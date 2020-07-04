In pictures: UK's 'Super Saturday' as pubs and restaurants reopen

Pubs and restaurants have finally reopened in England following months of closure due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The first pints were poured as restrictions were eased at 6am on so-called Super Saturday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has welcomed the reopening of businesses, which included hairdressers.

On a visit to The Bell & Crown in Chiswick, west London, he said: “The hospitality sector is a vital part of our economy and crucial to people’s livelihoods – Britain’s pubs and bars alone employ almost half a million people – which is why it’s such good news that so many people are able to return to work this weekend, helping us all to enjoy summer safely.”

But the government has urged the public not to get carried away with the new freedoms.

Prime minister Boris Johson warned on Friday night “we are not out of the woods yet” and added ministers “will not hesitate in putting on the brakes and re-imposing restrictions” in case of an outbreak.

Health secretary Matt Hancock told the Daily Mail people were entitled to enjoy themselves at pubs but added: “You could end up behind bars if you break the law.”

He also said he would not “shirk” from shutting pubs and restaurants again, and imposing local lockdowns if needed.

Pubs in Wales and Scotland must remain closed until later this month as the devolved nations are lifting their own lockdown rules more slowly, but hotels, bars, restaurants and cafes in Northern Ireland reopened on Friday.

In England, couples could also get married again and cinemas were also allowed to open on Saturday.

(Picture: Getty)
A group of customers give a toast with their drinks at the Shakespeare's Head pub in Holborn, London
(Picture: Getty)
(Picture: Getty)
A man drinks a pint at The Rocket pub, Rainhill, Merseyside
(Picture: Getty)
(Picture: Getty)
Robert observes social distancing queuing for a pint at The Mossy Well
(Picture: Getty)
(Picture: Getty)
Customers enjoy drinks at The Victoria in Whitley Bay on "Super Saturday"
(Picture: Getty)
(Picture: Getty)
Members of staff wearing PPE at The Victoria in Whitley Bay
(Picture: Getty)
(Picture: Getty)
The Mossy Well, a J D Wetherspoon pub reopen for business in Muswell Hill in London
(Picture: Getty)
(Picture: Getty)
Robert has travelled from Hampstead Garden Suburb for a pint of his favourite Abbot Ale at The Mossy Well
(Picture: Getty)
(Picture: Getty)
A member of staff wearing PPE pours a pint at The Victoria in Whitley Bay
(Picture: Getty)
(Picture: Getty)
The first breakfasts are brought to customers at the reopening of The Old Stables Restaurant at Allerton Manor Golf Club, Liverpool
(Picture: Getty)
(Picture: Getty)
A member of staff at the reopening of the Shakespeares Head pub in Holborn, London
(Picture: Getty)
(Picture: Getty)
One of the first drinkers at the reopening of the Rochester Castle pub in Stoke Newington, North London
(Picture: Getty)
(Picture: Getty)
Lindy Barack opens the gates at the reopening The Toll Gate, a Wetherspoons pub in Hornsey, north London
(Picture: Getty)
(Picture: Getty)
A customer using the hand sanitiser upon entering the Shakespeare's Head pub in Holborn
(Picture: Getty)
(Picture: PA)
Men wait for a Barbers to open in Ashford, Kent
(Picture: PA)
(Picture: PA)
Pariss Boseley-Yemm holds a thermometer at the reopening of The Salon Leeds
(Picture: PA)
(Picture: PA)
A client receives a treatment, at Partridges hair salon in Wandsworth, south west London
(Picture: PA)
(Picture: PA)
Stylist Tommy D'Amour cuts the hair of client Lea Jantz at Tusk Hair in Camden, London
(Picture: PA)
(Picture: PA)
Carole Rickaby cuts the hair of customer Sandra Jacobs at Tusk Hair in Camden
(Picture: PA)
(Picture: Getty)
Stylist Caroline Peacock, 41, puts the final preparations in place at Toni & Guy in Newcastle
(Picture: Getty)
(Picture: Getty)
Peacock Is happy to be getting back to work
(Picture: Getty)
(Picture: Getty)
The Shakespeare's Head pub in Holborn has welcomed back punters
(Picture: Getty)

