winter months, but if you love a sweater enough, you can find a way to dress it up or down 365 days a year. Pair <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Essentials-Lightweight-Crewneck-Sweater/dp/B08T7NJTFV/ref=sr_1_10?dchild=1&keywords=womens+sweaters&qid=1631045316&sr=8-10&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a lightweight crewneck" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a lightweight crewneck</a> with <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/style/g19864044/best-comfortable-wedge-shoes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wedges" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wedges</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/YMDUCH-Womens-Waist-Ruched-Bodycon/dp/B08CNCKKLL/ref=sr_1_9?dchild=1&keywords=mini+skirt&qid=1631118122&sr=8-9&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a mini skirt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a mini skirt</a> for a chic summer look or a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sexyshine-Backless-Batwing-Knitted-Pullovers/dp/B07GXL4HYH/ref=sr_1_25?dchild=1&keywords=studded+sweater&qid=1631118314&sr=8-25&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:playful, trendy sweater" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">playful, trendy sweater</a> with a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LookbookStore-Womens-Casual-Buttons-Office/dp/B07VTSF4CJ/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=blazer+women+oversized&qid=1631118386&sr=8-2&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blazer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">blazer</a>, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g37080961/best-boyfriend-jeans/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jeans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">jeans</a>, and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/N-N-G-Fashion-Autumn-Quality-Comfort/dp/B078TKN36T/ref=sr_1_6?crid=2F7U8YIYZCLJU&dchild=1&keywords=over+the+knee+boots+for+women&qid=1631118427&sprefix=over+the+knee+boots%2Caps%2C280&sr=8-6&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:over-the-knee boots" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">over-the-knee boots</a> for your next cold weather date night. There's even a bohemian <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbillabong-baja-beach-stripe-hoodie%2F5891568%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FWomen%252FClothing%252FSweaters%26color%3D669&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg37511825%2Fbest-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beach-ready sweater" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beach-ready sweater</a> and a stylish <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ALO-Womens-Hoodie-Black-Medium/dp/B07CSZ2MM1/ref=sr_1_9?dchild=1&keywords=alo+yoga+sweater+womens&qid=1631045615&sr=8-9&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alo Yoga hoodie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alo Yoga hoodie</a> that'll look just as good with jeans and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Essentials-Womens-Ballet-Black/dp/B07FQV2Q2N/ref=sr_1_6?dchild=1&keywords=flats+for+women&qid=1631118453&sr=8-6&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flats" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">flats</a> as it will with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/slredirect/picassoRedirect.html/ref=pa_sp_atf_aps_sr_pg1_1?ie=UTF8&adId=A02605191XLH0JCGLYGKD&url=%2FSunzel-Workout-Leggings-Waisted-Stretch%2Fdp%2FB08BRV6R26%2Fref%3Dsr_1_4_sspa%3Fdchild%3D1%26keywords%3Dleggings%2Bwomen%26qid%3D1631118476%26sr%3D8-4-spons%26psc%3D1%26smid%3DA2NLDS4XBYJ8MX&qualifier=1631118476&id=110965034309585&widgetName=sp_atf&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:leggings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">leggings</a> after spin class.</p><p>Whatever your comfy style may be, sweaters are bound to become the item in your wardrobe that you reach for at least several times a week (if they aren't already). Designed to have a more relaxed fit that feels roomier throughout the waist and shoulders, wearing a good sweater is the next best thing to staying in your favorite old college sweatshirt.</p><p>See below for 25 of the best comfy fall sweaters to shop online. </p>
  Do you carry a sweater with you everywhere, no matter what season it is, or is that just me? A good open-front sweater is essential for those people who are just way too cold in AC. It easily layers on top of anything you'll be wearing. 

I have this one in white, but it's available in 28 neutral, versatile shades.
    1) Long Sleeve Open Knit Cable Knit Sweater

MEROKEETY

$35.99

    MEROKEETY

    amazon.com

    $35.99

    Shop Now

    Do you carry a sweater with you everywhere, no matter what season it is, or is that just me? A good open-front sweater is essential for those people who are just way too cold in AC. It easily layers on top of anything you'll be wearing.

    I have this one in white, but it's available in 28 neutral, versatile shades.

  Consider this oversized turtleneck the holy trinity of sweater style. It's stylish, comfy, and affordable.
    2) Long Sleeve Oversized Sweater

    ANRABESS

    amazon.com

    $28.89

    Shop Now

    Consider this oversized turtleneck the holy trinity of sweater style. It's stylish, comfy, and affordable.

  There's something about the two extra inches of fabric in a turtleneck that make it look super chic, no matter what you pair it with. Plus, the roomy silhouette features flowy batwing sleeves that make this look super cute with your favorite leggings.
    3) Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck

    ZESICA

    amazon.com

    $35.99

    Shop Now

    There's something about the two extra inches of fabric in a turtleneck that make it look super chic, no matter what you pair it with. Plus, the roomy silhouette features flowy batwing sleeves that make this look super cute with your favorite leggings.

  This is the kind of versatile sweater you'll reach for over and over again year-round. It's lightweight enough to be paired with shorts in the summer time, or layered with another chunky sweater in the winter. Plus, it's made with super soft yarn that'll make you want to pair it with sweats for movie night, too.
    4) Lightweight Crewneck Sweater,

    Amazon Essentials

    amazon.com

    $22.90

    Shop Now

    This is the kind of versatile sweater you'll reach for over and over again year-round. It's lightweight enough to be paired with shorts in the summer time, or layered with another chunky sweater in the winter. Plus, it's made with super soft yarn that'll make you want to pair it with sweats for movie night, too.

  The word "chunky" isn't often synonymous with "stylish", but this sweater total defies that. Between the unique cowl neck, asymmetrical hemline, button details, affordable price, and ultra cozy knit fabric, there's nothing not to love about this one.
    5) Chunky Cowl Neck Asymmetrical Sweater

Asvivid

$36.99

    Asvivid

    amazon.com

    $36.99

    Shop Now

    The word "chunky" isn't often synonymous with "stylish", but this sweater total defies that. Between the unique cowl neck, asymmetrical hemline, button details, affordable price, and ultra cozy knit fabric, there's nothing not to love about this one.

  This isn't your typical hoodie. The batwing sleeves and Alo Yoga's signature moisture-wicking fabric make this the ideal partner to any of your favorite two-piece sets. Just imagine how chic you'll look going from yoga to brunch in it.
    6) Low Key Hoodie

    Alo Yoga

    amazon.com

    $76.64

    Shop Now

    This isn't your typical hoodie. The batwing sleeves and Alo Yoga's signature moisture-wicking fabric make this the ideal partner to any of your favorite two-piece sets. Just imagine how chic you'll look going from yoga to brunch in it.

  There's nothing like a classic striped sweater, but this one is a bit unique with its playful buttoned shoulders and turtleneck. Ideally, this would pair with a yacht and champagne, but it's a great way to dress up your favorite jeans, too.
    7) Long Sleeve Striped Knit Turtleneck

KIRUNDO

$31.99

    KIRUNDO

    amazon.com

    $31.99

    Shop Now

    There's nothing like a classic striped sweater, but this one is a bit unique with its playful buttoned shoulders and turtleneck. Ideally, this would pair with a yacht and champagne, but it's a great way to dress up your favorite jeans, too.

  Between wide-leg jeans, cat-eye sunnies, and tie-dye, the '70s are fully back when it comes to fashion. Just imagine how cute this will look with white denim shorts in summer or some cute bell bottoms in the winter.
    8) Floral Print V-Neck Long Sleeve Cardigan

Jkerther

$24.99

    Jkerther

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    Between wide-leg jeans, cat-eye sunnies, and tie-dye, the '70s are fully back when it comes to fashion. Just imagine how cute this will look with white denim shorts in summer or some cute bell bottoms in the winter.

  Prints go in and out of fashion quickly, but plaid's a timeless classic. This one is slightly more fitted, so be sure to size up a bit if you want a roomier feel. 

FYI: It looks super edgy and cool with a leather jacket layered over it.
    9) Plaid Crewneck Sweater

    ZESICA

    amazon.com

    $31.99

    Shop Now

    Prints go in and out of fashion quickly, but plaid's a timeless classic. This one is slightly more fitted, so be sure to size up a bit if you want a roomier feel.

    FYI: It looks super edgy and cool with a leather jacket layered over it.

  Animal print has a way of livening up any outfit—even this super cozy open front sweater. And don't let the low cost fool you. It's made with a stretchy, plush fabric you'll love wearing in any of the 26 fun colors it comes in.
    10) Open Front Leopard Print Knitted Sweater

ZESICA

$30.99

    ZESICA

    amazon.com

    $30.99

    Shop Now

    Animal print has a way of livening up any outfit—even this super cozy open front sweater. And don't let the low cost fool you. It's made with a stretchy, plush fabric you'll love wearing in any of the 26 fun colors it comes in.

  Okay, so this is technically a jacket, but it's so lightweight that it's the perfect item to wear when it's not quite jacket weather, but you're still feeling chilly—an essential for long evening walks.
    11) Alpine Sherpa Sweater

    Vuori

    vuoriclothing.com

    $138.00

    Shop Now

    Okay, so this is technically a jacket, but it's so lightweight that it's the perfect item to wear when it's not quite jacket weather, but you're still feeling chilly—an essential for long evening walks.

  If you shied away from the whole color block trend when it became a thing a few years ago, this neutral sweater is a great way to play with it without going all out on bright colors and patterns. 

The loose, breathable fit is perfect for unpredictable fall weather, too.
    12) Color Block Knit Pullover

    ECOWISH

    amazon.com

    $30.97

    Shop Now

    If you shied away from the whole color block trend when it became a thing a few years ago, this neutral sweater is a great way to play with it without going all out on bright colors and patterns.

    The loose, breathable fit is perfect for unpredictable fall weather, too.

  Perfect for those late night runs (or, for amping up the sweat on your next treadmill incline sesh), Nike's classic crewneck is a seriously heavyweight fleece. It has a roomy waist, but cinches at the hem for maximum comfort while working out.
    13) Fleece Crewneck

    Nike

    amazon.com

    $90.76

    Shop Now

    Perfect for those late night runs (or, for amping up the sweat on your next treadmill incline sesh), Nike's classic crewneck is a seriously heavyweight fleece. It has a roomy waist, but cinches at the hem for maximum comfort while working out.

  Made with a blend of organic cotton and recycled materials, this cropped style features a deconstructed hem and relaxed fit that looks just as cool as it feels. 

It's that sweater you'll grab and throw on with jeans when you want to look like you put way more effort into your look than you actually did. (Just pair with some cool jewelry, et voilá!)
    14) Organic Cotton Crop Sweatshirt

    HUMAN NATION

    nordstrom.com

    $54.00

    Shop Now

    Made with a blend of organic cotton and recycled materials, this cropped style features a deconstructed hem and relaxed fit that looks just as cool as it feels.

    It's that sweater you'll grab and throw on with jeans when you want to look like you put way more effort into your look than you actually did. (Just pair with some cool jewelry, et voilá!)

  Self love has to be the hottest trend out there right now (thank goodness!). What better uniform for your self-care nights than this? All that's missing are some candles and your fave book.
    15) Self Love University Sweatshirt

    Petals and Peacocks

    nordstrom.com

    $55.00

    Shop Now

    Self love has to be the hottest trend out there right now (thank goodness!). What better uniform for your self-care nights than this? All that's missing are some candles and your fave book.

  So, maybe you're just not a person who likes to wear pants? Meet the sweater solution for dress lovers. It's made with aptly-named baby soft fabric and is unlined for maximum comfort.
    16) Babysoft Mock Neck Sweater Dress

    French Connection

    nordstrom.com

    $98.00

    Shop Now

    So, maybe you're just not a person who likes to wear pants? Meet the sweater solution for dress lovers. It's made with aptly-named baby soft fabric and is unlined for maximum comfort.

  For some, a full-blown turtleneck can feel a bit restricting. This mock neck extends only a little bit, and it features a wider neckline that's extra roomy. 

The hem on this one is just a tiny bit cropped, so it's perfect for colder temps.
    17) Plus Size Women's Good American Mock Neck Sweatshirt

Good American

$65.90

    Good American

    nordstrom.com

    $65.90

    Shop Now

    For some, a full-blown turtleneck can feel a bit restricting. This mock neck extends only a little bit, and it features a wider neckline that's extra roomy.

    The hem on this one is just a tiny bit cropped, so it's perfect for colder temps.

  Cozy and sexy have never been mutually exclusive, but in case you needed further proof, this sweater is it. The criss-cross feature shows off your sexy back and shoulders, but the best part is how comfy you'll feel while looking hot AF.
    18) Criss Cross Backless Pullover

    Sexyshine

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    Cozy and sexy have never been mutually exclusive, but in case you needed further proof, this sweater is it. The criss-cross feature shows off your sexy back and shoulders, but the best part is how comfy you'll feel while looking hot AF.

  Technically, you could pair this fuzzy collared sweater with anything to give off major preppy chic vibes, but not matching it with your fave white tennis skirt is a total missed opportunity.
    19) Collared Sage Sweater

    Tobi

    tobi.com

    $45.00

    Shop Now

    Technically, you could pair this fuzzy collared sweater with anything to give off major preppy chic vibes, but not matching it with your fave white tennis skirt is a total missed opportunity.

  One of the happiest surprises to come out of the TikTok fashion space has been the return of the sweater vest. It's comfy, versatile, and trendy. Pair it with an oversized button-up and leggings for an instantly chic look.
    20) Oversized Houndstooth V-Neck Sweater Vest

SAFRISIOR

$29.99

    SAFRISIOR

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    One of the happiest surprises to come out of the TikTok fashion space has been the return of the sweater vest. It's comfy, versatile, and trendy. Pair it with an oversized button-up and leggings for an instantly chic look.

  Whether you're actually wearing this over your bathing suit at the beach or are pairing it with jeans, riding boots, and tropical daydreams, this cozy hoodie is the perfect transitional piece. 

It's lightweight enough for warmer temps, but cozy enough to cuddle up in on a cool fall evening.
    21) Baja Beach Striped Hoodie

    Billabong

    nordstrom.com

    $65.95

    Shop Now

    Whether you're actually wearing this over your bathing suit at the beach or are pairing it with jeans, riding boots, and tropical daydreams, this cozy hoodie is the perfect transitional piece.

    It's lightweight enough for warmer temps, but cozy enough to cuddle up in on a cool fall evening.

  Chic and sexy in its simplicity, the fold-over styling on this sweater makes it just unique enough to need a spot in your fall wardrobe. You'll love the way the thermal fabric feels.
    22) Off-Shoulder Sweater

    GIBSONLOOK

    nordstrom.com

    $59.00

    Shop Now

    Chic and sexy in its simplicity, the fold-over styling on this sweater makes it just unique enough to need a spot in your fall wardrobe. You'll love the way the thermal fabric feels.

  Sure, you could always wear any of the sweaters on this list with a white collared shirt underneath, but how convenient is it that this comes with its own collar built right in? 

The short sleeves mean you can easily wear this in the summer time, but you can also pair it with a cardigan or denim jacket in the fall.
    23) Embellished Lace Collared Sweater

    River Island

    nordstrom.com

    $70.00

    Shop Now

    Sure, you could always wear any of the sweaters on this list with a white collared shirt underneath, but how convenient is it that this comes with its own collar built right in?

    The short sleeves mean you can easily wear this in the summer time, but you can also pair it with a cardigan or denim jacket in the fall.

  Every turtleneck lover needs a sweater like this. The shoulder cutout is a great way to mix up those simple essentials in your wardrobe.
    24) Cutout Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater

1.STATE

$79.00

    1.STATE

    nordstrom.com

    $79.00

    Shop Now

    Every turtleneck lover needs a sweater like this. The shoulder cutout is a great way to mix up those simple essentials in your wardrobe.

  This is the sweater equivalent of "business in the front, party in the back" given its solid purple front. 

Whether you're channeling your full-blown psychic, have regular meetings with your spiritual healer, or just find the cool neon look of this sweater super fun, you'll love its heavy-duty fabric and cozy feel.
    25) Psychic Palm Readings Sweater

$118.00

    spiritjersey.com

    $118.00

    Shop Now

    This is the sweater equivalent of "business in the front, party in the back" given its solid purple front.

    Whether you're channeling your full-blown psychic, have regular meetings with your spiritual healer, or just find the cool neon look of this sweater super fun, you'll love its heavy-duty fabric and cozy feel.

<p><strong>MEROKEETY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H3LSTPH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Do you carry a sweater with you everywhere, no matter what season it is, or is that just me? A good open-front sweater is essential for those people who are just way too cold in AC. It easily layers on top of anything you'll be wearing. </p><p>I have this one in white, but it's available in 28 neutral, versatile shades.</p>
<p><strong>ANRABESS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XJBGX7K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Consider this oversized turtleneck the holy trinity of sweater style. It's stylish, comfy, <em>and</em> affordable.</p>
<p><strong>ZESICA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VGW9ZYP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's something about the two extra inches of fabric in a turtleneck that make it look super chic, no matter what you pair it with. Plus, the roomy silhouette features flowy batwing sleeves that make this look super cute with your favorite leggings.</p>
<p><strong>Amazon Essentials</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079R8JPT3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is the kind of versatile sweater you'll reach for over and over again year-round. It's lightweight enough to be paired with shorts in the summer time, or layered with another chunky sweater in the winter. Plus, it's made with super soft yarn that'll make you want to pair it with sweats for movie night, too.</p>
<p><strong>Asvivid</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HRDFQXH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The word "chunky" isn't often synonymous with "stylish", but this sweater total defies that. Between the unique cowl neck, asymmetrical hemline, button details, affordable price, and ultra cozy knit fabric, there's nothing not to love about this one.</p>
<p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$76.64</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CST9V5C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This isn't your typical hoodie. The batwing sleeves and Alo Yoga's signature moisture-wicking fabric make this the ideal partner to any of your favorite two-piece sets. Just imagine how chic you'll look going from yoga to brunch in it.</p>
<p><strong>KIRUNDO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$31.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08C9Y462G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's nothing like a classic striped sweater, but this one is a bit unique with its playful buttoned shoulders and turtleneck. Ideally, this would pair with a yacht and champagne, but it's a great way to dress up your favorite jeans, too.</p>
<p><strong>Jkerther</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QCWX1VL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Between wide-leg jeans, cat-eye sunnies, and tie-dye, the '70s are <em>fully</em> back when it comes to fashion. Just imagine how cute this will look with white denim shorts in summer or some cute bell bottoms in the winter.</p>
<p><strong>ZESICA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$31.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VGCM8SP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Prints go in and out of fashion quickly, but plaid's a timeless classic. This one is slightly more fitted, so be sure to size up a bit if you want a roomier feel. </p><p>FYI: It looks super edgy and cool with a leather jacket layered over it.</p>
<p><strong>ZESICA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VBD3V82?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Animal print has a way of livening up <em>any</em> outfit—even this super cozy open front sweater. And don't let the low cost fool you. It's made with a stretchy, plush fabric you'll love wearing in any of the 26 fun colors it comes in.</p>
<p><strong>Vuori</strong></p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p><strong>$138.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-alpine-sherpa-jacket-light-terracotta&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg37511825%2Fbest-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Okay, so this is <em>technically</em> a jacket, but it's so lightweight that it's the perfect item to wear when it's not quite jacket weather, but you're still feeling chilly—an essential for long evening walks.</p>
<p><strong>ECOWISH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Y1864SF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you shied away from the whole color block trend when it became a thing a few years ago, this neutral sweater is a great way to play with it without going all out on bright colors and patterns. </p><p>The loose, breathable fit is perfect for unpredictable fall weather, too.</p>
<p><strong>Nike</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$90.76</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084QDFWXJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perfect for those late night runs (or, for amping up the sweat on your next treadmill incline sesh), Nike's classic crewneck is a seriously heavyweight fleece. It has a roomy waist, but cinches at the hem for maximum comfort while working out.</p>
<p><strong>HUMAN NATION</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$54.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhuman-nation-gender-inclusive-kind-organic-cotton-blend-crop-sweatshirt%2F5914108&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg37511825%2Fbest-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made with a blend of organic cotton and recycled materials, this cropped style features a deconstructed hem and relaxed fit that looks just as cool as it feels. </p><p>It's that sweater you'll grab and throw on with jeans when you want to look like you put way more effort into your look than you actually did. (Just pair with some cool jewelry, et voilá!)</p>
<p><strong>Petals and Peacocks</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fpetals-and-peacocks-self-love-university-sweatshirt%2F5813785&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg37511825%2Fbest-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Self love has to be the hottest trend out there right now (thank goodness!). What better uniform for your self-care nights than this? All that's missing are some candles and your fave book.</p>
<p><strong>French Connection</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ffrench-connection-babysoft-mock-neck-sweater-dress%2F5745658&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg37511825%2Fbest-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>So, maybe you're just not a person who likes to wear pants? Meet the sweater solution for dress lovers. It's made with aptly-named baby soft fabric and is unlined for maximum comfort. </p>
<p><strong>Good American</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$65.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fgood-american-mock-neck-sweatshirt-plus-size%2F5884254&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg37511825%2Fbest-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For some, a full-blown turtleneck can feel a bit restricting. This mock neck extends only a little bit, and it features a wider neckline that's extra roomy. </p><p>The hem on this one is just a <em>tiny</em> bit cropped, so it's perfect for colder temps.</p>
<p><strong>Sexyshine</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0753C3XM2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cozy and sexy have never been mutually exclusive, but in case you needed further proof, this sweater is it. The criss-cross feature shows off your sexy back and shoulders, but the best part is how comfy you'll feel while looking hot AF.</p>
<p><strong>Tobi</strong></p><p>tobi.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.tobi.com/product/76658-tobi-whisper-softly-collared-sweater?color_id=108899" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Technically, you could pair this fuzzy collared sweater with anything to give off major preppy chic vibes, but not matching it with your fave <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/fitness/g36945633/best-white-tennis-skirts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white tennis skirt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">white tennis skirt</a> is a total missed opportunity. </p>
<p><strong>SAFRISIOR</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JQC57LZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.37511825%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>One of the happiest surprises to come out of the TikTok fashion space has been the return of the sweater vest. It's comfy, versatile, and trendy. Pair it with an oversized button-up and leggings for an instantly chic look.</p>
<p><strong>Billabong</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$65.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbillabong-baja-beach-stripe-hoodie%2F5891568&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg37511825%2Fbest-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you're actually wearing this over your bathing suit at the beach or are pairing it with jeans, riding boots, and tropical daydreams, this cozy hoodie is the perfect transitional piece. </p><p>It's lightweight enough for warmer temps, but cozy enough to cuddle up in on a cool fall evening.</p>
<p><strong>GIBSONLOOK</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fgibsonlook-off-the-shoulder-sweater%2F5956349&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg37511825%2Fbest-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Chic and sexy in its simplicity, the fold-over styling on this sweater makes it just unique enough to need a spot in your fall wardrobe. You'll love the way the thermal fabric feels.</p>
<p><strong>River Island</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Friver-island-embellished-lace-collared-sweater%2F6146588&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg37511825%2Fbest-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sure, you could always wear any of the sweaters on this list with a white collared shirt underneath, but how convenient is it that this comes with its own collar built right in? </p><p>The short sleeves mean you can easily wear this in the summer time, but you can also pair it with a cardigan or denim jacket in the fall.</p>
<p><strong>1.STATE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F1-state-cutout-shoulder-turtleneck-sweater%2F5727530&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg37511825%2Fbest-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every turtleneck lover <em>needs</em> a sweater like this. The shoulder cutout is a great way to mix up those simple essentials in your wardrobe.</p>
<p>spiritjersey.com</p><p><strong>$118.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spiritjersey.com%2Fcollections%2Fwomens-tops-1%2Fproducts%2Fpsychic-palm-readings-spirit-jersey-sweatshirt-bf2671665%3Fvariant%3D32881766793296&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg37511825%2Fbest-fall-sweaters%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is the sweater equivalent of "business in the front, party in the back" given its solid purple front. </p><p>Whether you're channeling your full-blown psychic, have regular meetings with your spiritual healer, or just find the cool neon look of this sweater super fun, you'll love its heavy-duty fabric and cozy feel.</p>

Latest Stories