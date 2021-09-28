Sarah Jessica Parker Returns To 'And Just Like That' Set Following Willie Garson's Death

  • <p>As well as its boundary-pushing narratives surrounding female sexuality in the 1990s, exploration of relationships in every form, and feminist learnings (mainly from Miranda, not Charlotte), <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a28707618/newspaper-print-dress-carrie-bradshaw/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fashion was a huge portion of Sex and the City's legacy." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fashion was a huge portion of Sex and the City's legacy. </a></p><p><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/articles/g23339/sarah-jessica-parker-dressed-like-carrie-bradshaw/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:From Carrie Bradshaw's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">From Carrie Bradshaw's </a>Manolo Blahniks to Samantha Jones' <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a32090353/drake-hermes-birkin-bag-collection/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hermes Birkin ba" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hermes Birkin ba</a>g, the show did 1990s fashion very well and served as fashion inspiration for millions of viewers at home. </p><p>And judging by the first-look pictures of <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a35175530/sex-and-the-city-new-series/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the confirmed spin-off And Just Like That," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the confirmed spin-off And Just Like That, </a>which will chronicle Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte (Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis) two decades later, fashion and style will be central themes of this comeback show too. </p><p>Here are all the looks we've spotted so far, and how to recreate them.</p>
    1/28

    Sarah Jessica Parker Returns To 'And Just Like That' Set Following Willie Garson's Death

    As well as its boundary-pushing narratives surrounding female sexuality in the 1990s, exploration of relationships in every form, and feminist learnings (mainly from Miranda, not Charlotte), fashion was a huge portion of Sex and the City's legacy.

    From Carrie Bradshaw's Manolo Blahniks to Samantha Jones' Hermes Birkin bag, the show did 1990s fashion very well and served as fashion inspiration for millions of viewers at home.

    And judging by the first-look pictures of the confirmed spin-off And Just Like That, which will chronicle Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte (Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis) two decades later, fashion and style will be central themes of this comeback show too.

    Here are all the looks we've spotted so far, and how to recreate them.

  • <p>The actor returned to the set of And Just Like That on September 27, days after her SATC co-star Willie Garson passed away, aged 57. The actress looked somber dressed in a grey coat, striped skirt and wide-brimmed hat in SoHo. </p>
    2/28

    1) Sarah Jessica Parker on set of 'And Just Like That', September 2021

    The actor returned to the set of And Just Like That on September 27, days after her SATC co-star Willie Garson passed away, aged 57. The actress looked somber dressed in a grey coat, striped skirt and wide-brimmed hat in SoHo.

  • <p>Parker later changed into a plaid dress, brought in at the waist by a cream-coloured belt, a face mask, purple fishnet tights and black sliders. </p>
    3/28

    2) Sarah Jessica Parker on set of 'And Just Like That', September 2021

    Parker later changed into a plaid dress, brought in at the waist by a cream-coloured belt, a face mask, purple fishnet tights and black sliders.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>While on the set of And Just Like That in New York in August, the actor wore a floor length tutu which immediately took us back to the days of Carrie Bradshaw's ballerina-inspired look in the opening credits of Sex and The City.</p><p>For the appearance, the star styled the tutu with a colourful striped top, white Chanel ankle boots and a purple sequinned handbag.<br></p><p>She later shared a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSwcEEwLTJq/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:video" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">video</a> of her skirt and boots on her Instagram, with the caption: 'Now and then. X, SJ.' Her followers soon took to the post's comments section, writing 'iconic' and 'Omg the chanel boots [sic].'</p>
    4/28

    3) Sarah Jessica Parker on set of 'And Just Like That', August 2021

    While on the set of And Just Like That in New York in August, the actor wore a floor length tutu which immediately took us back to the days of Carrie Bradshaw's ballerina-inspired look in the opening credits of Sex and The City.

    For the appearance, the star styled the tutu with a colourful striped top, white Chanel ankle boots and a purple sequinned handbag.

    She later shared a video of her skirt and boots on her Instagram, with the caption: 'Now and then. X, SJ.' Her followers soon took to the post's comments section, writing 'iconic' and 'Omg the chanel boots [sic].'

  • <p>Sharing a behind the scenes photo from And Just Like That, SJP also introduced another outfit in the form of Nicole Ari Parker's off-the-shoulder orange and white striped ballon-sleeved Rosie Assouilin dress (which is now out of stock). </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSp7bbLt0Hj/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    5/28

    4) Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Ari Parker

    Sharing a behind the scenes photo from And Just Like That, SJP also introduced another outfit in the form of Nicole Ari Parker's off-the-shoulder orange and white striped ballon-sleeved Rosie Assouilin dress (which is now out of stock).

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>In case you missed it, also returning to the show is the iconic Bitsy Von Muffling (Julie Halston) who photographer Craig Blakenhorn captured on set. According to Just Like That closet, Bitsy accessorised her floral puff-sleeve blouse with Les Specs X Adam Selman sunglassed.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/le-specs-le-specs-x-adam-selman-the-last-lolita-sunglasses-item-12575903.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW IN RED">SHOP NOW IN RED</a> Les Specs X Adam Selman Last Lolita sunglasses, £159<br></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSoc7PlLzfI/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    6/28

    5) Julie Halston

    In case you missed it, also returning to the show is the iconic Bitsy Von Muffling (Julie Halston) who photographer Craig Blakenhorn captured on set. According to Just Like That closet, Bitsy accessorised her floral puff-sleeve blouse with Les Specs X Adam Selman sunglassed.

    SHOP NOW IN RED Les Specs X Adam Selman Last Lolita sunglasses, £159

    See the original post on Instagram

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Miranda goes tonal! Wearing a blue linen shier and maxi skirt, Nixon's outfit was paired with <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B078H33NYZ/ref=twister_B00EC9LKE0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Simpson ballet pumps" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jessica Simpson ballet pumps</a> and a cross-shoulder bag by Australian brand Elk. </p>
    7/28

    6) Cynthia Nixon

    Miranda goes tonal! Wearing a blue linen shier and maxi skirt, Nixon's outfit was paired with Jessica Simpson ballet pumps and a cross-shoulder bag by Australian brand Elk.

  • <p>Snapped filming pretty in pink was Kristin Davis, wearing a St John tweed midi dress (which retails for £1,5225) and nude pumps by Jimmy Choo. In typical Charlotte York-Goldenblatt style she wore a <a href="https://www.goldsmiths.co.uk/c/Brands/Cartier/Panthere-de-Cartier" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cartier panthere watch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cartier panthere watch</a> on her wrist while carrying a Louis Vuitton Capucines bag.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.harrods.com/en-gb/shopping/st-john-tweed-midi-dress-16907988" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> St John Tweed Midi Dress</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/jimmy-choo-love-100-pumps-item-14214206.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Jimmy Choo Love 100 Pumps, £525</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://us.vestiairecollective.com/women-bags/louis-vuitton/capucines/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Louis Vuitton capucines bags on Vestiaire</p>
    8/28

    7) Kristin Davis

    Snapped filming pretty in pink was Kristin Davis, wearing a St John tweed midi dress (which retails for £1,5225) and nude pumps by Jimmy Choo. In typical Charlotte York-Goldenblatt style she wore a Cartier panthere watch on her wrist while carrying a Louis Vuitton Capucines bag.

    SHOP NOW St John Tweed Midi Dress

    SHOP NOW Jimmy Choo Love 100 Pumps, £525

    SHOP NOW Louis Vuitton capucines bags on Vestiaire

  • <p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSBPl-oLYGw/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The dress that caused quite a stir on the internet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The dress that caused quite a stir on the internet</a>... and encouraged fashion bloggers into the depths of archive sleuthing.</p><p>What we do know about this outfit is that the cross-body bag is Gucci X Balenciaga and sparkly platform heels (<a href="https://www.terrydehavilland.com/product/lena-non-stop-disco/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the sold out Lena Non Stop Disco edition" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the sold out Lena Non Stop Disco edition</a>) by Terry De Havilland.</p>
    9/28

    8) Sarah Jessica Parker

    The dress that caused quite a stir on the internet... and encouraged fashion bloggers into the depths of archive sleuthing.

    What we do know about this outfit is that the cross-body bag is Gucci X Balenciaga and sparkly platform heels (the sold out Lena Non Stop Disco edition) by Terry De Havilland.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Sharing a glimpse of the long-awaited reunion, Parker posted a photo with Noth aka Carrie and Big.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSQJpuDr79F/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    10/28

    9) Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth

    Sharing a glimpse of the long-awaited reunion, Parker posted a photo with Noth aka Carrie and Big.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Charlotte Goldenblatt-York looks very ready to attend whatever event at the Manhattan School of Music that the best friends are attending. </p><p>Wearing a dress by Texas-born bridal designer, Lela Rose Bridal, the outfit is accessorised with a <a href="https://uk.louisvuitton.com/eng-gb/products/capucines-mini-capucines-nvprod2250020v" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:light blue Louis Vuitton mini bag" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">light blue Louis Vuitton mini bag</a> and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in light grey.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/manolo-blahnik/bb-90-suede-pumps/1333133" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW </a> Manolo Blahnik BB 90 pumps in cream, £515</p>
    11/28

    10) Kristin Davis

    Charlotte Goldenblatt-York looks very ready to attend whatever event at the Manhattan School of Music that the best friends are attending.

    Wearing a dress by Texas-born bridal designer, Lela Rose Bridal, the outfit is accessorised with a light blue Louis Vuitton mini bag and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in light grey.

    SHOP NOW Manolo Blahnik BB 90 pumps in cream, £515

  • <p>The reunion that half the fans of SATC wanted and half did not. While, according to rumours, their marriage might be on the rocks, we have to give it to the will-they-won't-they couple that the style credentials for these two are not rocky.</p><p>SJP was looking very Carrie-esque in an extravagant feather headdress, a bodice by capezio, a Carolina Hererra oversize polka dot skirt and Duchessa Gardini shoes according to <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSFGFBFIYsb/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@justlikethatcloset." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">@justlikethatcloset.</a> Mr Big was suited and booted as ever.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/carolina-herrera/clothing/midi/tiered-polka-dot-silk-midi-skirt/25458910981946198" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SIMILAR">SHOP SIMILAR </a>Carolina Herrera tiered polka-dot midi skirt, £1,300<br></p>
    12/28

    11) Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth

    The reunion that half the fans of SATC wanted and half did not. While, according to rumours, their marriage might be on the rocks, we have to give it to the will-they-won't-they couple that the style credentials for these two are not rocky.

    SJP was looking very Carrie-esque in an extravagant feather headdress, a bodice by capezio, a Carolina Hererra oversize polka dot skirt and Duchessa Gardini shoes according to @justlikethatcloset. Mr Big was suited and booted as ever.

    SHOP SIMILAR Carolina Herrera tiered polka-dot midi skirt, £1,300

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Miranda's tie dye co-ord blouse and midi skirt is from Gerard Darel, with the blouse currently on sale at John Lewis. Complimenting the look is a Paco Rabanne black bag and Gianvito Rossi 'Lena' sandals.</p><p>And, yes, that is Steve (David Eigenberg) accompanying Miranda, which we love to see.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.johnlewis.com/gerard-darel-nahomy-blouse-purple/p5391864" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Gerard Darel Nahomy Blouse, Purple, £156</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=127X991729&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.24s.com%2Fen-gb%2Flena-sandals-gianvito-rossi_GIAVHB8J%3Fgclid%3DCjwKCAjwuvmHBhAxEiwAWAYj-I9wNzBuQaRfC_MELpCKRcucPWOQYq1vwl6zExfIxDaooslNC1MDYxoCVwQQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Gianvito Rossi Lena sandals, £585<br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/paco-rabanne/leather-tote/1266801" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SIMILAR">SHOP SIMILAR</a> Paco Rabanne Leather tote, £890<br></p>
    13/28

    12) Cynthia Nixon

    Miranda's tie dye co-ord blouse and midi skirt is from Gerard Darel, with the blouse currently on sale at John Lewis. Complimenting the look is a Paco Rabanne black bag and Gianvito Rossi 'Lena' sandals.

    And, yes, that is Steve (David Eigenberg) accompanying Miranda, which we love to see.

    SHOP NOW Gerard Darel Nahomy Blouse, Purple, £156

    SHOP NOW Gianvito Rossi Lena sandals, £585

    SHOP SIMILAR Paco Rabanne Leather tote, £890

  • <p>As <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRt-n2qpf4u/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@everyoutfitonsatc" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">@everyoutfitonsatc</a> pointed out, this is another example of Carrie Bradshaw recycling her wardrobe - which, we love to see - as Parker previously wore it in season 3. Similarly, the blue satin Manolo Blahniks are the very ones Carrie wore to her NYC courthouse wedding to Mr Big in the first SATC movie. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/manolo-blahnik-hangisi-105-buckle-embellished-satin-courts_5151-10004-3417380759/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Buckle-embellished court shoes, £795<br></p>
    14/28

    13) Sarah Jessica Parker

    As @everyoutfitonsatc pointed out, this is another example of Carrie Bradshaw recycling her wardrobe - which, we love to see - as Parker previously wore it in season 3. Similarly, the blue satin Manolo Blahniks are the very ones Carrie wore to her NYC courthouse wedding to Mr Big in the first SATC movie.

    SHOP NOW Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Buckle-embellished court shoes, £795

  • <p>It's all so very Carrie! On another day of shooting And Just Like That on July 19 in the NoHo area of New York City, Parker wore a Carolina Herrera pink ruffled-hem shirt midi dress cinched at the waist with a vintage belt <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRhdHGZNS2X/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:which the most diligent SATC fans will recognise from the first movie." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">which the most diligent SATC fans will recognise from the first movie. </a></p><p>In classic Carrie fashion, she's wearing vintage Manolo Blahnik heels. </p>
    15/28

    14) Sarah Jessica Parker

    It's all so very Carrie! On another day of shooting And Just Like That on July 19 in the NoHo area of New York City, Parker wore a Carolina Herrera pink ruffled-hem shirt midi dress cinched at the waist with a vintage belt which the most diligent SATC fans will recognise from the first movie.

    In classic Carrie fashion, she's wearing vintage Manolo Blahnik heels.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>According to @justlikethatcloset for a 'night out' SATC scene - judging by the photos - Charlotte is wearing a vintage Givenchy blouse from John Galliano.</p>
    16/28

    15) Kristin Davis

    According to @justlikethatcloset for a 'night out' SATC scene - judging by the photos - Charlotte is wearing a vintage Givenchy blouse from John Galliano.

  • <p>Anyone else obsessed with 2021 Miranda Hobbes nighttime look of a burgundy halter jumpsuit by Likely NYC.</p>
    17/28

    16) Cynthia Nixon

    Anyone else obsessed with 2021 Miranda Hobbes nighttime look of a burgundy halter jumpsuit by Likely NYC.

  • <p>It's quite jarring seeing the SATC ladies with smart phones isn't it? Anyway... Parker's accessories game is on top form for the night out scene as she carries a vintage purple sequin Fendi baguette bag and stomps the streets of Manhattan in her YSL Farrah sandals.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://us.vestiairecollective.com/women-shoes/sandals/saint-laurent/farrah/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP YSL FARRAH HEELS ON VESTIAIRE"> SHOP YSL FARRAH HEELS ON VESTIAIRE</a></p>
    18/28

    17) Sarah Jessica Parker

    It's quite jarring seeing the SATC ladies with smart phones isn't it? Anyway... Parker's accessories game is on top form for the night out scene as she carries a vintage purple sequin Fendi baguette bag and stomps the streets of Manhattan in her YSL Farrah sandals.

    SHOP YSL FARRAH HEELS ON VESTIAIRE

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>For a classic lunch scene, Charlotte York wore an appropriate nautical-themed poplin midi dress -worn over a white tee - courtesy of Emilia Wickstead.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/emilia-wickstead/elita-belted-pleated-printed-poplin-midi-dress/1317377" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Elita belted pleated printed poplin midi dress, £723<br></p>
    19/28

    18) Kristin Davis

    For a classic lunch scene, Charlotte York wore an appropriate nautical-themed poplin midi dress -worn over a white tee - courtesy of Emilia Wickstead.

    SHOP NOW Elita belted pleated printed poplin midi dress, £723

  • <p>With Charlotte in Emilia Wickstead and Carrie in Carolina Herrera, Miranda wore a plaid L'Agence shirt dress paired with Maje studded wedge sandals (spotted by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/thetvshowcloset/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@thetvshowcloset" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">@thetvshowcloset</a>) for her lunch date with her two best pals. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/maje-fardane-studded-leather-wedge-sandals_R03735989/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Fardane studded leather wedge sandals in black, £199.20<br></p>
    20/28

    19) Cynthia Nixon

    With Charlotte in Emilia Wickstead and Carrie in Carolina Herrera, Miranda wore a plaid L'Agence shirt dress paired with Maje studded wedge sandals (spotted by @thetvshowcloset) for her lunch date with her two best pals.

    SHOP NOW Fardane studded leather wedge sandals in black, £199.20

  • <p>Yep, feel free to double take because that is Natasha... the woman Mr Big left Carrie for to marry and then subsequently cheat on Natasha again with Carrie. </p><p>Natasha opts for a tonal look in 2021, with a silk-look shirt, pencil skirt and gladiator sandals.</p>
    21/28

    20) Bridget Moynahan

    Yep, feel free to double take because that is Natasha... the woman Mr Big left Carrie for to marry and then subsequently cheat on Natasha again with Carrie.

    Natasha opts for a tonal look in 2021, with a silk-look shirt, pencil skirt and gladiator sandals.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>In the official first-look photo released by HBO Max, the characters' signature styles are given a 2021 twist.</p><p>Parker is wearing a gingham Norma Karmali skirt, a tie hat by Monroe and shoes by Celine. Nixon's character looked like the high-flying lawyer she always has been with white wide leg trousers by Vince and a gingham shirt. </p><p>Charlotte (Davis) stays true to character, carrying her micro Lady Dior handbag and wearing an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera blouse, tucked into a black pencil skirt</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.dior.com/en_gb/products/couture-S0856ONGE_M900-micro-lady-dior-bag-black-cannage-lambskin" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Micro Lady Dior Bag, £2,500</p>
    22/28

    21) Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis

    In the official first-look photo released by HBO Max, the characters' signature styles are given a 2021 twist.

    Parker is wearing a gingham Norma Karmali skirt, a tie hat by Monroe and shoes by Celine. Nixon's character looked like the high-flying lawyer she always has been with white wide leg trousers by Vince and a gingham shirt.

    Charlotte (Davis) stays true to character, carrying her micro Lady Dior handbag and wearing an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera blouse, tucked into a black pencil skirt

    SHOP NOW Micro Lady Dior Bag, £2,500

  • <p>Never missing a trick with style, Carrie Bradshaw would naturally know the best vintage shops to source statement pieces from, such as this cream Claude Montana linen jumpsuit from<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRRm9Axtpe8/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Replika Vintage," class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Replika Vintage,</a> NYC. </p><p>Over the jumpsuit, Parker wore a silk floral blazer by Dries Van Noten.</p><p> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/dries-van-noten/quilted-floral-print-velvet-jacket/1274029" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SIMILAR">SHOP SIMILAR</a> Dries Van Noten Quilted floral-print velvet jacket, £519 </p>
    23/28

    22) Sarah Jessica Parker

    Never missing a trick with style, Carrie Bradshaw would naturally know the best vintage shops to source statement pieces from, such as this cream Claude Montana linen jumpsuit from Replika Vintage, NYC.

    Over the jumpsuit, Parker wore a silk floral blazer by Dries Van Noten.

    SHOP SIMILAR Dries Van Noten Quilted floral-print velvet jacket, £519

  • <p>Seen filming a walking-a-dog segment on the streets of New York City, Davis did so carrying the<a href="https://riannaandnina.com/collections/treasure-box/products/the-treasure-box-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rianna and Nina treasure box bag" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Rianna and Nina treasure box bag</a>, which was handcrafted in Milan and costs €5,210 (£4,437) to buy. </p><p>According to must-follow Instagram page, @everyoutfitonsatc Charlotte's white blouse is Stella McCartney and polka dot blue asymmetric skirt is Balenciaga - which is still available to buy:</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/balenciaga/belted-asymmetric-pleated-polka-dot-crepe-midi-skirt/1238359" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Belted asymmetric pleated polka-dot crepe midi skirt, £990<br></p><p>NB: Seemingly now the owner of a bulldog rather than Elizabeth Taylor the spaniel, Charlotte was also seen carrying a Burberry poo bag dispense.</p>
    24/28

    23) Kristin Davis

    Seen filming a walking-a-dog segment on the streets of New York City, Davis did so carrying the Rianna and Nina treasure box bag, which was handcrafted in Milan and costs €5,210 (£4,437) to buy.

    According to must-follow Instagram page, @everyoutfitonsatc Charlotte's white blouse is Stella McCartney and polka dot blue asymmetric skirt is Balenciaga - which is still available to buy:

    SHOP NOW Belted asymmetric pleated polka-dot crepe midi skirt, £990

    NB: Seemingly now the owner of a bulldog rather than Elizabeth Taylor the spaniel, Charlotte was also seen carrying a Burberry poo bag dispense.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Another Charlotte York outfit spotted on set is this fuchsia pink puff sleeved shirt, paired with a high-waist white Alexander McQueen cotton skirt (which, surprisingly, is not yet sold out online). She is carrying a Louis Vuitton bag and later changed into some Stuart Weitzman pink pumps for shooting, according @justlikethatcloset.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/alexander-mcqueen-hybrid-high-waist-cotton-and-stretch-woven-midi-skirt_R03762126/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Alexander McQueen Hybrid high-waist cotton and stretch-woven midi skirt, £1270</p>
    25/28

    24) Kristin Davis

    Another Charlotte York outfit spotted on set is this fuchsia pink puff sleeved shirt, paired with a high-waist white Alexander McQueen cotton skirt (which, surprisingly, is not yet sold out online). She is carrying a Louis Vuitton bag and later changed into some Stuart Weitzman pink pumps for shooting, according @justlikethatcloset.

    SHOP NOW Alexander McQueen Hybrid high-waist cotton and stretch-woven midi skirt, £1270

  • <p>Nixon aka Miranda Hobbes was spotted on set in a colourful Dries Van Noten dress (now reduced, online) accessorised with a tote bag emblazoned with a picture of Bernie Sanders and the text 'Justice For All'. Very fitting for the woman who, in real life, ran for New York City mayor. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/dries-van-noten/dorias-drawstring-tie-dyed-striped-faille-midi-dress/1316836" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Dries Van Noten Dorias dress, £47.50</p>
    26/28

    25) Cynthia Nixon

    Nixon aka Miranda Hobbes was spotted on set in a colourful Dries Van Noten dress (now reduced, online) accessorised with a tote bag emblazoned with a picture of Bernie Sanders and the text 'Justice For All'. Very fitting for the woman who, in real life, ran for New York City mayor.

    SHOP NOW Dries Van Noten Dorias dress, £47.50

  • <p>Also spotted on set this week was new character, Nicole Ari Parker - best known for her roles in Chicago PD and Empire - though it's not known who her new character is.</p><p>Parker was seen wearing a multi-coloured Pleats Please Issey Miayke jumpsuit (now reduced at Selfridges) paired with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/pleats-please-issey-miyake-musa-graphic-print-pleated-woven-jumpsuit_R03703776/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Pleats Please Issey Miayk Musa graphic-print pleated woven jumpsuit, £400</p>
    27/28

    26) Nicole Ari Parker

    Also spotted on set this week was new character, Nicole Ari Parker - best known for her roles in Chicago PD and Empire - though it's not known who her new character is.

    Parker was seen wearing a multi-coloured Pleats Please Issey Miayke jumpsuit (now reduced at Selfridges) paired with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

    SHOP NOW Pleats Please Issey Miayk Musa graphic-print pleated woven jumpsuit, £400

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Just like in the opening credits of Sex And The City, Carrie is wearing baby pink again with a white pleated midi dress and mule heels. </p><p>Staying true to her journalistic routes, the black tote bag Carrie is carrying (or, carrie-ing) has the acronym WNYC embroidered in which is a nonprofit New York public radio station.</p>
    28/28

    27) Sarah Jessica Parker

    Just like in the opening credits of Sex And The City, Carrie is wearing baby pink again with a white pleated midi dress and mule heels.

    Staying true to her journalistic routes, the black tote bag Carrie is carrying (or, carrie-ing) has the acronym WNYC embroidered in which is a nonprofit New York public radio station.

<p>As well as its boundary-pushing narratives surrounding female sexuality in the 1990s, exploration of relationships in every form, and feminist learnings (mainly from Miranda, not Charlotte), <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a28707618/newspaper-print-dress-carrie-bradshaw/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fashion was a huge portion of Sex and the City's legacy." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fashion was a huge portion of Sex and the City's legacy. </a></p><p><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/articles/g23339/sarah-jessica-parker-dressed-like-carrie-bradshaw/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:From Carrie Bradshaw's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">From Carrie Bradshaw's </a>Manolo Blahniks to Samantha Jones' <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a32090353/drake-hermes-birkin-bag-collection/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hermes Birkin ba" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hermes Birkin ba</a>g, the show did 1990s fashion very well and served as fashion inspiration for millions of viewers at home. </p><p>And judging by the first-look pictures of <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a35175530/sex-and-the-city-new-series/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the confirmed spin-off And Just Like That," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the confirmed spin-off And Just Like That, </a>which will chronicle Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte (Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis) two decades later, fashion and style will be central themes of this comeback show too. </p><p>Here are all the looks we've spotted so far, and how to recreate them.</p>
<p>The actor returned to the set of And Just Like That on September 27, days after her SATC co-star Willie Garson passed away, aged 57. The actress looked somber dressed in a grey coat, striped skirt and wide-brimmed hat in SoHo. </p>
<p>Parker later changed into a plaid dress, brought in at the waist by a cream-coloured belt, a face mask, purple fishnet tights and black sliders. </p>
<p>While on the set of And Just Like That in New York in August, the actor wore a floor length tutu which immediately took us back to the days of Carrie Bradshaw's ballerina-inspired look in the opening credits of Sex and The City.</p><p>For the appearance, the star styled the tutu with a colourful striped top, white Chanel ankle boots and a purple sequinned handbag.<br></p><p>She later shared a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSwcEEwLTJq/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:video" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">video</a> of her skirt and boots on her Instagram, with the caption: 'Now and then. X, SJ.' Her followers soon took to the post's comments section, writing 'iconic' and 'Omg the chanel boots [sic].'</p>
<p>Sharing a behind the scenes photo from And Just Like That, SJP also introduced another outfit in the form of Nicole Ari Parker's off-the-shoulder orange and white striped ballon-sleeved Rosie Assouilin dress (which is now out of stock). </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSp7bbLt0Hj/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>In case you missed it, also returning to the show is the iconic Bitsy Von Muffling (Julie Halston) who photographer Craig Blakenhorn captured on set. According to Just Like That closet, Bitsy accessorised her floral puff-sleeve blouse with Les Specs X Adam Selman sunglassed.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/le-specs-le-specs-x-adam-selman-the-last-lolita-sunglasses-item-12575903.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW IN RED">SHOP NOW IN RED</a> Les Specs X Adam Selman Last Lolita sunglasses, £159<br></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSoc7PlLzfI/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Miranda goes tonal! Wearing a blue linen shier and maxi skirt, Nixon's outfit was paired with <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B078H33NYZ/ref=twister_B00EC9LKE0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Simpson ballet pumps" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jessica Simpson ballet pumps</a> and a cross-shoulder bag by Australian brand Elk. </p>
<p>Snapped filming pretty in pink was Kristin Davis, wearing a St John tweed midi dress (which retails for £1,5225) and nude pumps by Jimmy Choo. In typical Charlotte York-Goldenblatt style she wore a <a href="https://www.goldsmiths.co.uk/c/Brands/Cartier/Panthere-de-Cartier" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cartier panthere watch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cartier panthere watch</a> on her wrist while carrying a Louis Vuitton Capucines bag.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.harrods.com/en-gb/shopping/st-john-tweed-midi-dress-16907988" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> St John Tweed Midi Dress</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/jimmy-choo-love-100-pumps-item-14214206.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Jimmy Choo Love 100 Pumps, £525</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://us.vestiairecollective.com/women-bags/louis-vuitton/capucines/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Louis Vuitton capucines bags on Vestiaire</p>
<p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSBPl-oLYGw/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The dress that caused quite a stir on the internet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The dress that caused quite a stir on the internet</a>... and encouraged fashion bloggers into the depths of archive sleuthing.</p><p>What we do know about this outfit is that the cross-body bag is Gucci X Balenciaga and sparkly platform heels (<a href="https://www.terrydehavilland.com/product/lena-non-stop-disco/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the sold out Lena Non Stop Disco edition" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the sold out Lena Non Stop Disco edition</a>) by Terry De Havilland.</p>
<p>Sharing a glimpse of the long-awaited reunion, Parker posted a photo with Noth aka Carrie and Big.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSQJpuDr79F/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Charlotte Goldenblatt-York looks very ready to attend whatever event at the Manhattan School of Music that the best friends are attending. </p><p>Wearing a dress by Texas-born bridal designer, Lela Rose Bridal, the outfit is accessorised with a <a href="https://uk.louisvuitton.com/eng-gb/products/capucines-mini-capucines-nvprod2250020v" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:light blue Louis Vuitton mini bag" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">light blue Louis Vuitton mini bag</a> and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in light grey.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/manolo-blahnik/bb-90-suede-pumps/1333133" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW </a> Manolo Blahnik BB 90 pumps in cream, £515</p>
<p>The reunion that half the fans of SATC wanted and half did not. While, according to rumours, their marriage might be on the rocks, we have to give it to the will-they-won't-they couple that the style credentials for these two are not rocky.</p><p>SJP was looking very Carrie-esque in an extravagant feather headdress, a bodice by capezio, a Carolina Hererra oversize polka dot skirt and Duchessa Gardini shoes according to <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSFGFBFIYsb/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@justlikethatcloset." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">@justlikethatcloset.</a> Mr Big was suited and booted as ever.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/carolina-herrera/clothing/midi/tiered-polka-dot-silk-midi-skirt/25458910981946198" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SIMILAR">SHOP SIMILAR </a>Carolina Herrera tiered polka-dot midi skirt, £1,300<br></p>
<p>Miranda's tie dye co-ord blouse and midi skirt is from Gerard Darel, with the blouse currently on sale at John Lewis. Complimenting the look is a Paco Rabanne black bag and Gianvito Rossi 'Lena' sandals.</p><p>And, yes, that is Steve (David Eigenberg) accompanying Miranda, which we love to see.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.johnlewis.com/gerard-darel-nahomy-blouse-purple/p5391864" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Gerard Darel Nahomy Blouse, Purple, £156</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=127X991729&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.24s.com%2Fen-gb%2Flena-sandals-gianvito-rossi_GIAVHB8J%3Fgclid%3DCjwKCAjwuvmHBhAxEiwAWAYj-I9wNzBuQaRfC_MELpCKRcucPWOQYq1vwl6zExfIxDaooslNC1MDYxoCVwQQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Gianvito Rossi Lena sandals, £585<br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/paco-rabanne/leather-tote/1266801" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SIMILAR">SHOP SIMILAR</a> Paco Rabanne Leather tote, £890<br></p>
<p>As <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRt-n2qpf4u/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@everyoutfitonsatc" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">@everyoutfitonsatc</a> pointed out, this is another example of Carrie Bradshaw recycling her wardrobe - which, we love to see - as Parker previously wore it in season 3. Similarly, the blue satin Manolo Blahniks are the very ones Carrie wore to her NYC courthouse wedding to Mr Big in the first SATC movie. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/manolo-blahnik-hangisi-105-buckle-embellished-satin-courts_5151-10004-3417380759/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Buckle-embellished court shoes, £795<br></p>
<p>It's all so very Carrie! On another day of shooting And Just Like That on July 19 in the NoHo area of New York City, Parker wore a Carolina Herrera pink ruffled-hem shirt midi dress cinched at the waist with a vintage belt <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRhdHGZNS2X/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:which the most diligent SATC fans will recognise from the first movie." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">which the most diligent SATC fans will recognise from the first movie. </a></p><p>In classic Carrie fashion, she's wearing vintage Manolo Blahnik heels. </p>
<p>According to @justlikethatcloset for a 'night out' SATC scene - judging by the photos - Charlotte is wearing a vintage Givenchy blouse from John Galliano.</p>
<p>Anyone else obsessed with 2021 Miranda Hobbes nighttime look of a burgundy halter jumpsuit by Likely NYC.</p>
<p>It's quite jarring seeing the SATC ladies with smart phones isn't it? Anyway... Parker's accessories game is on top form for the night out scene as she carries a vintage purple sequin Fendi baguette bag and stomps the streets of Manhattan in her YSL Farrah sandals.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://us.vestiairecollective.com/women-shoes/sandals/saint-laurent/farrah/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP YSL FARRAH HEELS ON VESTIAIRE"> SHOP YSL FARRAH HEELS ON VESTIAIRE</a></p>
<p>For a classic lunch scene, Charlotte York wore an appropriate nautical-themed poplin midi dress -worn over a white tee - courtesy of Emilia Wickstead.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/emilia-wickstead/elita-belted-pleated-printed-poplin-midi-dress/1317377" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Elita belted pleated printed poplin midi dress, £723<br></p>
<p>With Charlotte in Emilia Wickstead and Carrie in Carolina Herrera, Miranda wore a plaid L'Agence shirt dress paired with Maje studded wedge sandals (spotted by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/thetvshowcloset/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@thetvshowcloset" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">@thetvshowcloset</a>) for her lunch date with her two best pals. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/maje-fardane-studded-leather-wedge-sandals_R03735989/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Fardane studded leather wedge sandals in black, £199.20<br></p>
<p>Yep, feel free to double take because that is Natasha... the woman Mr Big left Carrie for to marry and then subsequently cheat on Natasha again with Carrie. </p><p>Natasha opts for a tonal look in 2021, with a silk-look shirt, pencil skirt and gladiator sandals.</p>
<p>In the official first-look photo released by HBO Max, the characters' signature styles are given a 2021 twist.</p><p>Parker is wearing a gingham Norma Karmali skirt, a tie hat by Monroe and shoes by Celine. Nixon's character looked like the high-flying lawyer she always has been with white wide leg trousers by Vince and a gingham shirt. </p><p>Charlotte (Davis) stays true to character, carrying her micro Lady Dior handbag and wearing an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera blouse, tucked into a black pencil skirt</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.dior.com/en_gb/products/couture-S0856ONGE_M900-micro-lady-dior-bag-black-cannage-lambskin" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Micro Lady Dior Bag, £2,500</p>
<p>Never missing a trick with style, Carrie Bradshaw would naturally know the best vintage shops to source statement pieces from, such as this cream Claude Montana linen jumpsuit from<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRRm9Axtpe8/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Replika Vintage," class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Replika Vintage,</a> NYC. </p><p>Over the jumpsuit, Parker wore a silk floral blazer by Dries Van Noten.</p><p> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/dries-van-noten/quilted-floral-print-velvet-jacket/1274029" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SIMILAR">SHOP SIMILAR</a> Dries Van Noten Quilted floral-print velvet jacket, £519 </p>
<p>Seen filming a walking-a-dog segment on the streets of New York City, Davis did so carrying the<a href="https://riannaandnina.com/collections/treasure-box/products/the-treasure-box-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rianna and Nina treasure box bag" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Rianna and Nina treasure box bag</a>, which was handcrafted in Milan and costs €5,210 (£4,437) to buy. </p><p>According to must-follow Instagram page, @everyoutfitonsatc Charlotte's white blouse is Stella McCartney and polka dot blue asymmetric skirt is Balenciaga - which is still available to buy:</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/balenciaga/belted-asymmetric-pleated-polka-dot-crepe-midi-skirt/1238359" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Belted asymmetric pleated polka-dot crepe midi skirt, £990<br></p><p>NB: Seemingly now the owner of a bulldog rather than Elizabeth Taylor the spaniel, Charlotte was also seen carrying a Burberry poo bag dispense.</p>
<p>Another Charlotte York outfit spotted on set is this fuchsia pink puff sleeved shirt, paired with a high-waist white Alexander McQueen cotton skirt (which, surprisingly, is not yet sold out online). She is carrying a Louis Vuitton bag and later changed into some Stuart Weitzman pink pumps for shooting, according @justlikethatcloset.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/alexander-mcqueen-hybrid-high-waist-cotton-and-stretch-woven-midi-skirt_R03762126/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Alexander McQueen Hybrid high-waist cotton and stretch-woven midi skirt, £1270</p>
<p>Nixon aka Miranda Hobbes was spotted on set in a colourful Dries Van Noten dress (now reduced, online) accessorised with a tote bag emblazoned with a picture of Bernie Sanders and the text 'Justice For All'. Very fitting for the woman who, in real life, ran for New York City mayor. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/dries-van-noten/dorias-drawstring-tie-dyed-striped-faille-midi-dress/1316836" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Dries Van Noten Dorias dress, £47.50</p>
<p>Also spotted on set this week was new character, Nicole Ari Parker - best known for her roles in Chicago PD and Empire - though it's not known who her new character is.</p><p>Parker was seen wearing a multi-coloured Pleats Please Issey Miayke jumpsuit (now reduced at Selfridges) paired with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/pleats-please-issey-miyake-musa-graphic-print-pleated-woven-jumpsuit_R03703776/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Pleats Please Issey Miayk Musa graphic-print pleated woven jumpsuit, £400</p>
<p>Just like in the opening credits of Sex And The City, Carrie is wearing baby pink again with a white pleated midi dress and mule heels. </p><p>Staying true to her journalistic routes, the black tote bag Carrie is carrying (or, carrie-ing) has the acronym WNYC embroidered in which is a nonprofit New York public radio station.</p>

The best outfits worn by Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte on the new Sex and the City series, 'And Just Like That'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories