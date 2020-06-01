Stormi Webster's cutest moments (FYI, there are a lot of them)

Stormi Webster's cutest moments (FYI, there are a lot of them)

From her first snowboarding holiday to singing 'Rise and Shine', here are some of Stormi Webster's cutest moments...

<p>Stormi melts hearts with this adorable video of her dancing and giggling with dad Travis Scott during Kylie’s 21st birthday celebrations.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BmT1Sp_FOoV/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>She also built her an entire theme park called Stormi World. NBD.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BtrqyJnh6TN/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>For Christmas, Kris Jenner gifted her granddaughter a super-sized playhouse, which even had a balcony. Seeing as it's way better than our own apartment, obviously Stormi was absolutely thrilled. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B_dvCEHBiq3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Judging by this adorable picture, Stormi was definitely ready for her first Disney trip.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7teYIUHnwT/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Stormi singing her own version of ‘Rise and Shine’ is honestly the cutest thing ever. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8VPWv_n5oE/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Travis and Stormi shoot hoops in the (ridiculously big) garden.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Ic8CaBam6/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>“This pic makes me happy,” Kylie captioned this adorable shot. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-OWyflHWGA/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Just when we thought Kylie and Stormi couldn’t get any cuter, the KUWTK star shared a video of her daughter saying, “I love you mummy goose,” in response to Kylie saying, “I love you baby goose.”</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CAA5hAIhtmR/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Chi, Stormi and True are the ultimate girl gang.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-iPbHIndC_/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Stormi nails the TikTok Patience Challenge. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CAFqbGRB2K-/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
17) May 25, 2020

Kylie shares a sweet moment showing Kim's daughter Chicago complimenting Stormi's hair. Hearts. Melted.

See the original post on Instagram
17) May 25, 2020

Kylie shares a sweet moment showing Kim’s daughter Chicago complimenting Stormi’s hair. Hearts. Melted.

