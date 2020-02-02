Super Bowl 2020 Celebrity Sightings Photos

Yahoo Sports Staff

A roundup of celebrities attending Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida.

Maxwell "Bunchie" Young runs on the field prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Maxwell "Bunchie" Young
Actor Paul Rudd looks on before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Paul Rudd
Demi Lovato performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Demi Lovato
DJ Khaled looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
DJ Khaled
Yolanda Adams performs "America the Beautiful" during before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Yolanda Adams
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots talks with NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis of the Baltimore Ravens prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Tom Brady, Ray Lewis
Dan Marino (L), Tom Brady (2L), Joe Montana (3L) Peyton Manning (4L), Roger Staubach (2R), Brett Favre (2R) and John Albert Elway Jr. (R) ahead of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Marino, Brady, Montana, Manning, Staubauch, Favre, Elway
Guy Fieri passes out food at the Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images for The Players Tailgate)
Guy Fieri
Former player Troy Aikman arrives at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Troy Aikman
Entertainer Jay-Z watches his daughter Blue Ivy Carter leap on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter
Entertainer Jay-Z makes a photo before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Jay-Z
Sebastian Bear-McClard (L) and Emily Ratajkowski look on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard
Former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal arrives at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Shaquille O'Neal
Actor Keegan-Michael Key looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Keegan-Michael Key
Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez, left, greets San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alex Rodriguez, Nick Bosa
Former player Jerry Lee Rice Sr looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Jerry Rice
(L-R) Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots, Linda Holliday and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft look on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft
Former NFL player Michael Vick looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Michael Vick
Comedian Kevin Hart talks to press before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Kevin Hart
American rapper Meek Mill looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Meek Mill
The NFL honors the Top 100 prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
NFL Top 100
