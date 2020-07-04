In pictures: UK's 'Super Saturday' as pubs and restaurants reopen

Pubs and restaurants have finally reopened in England following months of closure due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The first pints were poured as restrictions were eased at 6am on so-called Super Saturday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has welcomed the reopening of businesses, which included hairdressers.

On a visit to The Bell & Crown in Chiswick, west London, he said: “The hospitality sector is a vital part of our economy and crucial to people’s livelihoods – Britain’s pubs and bars alone employ almost half a million people – which is why it’s such good news that so many people are able to return to work this weekend, helping us all to enjoy summer safely.”

But the government has urged the public not to get carried away with the new freedoms.

Prime minister Boris Johson warned on Friday night “we are not out of the woods yet” and added ministers “will not hesitate in putting on the brakes and re-imposing restrictions” in case of an outbreak.

Health secretary Matt Hancock told the Daily Mail people were entitled to enjoy themselves at pubs but added: “You could end up behind bars if you break the law.”

He also said he would not “shirk” from shutting pubs and restaurants again, and imposing local lockdowns if needed.

Pubs in Wales and Scotland must remain closed until later this month as the devolved nations are lifting their own lockdown rules more slowly, but hotels, bars, restaurants and cafes in Northern Ireland reopened on Friday.

In England, couples could also get married again and cinemas were also allowed to open on Saturday.

