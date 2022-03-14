Summer's Most Stylish Bags Are Finally Here

  • <p class="body-dropcap">The wardrobe transition to summer is usually the most welcomed one of all: After tucking away thick-knit sweaters, quilted puffers, and every single lug-sole boot you own, it's time to shop for silky slip dresses, sheer bathing suit coverups, and barely there sandals that wouldn't have cut it during rain-filled spring. But when planning your summer uniform, you can't forget the perfect finishing touch: an must-have handbag. With unique textures and unexpected silhouettes, summer 2022's best handbags won't just hold your wallet and keys. Instead, they'll spark joy—and also a bit of envy from anyone you walk past.</p><p class="body-dropcap">Ahead, this season's must-have handbags to wear all summer long.<br><br></p>
    Bottega Veneta
  • <p><strong>Cesta Collective</strong></p><p>harpersbazaar.com</p><p><strong>$625.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.harpersbazaar.com/designers/cesta-collective/black-crossbody-82097.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The perfect everyday bag, this style from Cesta Collective is made by hand in Rwanda—and will match just about anything in your summer wardrobe.</p>
    Cesta Collective

    Cesta Collective

    The perfect everyday bag, this style from Cesta Collective is made by hand in Rwanda—and will match just about anything in your summer wardrobe.

  • <p><strong>Burberry</strong></p><p>burberry.com</p><p><strong>$1750.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.burberry.com%2Fleather-tb-shoulder-bag-p80462511&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36042699%2Fthese-are-summers-most-must-have-summer-bags-that-we-cant-stop-staring-at%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The baguette trend isn't exactly a trend anymore—instead, its cemented into fashion as a timeless, must-have accessory no matter the season. (Still, we love how this style from Burberry can dress up any shorts-and-button-down outfit.)</p>
    Leather TB Shoulder BagPrice $1,750.00

    Burberry

    The baguette trend isn't exactly a trend anymore—instead, its cemented into fashion as a timeless, must-have accessory no matter the season. (Still, we love how this style from Burberry can dress up any shorts-and-button-down outfit.)

  • <p><strong>Mark Cross</strong></p><p>ShopBAZAAR.com</p><p><strong>$790.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.harpersbazaar.com/designers/mark-cross/madeline-straw-and-leather-basket-bag-65117.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A woven bag is an absolute essential for summertime, but choose a style that brings in luxurious elements, so yours will stand out. The structure and leather trim take this one to the next level. </p>
    Madeline Straw & Leather Basket Bag

    Mark Cross

    A woven bag is an absolute essential for summertime, but choose a style that brings in luxurious elements, so yours will stand out. The structure and leather trim take this one to the next level.

  • <p><strong>Staud</strong></p><p>ShopBAZAAR.com</p><p><strong>$195.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.harpersbazaar.com/designers/staud/bean-bag-geranium-65576.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Relax into a slouchy silhouette with this bag, that was seemingly inspired by your favorite '90s scrunchie. Soft shapes are taking full form, as accessories are beginning to match post-quarantine wardrobes.</p>
    Bean Bag

    Staud

    Relax into a slouchy silhouette with this bag, that was seemingly inspired by your favorite '90s scrunchie. Soft shapes are taking full form, as accessories are beginning to match post-quarantine wardrobes.

  • <p><strong>Staud</strong></p><p>ShopBAZAAR.com</p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.harpersbazaar.com/designers/staud/tommy-beaded-bag-65582.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're wild at heart, we're sure you already have a classic animal-print bag in your collection. If not, channel the graceful stride of a giraffe with this pick.</p>
    Tommy Beaded Bag

    Staud

    If you're wild at heart, we're sure you already have a classic animal-print bag in your collection. If not, channel the graceful stride of a giraffe with this pick.

  • <p>harpersbazaar.com</p><p><strong>$370.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.harpersbazaar.com/designers/mehry-mu/chacha-bucket-bag-81500.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Have you ever seen a cuter bucket bag for summer? </p>
    Chacha Bucket Bag

    Have you ever seen a cuter bucket bag for summer?

  • <p><strong>Max Mara</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$620.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fmax-mara-fillet-large-woven-leather-shopper-2150819.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36042699%2Fthese-are-summers-most-must-have-summer-bags-that-we-cant-stop-staring-at%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you've been carrying around the same branded beige tote for weeks now, swap it out with something infinitely more chic: This woven style from Max Mara.</p>
    Fillet Large woven leather shopper

    Max Mara

    If you've been carrying around the same branded beige tote for weeks now, swap it out with something infinitely more chic: This woven style from Max Mara.

  • <p><strong>Chanel</strong></p><p>chanel.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chanel.com%2Fus%2Ffashion%2Fp%2FAS3273B08062C0229%2Fmini-evening-bag-imitation-pearls-glass-pearls-gold-tone-metal%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36042699%2Fthese-are-summers-most-must-have-summer-bags-that-we-cant-stop-staring-at%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This mini bag from Chanel—a newer style for the fashion house—is sure to be the most coveted item of the season.</p>
    Mini Evening Bag Imitation Pearls, Glass Pearls & Gold-Tone Metal Black & White

    Chanel

    This mini bag from Chanel—a newer style for the fashion house—is sure to be the most coveted item of the season.

  • <p><strong>Jacquemus</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$315.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=6Km1lFswsiY&mid=42352&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fporte-gourde-jacquemus%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1586807553.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Carrying a water bottle around just became easier (and more stylish), as one of our favorite brands designed this camping-inspired cross-body. </p>
    Le Porte Gourde Bottle Holder

    Jacquemus

    Carrying a water bottle around just became easier (and more stylish), as one of our favorite brands designed this camping-inspired cross-body.

  • <p><strong>Cult Gaia</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$230.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/9001529/type/dlg/https://www.modaoperandi.com/women/p/cult-gaia/taja-mini-rattan-top-handle-bag/463477" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A handbag that incorporates unique details like these simple ties adds an effortless, feminine touch to your outfit. </p>
    Taja Mini Rattan Top Handle Bag

    Cult Gaia

    A handbag that incorporates unique details like these simple ties adds an effortless, feminine touch to your outfit.

  • <p>Now is not the time to blend in—stand out this summer in something red and Chanel. </p><p><strong>CHANEL</strong> drawstring bag, $3,300 USD, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chanel.com%2Fus%2Ffashion%2Fp%2FAS1698B02768N6513%2Fdrawstring-bag-lambskin-gold-tone-metal%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36042699%2Fthese-are-summers-most-must-have-summer-bags-that-we-cant-stop-staring-at%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chanel.com" class="link ">chanel.com</a>, available at select CHANEL Boutiques Nationwide. For more information, please call (800) 550 0005.<br></p>
    Chanel Red Leather Bag

    Now is not the time to blend in—stand out this summer in something red and Chanel.

    CHANEL drawstring bag, $3,300 USD, chanel.com, available at select CHANEL Boutiques Nationwide. For more information, please call (800) 550 0005.

  • <p><strong>Wandler</strong></p><p>harpersbazaar.com</p><p><strong>$690.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.harpersbazaar.com/designers/wandler/amber-mini-heavy-chain-carly-bag-63710.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Chain-link handbags aren't going anywhere. If you haven't yet chosen your ideal style, look no further than this classic, which holds it all. </p>
    Wandler Amber Mini Heavy Chain Carly Bag

    Wandler

    Chain-link handbags aren't going anywhere. If you haven't yet chosen your ideal style, look no further than this classic, which holds it all.

  • <p><strong>Dior</strong></p><p><strong>$3500.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dior.com%2Fen_us%2Fproducts%2Fcouture-M1296ZRFO_M885-small-dior-book-tote-multicolor-stripes-embroidery&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36042699%2Fthese-are-summers-most-must-have-summer-bags-that-we-cant-stop-staring-at%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Go for the gold with Dior's latest book tote. </p>
    Small Book Tote

    Dior

    Go for the gold with Dior's latest book tote.

    Christian Dior Book Tote

  • <p><strong>Loewe</strong></p><p>ShopBAZAAR.com</p><p><strong>$1950.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.harpersbazaar.com/designers/loewe/flamenco-clutch-65098.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The modern-day clutch is nothing like its predecessor. Reminiscent of a brown paper bag, this voluminous option will be the envy of everyone all summer long.</p>
    Flamenco Clutch

    Loewe

    The modern-day clutch is nothing like its predecessor. Reminiscent of a brown paper bag, this voluminous option will be the envy of everyone all summer long.

  • <p><strong>Rosantica</strong></p><p>matchesfashion.com</p><p><strong>$747.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fus%2Fproducts%2F1391602&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36042699%2Fthese-are-summers-most-must-have-summer-bags-that-we-cant-stop-staring-at%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add a taste of evening glam to your looks with a sparkling satin bag. <br></p>
    Follie Crystal-Fringed Satin Bag

    Rosantica

    Add a taste of evening glam to your looks with a sparkling satin bag.

  • <p><strong>Bembien</strong></p><p>ShopBAZAAR.com</p><p><strong>$210.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.harpersbazaar.com/designers/bembien/mina-bag-53513.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fill this handwoven beauty up with beach towels, sunglasses, sunscreen, and everything you'll need for a day on the water.</p>
    Mina Bag

    Bembien

    Fill this handwoven beauty up with beach towels, sunglasses, sunscreen, and everything you'll need for a day on the water.

  • <p><strong>Bottega Veneta</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$1250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fbottega-veneta-double-knot-leather-shoulder-bag-item-16070998.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg36042699%2Fthese-are-summers-most-must-have-summer-bags-that-we-cant-stop-staring-at%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lighten up with some pretty pastels. This one has us dreaming of lavender fields. </p>
    Double-Knot Leather Shoulder Bag

    Bottega Veneta

    Lighten up with some pretty pastels. This one has us dreaming of lavender fields.

