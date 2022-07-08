Suffering from Sunburn? These Top After-Sun Products Provide Ultimate Skin Relief

  • <p class="body-dropcap">It's no surprise that summer months are usually met with loads of time spent outdoors, which can also lead to increased risk of sunburn—even with dedicated <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g40106958/best-new-sunscreens-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sunscreen" class="link ">sunscreen</a> use. "Although everyone is at risk of developing a sunburn, those with fair skin are more likely to develop a sunburn, as darker skin tones have more melanin, which may provide some protection against developing a sunburn," <a href="https://www.instagram.com/drmarisagarshick/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marisa Garshick" class="link ">Marisa Garshick</a>, a board-certified dermatologist at Manhattan Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in New York City, and adviser at BioRepublic, tells <em>BAZAAR.com</em>. </p><p class="body-text">To help minimize the sting and irritation of overexposed skin while speeding up its repair, using one of the best after-sun products in spray, gel, or lotion form is essential. When considering if a formula is right for you, Garshick recommends keeping an eye out for soothing ingredients like aloe vera and antioxidants, plus hydrating ones like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides that work to lock in much-needed moisture. Additionally, professionals note that while traditional body lotions or gel moisturizers can be helpful in healing sunburned skin, the best after-sun products include additional ingredients that provide a cooling or soothing effect that helps reduce inflammation. </p><p class="body-text">"Immediately after a sunburn, it's best to avoid thick occlusive ointments, as these can trap heat," Garshick adds. "It's best to opt for lightweight formulations of creams, lotions, or gels that have soothing benefits to help calm the skin. Sprays can sometimes make it easier to get to hard-to-reach areas, but ultimately it comes down to personal preference." After some time, you can add in other products: "Once the skin becomes dry or starts to peel, it can be helpful to consider a thicker ointment such as <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fvaseline-3-75-oz-original-petroleum-healing-jelly%2F5654934&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vaseline Healing Jelly" class="link ">Vaseline Healing Jelly</a>, as it works to support the skin barrier." </p><p class="body-text">For easy post-sun treatment for your face and body, we've pulled together 19 of the best after-sun products that come expert and editor approved from top brands like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fcool-down-hydrating-after-sun-lotion-xlsImpprod13681665&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sun Bum" class="link ">Sun Bum</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fglossier-after-baume&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Glossier" class="link ">Glossier</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002NX0B4W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40544661%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:La Roche-Posay" class="link ">La Roche-Posay</a>, and more to keep in your beach bag this summer. </p><hr>
    It's no surprise that summer months are usually met with loads of time spent outdoors, which can also lead to increased risk of sunburn—even with dedicated sunscreen use. "Although everyone is at risk of developing a sunburn, those with fair skin are more likely to develop a sunburn, as darker skin tones have more melanin, which may provide some protection against developing a sunburn," Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at Manhattan Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in New York City, and adviser at BioRepublic, tells BAZAAR.com.

    To help minimize the sting and irritation of overexposed skin while speeding up its repair, using one of the best after-sun products in spray, gel, or lotion form is essential. When considering if a formula is right for you, Garshick recommends keeping an eye out for soothing ingredients like aloe vera and antioxidants, plus hydrating ones like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides that work to lock in much-needed moisture. Additionally, professionals note that while traditional body lotions or gel moisturizers can be helpful in healing sunburned skin, the best after-sun products include additional ingredients that provide a cooling or soothing effect that helps reduce inflammation.

    "Immediately after a sunburn, it's best to avoid thick occlusive ointments, as these can trap heat," Garshick adds. "It's best to opt for lightweight formulations of creams, lotions, or gels that have soothing benefits to help calm the skin. Sprays can sometimes make it easier to get to hard-to-reach areas, but ultimately it comes down to personal preference." After some time, you can add in other products: "Once the skin becomes dry or starts to peel, it can be helpful to consider a thicker ointment such as Vaseline Healing Jelly, as it works to support the skin barrier."

    For easy post-sun treatment for your face and body, we've pulled together 19 of the best after-sun products that come expert and editor approved from top brands like Sun Bum, Glossier, La Roche-Posay, and more to keep in your beach bag this summer.

  • <p><strong>Everyday Humans</strong></p><p><strong>$14.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everyday-humans.com%2Fproducts%2Ftake-five-reviving-aloe-mist&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This refreshing aloe mist from Everyday Humans features a subtle hint of cactus flower and uses hyaluronic acid to rejuvenate skin while locking in moisture.</p>
  • <p><strong>BioRepublic</strong></p><p>biorepublic.com</p><p><strong>$8.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.biorepublic.com%2Fproducts%2Fsoothe-and-calm-organic-facial-sheet-mask&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a sheet mask option to use post-sun exposure, Garshick recommends this refreshing one from BioRepublic that contains aloe vera extract, collagen, and vitamin E. "This sheet mask works to soothe dry or irritated skin, making it perfect for after-sun use," she says. </p>
  • <p><strong>Glossier</strong></p><p>Glossier.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fglossier-after-baume&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a vegan after-sun pick from Glossier that's perfect for sensitive skin, and it has even been awarded with the <a href="https://nationaleczema.org/eczema-products/about-nea-seal-of-acceptance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance" class="link ">National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance</a>.</p>
  • <p><strong>thinkbaby</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VMBF37C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40544661%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"This relief gel helps soothe and moisturize the skin," Garshick adds. "It's safe for the whole family to use—even those with sensitive skin—as it's free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates." </p>
  • <p><strong>Sisley Paris </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$190.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsisley-paris-after-sun-care-tan-extender%2F3465845&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not only does this cooling gel help to moisturize and repair skin after sun exposure, but it also contains <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g3599/best-sunless-tanners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:self-tanning" class="link ">self-tanning</a> actives to subtly enhance bronzed summer skin. </p>
  • <p><strong>La Roche-Posay</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002NX0B4W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40544661%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nearly 6,200 Amazon customers are raving about La Roche-Posay's soothing, mineral-rich Thermal Spring Water, which Garshick recommends to gently refresh sunburned skin.</p>
  • <p><strong>NUXE</strong></p><p>skinstore.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skinstore.com%2Fnuxe-sun-refreshing-after-sun-lotion-200ml-exclusive%2F10918765.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This French pharmacy option for face and body from the aficionados at NUXE helps extend the life of your tan while moisturizing sensitive, dehydrated skin. </p>
  • <p><strong>Mario Badescu</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002P24KPM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40544661%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fans of Mario Badescu's facial sprays should consider adding this cooling gel from the brand to their summer beauty rotation. It contains a blend of menthol and aloe to calm skin while reducing its overall sting and discomfort. </p>
  • <p><strong>Sun Bum</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fcool-down-hydrating-after-sun-lotion-xlsImpprod13681665&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This popular lotion from Sun Bum is another of Garshick's go-tos for overexposed skin, since it's powered by ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E to restore skin's moisture.</p>
  • <p><strong>Neutrogena</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fsun-rescue-after-sun-rehydrating-spray-hyaluronic-acid-pimprod2032288&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This nongreasy body spray uses hyaluronic acid to prevent skin peeling and absorbs quickly, which means you won't have to wait long to start seeing (and feeling) its benefits.</p>
  • <p><strong>Burt's Bees</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0013L55U0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40544661%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another soothing after-sun product that's coveted by Amazon shoppers—more than 8,000 to be exact—this aloe- and coconut-based face lotion won't leave your complexion looking oily. </p>
  • <p><strong>Coola</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B098CTZYJX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40544661%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This lavender-scented body lotion features a vegan, reef-safe formula to soothe and refresh damaged skin. </p>
  • <p><strong>Bliss</strong></p><p>blissworld.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blissworld.com%2Fcruelty-free-sunscreen-invisible-daily&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"Even with a sunburn, it's important to use sunscreen, but best to opt for one that won’t irritate the skin or be tough to apply," Garshick says. "This mineral sunscreen blends in easily while providing SPF 30 broad-spectrum coverage, helping to prevent further sun damage. It also contains an antioxidant blend to help protect and repair free radical damage that often results with a sunburn. It feels nice on the skin when applied and won’t leave it looking or feeling greasy." </p>
  • <p><strong>Mersea</strong></p><p>mersea.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mersea.com%2Fproducts%2Fafter-sun-soothe-body-mist-citrus-aloe&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This body mist is infused with ingredients like bergamot, lemon, and seaweed to keep post-sun skin hydrated, and also happens to be paraben and sulfate free.</p>
  • <p><strong>KORRES</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fkorres-greek-yoghurt-calming-and-cooling-gel-150ml%2F12505958.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ideal for sunburned skin—or just to cool down after a tough <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/diet-fitness/g40310953/best-amazon-prime-day-2022-fitness-deals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:workout" class="link ">workout</a>—this Greek yogurt-infused gel reaches its maximum cooling potential when refrigerated. </p>
  • <p><strong>Dove</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$7.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F352680064%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While incorporating the right products is optimal for reducing skin inflammation and dryness, Garshick notes that using a gentle body care routine also plays a key component in post-sun recovery. "Not only is it important to moisturize the skin, but it is also important to avoid being too harsh on the skin," Garshick adds. "That's why it's important to use a gentle body wash like this fragrance-free formula that's designed to gently cleanse the skin without stripping it of natural oils. It also contains the microbiome nutrient serum, which helps to strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier."</p>
  • <p><strong>Clinique</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$33.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fafter-sun-rescue-balm-with-aloe-xlsImpprod10791873&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"I use [this balm] every time I get burned, or after being in the sun, and by the next day my redness is <em>gone</em>!" one satisfied Ulta customer writes about this coveted after-sun product. "I have fair, acne-prone skin, and it doesn't cause me to breakout or irritate my [face]. A little goes a long way."</p>
  • <p><strong>Frankies Bikinis</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BZXTH34?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40544661%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's another soothing lotion that helps extend the life of your face and body tan; this one's not only hypoallergenic, but also leaves behind a pearlescent post-sun gold glow. </p>
  • <p><strong>SACHAJUAN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00KB32UCM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40544661%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This hydrating treatment and conditioner can be applied to your hair while its damp or dry. It uses ingredients like red algae to restore hair moisture and shine after prolonged sun exposure.</p>
<p><strong>Everyday Humans</strong></p><p><strong>$14.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everyday-humans.com%2Fproducts%2Ftake-five-reviving-aloe-mist&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This refreshing aloe mist from Everyday Humans features a subtle hint of cactus flower and uses hyaluronic acid to rejuvenate skin while locking in moisture.</p>
<p><strong>BioRepublic</strong></p><p>biorepublic.com</p><p><strong>$8.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.biorepublic.com%2Fproducts%2Fsoothe-and-calm-organic-facial-sheet-mask&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a sheet mask option to use post-sun exposure, Garshick recommends this refreshing one from BioRepublic that contains aloe vera extract, collagen, and vitamin E. "This sheet mask works to soothe dry or irritated skin, making it perfect for after-sun use," she says. </p>
<p><strong>Glossier</strong></p><p>Glossier.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fglossier-after-baume&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a vegan after-sun pick from Glossier that's perfect for sensitive skin, and it has even been awarded with the <a href="https://nationaleczema.org/eczema-products/about-nea-seal-of-acceptance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance" class="link ">National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance</a>.</p>
<p><strong>thinkbaby</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VMBF37C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40544661%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"This relief gel helps soothe and moisturize the skin," Garshick adds. "It's safe for the whole family to use—even those with sensitive skin—as it's free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates." </p>
<p><strong>Sisley Paris </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$190.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsisley-paris-after-sun-care-tan-extender%2F3465845&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not only does this cooling gel help to moisturize and repair skin after sun exposure, but it also contains <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g3599/best-sunless-tanners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:self-tanning" class="link ">self-tanning</a> actives to subtly enhance bronzed summer skin. </p>
<p><strong>La Roche-Posay</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002NX0B4W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40544661%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nearly 6,200 Amazon customers are raving about La Roche-Posay's soothing, mineral-rich Thermal Spring Water, which Garshick recommends to gently refresh sunburned skin.</p>
<p><strong>NUXE</strong></p><p>skinstore.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skinstore.com%2Fnuxe-sun-refreshing-after-sun-lotion-200ml-exclusive%2F10918765.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This French pharmacy option for face and body from the aficionados at NUXE helps extend the life of your tan while moisturizing sensitive, dehydrated skin. </p>
<p><strong>Mario Badescu</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002P24KPM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40544661%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fans of Mario Badescu's facial sprays should consider adding this cooling gel from the brand to their summer beauty rotation. It contains a blend of menthol and aloe to calm skin while reducing its overall sting and discomfort. </p>
<p><strong>Sun Bum</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fcool-down-hydrating-after-sun-lotion-xlsImpprod13681665&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This popular lotion from Sun Bum is another of Garshick's go-tos for overexposed skin, since it's powered by ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E to restore skin's moisture.</p>
<p><strong>Neutrogena</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fsun-rescue-after-sun-rehydrating-spray-hyaluronic-acid-pimprod2032288&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This nongreasy body spray uses hyaluronic acid to prevent skin peeling and absorbs quickly, which means you won't have to wait long to start seeing (and feeling) its benefits.</p>
<p><strong>Burt's Bees</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0013L55U0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40544661%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another soothing after-sun product that's coveted by Amazon shoppers—more than 8,000 to be exact—this aloe- and coconut-based face lotion won't leave your complexion looking oily. </p>
<p><strong>Coola</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B098CTZYJX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40544661%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This lavender-scented body lotion features a vegan, reef-safe formula to soothe and refresh damaged skin. </p>
<p><strong>Bliss</strong></p><p>blissworld.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blissworld.com%2Fcruelty-free-sunscreen-invisible-daily&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"Even with a sunburn, it's important to use sunscreen, but best to opt for one that won’t irritate the skin or be tough to apply," Garshick says. "This mineral sunscreen blends in easily while providing SPF 30 broad-spectrum coverage, helping to prevent further sun damage. It also contains an antioxidant blend to help protect and repair free radical damage that often results with a sunburn. It feels nice on the skin when applied and won’t leave it looking or feeling greasy." </p>
<p><strong>Mersea</strong></p><p>mersea.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mersea.com%2Fproducts%2Fafter-sun-soothe-body-mist-citrus-aloe&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This body mist is infused with ingredients like bergamot, lemon, and seaweed to keep post-sun skin hydrated, and also happens to be paraben and sulfate free.</p>
<p><strong>KORRES</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fkorres-greek-yoghurt-calming-and-cooling-gel-150ml%2F12505958.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ideal for sunburned skin—or just to cool down after a tough <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/diet-fitness/g40310953/best-amazon-prime-day-2022-fitness-deals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:workout" class="link ">workout</a>—this Greek yogurt-infused gel reaches its maximum cooling potential when refrigerated. </p>
<p><strong>Dove</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$7.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F352680064%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While incorporating the right products is optimal for reducing skin inflammation and dryness, Garshick notes that using a gentle body care routine also plays a key component in post-sun recovery. "Not only is it important to moisturize the skin, but it is also important to avoid being too harsh on the skin," Garshick adds. "That's why it's important to use a gentle body wash like this fragrance-free formula that's designed to gently cleanse the skin without stripping it of natural oils. It also contains the microbiome nutrient serum, which helps to strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier."</p>
<p><strong>Clinique</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$33.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fafter-sun-rescue-balm-with-aloe-xlsImpprod10791873&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg40544661%2Fbest-after-sun-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"I use [this balm] every time I get burned, or after being in the sun, and by the next day my redness is <em>gone</em>!" one satisfied Ulta customer writes about this coveted after-sun product. "I have fair, acne-prone skin, and it doesn't cause me to breakout or irritate my [face]. A little goes a long way."</p>
<p><strong>Frankies Bikinis</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BZXTH34?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40544661%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's another soothing lotion that helps extend the life of your face and body tan; this one's not only hypoallergenic, but also leaves behind a pearlescent post-sun gold glow. </p>
<p><strong>SACHAJUAN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00KB32UCM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40544661%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This hydrating treatment and conditioner can be applied to your hair while its damp or dry. It uses ingredients like red algae to restore hair moisture and shine after prolonged sun exposure.</p>

