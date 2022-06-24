As the Supreme Court Overturns <em>Roe v. Wade</em>, Protests Erupt Around the Country: See the Photos

  • <p>A woman covered her mouth in tape that read, "Second Class Citizen." </p>
  • <p><em>Roe v. Wade</em>, the landmark Supreme Court decision of 1973 that granted women the right to an abortion in every state, was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court <a href="https://people.com/health/roe-v-wade-supreme-court-overturned/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:in a decision announced on June 24, 2022." class="link ">in a decision announced on June 24, 2022. </a></p> <p>The 6-to-3 ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent and will completely change the landscape of women's reproductive rights by giving individual states the power to decide whether to allow the procedure. It is estimated that nearly half the country will enact near-total bans in the coming months. The decision will divide the country, with most blue states allowing abortion and most red states severely limiting it.</p> <p>Immediately, people gathered outside of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., to protest on Friday, with some, like the women pictured here, wearing tape over their mouths indicating their silenced opinions. </p>
  • <p>As the decision was released, a group of women held signs promoting abortion rights. </p>
  • <p>Two women wept as they voiced their opinions outside the court.</p>
  • <p>Many offered comfort to one another as the ruling — which was leaked last month — was made official. </p>
  • <p>Immediately after news broke, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered a fiery speech, <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/pelosi-blasting-abortion-decision-suggests-kavanaugh-gorsuch-lied-hear-rcna35208" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:saying in part" class="link ">saying in part</a>, "Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party and their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers."</p>
  • <p>Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined protesters outside of the Supreme Court. </p>
  • <p>Others held signs reading, "Abortion on Demand & Without Apology." </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/health/president-joe-biden-speaks-out-as-supreme-court-overturns-roe-v-wade/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:President Joe Biden also spoke on the decisio" class="link ">President Joe Biden also spoke on the decisio</a>n, calling it "a sad day for the court and for the country," and appearing emotional when reflecting on how several states will not allow exceptions for women impregnated through rape or incest. </p>
  • <p>Abortion rights demonstrator Elizabeth White led a chant outside of the Supreme Court building.</p>
  • <p>Congresswoman Maxine Waters also spoke to protestors in D.C. </p>
  • <p>Women drew messages of hope in chalk outside the Supreme Court on Friday.</p>
