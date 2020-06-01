Stormi Webster's cutest moments (FYI, there are a lot of them)CosmoJune 1, 2020, 2:04 p.m. UTCOf course that snowboarding video is on the listFrom CosmopolitanStormi Webster's cutest moments (FYI, there are a lot of them)From her first snowboarding holiday to singing 'Rise and Shine', here are some of Stormi Webster's cutest moments...1) August 11, 2018Stormi melts hearts with this adorable video of her dancing and giggling with dad Travis Scott during Kylie’s 21st birthday celebrations.See the original post on Instagram3) February 9, 2019She also built her an entire theme park called Stormi World. NBD.See the original post on InstagramScroll to continue with contentAd6) December 23, 2019For Christmas, Kris Jenner gifted her granddaughter a super-sized playhouse, which even had a balcony. Seeing as it's way better than our own apartment, obviously Stormi was absolutely thrilled. See the original post on Instagram8) January 24, 2020Judging by this adorable picture, Stormi was definitely ready for her first Disney trip.See the original post on Instagram11) February 9, 2020Stormi singing her own version of ‘Rise and Shine’ is honestly the cutest thing ever. See the original post on Instagram12) March 24 2020Travis and Stormi shoot hoops in the (ridiculously big) garden.See the original post on Instagram13) March 26, 2020“This pic makes me happy,” Kylie captioned this adorable shot. See the original post on Instagram14) May 10, 2020Just when we thought Kylie and Stormi couldn’t get any cuter, the KUWTK star shared a video of her daughter saying, “I love you mummy goose,” in response to Kylie saying, “I love you baby goose.”See the original post on Instagram15) April 3, 2020Chi, Stormi and True are the ultimate girl gang.See the original post on Instagram16) May 14, 2020Stormi nails the TikTok Patience Challenge. See the original post on Instagram17) May 25, 2020Kylie shares a sweet moment showing Kim’s daughter Chicago complimenting Stormi’s hair. Hearts. Melted.Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.SIGN UPSee the original post on Instagram