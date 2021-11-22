Surprise! Away's Huge Black Friday Sale is Happening Right. Now.

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Dreaming of heading somewhere far, far away? After a year and a half of being cooped up at home, you might be in need of some new luggage. Fortunately, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38324544%2Faway-big-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Away" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Away</a> <em>just</em> kicked off its <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Fshop%2Fsale&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38324544%2Faway-big-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Friday sale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Black Friday sale</a>, where you can save up to 40% on luggage, travel accessories, and so much more. The direct-to-consumer brand is known for making first-class-worthy luggage at economy prices. Though Away is impressive modern luggage—most suitcases even come with a detachable battery—the brand <em>rarely</em> ever has sales, which makes this one shopping event you won't want to miss.</p><p>But, hurry! Prices will go back up on Monday, November 29, and we have a feeling some items are going to sell out well before then. To help, keep scrolling for some of the best bargains worth adding to your cart.</p>
  • <p><strong>Away</strong></p><p>awaytravel.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Faccessories%2Fexpandable-packing-cubes-four%3Fcolor%3Dmulticolor&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38324544%2Faway-big-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$55</del> $46 (16% off)</strong></p><p>Want to keep your belongings organized? These cubes offer a convenient place to pack your shirts, pants, and undergarments. Plus, each cube is expandable, so you can stuff them with all your belongings.</p>
  • <p><strong>Away</strong></p><p>awaytravel.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Fsuitcases%2Fbigger-carry-on-pocket%3Fcolor%3Dblack_leather_pocket&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38324544%2Faway-big-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$345</del> $241 (30% off)</strong> </p><p>Consider Away's Bigger Carry-On with Pocket the best of both worlds: it's large enough to fit all your travel essentials, but it can fit in overhead compartments in most planes. </p>
  • <p><strong>Away</strong></p><p>awaytravel.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Faccessories%2Fdopp-kit%3Fcolor%3Dasphalt_nylon&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38324544%2Faway-big-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$45</del> $31 (31% off)</strong></p><p>Away's dopp kit is made with a water-resistant interior to keep any leaks or spills to a minimum. </p>
  • <p><strong>Away</strong></p><p>awaytravel.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Fsuitcases%2Fexpandable-bigger-carry-on%3Fcolor%3Dasphalt&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38324544%2Faway-big-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$245</del> $208 ($15% off)</strong><br></p><p>Anyone who has a lot of baggage—pun intended—will find a lot to love about this suitcase. Away's Expandable Bigger Carry-On comes with an expandable compartment that'll offer some extra room for your bulky sweaters and whatnot.</p>
  • <p><strong>Away</strong></p><p>awaytravel.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Ftravel-bags%2Feverywhere-bag%3Fcolor%3Dblack_leather&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38324544%2Faway-big-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$245</del> $147 (40% off)</strong></p><p>Rendered in durable leather, this bag is perfect for overnights and long weekends.</p>
  • <p><strong>Away </strong></p><p>awaytravel.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Fminis%2Ftravel-wellness-kit%3Fcolor%3Dblush&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38324544%2Faway-big-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$55</del> $38 (31% off)</strong></p><p>Want to feel your best when you're on the road? This wellness kit is packed with a face mask, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes. (The cute, suitcase-inspired container is a nice touch.) </p>
  • <p><strong>Away</strong></p><p>awaytravel.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Faccessories%2Fjewelry-box%3Fcolor%3Dgolden_leather&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38324544%2Faway-big-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$95</del> $80 (16% off)</strong></p><p>Keep your rings, necklaces, and earrings safe and scuff-free with the help of this jewelry case. </p>
  • <p><strong>Away</strong></p><p>awaytravel.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Faccessories%2Fshoe-cube%3Fcolor%3Dbright_teal&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38324544%2Faway-big-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$21 - $29</del> $25 - $35 (16- 17% off)</strong></p><p>If the mere thought of cross-contaminating your fresh clothes with some stinky sneakers puts you on edge, you should definitely add this shoe cube to your cart. (Psst: They'll also work nicely with heels, flats, and booties.)<strong><br></strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Away</strong></p><p>awaytravel.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Ftravel-bags%2Fmini-everywhere-bag%3Fcolor%3Dcontrast_edge_black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38324544%2Faway-big-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$195</del> $165 (15% off) </strong></p><p>On the hunt for a bag that you can carry around all day, every day? With multiple interior compartments, this bag is practical and pretty in equal measure. </p>
  • <p><strong>Away</strong></p><p>awaytravel.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Faccessories%2Fpassport-holder%3Fcolor%3Dsage&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38324544%2Faway-big-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$75</del> $63 (16% off)</strong></p><p>If you want to take your jet-setter status to a new country, you'll need somewhere to place your passport. Trust us, this option will get some major compliments while you're in the customs line.</p>
  • <p><strong>Away</strong></p><p>awaytravel.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Faccessories%2Fl-fold-wallet%3Fcolor%3Dchestnut_leather&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38324544%2Faway-big-black-friday-sale-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$75</del> $63 (16% off)</strong></p><p>This slim wallet has alllll the slits and slots to fit your cards and cash.</p>
