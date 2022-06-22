Surprising Things About Peaky Blinders Even Huge Fans Don't Know

  • <p>Smoking is a big part of most scenes, and all of the cigarettes were real. "I asked the prop guys to count how many we use during a series and it's 3,000," Murphy told <em><a href="https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/whats-on/film-news/peaky-blinders-leaves-cillian-murphy-11245305" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BirminghamLive" class="link ">BirminghamLive</a>.</em> </p>
    1/35

    1) Cillian Murphy smoked thousands of cigarettes every season.

    Smoking is a big part of most scenes, and all of the cigarettes were real. "I asked the prop guys to count how many we use during a series and it's 3,000," Murphy told BirminghamLive.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>In an effort to be as safe as possible, Murphy and the rest of the cast reportedly opted for <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2442560/trivia/?ref_=tt_trv_trv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:herbal cigarettes" class="link ">herbal cigarettes</a>, which don't contain tobacco or nicotine, so they aren't addictive.</p>
    2/35

    2) The cigarettes were herbal.

    In an effort to be as safe as possible, Murphy and the rest of the cast reportedly opted for herbal cigarettes, which don't contain tobacco or nicotine, so they aren't addictive.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>Before Steven Knight was known for <em>Peaky Blinder</em><em>s</em>, he co-created <em>Who Wants to be a Millionaire?</em> "The original idea was you could win an unlimited amount of money, you could just go on forever, but the questions would become increasingly impossible so you'd reach a point where… But no-one would insure that just in case so we had to think of a limit, so we thought, well, a million, why not?" he told <a href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0008nzr" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BBC Sounds' The Media Show" class="link ">BBC Sounds' <em>The Media Show</em></a><em>.</em></p>
    3/35

    3) The creator is also behind a popular game show.

    Before Steven Knight was known for Peaky Blinders, he co-created Who Wants to be a Millionaire? "The original idea was you could win an unlimited amount of money, you could just go on forever, but the questions would become increasingly impossible so you'd reach a point where… But no-one would insure that just in case so we had to think of a limit, so we thought, well, a million, why not?" he told BBC Sounds' The Media Show.

    Gareth Cattermole - Getty Images
  • <p>Steven Knight's distant relatives were <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a29611043/peaky-blinders-real-life/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gangsters that ran Birmingham" class="link ">gangsters that ran Birmingham</a> years ago. "One of the stories that really made me want to write <em>Peaky Blinders</em> is one my dad told me: he said that when he was eight or nine his dad gave him a message on a piece of paper and said 'go and deliver this to your uncles.' His uncles were the Sheldons, who eventually became the Shelbys," he told <em><a href="https://www.historyextra.com/period/20th-century/peaky-blinders-behind-the-scenes-with-creator-steven-knight/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:History Extra" class="link ">History Extra</a></em>. <br></p>
    4/35

    4) Some storylines are based on true events.

    Steven Knight's distant relatives were gangsters that ran Birmingham years ago. "One of the stories that really made me want to write Peaky Blinders is one my dad told me: he said that when he was eight or nine his dad gave him a message on a piece of paper and said 'go and deliver this to your uncles.' His uncles were the Sheldons, who eventually became the Shelbys," he told History Extra.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>The look is called an "<a href="https://www.express.co.uk/showbiz/tv-radio/1306625/Peaky-Blinders-haircut-hairstyle-is-the-Peaky-Blinders-haircut-historically-accurate" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:undercut" class="link ">undercut</a>," and was wildly popular in the early 20th century—especially among English street gangs and criminals.</p>
    5/35

    5) The "Peaky Cut" was inspired by a style from back in the day.

    The look is called an "undercut," and was wildly popular in the early 20th century—especially among English street gangs and criminals.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>"People like the undercut thing; people go to the barber and ask for a 'Peaky cut'. It's crazy that people like it," the actor told <em><a href="https://www.shortlist.com/news/cillian-murphy-dunkirk-film-peaky-blinders" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shortlist" class="link ">Shortlist</a></em> in 2017. "It's not grown on me in four years now. I normally keep my hair long."</p>
    6/35

    6) Cillian Murphy isn't a fan of the cut.

    "People like the undercut thing; people go to the barber and ask for a 'Peaky cut'. It's crazy that people like it," the actor told Shortlist in 2017. "It's not grown on me in four years now. I normally keep my hair long."

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>"It is not fun. It's full on," former star Alexander Siddig <a href="https://www.nme.com/news/tv/peaky-blinders-alexander-siddig-full-on-set-not-fun-2834273" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told NME" class="link ">told <em>NME</em></a> about being on set. "You walk into a room and there's a bunch of them sitting around a table all singing <em>Peaky Blinders</em> songs and you're like, 'Excuse me, wrong door'. They have a pack mentality and they hang out together, they're fierce."</p>
    7/35

    7) The cast often stayed in character between takes.

    "It is not fun. It's full on," former star Alexander Siddig told NME about being on set. "You walk into a room and there's a bunch of them sitting around a table all singing Peaky Blinders songs and you're like, 'Excuse me, wrong door'. They have a pack mentality and they hang out together, they're fierce."

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>The <em>Fast & Furious </em>star was showrunner Steven Knight's first choice. It was only after Cillian Murphy texted him, "Remember, I'm an actor," that he landed the part. The bold move convinced Knight that while he wasn't physically what he had in mind for the role, he could "transform himself" once the scripts were written.</p>
    8/35

    8) Jason Statham was almost cast as Tommy Shelby.

    The Fast & Furious star was showrunner Steven Knight's first choice. It was only after Cillian Murphy texted him, "Remember, I'm an actor," that he landed the part. The bold move convinced Knight that while he wasn't physically what he had in mind for the role, he could "transform himself" once the scripts were written.

    Getty Images
  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a38804189/peaky-blinders-cast-remembers-helen-mccrory/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The late actress" class="link ">The late actress</a> revealed she watched "endless" clips of the Black Sabbath singer to learn the Birmingham dialect. "My character's obviously Ozzy in a skirt," she once joked to <em><a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/home/event/article-2394813/BBCs-Peaky-Blinders-The-good-bad-Brummie-Cillian-Murphy-heads-starry-cast-dark-new-BBC-drama-But-real-star-Take-bow-Birmingham.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Daily Mail" class="link ">The Daily Mail</a>.</em></p>
    9/35

    9) Helen McCrory's accent was inspired by Ozzy Osbourne.

    The late actress revealed she watched "endless" clips of the Black Sabbath singer to learn the Birmingham dialect. "My character's obviously Ozzy in a skirt," she once joked to The Daily Mail.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution/Getty Images
  • <p>Nailing the perfect Belfast accent wasn't easy for New Zealand native Sam Neill. To complete his transformation into Inspector Campbell, the actor <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-20000934" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:turned to friend Liam Neeson" class="link ">turned to friend Liam Neeson</a>. </p>
    10/35

    10) Liam Neeson helped Sam Neill with his accent.

    Nailing the perfect Belfast accent wasn't easy for New Zealand native Sam Neill. To complete his transformation into Inspector Campbell, the actor turned to friend Liam Neeson.

    David M. Benett - Getty Images
  • <p>Show creator and head writer Steven Knight <a href="https://www.historyextra.com/period/20th-century/peaky-blinders-behind-the-scenes-with-creator-steven-knight/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wanted to showcase" class="link ">wanted to showcase</a> working-class people, rather than royalty and nobility—something that's rare in British period pieces. That's why he turned to Westerns for inspiration.<br></p>
    11/35

    11) The show was inspired by old Westerns.

    Show creator and head writer Steven Knight wanted to showcase working-class people, rather than royalty and nobility—something that's rare in British period pieces. That's why he turned to Westerns for inspiration.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>Producer Laurie Borg did not hold back on his thoughts on the rival period drama. "What we've tried to do is the complete opposite of <em>Downton</em>," he joked to<em> <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/a600591/peaky-blinders-14-things-we-discovered-on-set/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Digital Spy" class="link ">Digital Spy</a></em>. "Which I think is brilliant for many reasons... but for me is probably the dullest television."</p>
    12/35

    12) It's considered the anti-'Downton Abbey.'

    Producer Laurie Borg did not hold back on his thoughts on the rival period drama. "What we've tried to do is the complete opposite of Downton," he joked to Digital Spy. "Which I think is brilliant for many reasons... but for me is probably the dullest television."

    PBS/ITV
  • <p>Shooting out of order sometimes proved to be confusing for the actors. "We could be doing episode four in the morning and the finale in the afternoon," Cilliam Murphy told <em><a href="https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/whats-on/film-news/peaky-blinders-leaves-cillian-murphy-11245305" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BirminghamLive" class="link ">BirminghamLive</a></em>. Because of this, he started having the director write up cheat sheets for him to hang up in his trailer.</p>
    13/35

    13) Episodes weren't filmed in chronological order.

    Shooting out of order sometimes proved to be confusing for the actors. "We could be doing episode four in the morning and the finale in the afternoon," Cilliam Murphy told BirminghamLive. Because of this, he started having the director write up cheat sheets for him to hang up in his trailer.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>It's not a coincidence that flames seemingly follow Tommy Shelby everywhere he goes. In season 1, he was even referred to as a devil. As director Colm McCarthy explained to <em><a href="https://www.denofgeek.com/tv/colm-mccarthy-interview-peaky-blinders-sherlock-dr-who/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Den of Geek" class="link ">Den of Geek</a></em>: "There's definitely a sense of hell. That's very deliberate."</p>
    14/35

    14) The use of fire is intentional.

    It's not a coincidence that flames seemingly follow Tommy Shelby everywhere he goes. In season 1, he was even referred to as a devil. As director Colm McCarthy explained to Den of Geek: "There's definitely a sense of hell. That's very deliberate."

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>Acting out such difficult material and intense violence isn't easy, and leaves the lead drained by the end of filming a season. "The nature of the character is immersive. It's an incredibly exhausting character to play. You have to leave reality behind for four months," he told <em><a href="https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/whats-on/film-news/peaky-blinders-leaves-cillian-murphy-11245305" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BirminghamLive" class="link ">BirminghamLive</a>. </em>"I always come out of it destroyed but having felt like we have made something."<br></p>
    15/35

    15) Cillian Murphy said playing Tommy Shelby left him "destroyed."

    Acting out such difficult material and intense violence isn't easy, and leaves the lead drained by the end of filming a season. "The nature of the character is immersive. It's an incredibly exhausting character to play. You have to leave reality behind for four months," he told BirminghamLive. "I always come out of it destroyed but having felt like we have made something."

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>Even though the entire show focuses on Birmingham, very little filming actually happened there. The cast and crew visited towns all over the U.K., but most scenes were shot in <a href="https://www.liverpoolmuseums.org.uk/stories/where-was-peaky-blinders-filmed-liverpool" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liverpool" class="link ">Liverpool</a> and the surrounding Merseyside area.</p>
    16/35

    16) Most scenes were filmed in Liverpool.

    Even though the entire show focuses on Birmingham, very little filming actually happened there. The cast and crew visited towns all over the U.K., but most scenes were shot in Liverpool and the surrounding Merseyside area.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>The horse professionals, called <a href="https://thedevilshorsemen.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Devil's Horsemen" class="link ">The Devil's Horsemen</a>, are known throughout the film industry for training animals to do stunts. </p>
    17/35

    17) 'Peaky Blinders' used the same horse trainers as 'Game of Thrones.'

    The horse professionals, called The Devil's Horsemen, are known throughout the film industry for training animals to do stunts.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>That's right—John Shelby and Michael Gray are more than just cousins on TV. The actors, Joe Cole and Finn Cole, are brothers. Joe left the show in season 4, but he still gets the scoop from his brother. "Finn does give me little tidbits. But I prefer just to watch it as a spectator now," he told <em><a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/a32279434/peaky-blinders-joe-cole-brother-finn-spoilers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Digital Spy" class="link ">Digital Spy</a></em>.</p>
    18/35

    18) Two of the stars are related.

    That's right—John Shelby and Michael Gray are more than just cousins on TV. The actors, Joe Cole and Finn Cole, are brothers. Joe left the show in season 4, but he still gets the scoop from his brother. "Finn does give me little tidbits. But I prefer just to watch it as a spectator now," he told Digital Spy.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>Alfie Solomons and May Carleton are a couple in real life. Actors Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley first met on the set of <em>Wuthering Heights</em> in 2009, and got married five years later.</p>
    19/35

    19) And another two are married.

    Alfie Solomons and May Carleton are a couple in real life. Actors Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley first met on the set of Wuthering Heights in 2009, and got married five years later.

    Joe Maher - Getty Images
  • <p>Playing Bonnie Gold came naturally to the actor, who grew up boxing competitively. "It kept me from going down other paths," <a href="https://i-d.vice.com/en_uk/article/vb37aa/seven-facts-about-rising-uk-actor-jack-rowan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he told i-D" class="link ">he told <em>i-D</em></a>. "It gave me a place to dream."</p>
    20/35

    20) Jack Rowan has real boxing experience.

    Playing Bonnie Gold came naturally to the actor, who grew up boxing competitively. "It kept me from going down other paths," he told i-D. "It gave me a place to dream."

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>In the early 1900s, gangs would wear flat, peaked <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2442560/trivia/?ref_=tt_trv_trv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:caps" class="link ">caps</a> that they could see under—rather than the larger-brimmed ones that were common for gentlemen at the time.</p>
    21/35

    21) The Peaky Blinders are named after their hats.

    In the early 1900s, gangs would wear flat, peaked caps that they could see under—rather than the larger-brimmed ones that were common for gentlemen at the time.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>Some experts argue that the term was meant to symbolize gang members "blinding" people with <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-birmingham-24047750" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:razorblades" class="link ">razorblades</a> hidden in their caps. Others say razorblades were too expensive during the era, and <a href="https://gcgosling.wordpress.com/2016/04/12/on-peaky-blinders/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:they used" class="link ">they used</a> metal-tipped boots, belt buckles, and knives instead. "Blinders" was also slang at the time for a stylish person, and may have alluded to the gang's famously rigorous standards of dress. </p>
    22/35

    22) The term "blinders" is debated amongst historians.

    Some experts argue that the term was meant to symbolize gang members "blinding" people with razorblades hidden in their caps. Others say razorblades were too expensive during the era, and they used metal-tipped boots, belt buckles, and knives instead. "Blinders" was also slang at the time for a stylish person, and may have alluded to the gang's famously rigorous standards of dress.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>Sure, he's sat down for mealtime. But besides the two times he tasted <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2442560/trivia/?ref_=tt_trv_trv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blackroot" class="link ">blackroot</a>, the character has never eaten on-screen.</p>
    23/35

    23) Tommy Shelby is never seen eating.

    Sure, he's sat down for mealtime. But besides the two times he tasted blackroot, the character has never eaten on-screen.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>Nobody loves a good glass of whiskey like Tommy Shelby. The character is seen drinking <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2442560/trivia/?ref_=tt_trv_trv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:over 200 times" class="link ">over 200 times</a> in the series.</p>
    24/35

    24) But he is often seen drinking.

    Nobody loves a good glass of whiskey like Tommy Shelby. The character is seen drinking over 200 times in the series.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>Want to see what it's like to be part of the Shelby family? Here's your chance. Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson reprised their roles for the upcoming <em><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QaQvobLYvmY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom" class="link ">Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom</a></em> game, which lets players come face-to-face with their favorite characters.</p>
    25/35

    25) There's a 'Peaky Blinders' virtual reality game.

    Want to see what it's like to be part of the Shelby family? Here's your chance. Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson reprised their roles for the upcoming Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom game, which lets players come face-to-face with their favorite characters.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>Despite playing father and son, there's only a 13-year age difference between the actors. </p>
    26/35

    26) Tommy Flanagan isn't old enough to be Paul Anderson's father.

    Despite playing father and son, there's only a 13-year age difference between the actors.

    Getty Images
  • <p>One year before his passing, Bowie sent Cillian Murphy a photo of himself with razorblades in his cap. He also <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/media/2016/apr/26/david-bowie-and-snoop-dogg-among-stars-revealed-to-be-peaky-blinders-fans" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:played his final album" class="link ">played his final album</a>, <em>Blackstar</em>, for Steven Knight before the public even knew about it—and gave him permission to use his music in the show.<br></p>
    27/35

    27) David Bowie loved the show.

    One year before his passing, Bowie sent Cillian Murphy a photo of himself with razorblades in his cap. He also played his final album, Blackstar, for Steven Knight before the public even knew about it—and gave him permission to use his music in the show.

    Ebet Roberts - Getty Images
  • <p>While in London, the rapper had his agent set up a meeting with Steven Knight. What transpired was a three-hour chat about the show. "He's talking about how the show reminds him of how he got into gang culture. It's incredible," Knight <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/interviews/beers-with-peaky-blinders-season-3-creator-steven-knight-interview-breaking-america-snoop-dogg-and-giving-the-period-drama-some-grit-a6999136.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told" class="link ">told </a><em><a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/interviews/beers-with-peaky-blinders-season-3-creator-steven-knight-interview-breaking-america-snoop-dogg-and-giving-the-period-drama-some-grit-a6999136.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Independent" class="link ">The Independent</a>.</em> "It was surreal. We've kept in touch."</p>
    28/35

    28) Snoop Dogg is another famous fan.

    While in London, the rapper had his agent set up a meeting with Steven Knight. What transpired was a three-hour chat about the show. "He's talking about how the show reminds him of how he got into gang culture. It's incredible," Knight told The Independent. "It was surreal. We've kept in touch."

    Bennett Raglin - Getty Images
  • <p>Producers make an effort not to glamorize violence on the show. They followed a rule that "<a href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/mediapacks/peakyblinders/steven-knight" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:any act of violence has [to have] a consequence in terms of the story" class="link ">any act of violence has [to have] a consequence in terms of the story</a>." Meaning you'll never see a gunshot or anything of the like just to create buzz—only if it contributes to the plot in some way. </p>
    29/35

    29) There is a rule about violence.

    Producers make an effort not to glamorize violence on the show. They followed a rule that "any act of violence has [to have] a consequence in terms of the story." Meaning you'll never see a gunshot or anything of the like just to create buzz—only if it contributes to the plot in some way.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>Fans might recognize Cillian Murphy as the Scarecrow in <em>Batman Begins</em>, while Tom Hardy terrified audiences as Bane in <em>The Dark Knight Rises</em>.</p>
    30/35

    30) The cast has two 'Batman' villains.

    Fans might recognize Cillian Murphy as the Scarecrow in Batman Begins, while Tom Hardy terrified audiences as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

    IMAX/Warner Bros.
  • <p>If "Red Right Hand" by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds sounds familiar, that's because it's been <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2442560/trivia/?ref_=tt_trv_trv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:featured" class="link ">featured</a> in a number of other properties including <em>The X Files, Hellboy, </em><em>Scream</em>, and <em>Dumb and Dumber</em>.</p>
    31/35

    31) The show's theme song has been used in other famous works.

    If "Red Right Hand" by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds sounds familiar, that's because it's been featured in a number of other properties including The X Files, Hellboy, Scream, and Dumb and Dumber.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>The Shelby brothers are mostly spotted wearing "<a href="https://screenrant.com/peaky-blinders-hidden-costume-details/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:heavier, wool suits with single cuffs and detachable collars" class="link ">heavier, wool suits with single cuffs and detachable collars</a>." This shows that they live in the middle, between the upper class and lower class. </p>
    32/35

    32) The costumes reflect the characters' social status.

    The Shelby brothers are mostly spotted wearing "heavier, wool suits with single cuffs and detachable collars." This shows that they live in the middle, between the upper class and lower class.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>Without giving away any spoilers, Steven Knight changed the idea he had in mind for years about how the series would end. He planned to conclude with Birmingham's first air raid siren of World War II, but things didn't exactly go that way. "The ending is the one thing where you have to actually really really really concentrate rationally because there's no way out after that," he told <em><a href="https://deadline.com/2022/04/peaky-blinders-steven-knight-interview-series-finale-movie-cillian-murphy-1234993939/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Deadline" class="link ">Deadline</a></em>.</p>
    33/35

    33) The original ending was different from the real one.

    Without giving away any spoilers, Steven Knight changed the idea he had in mind for years about how the series would end. He planned to conclude with Birmingham's first air raid siren of World War II, but things didn't exactly go that way. "The ending is the one thing where you have to actually really really really concentrate rationally because there's no way out after that," he told Deadline.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>When you're done watching the sixth and final season, don't worry—there's <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a38685147/peaky-blinders-movie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:still more Peaky Blinders coming your way" class="link ">still more <em>Peaky Blinders</em> coming your way</a>. A movie with Tommy Shelby at the center is already in the works. Steven Knight hinted that it will also feature more of Duke Shelby, and introduce "<a href="https://deadline.com/2022/04/peaky-blinders-steven-knight-interview-series-finale-movie-cillian-murphy-1234993939/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a new generation" class="link ">a new generation</a>" of the gang. </p>
    34/35

    34) A spinoff movie has been confirmed.

    When you're done watching the sixth and final season, don't worry—there's still more Peaky Blinders coming your way. A movie with Tommy Shelby at the center is already in the works. Steven Knight hinted that it will also feature more of Duke Shelby, and introduce "a new generation" of the gang.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
  • <p>As if the movie wasn't exciting enough, Steven Knight hinted that a reboot or spin-off could possibly happen down the line. "I like the idea of wartime, or post-war Britain, cause it's a very different landscape and I think it would be great to explore that. It brings a whole new look, and people dress differently and act differently so it will be interesting," he told <em><a href="https://deadline.com/2022/04/peaky-blinders-steven-knight-interview-series-finale-movie-cillian-murphy-1234993939/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Deadline" class="link ">Deadline</a></em>.</p>
    35/35

    35) A reboot isn't off the table just yet.

    As if the movie wasn't exciting enough, Steven Knight hinted that a reboot or spin-off could possibly happen down the line. "I like the idea of wartime, or post-war Britain, cause it's a very different landscape and I think it would be great to explore that. It brings a whole new look, and people dress differently and act differently so it will be interesting," he told Deadline.

    BBC/Endemol Worldwide Distribution
<p>Smoking is a big part of most scenes, and all of the cigarettes were real. "I asked the prop guys to count how many we use during a series and it's 3,000," Murphy told <em><a href="https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/whats-on/film-news/peaky-blinders-leaves-cillian-murphy-11245305" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BirminghamLive" class="link ">BirminghamLive</a>.</em> </p>
<p>In an effort to be as safe as possible, Murphy and the rest of the cast reportedly opted for <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2442560/trivia/?ref_=tt_trv_trv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:herbal cigarettes" class="link ">herbal cigarettes</a>, which don't contain tobacco or nicotine, so they aren't addictive.</p>
<p>Before Steven Knight was known for <em>Peaky Blinder</em><em>s</em>, he co-created <em>Who Wants to be a Millionaire?</em> "The original idea was you could win an unlimited amount of money, you could just go on forever, but the questions would become increasingly impossible so you'd reach a point where… But no-one would insure that just in case so we had to think of a limit, so we thought, well, a million, why not?" he told <a href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0008nzr" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BBC Sounds' The Media Show" class="link ">BBC Sounds' <em>The Media Show</em></a><em>.</em></p>
<p>Steven Knight's distant relatives were <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a29611043/peaky-blinders-real-life/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gangsters that ran Birmingham" class="link ">gangsters that ran Birmingham</a> years ago. "One of the stories that really made me want to write <em>Peaky Blinders</em> is one my dad told me: he said that when he was eight or nine his dad gave him a message on a piece of paper and said 'go and deliver this to your uncles.' His uncles were the Sheldons, who eventually became the Shelbys," he told <em><a href="https://www.historyextra.com/period/20th-century/peaky-blinders-behind-the-scenes-with-creator-steven-knight/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:History Extra" class="link ">History Extra</a></em>. <br></p>
<p>The look is called an "<a href="https://www.express.co.uk/showbiz/tv-radio/1306625/Peaky-Blinders-haircut-hairstyle-is-the-Peaky-Blinders-haircut-historically-accurate" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:undercut" class="link ">undercut</a>," and was wildly popular in the early 20th century—especially among English street gangs and criminals.</p>
<p>"People like the undercut thing; people go to the barber and ask for a 'Peaky cut'. It's crazy that people like it," the actor told <em><a href="https://www.shortlist.com/news/cillian-murphy-dunkirk-film-peaky-blinders" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shortlist" class="link ">Shortlist</a></em> in 2017. "It's not grown on me in four years now. I normally keep my hair long."</p>
<p>"It is not fun. It's full on," former star Alexander Siddig <a href="https://www.nme.com/news/tv/peaky-blinders-alexander-siddig-full-on-set-not-fun-2834273" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told NME" class="link ">told <em>NME</em></a> about being on set. "You walk into a room and there's a bunch of them sitting around a table all singing <em>Peaky Blinders</em> songs and you're like, 'Excuse me, wrong door'. They have a pack mentality and they hang out together, they're fierce."</p>
<p>The <em>Fast & Furious </em>star was showrunner Steven Knight's first choice. It was only after Cillian Murphy texted him, "Remember, I'm an actor," that he landed the part. The bold move convinced Knight that while he wasn't physically what he had in mind for the role, he could "transform himself" once the scripts were written.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a38804189/peaky-blinders-cast-remembers-helen-mccrory/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The late actress" class="link ">The late actress</a> revealed she watched "endless" clips of the Black Sabbath singer to learn the Birmingham dialect. "My character's obviously Ozzy in a skirt," she once joked to <em><a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/home/event/article-2394813/BBCs-Peaky-Blinders-The-good-bad-Brummie-Cillian-Murphy-heads-starry-cast-dark-new-BBC-drama-But-real-star-Take-bow-Birmingham.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Daily Mail" class="link ">The Daily Mail</a>.</em></p>
<p>Nailing the perfect Belfast accent wasn't easy for New Zealand native Sam Neill. To complete his transformation into Inspector Campbell, the actor <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-20000934" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:turned to friend Liam Neeson" class="link ">turned to friend Liam Neeson</a>. </p>
<p>Show creator and head writer Steven Knight <a href="https://www.historyextra.com/period/20th-century/peaky-blinders-behind-the-scenes-with-creator-steven-knight/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wanted to showcase" class="link ">wanted to showcase</a> working-class people, rather than royalty and nobility—something that's rare in British period pieces. That's why he turned to Westerns for inspiration.<br></p>
<p>Producer Laurie Borg did not hold back on his thoughts on the rival period drama. "What we've tried to do is the complete opposite of <em>Downton</em>," he joked to<em> <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/a600591/peaky-blinders-14-things-we-discovered-on-set/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Digital Spy" class="link ">Digital Spy</a></em>. "Which I think is brilliant for many reasons... but for me is probably the dullest television."</p>
<p>Shooting out of order sometimes proved to be confusing for the actors. "We could be doing episode four in the morning and the finale in the afternoon," Cilliam Murphy told <em><a href="https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/whats-on/film-news/peaky-blinders-leaves-cillian-murphy-11245305" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BirminghamLive" class="link ">BirminghamLive</a></em>. Because of this, he started having the director write up cheat sheets for him to hang up in his trailer.</p>
<p>It's not a coincidence that flames seemingly follow Tommy Shelby everywhere he goes. In season 1, he was even referred to as a devil. As director Colm McCarthy explained to <em><a href="https://www.denofgeek.com/tv/colm-mccarthy-interview-peaky-blinders-sherlock-dr-who/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Den of Geek" class="link ">Den of Geek</a></em>: "There's definitely a sense of hell. That's very deliberate."</p>
<p>Acting out such difficult material and intense violence isn't easy, and leaves the lead drained by the end of filming a season. "The nature of the character is immersive. It's an incredibly exhausting character to play. You have to leave reality behind for four months," he told <em><a href="https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/whats-on/film-news/peaky-blinders-leaves-cillian-murphy-11245305" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BirminghamLive" class="link ">BirminghamLive</a>. </em>"I always come out of it destroyed but having felt like we have made something."<br></p>
<p>Even though the entire show focuses on Birmingham, very little filming actually happened there. The cast and crew visited towns all over the U.K., but most scenes were shot in <a href="https://www.liverpoolmuseums.org.uk/stories/where-was-peaky-blinders-filmed-liverpool" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liverpool" class="link ">Liverpool</a> and the surrounding Merseyside area.</p>
<p>The horse professionals, called <a href="https://thedevilshorsemen.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Devil's Horsemen" class="link ">The Devil's Horsemen</a>, are known throughout the film industry for training animals to do stunts. </p>
<p>That's right—John Shelby and Michael Gray are more than just cousins on TV. The actors, Joe Cole and Finn Cole, are brothers. Joe left the show in season 4, but he still gets the scoop from his brother. "Finn does give me little tidbits. But I prefer just to watch it as a spectator now," he told <em><a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/a32279434/peaky-blinders-joe-cole-brother-finn-spoilers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Digital Spy" class="link ">Digital Spy</a></em>.</p>
<p>Alfie Solomons and May Carleton are a couple in real life. Actors Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley first met on the set of <em>Wuthering Heights</em> in 2009, and got married five years later.</p>
<p>Playing Bonnie Gold came naturally to the actor, who grew up boxing competitively. "It kept me from going down other paths," <a href="https://i-d.vice.com/en_uk/article/vb37aa/seven-facts-about-rising-uk-actor-jack-rowan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he told i-D" class="link ">he told <em>i-D</em></a>. "It gave me a place to dream."</p>
<p>In the early 1900s, gangs would wear flat, peaked <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2442560/trivia/?ref_=tt_trv_trv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:caps" class="link ">caps</a> that they could see under—rather than the larger-brimmed ones that were common for gentlemen at the time.</p>
<p>Some experts argue that the term was meant to symbolize gang members "blinding" people with <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-birmingham-24047750" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:razorblades" class="link ">razorblades</a> hidden in their caps. Others say razorblades were too expensive during the era, and <a href="https://gcgosling.wordpress.com/2016/04/12/on-peaky-blinders/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:they used" class="link ">they used</a> metal-tipped boots, belt buckles, and knives instead. "Blinders" was also slang at the time for a stylish person, and may have alluded to the gang's famously rigorous standards of dress. </p>
<p>Sure, he's sat down for mealtime. But besides the two times he tasted <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2442560/trivia/?ref_=tt_trv_trv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blackroot" class="link ">blackroot</a>, the character has never eaten on-screen.</p>
<p>Nobody loves a good glass of whiskey like Tommy Shelby. The character is seen drinking <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2442560/trivia/?ref_=tt_trv_trv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:over 200 times" class="link ">over 200 times</a> in the series.</p>
<p>Want to see what it's like to be part of the Shelby family? Here's your chance. Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson reprised their roles for the upcoming <em><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QaQvobLYvmY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom" class="link ">Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom</a></em> game, which lets players come face-to-face with their favorite characters.</p>
<p>Despite playing father and son, there's only a 13-year age difference between the actors. </p>
<p>One year before his passing, Bowie sent Cillian Murphy a photo of himself with razorblades in his cap. He also <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/media/2016/apr/26/david-bowie-and-snoop-dogg-among-stars-revealed-to-be-peaky-blinders-fans" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:played his final album" class="link ">played his final album</a>, <em>Blackstar</em>, for Steven Knight before the public even knew about it—and gave him permission to use his music in the show.<br></p>
<p>While in London, the rapper had his agent set up a meeting with Steven Knight. What transpired was a three-hour chat about the show. "He's talking about how the show reminds him of how he got into gang culture. It's incredible," Knight <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/interviews/beers-with-peaky-blinders-season-3-creator-steven-knight-interview-breaking-america-snoop-dogg-and-giving-the-period-drama-some-grit-a6999136.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told" class="link ">told </a><em><a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/interviews/beers-with-peaky-blinders-season-3-creator-steven-knight-interview-breaking-america-snoop-dogg-and-giving-the-period-drama-some-grit-a6999136.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Independent" class="link ">The Independent</a>.</em> "It was surreal. We've kept in touch."</p>
<p>Producers make an effort not to glamorize violence on the show. They followed a rule that "<a href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/mediapacks/peakyblinders/steven-knight" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:any act of violence has [to have] a consequence in terms of the story" class="link ">any act of violence has [to have] a consequence in terms of the story</a>." Meaning you'll never see a gunshot or anything of the like just to create buzz—only if it contributes to the plot in some way. </p>
<p>Fans might recognize Cillian Murphy as the Scarecrow in <em>Batman Begins</em>, while Tom Hardy terrified audiences as Bane in <em>The Dark Knight Rises</em>.</p>
<p>If "Red Right Hand" by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds sounds familiar, that's because it's been <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2442560/trivia/?ref_=tt_trv_trv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:featured" class="link ">featured</a> in a number of other properties including <em>The X Files, Hellboy, </em><em>Scream</em>, and <em>Dumb and Dumber</em>.</p>
<p>The Shelby brothers are mostly spotted wearing "<a href="https://screenrant.com/peaky-blinders-hidden-costume-details/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:heavier, wool suits with single cuffs and detachable collars" class="link ">heavier, wool suits with single cuffs and detachable collars</a>." This shows that they live in the middle, between the upper class and lower class. </p>
<p>Without giving away any spoilers, Steven Knight changed the idea he had in mind for years about how the series would end. He planned to conclude with Birmingham's first air raid siren of World War II, but things didn't exactly go that way. "The ending is the one thing where you have to actually really really really concentrate rationally because there's no way out after that," he told <em><a href="https://deadline.com/2022/04/peaky-blinders-steven-knight-interview-series-finale-movie-cillian-murphy-1234993939/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Deadline" class="link ">Deadline</a></em>.</p>
<p>When you're done watching the sixth and final season, don't worry—there's <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a38685147/peaky-blinders-movie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:still more Peaky Blinders coming your way" class="link ">still more <em>Peaky Blinders</em> coming your way</a>. A movie with Tommy Shelby at the center is already in the works. Steven Knight hinted that it will also feature more of Duke Shelby, and introduce "<a href="https://deadline.com/2022/04/peaky-blinders-steven-knight-interview-series-finale-movie-cillian-murphy-1234993939/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a new generation" class="link ">a new generation</a>" of the gang. </p>
<p>As if the movie wasn't exciting enough, Steven Knight hinted that a reboot or spin-off could possibly happen down the line. "I like the idea of wartime, or post-war Britain, cause it's a very different landscape and I think it would be great to explore that. It brings a whole new look, and people dress differently and act differently so it will be interesting," he told <em><a href="https://deadline.com/2022/04/peaky-blinders-steven-knight-interview-series-finale-movie-cillian-murphy-1234993939/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Deadline" class="link ">Deadline</a></em>.</p>

"Peaky Blinders," starring Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, and more talented cast members, has been a hit show since 2013. These are the biggest facts about it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Body-checking experience does not protect against concussions and injuries, says U of C study

    A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks' home misery

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready

  • Panthers hire Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Jon Cooper's Devon Toews comments more an admission of guilt than finger pointing

    Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said "guys know what they're doing" when asked about Devon Toews' cross-check on Nikita Kucherov in Game 3.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Flyers' John Tortorella hiring causes stir in NHL community

    John Tortorella is certainly a polarizing guy.

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.