These Stylish Pride-Themed Clothes Support LGBTQ Rights With Every Purchase

These Stylish Pride-Themed Clothes Support LGBTQ Rights With Every PurchaseGood HousekeepingJune 23, 2020, 10:01 p.m. UTCHere's to celebrating Pride Month in style — and supporting the LGBTQ community while doing it.From Good HousekeepingThese Stylish Pride-Themed Clothes Support LGBTQ Rights With Every PurchaseJune is Pride Month — which means it's time to celebrate the LGBTQ community in style! Though Pride may look a little different this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, that certainly doesn't mean you can't still dress up in your favorite colorful Pride clothing — including the best jackets, shirts, and accessories — and put on your most colorful Pride makeup if you so choose. The best part of it all? You can do your part by helping support the LGBTQ community this month, just by buying a few Pride-themed items from your favorite shops.That's right: All of the Pride merchandise below will benefit organizations dedicated to helping the LGBTQ community, as many brands and retailers are participating in the celebration this month by releasing limited-edition Pride collections — and better yet, contributing a portion of their sales to established LGBTQ+ organizations such as GLAAD, The Trevor Project, and The Ally Coalition. While some of these items are donating a selected percentage of profits to these charities, a few others are donating every penny towards their cause. Regardless of which stylish item you snag for your own closet, though, you'll be helping to support the LGBTQ community.1) Pride Oversized Trucker JacketLevi'slevi.com$118.00Shop NowHow's this for a statement piece for Pride? This stylish trucker jacket from the 2020 Levi's Pride Collection not only showcases the colors of the transgender pride flag in gorgeous tie-dye — it also contributes 100 percent of the net proceeds to OutRight Action International, an organization that fights for LGBTQ rights globally.2) Be Proud by BP. Gender Inclusive Stripe Crop Sweater TankBP.nordstrom.com$49.00Shop NowRainbow is obviously a must for Pride — which is why this sweater tank from Nordstrom's Be Proud by BP. collection for Pride Month is an essential item for your closet. Better yet, you'll be contributing 10% of sales to True Colors United, an organization that was founded in partnership with Cyndi Lauper to serve issues affecting homeless LGBTQ youth.Scroll to continue with contentAd3) Love is Love Graphic TeeModClothmodcloth.com$29.00Shop NowWe love this super-cute rainbow-themed graphic tee from ModCloth — especially since the brand is giving 10% of each sale from its Pride collection this month to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. 4) Limited Edition Pride WatchFossilfossil.com$99.00Shop NowNow you can wear pride on your wrist, too! This limited-edition watch from Fossil features the colors of the rainbow flag — plus, a portion of proceeds will benefit the Hetrick-Martin Institute, thenation's oldest and largest organization devoted to serving the needs of LGBTQ youth.RELATED: Here's What the Fight for LGBTQ Rights Has Looked Like Through the Years 5) Love Is Love Print Women's Classics ShoesTomstoms.com$59.95Shop NowStyle meets comfort in this colorful, festive pair of Toms shoes from its Unity Collection for Pride. The best part? The brand supports the LGBTQ community year-round, donating a third of net profits to their giving partners, including the Los Angeles LGBT Center and Helen Keller International.6) Be Proud by BP. Gender Inclusive Tie-Dye Mesh TurtleneckBP.nordstrom.com$39.00Shop NowHere's another great piece from Nordstrom's Be Proud by BP. collection we'll be snagging ASAP! This pastel long sleeve top is not only chic and trendy — it'll also contribute 10% of the sale to True Colors United to help homeless LGBTQ young people. 7) Pride BandanaLevi'slevi.com$18.00Shop NowIf there's one must-have accessory for Pride Month, it's definitely this rainbow bandana from the 2020 Levi's Pride Collection. Not only will every cent go to OutRight Action International, you'll also be super-stylish everywhere you go! RELATED: 14 Ways to Show Support for LGBTQ Pride With Your Makeup and Hair 8) Boxing Sweat in Sour Candy Tie-DyeBaja Eastbajaeast.com$225.00Shop NowWe just can't get enough of tie-dye! Baja East's hand-dyed capsule collection for Pride features four chic tie-dye pieces (including these colorful, comfy sweatpants), with 20% of proceeds going to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting mental health and tolerance among youth. 9) Black & Rainbow Stripe Essential CamiTorridtorrid.com$39.50Shop NowFor Pride Month, plus-sized retailer Torrid has partnered with GLAAD, an organization that fights for equality of LGBTQ+ individuals in media, for an exclusive collection called "Celebrate Love" — which includes this adorable rainbow striped cami! Twenty percent of proceeds will go to the Torrid Foundation in support of GLAAD.10) Pride SockHappy Sockshappysocks.com$14.00Shop NowWhat's Pride Month without some fun rainbow socks?! Happy Socks x The Phluid Project have teamed up for a collection of Pride-themed socks, with 10 percent of net sales going to The Trevor Project to help support suicide prevention efforts for LGBTQ youth. RELATED: 35 Fantastic LGBT Books to Read This Pride Month 11) Unisex Sleeveless Tank With Tie Dye and Back PrintASOSus.asos.com$32.00Shop Now2020 marks the fourth year in a row that online retailer ASOS has partnered with GLAAD to create a fashionable Pride-themed collection, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the organization. We especially love this sleeveless tank, which features a gorgeous pastel-colored tie-dye (and some great unity-themed messages in the back)!12) Pride Polo ShirtRalph Laurenralphlauren.com$98.00Shop NowIf the super-cool rainbow collar isn't enough to make you add this polo shirt to your wishlist, Ralph Lauren is also donating 100% of the purchase to LGBTQ organization Stonewall Community Foundation. (Plus, you can totally get a matching polo shirt for your dog, too, as well as other great items from the gender-neutral Pride collection!)13) Pride HatPelotononepeloton.com$25.00Shop NowDad hats are basically an essential staple for any wardrobe — which is why you definitely need this classic Pride hat from Peloton. The exercise company has created a special Pride Collection this year, with 20% of purchase profits from June being donated to the Ali Forney Center, an organization dedicated to protecting LGBTQ youths from the harms of homelessness.14) Tie Dye Pride Calf SocksBombasbombas.com$12.00Shop NowThe best part about these colorful socks from Bombas' 2020 Pride Collection isn't how great (and spirited) your feet will look — it's that for every pair you purchase, you'll be donating a pair to someone in need through The Ally Coalition, an organization that provides support to LGBTQ youth. 15) United Against Hate ShirtHuman Rights Campaignhrc.org$29.00Shop NowOf course, you can always buy pride apparel directly from an LGBTQ+ organization such as the Human Rights Campaign — especially since 100% of every purchase will help support their cause in advocating for LGBTQ equality, and you'll be sporting a great message of unity right on your shirt! RELATED: 30 Best LGBTQ Movies on Netflix to Watch Now