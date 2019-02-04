Super Bowl LIII: Patriots celebrate with family and loved ones

Super Bowl LIII: Patriots celebrate with family and loved onesYahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsFebruary 4, 2019, 4:39 AM GMTCatch a glimpse of the new Super Bowl champions celebrate with their loved ones.New England PatriotsTom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Patriots celebrate with loved onesChildren of Patriots players play in the confetti after the New England Patriots 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kyle Van Noy and his wife Marisa celebrate on the field after the Patriots victory over the Rams. (Instagram/realmarissavannoy) Patriots celebrate with loved onesJames Develin #46 of the New England Patriots celebrates with his son after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Patriots celebrate with loved onesHead Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots celebrates with his granddaughter Blakely after the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat theLos Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Patriots celebrate with loved onesDanny Shelton and his wife Mara share a moment on the field after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams. (Instagram/mara_shelton) Patriots celebrate with loved onesDuron Harmon and his family pose for a photo after the Super Bowl. (Instagram/j_adorechrisss) Patriots celebrate with loved onesChris Hogan is seen on the field with his wife and kids. (Instagram/ashleykayhogan) Patriots celebrate with loved onesTom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after his teams 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Patriots celebrate with loved onesRob Gronkowski celebrates with his girlfriend Camille Kostek. Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots celebrates with his family after his teams 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Patriots celebrate with loved onesPhillip Dorsett and his girlfriend Moriah Beaty pose for a photo on the field. (Instagram/mobeatz20) Patriots celebrate with loved onesNew England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's mother Galynn Patricia Brady hugs Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen after the game. New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 03, 2019. Dont'a Hightower and his girlfriend Morgan Hart take a selfie after the Patriots Super Bowl victory.(Instagram/morganhart) Patriots celebrate with loved onesNew England Patriots' Tom Brady lifts his son, Ben, after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. LaAdrian Waddle and his wife Lauren celebrate with a kiss after defeating the Los Angeles Rams. (Instagram/shelbywaddle) Patriots celebrate with loved onesTom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Vivian Lake Brady celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after the teams 13-3 win over Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Patriots celebrate with loved onesQuarterback for the New England Patriots Tom Brady (R) his daughter Vivian Lake Brady and teammates celebrate after winning Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 3, 2019. Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots celebrates with his daughter Lily at the end of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots celebrates with girlfriend Linda Holliday after the Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)