Summer Called and It Wants You to Pick Up One of These Stylish, Less-Than-$50 Sunglasses

  • <p class="body-dropcap">I'd like to say I'm a simple girl, <em>but</em>, there is one smol, dangerous trait about me and it's that whenever I see a cute pair of sunglasses, I <em>must </em>purchase them. Yeah, my bank account doesn't like that part of me too much. In a perfect world, every pair of totally <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g36028951/meghan-markle-sunglasses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cute sunglasses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cute sunglasses</a> would be totally affordable, but alas, that's not always the case—hence, why I'm here. With summer fully in our sights, a durable yet trendy pair of shades is vital for a warm-weathered wardrobe. So, to get some <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g26015502/sunscreen-for-sensitive-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:UV protection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">UV protection</a> in your future (without dropping a lot of coin,) may I present you with the best sunglasses under $50?</p><p>Ahead, 15 pairs of sunnies you'll want to wear all season long. From chic oversized designs to pairs that look like they came straight from the closets of some of <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/g36405753/2000s-early-aughts-reality-stars-red-carpet-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the '00s biggest stars" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the '00s biggest stars</a>, there's a style for everyone. If you need even more fashion inspiration for the summer, trust us with the recs. Check out these seriously <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g36399524/summer-dresses-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:adorable dresses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">adorable dresses</a> you can pick up from Amazon, shop these <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g36233082/best-straw-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:straw bags" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">straw bags</a> that look good on and off the beach, and obsess over a couple of swimsuits from these <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g36096181/sustainable-swimwear-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sustainable swim brands" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sustainable swim brands</a>. (Gosh, isn't summer fashion just the best?!)</p>
    I'd like to say I'm a simple girl, but, there is one smol, dangerous trait about me and it's that whenever I see a cute pair of sunglasses, I must purchase them. Yeah, my bank account doesn't like that part of me too much. In a perfect world, every pair of totally cute sunglasses would be totally affordable, but alas, that's not always the case—hence, why I'm here. With summer fully in our sights, a durable yet trendy pair of shades is vital for a warm-weathered wardrobe. So, to get some UV protection in your future (without dropping a lot of coin,) may I present you with the best sunglasses under $50?

    Ahead, 15 pairs of sunnies you'll want to wear all season long. From chic oversized designs to pairs that look like they came straight from the closets of some of the '00s biggest stars, there's a style for everyone. If you need even more fashion inspiration for the summer, trust us with the recs. Check out these seriously adorable dresses you can pick up from Amazon, shop these straw bags that look good on and off the beach, and obsess over a couple of swimsuits from these sustainable swim brands. (Gosh, isn't summer fashion just the best?!)

  • <p><strong>BUTABY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089DJK1KF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36530494%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/a36112093/viral-tiktok-butaby-rectangle-sunglasses-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TikTok-famous shades" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">TikTok-famous shades</a> are vintage-inspired sunglasses done right. Also, the fact you get two pairs for the price of one? Say less! </p>
    1) Rectangle Sunglasses

    BUTABY

    $15.95

    These TikTok-famous shades are vintage-inspired sunglasses done right. Also, the fact you get two pairs for the price of one? Say less!

  • <p><strong>Ottoto</strong></p><p>glassesusa.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glassesusa.com%2Fsilver-small%2Fottoto-ottagono%2F32-001467.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36530494%2Fbest-cheap-sunglasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Put the ol' faithful circular wire-framed sunnies on the bench this season and bring these octagonal-shaped ones in for a couple of rounds. </p>
    2) Ottagono Silver

    Ottoto

    $39.00

    Put the ol' faithful circular wire-framed sunnies on the bench this season and bring these octagonal-shaped ones in for a couple of rounds.

  • <p><strong>Muse</strong></p><p>glassesusa.com</p><p><strong>$43.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glassesusa.com%2Fbrowncleargold-large%2Fmuse-banks%2F32-000607.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36530494%2Fbest-cheap-sunglasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These creamy-colored sunnies are just too perfect to pass up this summer.</p>
    3) Muse Banks

    Muse

    $43.00

    These creamy-colored sunnies are just too perfect to pass up this summer.

  • <p><strong>YOSHYA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XNHL95P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36530494%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If there's one style of glasses I own the most, it's cat-eyed. They're the perfect blend of fun and flirty, and compliment every kind of face shape. </p>
    4) Vintage Cat Eye Sunglasses

    YOSHYA

    $8.59

    If there's one style of glasses I own the most, it's cat-eyed. They're the perfect blend of fun and flirty, and compliment every kind of face shape.

  • <p>nroda.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnroda.com%2Fcollections%2Ftnemnroda-eyewear-collection%2Fproducts%2Fincognito-sunniescaribbean-sunset-black-out-collection&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36530494%2Fbest-cheap-sunglasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A visor design pair of shades is the ultimate sun blocker. You get <br>M-A-J-O-R UV protection, while looking super stylish doing so.</p>
    5) Caribbean Sunset

    $48.00

    A visor design pair of shades is the ultimate sun blocker. You get
    M-A-J-O-R UV protection, while looking super stylish doing so.

  • <p><strong>London Calling</strong></p><p>lulus.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lulus.com%2Fproducts%2Flondon-calling-gold-octagon-sunglasses%2F1200131.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36530494%2Fbest-cheap-sunglasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>I mean, who can resist this two-toned gem? The frame around the brown-tinted lenses is a reflective gold border, so it'll give off a serious shine when it hits the sun. </p>
    6) Gold Octagon Sunglasses

    London Calling

    $15.00

    I mean, who can resist this two-toned gem? The frame around the brown-tinted lenses is a reflective gold border, so it'll give off a serious shine when it hits the sun.

  • <p><strong>Souk + Sepia</strong></p><p>soukandsepia.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://soukandsepia.com/collections/accessories/products/liuzhou?variant=39546350502053" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gradient lenses are ALWAYS a move—espeically if you want to elevate your overall ensemble.</p>
    7) Liuzhou

    Souk + Sepia

    $29.00

    Gradient lenses are ALWAYS a move—espeically if you want to elevate your overall ensemble.

  • <p><strong>BP</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbp-be-proud-by-bp-star-pride-sunglasses%2F5849777&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36530494%2Fbest-cheap-sunglasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep it neutral and style these with a simple summertime dress and sandals, so the shades can remain the star of the show.</p>
    8) Star Pride Sunglasses

    BP

    $10.00

    Keep it neutral and style these with a simple summertime dress and sandals, so the shades can remain the star of the show.

  • <p><strong>SOJOS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BPXR3MR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.36530494%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ta-da! The statement accessory that will add the perfect amount of sparkle to any outfit.</p>
    9) Oversized Round Rhinestone Sunglasses

    SOJOS

    $14.99

    Ta-da! The statement accessory that will add the perfect amount of sparkle to any outfit.

  • <p>princesspolly.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.princesspolly.com%2Fcollections%2Fsunglasses%2Fproducts%2Fsomebody-to-love-sunglasses-brown&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36530494%2Fbest-cheap-sunglasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When you want to incorporate some ~dramatic flair~ to your look, turn to this oversized design to fulfill your needs. </p>
    10) Somebody To Love Sunglasses Brown

    $20.00

    When you want to incorporate some ~dramatic flair~ to your look, turn to this oversized design to fulfill your needs.

  • <p>nastygal.com</p><p><strong>$9.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nastygal.com%2Foversized-tinted-heart-frame-sunglasses%2FAGG05016.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36530494%2Fbest-cheap-sunglasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get ready to be the human replica of the heart-eyed emoji, baby! Seriously, how cute are these?!</p>
    11) Oversized Tinted Heart Frame Sunglasses

    $9.00

    Get ready to be the human replica of the heart-eyed emoji, baby! Seriously, how cute are these?!

  • <p><strong>Asos DESIGN</strong></p><p>us.asos.com</p><p><strong>$14.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-design-chunky-frame-beveled-square-sunglasses-in-mint-green%2Fprd%2F23278347&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36530494%2Fbest-cheap-sunglasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Speaking of heart eyes, I'm majorly crushing on this pair. The transparent pale blue-colored lenses and how they contrast with the mint frame is *chef's kiss.*</p>
    12) Beveled Square Sunglasses

    Asos DESIGN

    $14.50

    Speaking of heart eyes, I'm majorly crushing on this pair. The transparent pale blue-colored lenses and how they contrast with the mint frame is *chef's kiss.*

  • <p><strong>CarringtonCompany</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F920887323%2Fsquare-diamond-stunna-shades-gorgeous&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36530494%2Fbest-cheap-sunglasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Channel your inner <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g36448459/baddie-aesthetic-outfits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baddie aesthetic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">baddie aesthetic</a> with this jewel-encrusted pair. It's available in other fun colors like neon orange and neutral brown if the pink isn't really your scene. </p>
    13) Square Diamond Stunna Shades

    CarringtonCompany

    $40.00

    Channel your inner baddie aesthetic with this jewel-encrusted pair. It's available in other fun colors like neon orange and neutral brown if the pink isn't really your scene.

  • <p><strong>Unbranded. </strong></p><p>rebdolls.com</p><p><strong>$12.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Frebdolls.com%2Fcollections%2Fsunglasses%2Fproducts%2Funbranded-on-lock-cat-eye-sunglasses%3Fvariant%3D31938623045705&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36530494%2Fbest-cheap-sunglasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can't get more classic than a chic pair of black shades. They just go with EVERYTHING. </p>
    14) “On Lock” Cat Eye Sunglasses

    Unbranded.

    $12.98

    You can't get more classic than a chic pair of black shades. They just go with EVERYTHING.

  • <p><strong>Muse x Hilary Duff</strong></p><p>glassesusa.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glassesusa.com%2Fbrowntortoise-large%2Fmuse-x-hilary-duff-anna%2F26-000066.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg36530494%2Fbest-cheap-sunglasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The tortoise pattern on some sunnies is just a tried-and-true that'll never let you down. </p>
    15) Muse x Hilary Duff Anna

    Muse x Hilary Duff

    $39.00

    The tortoise pattern on some sunnies is just a tried-and-true that'll never let you down.

Your 'fit just got sooo much cuter.

