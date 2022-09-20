Do Stretch Mark Removal Creams Actually Work? Here's the Truth

    Stretch marks have a tendency to appear seemingly overnightas you age. Contrary to popular belief, stretch marks aren't always due to weight gain; they can also appear as your skin stretches or shrinks through the years. According to materials published by the American Academy of Dermatology, stretch marks earn their flashy "stripes" after the skin's cellular support network of collagen and elastin ruptures altogether.

    What are stretch marks and what causes them?

    Stretch marks and their long, narrow lines appear differently on a multitude of bodies. Depending on your skin color, stretch marks can range from red to purple to dark brown, and commonly crop up on the abdomen, hips, thighs, and/or breasts. They are especially common around puberty and during pregnancy as the skin expands and shrinks: In fact, a 2015 study in the Journal of American Academy of Dermatology found that more than half of all pregnant women will develop stretch marks during pregnancy.

    Though millions of people develop stretch marks at some point in their lives, many strive to get rid of them as quickly as they show up — and often turn to over-the-counter remedies to do so. The following list of the best products to prevent stretch marks and help them fade after they've formed, can help you disguise or diminish stretch marks in due time.

    Our top picks:

    Apply Bio-Oil daily to minimize stretch marks and scars — even if you’ve had the blemishes for a few years. In one clinical study, more than half of testers saw changes to scars after two weeks.

    Great for your whole body and face, the GH Beauty Award Winner absorbs quickly and also helps even out your skin tone. It’s packed with powerhouse ingredients like natural oils and a vitamin A derivative to hydrate skin and improve its appearance. "Small lines have disappeared," shares one reviewer. "My skin is very smooth and seems to glow."

    Key Ingredients: vitamin A, vitamin E and purcellin, chamomile, sunflower and lavender oils

    "When you develop a stretch mark, [one of] the best things to do is to vertically massage the stretch mark," says Dr. Shah. Palmer's lotion, a cult-classic and budget-friendly option, is a great one to try this technique with. It is rich in hydrating ingredients such as argan oil and shea butter but isn't heavy or overly thick. "Absorption is very good, and I don't have a sticky feel afterwards," shares one reviewer.

    Key Ingredients: cocoa butter, shea butter, argan oil, vitamin E

    Designed specifically with expecting mothers in mind, this body butter is a game-changer when it comes to stretch marks during pregnancy. "It was my first pregnancy and I was really worried of getting stretch marks," one reviewer says. "I did so much online research to find the right product and I am glad it was this one! I started in the second trimester. It kept my skin so smooth the entire time, and luckily for me, I did get not a single mark."

    Key Ingredients: shea, cocoa and jojoba butters, vitamin E

    If you want to try a retinol without getting a prescription, opt for this over-the-counter body treatment. Retinol and antioxidants help to re-texturize and firm skin, creating a smoother surface. "I decided to try this to fade some scars on my leg," one reviewer says. "It has worked wonders."

    Key Ingredients: retinol, vitamins C & E (antioxidants)

    When it comes to body lotions, this one has been a longtime favorite for the GH Beauty Lab. The formula of glycerin, oat and shea butter is a nearly unbeatable combination. In Lab tests, it was found to boost skin hydration by 56% for over six hours, meaning it will help keep your skin hydrated and plump to ward off stretch marks. One reviewer loves how long it keeps her skin moisturized: "It keeps my skin soft and smooth for at least 24 hours."

    Key Ingredients: ceramides, glycerin, oat, shea butter

    Give your skin a hydration boost with a cream packed with hyaluronic acid and centenella asiatica (commonly known as cica). According to a survey conducted by the brand, 76% of women who used this product for 12 weeks saw a reduction in stretch marks and were satisfied with how much their stretch marks improved. If you're not, this one comes with a money back guarantee. "I've seen quite a difference in my stretch marks," says one reviewer. "They're less visible and the skin is smoother."

    Key Ingredients: hyaluronic acid, centenella asiatica (cica)

    A thick cream formulated specifically to minimize the appearance of stretch marks, this lotion uses plant-based ingredients to target trouble areas. "I had deep stretch marks on my legs that really bothered me," one reviewer says. "I noticed results quickly, the dark purple faded and the marks became smaller." Take note: some reviewers disliked the packaging, since the cream is thick and hard to squeeze out.

    Key Ingredients: clycyrrhetinic acid (from licorice), hazelnut oil, centella asiatica and green banana extract

    This product has been a go-to for pregnant women for decades, and has glowing reviews: 96% of women who used this product regularly throughout their pregnancy did not develop stretch marks during their pregnancy, according to a clinical trial conducted on 26 pregnant women. Plus, "the cream isn't sticky and goes on smooth," shares one reviewer.

    Key Ingredients: avocado, shea butter, sunflower seed oil

    Packed with organic cocoa butter, shea butter, organic avocado, and olive oil, Botanic Tree's rich cream helps soften and smooth skin, while improving elasticity. The natural formula is designed to both prevent and treat stretch marks, both in pregnancy and any other scars from a growth spurt or weight gain. Reviewers rave that it works well on both old and new stretch marks and even diminishes deep red ones.

    Protect your skin by applying an SPF every day: "sunscreen protects the skin from continuing damage," says Dr. Shah. A winner in our Lab test for best sunscreens, this Hawaiian Tropic lotion earned high scores all around. Consumers said that this sunscreen was non-irritating and didn't feel drying on skin. It's best-rated attribute: Not making skin feel greasy, oily, or slippery, even in the hot sun.

    Key Ingredients: green tea extract

