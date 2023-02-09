Stunning Photos from Taylor Hasselhoff and Madison Fiore's Wedding

<p>In a 2022 Instagram post, Taylor called her then-fiancé "my best friend, and soulmate," adding, "I absolutely cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you."</p>
<p>On Feb. 4, <a href="https://people.com/tag/david-hasselhoff/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:David Hasselhoff" class="link ">David Hasselhoff</a>'s daughter Taylor wed boyfriend Madison Fiore at <a href="https://www.instagram.com/etherealgardenvenue/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ethereal Gardens" class="link ">Ethereal Gardens</a> in Escondido, California. </p> <p>"There was a moment during the wedding where we took a second halfway down the aisle and we just looked out at the whole crowd and took a breath in and just smiled at everybody," <a href="https://people.com/tv/david-hasselhoff-daughter-taylor-hasselhoff-marries-madison-fiore/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the bride, 32, told PEOPLE" class="link ">the bride, 32, told PEOPLE</a>. "I'll never forget that moment seeing so many faces."</p>
<p>The bride and groom, 33, first met on a dating app and got engaged in December 2021.</p> <p>"The minute that we kind of started hanging out, we kind of knew. It was just very natural," Taylor shared. "We've been living together for two years. I feel the same, just a lot happier knowing that this is it and we did it and we don't have to worry about planning anything."</p>
<p>The bride's famous father, actor <a href="https://people.com/tag/david-hasselhoff/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:David Hasselhoff" class="link ">David Hasselhoff</a>, 70, was equally happy about the big day. </p> <p>"I have never seen my daughter look more beautiful than on her wedding day," <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CoYAqsEOiOn/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he wrote on Instagram" class="link ">he wrote on Instagram</a> following the affair. "She has found herself a winner in Madison and I welcome him and his family to mine."</p>
<p>Father and daughter walked down the aisle to "Bittersweet Symphony." To PEOPLE, Taylor called her dad "a light in my life. He's also just so supportive and so loving, and I know how much he cares about my wellbeing and my happiness."</p>
<p>Nearly 200 guests watched the couple exchange vows under a canopy of flowers created in part by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/joyofbloomflorals/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joy of Bloom Florals" class="link ">Joy of Bloom Florals</a>. </p> <p>Taylor's "perfect" dress was <a href="https://people.com/style/taylor-hasselhoff-recalls-emotional-moment-she-found-her-wedding-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a Pronovias gown" class="link ">a Pronovias gown</a> sourced from NWLA Bridal in Santa Monica, California. "I was so happy, I just lost it crying," she said of finding the romantic creation.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.neillanecouture.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jeweler Neil Lane" class="link ">Jeweler Neil Lane</a> created the couple's standout rings. </p>
<p>Guests enjoyed a traditional sit-down dinner under a candlelit tent. The event was planned by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/detailsdarling/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Details, Darling" class="link ">Details, Darling</a>'s <a href="https://www.instagram.com/kaylakam/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kayla Kamleiter" class="link ">Kayla Kamleiter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/aubreyhuffmann/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aubrey Huffman" class="link ">Aubrey Huffman</a>. </p>
<p>After dinner, everyone took a spin. onthe dance floor by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/hcd_portable_dancefloors/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HCD" class="link ">HCD</a>, with music from <a href="https://www.instagram.com/voxdjs/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vox DJs" class="link ">Vox DJs</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/rizado22/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ricky Hayes" class="link ">Ricky Hayes</a>.</p>
<p>With the wedding now behind them, the pair are relishing every moment of newlywed life as they jet off for a honeymoon in Costa Rica.</p>
Guests gathered on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, to see Taylor Hasselhoff and Madison Fiore say "I do"

