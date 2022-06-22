Surprising Things About Peaky Blinders Even Huge Fans Don't Know
1) Cillian Murphy smoked thousands of cigarettes every season.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
2) The cigarettes were herbal.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
3) The creator is also behind a popular game show.Gareth Cattermole - Getty Images
4) Some storylines are based on true events.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
5) The "Peaky Cut" was inspired by a style from back in the day.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
6) Cillian Murphy isn't a fan of the cut.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
7) The cast often stayed in character between takes.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
8) Jason Statham was almost cast as Tommy Shelby.Getty Images
9) Helen McCrory's accent was inspired by Ozzy Osbourne.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution/Getty Images
10) Liam Neeson helped Sam Neill with his accent.David M. Benett - Getty Images
11) The show was inspired by old Westerns.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
12) It's considered the anti-'Downton Abbey.'PBS/ITV
13) Episodes weren't filmed in chronological order.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
14) The use of fire is intentional.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
15) Cillian Murphy said playing Tommy Shelby left him "destroyed."BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
16) Most scenes were filmed in Liverpool.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
17) 'Peaky Blinders' used the same horse trainers as 'Game of Thrones.'BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
18) Two of the stars are related.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
19) And another two are married.Joe Maher - Getty Images
20) Jack Rowan has real boxing experience.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
21) The Peaky Blinders are named after their hats.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
22) The term "blinders" is debated amongst historians.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
23) Tommy Shelby is never seen eating.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
24) But he is often seen drinking.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
25) There's a 'Peaky Blinders' virtual reality game.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
26) Tommy Flanagan isn't old enough to be Paul Anderson's father.Getty Images
27) David Bowie loved the show.Ebet Roberts - Getty Images
28) Snoop Dogg is another famous fan.Bennett Raglin - Getty Images
29) There is a rule about violence.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
30) The cast has two 'Batman' villains.IMAX/Warner Bros.
31) The show's theme song has been used in other famous works.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
32) The costumes reflect the characters' social status.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
33) The original ending was different from the real one.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
34) A spinoff movie has been confirmed.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
35) A reboot isn't off the table just yet.BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution