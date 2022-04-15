Surprisingly Delicious Ways to Make Chicken Meatballs for Dinner

  • <p>Looking to make a delicious, slightly-healthier meal that's <em>also</em> a lot of fun? Grab yourself a pack or two of <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g33587190/ground-chicken-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ground chicken" class="link ">ground chicken</a>, and whip up some meatballs! It's an easy way to pack a ton of flavor into dinner, as well as to do something a little different. And chicken is much healthier than beef, being free of any saturated fats. Here, a solid half-dozen of our favorite chicken meatball recipes.</p>
    1/7

    Surprisingly Delicious Ways to Make Chicken Meatballs for Dinner

    Looking to make a delicious, slightly-healthier meal that's also a lot of fun? Grab yourself a pack or two of ground chicken, and whip up some meatballs! It's an easy way to pack a ton of flavor into dinner, as well as to do something a little different. And chicken is much healthier than beef, being free of any saturated fats. Here, a solid half-dozen of our favorite chicken meatball recipes.

    Ian Palmer
  • <p>If you're a fan of the classic Tex-Mex salad, then you'll want to make these meatballs ASAP. Hatch chiles keep them flavorful without being too spicy, and the classic toppings, like cheese, guac, and salsa, are perfect accompaniments. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a39703302/tex-mex-chicken-meatballs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Tex-Mex Chicken Meatballs" class="link ">Get the recipe for Tex-Mex Chicken Meatballs</a>.<br></strong></p>
    2/7

    Tex-Mex Chicken Meatballs

    If you're a fan of the classic Tex-Mex salad, then you'll want to make these meatballs ASAP. Hatch chiles keep them flavorful without being too spicy, and the classic toppings, like cheese, guac, and salsa, are perfect accompaniments.

    Get the recipe for Tex-Mex Chicken Meatballs.

    Ian Palmer
  • <p>Want to blow everyone away at the next game night dinner? These easy baked buffalo-style chicken meatballs are stuffed with blue cheese and covered in a classic sauce. They're dangerously delicious. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a39692156/buffalo-chicken-meatballs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Stuffed Buffalo Chicken Meatballs" class="link ">Get the recipe for Stuffed Buffalo Chicken Meatballs</a>.</strong></p>
    3/7

    Blue Cheese-Stuffed Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

    Want to blow everyone away at the next game night dinner? These easy baked buffalo-style chicken meatballs are stuffed with blue cheese and covered in a classic sauce. They're dangerously delicious.

    Get the recipe for Stuffed Buffalo Chicken Meatballs.

    Ian Palmer
  • <p>These chicken meatballs are an easy way to make this comfort food dish just a little healthier, without making it flavorless.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a39694462/swedish-meatballs-with-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Swedish Meatballs with Chicken" class="link ">Get the recipe for Swedish Meatballs with Chicken</a>.<br></strong></p>
    4/7

    Swedish Meatballs with Chicken

    These chicken meatballs are an easy way to make this comfort food dish just a little healthier, without making it flavorless.

    Get the recipe for Swedish Meatballs with Chicken.

    Ian Palmer
  • <p>Chinese takeout menus are packs with tasty and fast chicken recipes. Here we take the best flavors and turn them into tasty meatballs.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a39694750/sweet-and-sour-chicken-meatballs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Meatballs" class="link ">Get the recipe for Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Meatballs</a>.</strong><br></p>
    5/7

    Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Meatballs

    Chinese takeout menus are packs with tasty and fast chicken recipes. Here we take the best flavors and turn them into tasty meatballs.

    Get the recipe for Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Meatballs.

    Ian Palmer
  • <p>Stuffed with butter and herbs, traditional Chicken Kiev is a miracle of flavor. We've turned the same idea into a fun meatball—ideal for switching up your dinner rotation. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a39692359/chicken-kiev-meatballs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Chicken Kiev Meatballs" class="link ">Get the recipe for Chicken Kiev Meatballs</a>.</strong></p>
    6/7

    Chicken Kiev Meatballs

    Stuffed with butter and herbs, traditional Chicken Kiev is a miracle of flavor. We've turned the same idea into a fun meatball—ideal for switching up your dinner rotation.

    Get the recipe for Chicken Kiev Meatballs.

    Ian Palmer
  • <p>Another takeout favorite, these baked meatballs bask in a delicious savory sauce that will have everyone licking their plates clean. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a39695014/sesame-chicken-meatballs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Sesame Chicken Meatballs" class="link ">Get the recipe for Sesame Chicken Meatballs</a>.<br></strong></p>
    7/7

    Sesame Chicken Meatballs

    Another takeout favorite, these baked meatballs bask in a delicious savory sauce that will have everyone licking their plates clean.

    Get the recipe for Sesame Chicken Meatballs.

    Ian Palmer
<p>Looking to make a delicious, slightly-healthier meal that's <em>also</em> a lot of fun? Grab yourself a pack or two of <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g33587190/ground-chicken-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ground chicken" class="link ">ground chicken</a>, and whip up some meatballs! It's an easy way to pack a ton of flavor into dinner, as well as to do something a little different. And chicken is much healthier than beef, being free of any saturated fats. Here, a solid half-dozen of our favorite chicken meatball recipes.</p>
<p>If you're a fan of the classic Tex-Mex salad, then you'll want to make these meatballs ASAP. Hatch chiles keep them flavorful without being too spicy, and the classic toppings, like cheese, guac, and salsa, are perfect accompaniments. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a39703302/tex-mex-chicken-meatballs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Tex-Mex Chicken Meatballs" class="link ">Get the recipe for Tex-Mex Chicken Meatballs</a>.<br></strong></p>
<p>Want to blow everyone away at the next game night dinner? These easy baked buffalo-style chicken meatballs are stuffed with blue cheese and covered in a classic sauce. They're dangerously delicious. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a39692156/buffalo-chicken-meatballs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Stuffed Buffalo Chicken Meatballs" class="link ">Get the recipe for Stuffed Buffalo Chicken Meatballs</a>.</strong></p>
<p>These chicken meatballs are an easy way to make this comfort food dish just a little healthier, without making it flavorless.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a39694462/swedish-meatballs-with-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Swedish Meatballs with Chicken" class="link ">Get the recipe for Swedish Meatballs with Chicken</a>.<br></strong></p>
<p>Chinese takeout menus are packs with tasty and fast chicken recipes. Here we take the best flavors and turn them into tasty meatballs.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a39694750/sweet-and-sour-chicken-meatballs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Meatballs" class="link ">Get the recipe for Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Meatballs</a>.</strong><br></p>
<p>Stuffed with butter and herbs, traditional Chicken Kiev is a miracle of flavor. We've turned the same idea into a fun meatball—ideal for switching up your dinner rotation. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a39692359/chicken-kiev-meatballs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Chicken Kiev Meatballs" class="link ">Get the recipe for Chicken Kiev Meatballs</a>.</strong></p>
<p>Another takeout favorite, these baked meatballs bask in a delicious savory sauce that will have everyone licking their plates clean. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a39695014/sesame-chicken-meatballs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Sesame Chicken Meatballs" class="link ">Get the recipe for Sesame Chicken Meatballs</a>.<br></strong></p>

Turn a package of ground chicken into a fun dinner the whole family will love with these easy, healthy ground chicken recipes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Feeling better than ever, Kirk ready for his chance to shine with Blue Jays

    With Danny Jansen set to miss some time with an oblique injury, Alejandro Kirk's opportunity to run with the Blue Jays No. 1 catching job has arrived.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Report: Lakers targeting Raptors' Nick Nurse after firing Frank Vogel

    The Lakers are reportedly circling the 2020 NBA coach of the year after firing Frank Vogel on Monday.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz