Summer Called and It Wants You to Pick Up One of These Stylish, Less-Than-$50 Sunglasses

The Canadian Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson kept up his power surge with a two-run homer in Atlanta's four-run sixth inning, and the Braves beat Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Thursday. Left-hander Tucker Davidson, recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for his second start this season, gave up one hit in 5 2/3 innings with five walks and five strikeouts. Swanson extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games. He has five homers in that stretch, including in back-to-back games against Wash