These Stylish Pride-Themed Clothes Support LGBTQ Rights With Every Purchase

Here's to celebrating Pride Month in style — and supporting the LGBTQ community while doing it.

<p>June is Pride Month — which means it's time to celebrate the LGBTQ community in style! Though Pride may look a little different this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, that certainly doesn't mean you can't still dress up in your favorite colorful Pride clothing — including the best jackets, shirts, and accessories — and put on your most colorful <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/makeup/g3631/lgbtq-pride-rainbow-makeup-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pride makeup" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pride makeup</a> if you so choose. The best part of it all? You can do your part by helping support the LGBTQ community this month, just by buying a few Pride-themed items from your favorite shops.</p><p>That's right: All of the Pride merchandise below will benefit organizations dedicated to helping the LGBTQ community, as many brands and retailers are participating in the celebration this month by releasing limited-edition Pride collections — and better yet, contributing a portion of their sales to established LGBTQ+ organizations such as <a href="https://www.glaad.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GLAAD" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">GLAAD</a>, <a href="https://www.thetrevorproject.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Trevor Project" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Trevor Project</a>, and <a href="https://theallycoalition.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Ally Coalition" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Ally Coalition</a>. While some of these items are donating a selected percentage of profits to these charities, a few others are donating every penny towards their cause. Regardless of which stylish item you snag for your own closet, though, you'll be helping to support the LGBTQ community.<br></p>
<p><strong>Levi's</strong></p><p>levi.com</p><p><strong>$118.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.levi.com%2FUS%2Fen_US%2Fapparel%2Fclothing%2Ftops%2Flevis-pride-oversized-trucker-jacket%2Fp%2F599890002&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>How's this for a statement piece for Pride? This stylish trucker jacket from the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.levi.com%2FUS%2Fen_US%2Flgbt-pride-collection%2Fc%2Flevi_clothing_pride_us%3Fclickid%3DU73SKwUB2xyOWH%253AwUx0Mo3chUkiyDMRgE0Ys1M0%26irgwc%3D1%26camp%3DIR_10078_366459&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2020 Levi's Pride Collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2020 Levi's Pride Collection</a> not only showcases the colors of the transgender pride flag in gorgeous tie-dye — it also contributes 100 percent of the net proceeds to<strong> <a href="https://outrightinternational.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:OutRight Action International" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">OutRight Action International</a></strong>, an organization that fights for LGBTQ rights globally.</p>
1) Pride Oversized Trucker Jacket

Levi's

levi.com

$118.00

Shop Now

How's this for a statement piece for Pride? This stylish trucker jacket from the 2020 Levi's Pride Collection not only showcases the colors of the transgender pride flag in gorgeous tie-dye — it also contributes 100 percent of the net proceeds to OutRight Action International, an organization that fights for LGBTQ rights globally.

<p><strong>BP.</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbp-be-proud-by-bp-gender-inclusive-stripe-crop-sweater-tank%2F5628366&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Rainbow is obviously a must for Pride — which is why this sweater tank from Nordstrom's <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fc%2Fnordstrom-pride&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Be Proud by BP. collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Be Proud by BP. collection</a> for Pride Month is an essential item for your closet. Better yet, you'll be contributing 10% of sales to<strong> <a href="https://truecolorsunited.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:True Colors United" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">True Colors United</a></strong>, an organization that was founded in partnership with Cyndi Lauper to serve issues affecting homeless LGBTQ youth.</p>
2) Be Proud by BP. Gender Inclusive Stripe Crop Sweater Tank

BP.

nordstrom.com

$49.00

Shop Now

Rainbow is obviously a must for Pride — which is why this sweater tank from Nordstrom's Be Proud by BP. collection for Pride Month is an essential item for your closet. Better yet, you'll be contributing 10% of sales to True Colors United, an organization that was founded in partnership with Cyndi Lauper to serve issues affecting homeless LGBTQ youth.

<p><strong>ModCloth</strong></p><p>modcloth.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modcloth.com%2Fshop%2Ftops%2Flove-is-love-graphic-tee-in-white%2F171289.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love this super-cute rainbow-themed graphic tee from ModCloth — especially since the brand is giving 10% of each sale from its <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modcloth.com%2Fshop%2Frainbow-clothing&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pride collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pride collection</a> this month to <strong><a href="https://www.thetrevorproject.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Trevor Project" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Trevor Project</a></strong>, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. </p>
3) Love is Love Graphic Tee

ModCloth

modcloth.com

$29.00

Shop Now

We love this super-cute rainbow-themed graphic tee from ModCloth — especially since the brand is giving 10% of each sale from its Pride collection this month to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

<p><strong>Fossil</strong></p><p>fossil.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fossil.com%2Fen-us%2Fproducts%2Flimited-edition-pride-watch%2FLE1111.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now you can wear pride on your wrist, too! This limited-edition watch from Fossil features the colors of the rainbow flag — plus, a portion of proceeds will benefit the <strong><a href="https://hmi.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hetrick-Martin Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hetrick-Martin Institute</a>,</strong> thenation's oldest and largest organization devoted to serving the needs of LGBTQ youth.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g32781947/lgbtq-rights-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Here's What the Fight for LGBTQ Rights Has Looked Like Through the Years" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Here's What the Fight for LGBTQ Rights Has Looked Like Through the Years</a> </p>
4) Limited Edition Pride Watch

Fossil

fossil.com

$99.00

Shop Now

Now you can wear pride on your wrist, too! This limited-edition watch from Fossil features the colors of the rainbow flag — plus, a portion of proceeds will benefit the Hetrick-Martin Institute, thenation's oldest and largest organization devoted to serving the needs of LGBTQ youth.

<p><strong>Toms</strong></p><p>toms.com</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.toms.com%2Fwomen%2Frainbow-stripe-womens-classics&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Style meets comfort in this colorful, festive pair of Toms shoes from its <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.toms.com%2Ftoms-unity-collection&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Unity Collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Unity Collection</a> for Pride. The best part? The brand supports the LGBTQ community year-round, donating a third of net profits to their giving partners, including the<strong> <a href="https://lalgbtcenter.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Los Angeles LGBT Center" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Los Angeles LGBT Center</a></strong> and <strong><a href="https://www.hki.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Helen Keller International" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Helen Keller International</a></strong>.</p>
5) Love Is Love Print Women's Classics Shoes

Toms

toms.com

$59.95

Shop Now

Style meets comfort in this colorful, festive pair of Toms shoes from its Unity Collection for Pride. The best part? The brand supports the LGBTQ community year-round, donating a third of net profits to their giving partners, including the Los Angeles LGBT Center and Helen Keller International.

<p><strong>BP.</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbp-be-proud-by-bp-gender-inclusive-tie-dye-mesh-turtleneck%2F5628369&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's another great piece from Nordstrom's <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fc%2Fnordstrom-pride%3Fsiteid%3Dtv2R4u9rImY-2Vr6ULcHy7ETxTVVjzTIjA%26sp_source%3Drakuten%26sp_campaign%3Dtv2R4u9rImY&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Be Proud by BP. collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Be Proud by BP. collection</a> we'll be snagging ASAP! This pastel long sleeve top is not only chic and trendy — it'll also contribute 10% of the sale to <strong><strong><a href="https://truecolorsunited.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:True Colors United" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">True Colors United</a> </strong></strong>to help homeless LGBTQ young people. </p>
6) Be Proud by BP. Gender Inclusive Tie-Dye Mesh Turtleneck

BP.

nordstrom.com

$39.00

Shop Now

Here's another great piece from Nordstrom's Be Proud by BP. collection we'll be snagging ASAP! This pastel long sleeve top is not only chic and trendy — it'll also contribute 10% of the sale to True Colors United to help homeless LGBTQ young people.

<p><strong>Levi's</strong></p><p>levi.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.levi.com%2FUS%2Fen_US%2Fapparel%2Fclothing%2Faccessories%2Flevis-pride-bandana%2Fp%2F374570013&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If there's one must-have accessory for Pride Month, it's definitely this rainbow bandana from the <a href="https://www.levi.com/US/en_US/lgbt-pride-collection/c/levi_clothing_pride_us?clickid=U73SKwUB2xyOWH%3AwUx0Mo3chUkiyDMRgE0Ys1M0&irgwc=1&camp=IR_10078_366459" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2020 Levi's Pride Collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2020 Levi's Pride Collection</a>. Not only will every cent go to<strong> <a href="https://outrightinternational.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:OutRight Action International" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">OutRight Action International</a></strong>, you'll also be super-stylish everywhere you go! </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/makeup/g3631/lgbtq-pride-rainbow-makeup-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:14 Ways to Show Support for LGBTQ Pride With Your Makeup and Hair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">14 Ways to Show Support for LGBTQ Pride With Your Makeup and Hair</a> </p>
7) Pride Bandana

Levi's

levi.com

$18.00

Shop Now

If there's one must-have accessory for Pride Month, it's definitely this rainbow bandana from the 2020 Levi's Pride Collection. Not only will every cent go to OutRight Action International, you'll also be super-stylish everywhere you go!

<p><strong>Baja East</strong></p><p>bajaeast.com</p><p><strong>$225.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://bajaeast.com/collections/pride/products/bi-level-distressed-tee-baja-burger" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We just can't get enough of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/a32802945/how-to-tie-dye/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tie-dye" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tie-dye</a>! Baja East's hand-dyed <a href="https://bajaeast.com/collections/pride" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:capsule collection for Pride" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">capsule collection for Pride</a> features four chic tie-dye pieces (including these colorful, comfy sweatpants), with 20% of proceeds going to Lady Gaga's <a href="https://bornthisway.foundation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Born This Way Foundation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Born This Way Foundation</strong></a>, an organization dedicated to supporting mental health and tolerance among youth. </p>
8) Boxing Sweat in Sour Candy Tie-Dye

Baja East

bajaeast.com

$225.00

Shop Now

We just can't get enough of tie-dye! Baja East's hand-dyed capsule collection for Pride features four chic tie-dye pieces (including these colorful, comfy sweatpants), with 20% of proceeds going to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting mental health and tolerance among youth.

<p><strong>Torrid</strong></p><p>torrid.com</p><p><strong>$39.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.torrid.com%2Fproduct%2Fcelebrate-love-black-rainbow-stripe-essential-cami%2F13086052.html%3Fcgid%3DNewNow_TrendingNow_Rainbow%23promo_id%3D200601_Homepage%26promo_name%3DCelebrateLOVE%26promo_creative%3DImageText_Category_ShopCollection_NoTest%26promo_position%3DHomepage_HeroA1%26cjevent%3Dc20676e7b4a411ea81d003b90a240610%26utm_medium%3DCJN%26utm_source%3DACQ%26utm_campaign%3DGEN%26utm_content%3D100041175-_-Skimlinks-_-5370367%26start%3D6&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For Pride Month, plus-sized retailer Torrid has partnered with <strong><a href="https://www.glaad.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GLAAD" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">GLAAD</a></strong>, an organization that fights for equality of LGBTQ+ individuals in media, for an exclusive collection called <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=74968X1525078&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.torrid.com%2Fnew-now%2Ffeatured%2Frainbow%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F%3Fhash%3DeyJpZCI6IjM4MTJiM2I1LWE3N2ItNDQ4ZS05YzBmLTcwYjllYzcyMTU1NyIsInR5cGUiOiJjb250ZW50IiwidmVyc2lvbiI6MCwidmVyc2lvbmVkIjpmYWxzZSwidmVyc2lvbl9jcmVhdGVkX2F0IjoiIn0%253D" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Celebrate Love&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Celebrate Love"</a> — which includes this adorable rainbow striped cami! Twenty percent of proceeds will go to the Torrid Foundation in support of GLAAD.</p>
9) Black & Rainbow Stripe Essential Cami

Torrid

torrid.com

$39.50

Shop Now

For Pride Month, plus-sized retailer Torrid has partnered with GLAAD, an organization that fights for equality of LGBTQ+ individuals in media, for an exclusive collection called "Celebrate Love" — which includes this adorable rainbow striped cami! Twenty percent of proceeds will go to the Torrid Foundation in support of GLAAD.

<p><strong>Happy Socks</strong></p><p>happysocks.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.happysocks.com%2Fus%2Fpride-sock.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What's Pride Month without some fun rainbow socks?! Happy Socks x The Phluid Project have teamed up for a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.happysocks.com%2Fus%2Fpride&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:collection of Pride-themed socks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">collection of Pride-themed socks</a>, with 10 percent of net sales going to <strong><a href="https://www.thetrevorproject.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Trevor Project" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Trevor Project</a></strong> to help support suicide prevention efforts for LGBTQ youth. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g27814264/best-gay-lgbt-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:35 Fantastic LGBT Books to Read This Pride Month" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">35 Fantastic LGBT Books to Read This Pride Month</a> </p>
10) Pride Sock

Happy Socks

happysocks.com

$14.00

Shop Now

What's Pride Month without some fun rainbow socks?! Happy Socks x The Phluid Project have teamed up for a collection of Pride-themed socks, with 10 percent of net sales going to The Trevor Project to help support suicide prevention efforts for LGBTQ youth.

<p><strong>ASOS</strong></p><p>us.asos.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-design-x-glaad-unisex-sleeveless-tank-with-tie-dye-and-back-print%2Fprd%2F14949204&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>2020 marks the fourth year in a row that online retailer ASOS has partnered with <a href="https://www.glaad.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GLAAD" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>GLAAD</strong></a> to create a fashionable <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fctas%2Fcommercial-edits%2Fasos-design-x-glaad%2Fcat%2F%3Fcid%3D27384%26page%3D1%26scrollTo%3Dproduct-14949194&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pride-themed collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pride-themed collection</a>, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the organization. We especially love this sleeveless tank, which features a gorgeous pastel-colored tie-dye (and some great unity-themed messages in the back)!</p>
11) Unisex Sleeveless Tank With Tie Dye and Back Print

ASOS

us.asos.com

$32.00

Shop Now

2020 marks the fourth year in a row that online retailer ASOS has partnered with GLAAD to create a fashionable Pride-themed collection, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the organization. We especially love this sleeveless tank, which features a gorgeous pastel-colored tie-dye (and some great unity-themed messages in the back)!

<p><strong>Ralph Lauren</strong></p><p>ralphlauren.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ralphlauren.com%2Fhidden%2Fpride-polo-shirt%2F532665.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If the super-cool rainbow collar isn't enough to make you add this polo shirt to your wishlist, Ralph Lauren is also donating 100% of the purchase to LGBTQ organization <strong><a href="https://www.stonewallfoundation.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stonewall Community Foundation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stonewall Community Foundation</a></strong>. (Plus, you can totally get a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ralphlauren.com%2Fhidden%2Fpride-dog-polo-shirt%2F549175.html%3Fdwvar549175_colorname%3DWhite%26ab%3Den_US_MultiFP_Pride_Slot_Slot_14_S5_Image_SHOP&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching polo shirt for your dog" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">matching polo shirt for your dog</a>, too, as well as other great items from the gender-neutral <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ralphlauren.com%2Fpride-shop-all-cg%3Fpkwid%3DBrand_Google_RLE_BR_US_X_Features_Exact_X_ralph%2Blauren%2Bpride%2Bcollection%26gclid%3DEAIaIQobChMIm9Pxrp6Y6gIVB77ACh0ECwGjEAAYASAAEgJDP_D_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg32934454%2Fpride-clothing-apparel-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pride collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pride collection</a>!)</p>
12) Pride Polo Shirt

Ralph Lauren

ralphlauren.com

$98.00

Shop Now

If the super-cool rainbow collar isn't enough to make you add this polo shirt to your wishlist, Ralph Lauren is also donating 100% of the purchase to LGBTQ organization Stonewall Community Foundation. (Plus, you can totally get a matching polo shirt for your dog, too, as well as other great items from the gender-neutral Pride collection!)

<p><strong>Peloton</strong></p><p>onepeloton.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://apparel.onepeloton.com/products/su120-peloton-pride-hat?_pos=3&_sid=788425b0c&_ss=r" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dad hats are basically an essential staple for any wardrobe — which is why you definitely need this classic Pride hat from Peloton. The exercise company has created a special <a href="https://apparel.onepeloton.com/collections/peloton-pride-2020" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pride Collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pride Collection</a> this year, with 20% of purchase profits from June being donated to the <a href="https://www.aliforneycenter.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ali Forney Center" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Ali Forney Center</strong></a>, an organization dedicated to protecting LGBTQ youths from the harms of homelessness.</p>
13) Pride Hat

Peloton

onepeloton.com

$25.00

Shop Now

Dad hats are basically an essential staple for any wardrobe — which is why you definitely need this classic Pride hat from Peloton. The exercise company has created a special Pride Collection this year, with 20% of purchase profits from June being donated to the Ali Forney Center, an organization dedicated to protecting LGBTQ youths from the harms of homelessness.

<p><strong>Bombas</strong></p><p>bombas.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://bombas.com/products/tie-dye-pride-calf-socks?variant=tie-dye-multi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The best part about these colorful socks from Bombas' <a href="https://bombas.com/collections/pride" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2020 Pride Collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2020 Pride Collection</a> isn't how great (and spirited) your feet will look — it's that for every pair you purchase, you'll be donating a pair to someone in need through <a href="https://theallycoalition.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Ally Coalition" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>The Ally Coalition</strong></a>, an organization that provides support to LGBTQ youth. </p>
14) Tie Dye Pride Calf Socks

Bombas

bombas.com

$12.00

Shop Now

The best part about these colorful socks from Bombas' 2020 Pride Collection isn't how great (and spirited) your feet will look — it's that for every pair you purchase, you'll be donating a pair to someone in need through The Ally Coalition, an organization that provides support to LGBTQ youth.

<p><strong>Human Rights Campaign</strong></p><p>hrc.org</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.hrc.org/clothing/united-against-hate-t-shirt.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Of course, you can always buy pride apparel directly from an LGBTQ+ organization such as the <strong><a href="https://www.hrc.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Human Rights Campaign" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Human Rights Campaign</a> </strong>— especially since 100% of every purchase will help support their cause in advocating for LGBTQ equality, <em>and</em> you'll be sporting a great message of unity right on your shirt! </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g27886652/best-gay-lgbt-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 Best LGBTQ Movies on Netflix to Watch Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30 Best LGBTQ Movies on Netflix to Watch Now</a></p>
15) United Against Hate Shirt

Human Rights Campaign

hrc.org

$29.00

Shop Now

Of course, you can always buy pride apparel directly from an LGBTQ+ organization such as the Human Rights Campaign — especially since 100% of every purchase will help support their cause in advocating for LGBTQ equality, and you'll be sporting a great message of unity right on your shirt!

