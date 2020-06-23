These Stylish Pride-Themed Clothes Support LGBTQ Rights With Every Purchase

June is Pride Month — which means it's time to celebrate the LGBTQ community in style! Though Pride may look a little different this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, that certainly doesn't mean you can't still dress up in your favorite colorful Pride clothing — including the best jackets, shirts, and accessories — and put on your most colorful Pride makeup if you so choose. The best part of it all? You can do your part by helping support the LGBTQ community this month, just by buying a few Pride-themed items from your favorite shops.

That's right: All of the Pride merchandise below will benefit organizations dedicated to helping the LGBTQ community, as many brands and retailers are participating in the celebration this month by releasing limited-edition Pride collections — and better yet, contributing a portion of their sales to established LGBTQ+ organizations such as GLAAD, The Trevor Project, and The Ally Coalition. While some of these items are donating a selected percentage of profits to these charities, a few others are donating every penny towards their cause. Regardless of which stylish item you snag for your own closet, though, you'll be helping to support the LGBTQ community.

