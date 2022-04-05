Style Soulmates! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Best Matching Outfits

  • 1/12

    Style Soulmates! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Best Matching Outfits

  • <p>The couple <a href="https://people.com/style/grammys-2022-kourtney-kardashian-travis-barker-match-and-kiss/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hit the Grammys red carpet in edgy black looks on Sunday" class="link ">hit the Grammys red carpet in edgy black looks on Sunday</a> — a cutout Et Ochs jumpsuit and sheer opera gloves on Kardashian and a Givenchy suit look plus Tiffany & Co. jewelry on Barker — which <a href="https://people.com/tv/kourtney-kardashian-marries-fiance-travis-barker/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:they would later wear to the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas to" class="link ">they would later wear to the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas to </a>say "I do." </p> <p>"They were dressed with what they had on at the Grammys,"One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson <a href="https://people.com/tv/kourtney-kardashian-marries-fiance-travis-barker/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tells PEOPLE" class="link ">tells PEOPLE</a>. "They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis. It was over in about 30 minutes." It is currently unclear if Kardashian and Barker obtained a marriage license before the ceremony.</p>
    2/12

    Bride and Groom

  • <p>At the 2022 Oscars, the couple<a href="https://people.com/style/oscars-2022-kourtney-kardashian-travis-barker-kiss-on-red-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:also matched (and made out) in head-to-toe black" class="link "> also matched (and made out) in head-to-toe black</a> — a sleek, strapless black tea-length vintage Mugler dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and strappy Aquazzura "Perfect Kiss" sandals on the Poosh founder and a black Margiela suit and Tiffany & Co. brooch on the Blink-182 drummer. </p>
    3/12

    Black Tie Best

  • <p>For the <em>Vanity Fair</em> Oscar party, the duo changed into coordinating black tie looks — a Dolce & Gabbana gown on Kardashian and a Thom Browne trench and YSL shoes on Travis. </p>
    4/12

    Afterparty Pair

  • <p>The couple put on their black tie finest for Simon Huck and Phil Riportella's wedding, dressed in a classic tuxedo and black, figure-hugging gown, respectively.</p>
    5/12

    Best Dressed Guests

  • <p>The couple rang in 2022 wearing matching red animal print pajamas, which even complemented their champagne flutes! </p>
    6/12

    Pajama Party

  • <p>Kardashian has clearly been leaning into an edgier style aesthetic, seen here in a leather lace-up Olivier Theyskens LBD and Manolo Blahnik heels alongside her man — who is wearing a spike embellished Thom Browne suit — at the 2021 MTV VMAs. </p>
    7/12

    Loved — and Laced — Up!

  • <p>For an N.Y.C. date ahead of Barker's<em> Saturday Night Live</em> appearance, Kardashian teamed her Dolce & Gabbana animal print bustier with shiny Balenciaga pants, while Barker went full-on rock star in buckle-embellished jeans, combat boots, a graphic tank and edgy jewelry. </p>
    8/12

    Buckle Up

  • <p>The couple has made their affection for each other clear (<a href="https://people.com/style/grammys-2022-kourtney-kardashian-travis-barker-match-and-kiss/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the touching tongues red carpet move is their signature" class="link ">the touching tongues red carpet move is their signature</a>) and Kourt has even incorporated that into her wardrobe via this NSFW tee which quotes the lyrics to the 1994 tune "Love Me," by punk rock band The Queers.</p>
    9/12

    A Little Bit Rock 'N' Roll

  • <p>You know, just a casual date night for the couple dressed in their edgiest, including a daring cutout mini on Kardashian. </p>
    10/12

    Cut It Out!

  • <p>The couple even packs a coordinating wardrobe for their vacations, as <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSuuBpFh_Tj/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:seen in this personal snap from Kardashian's Instagram" class="link ">seen in this personal snap from Kardashian's Instagram</a>, taken while they were in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. </p>
    11/12

    Made for Each Other

  • <p>"What happens in Vegas," the reality <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRNdHK2M9fN/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:star captioned an Instagram gallery of photos" class="link ">star captioned an Instagram gallery of photos</a> with her boo last summer, both wearing punk rock looks including plaid pants and a leather jacket on Barker and a velvet bustier and leather pants on Kardashian.</p>
    12/12

    Leather Lovers

Brittany Talarico

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker— who had a surprise wedding ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel after the Grammys and didn't even change their outfits! — love to coordinate their looks. Here's the photographic proof their wardrobes are a match made in style heaven

