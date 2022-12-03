These Stomp Rocket Stunt Planes Are One of the Hottest Gifts for Boys This Year

  • <p>While it may seem that the toddler years were here just a minute ago, your now-5-year-old is headed off to school. That means a whole variety of new skills to sharpen, new friends to make and play with and new interests to explore — something to keep in mind when shopping for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g203/gifts-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts for kids" class="link ">gifts for kids</a> starting their elementary school journeys.</p><p>"At this age, they should be able to maintain a longer play sequence with multiple steps and multiple partners," says <a href="https://familyofkidz.com/team/gayle-kligman" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gayle Kligman" class="link ">Gayle Kligman</a>, M.Ed, the executive chairman of Family of Kidz. "They can negotiate among themselves who will have specific roles. They are more verbal with each other and are able to do more symbolic play."</p><p> The best toys and gifts for kids in this age group will stimulate movement in space, challenge their cognition, help to develop balance and coordination, encourage <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/parenting/a33835654/pretend-play/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pretend play" class="link ">pretend play</a> and help them practice those early reading skills, says <a href="https://www.hss.edu/rehab-staff_Oledzka-Magdalena.asp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Magdalena Oledzka" class="link ">Magdalena Oledzka</a>, PT. It's why they'll enjoy toys like sports equipment and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g5153/kids-outdoor-toys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoor toys" class="link ">outdoor toys</a>, building blocks, activity books, art supplies, role-play items that encourage imaginative games and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/board-games/g899/best-board-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beginner board games" class="link ">beginner board games</a>.<br></p><p>With those growing brains and bodies in mind, the experts at the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> regularly tests and evaluate toys in all areas of interest. First, the Parenting Lab experts check the toys to make sure they're safe and well-constructed, then hand them off to kids who make sure they're fun to play with. Here's our picks for <strong>the best toys and unusual gifts for 5-year-old boys in 2022</strong>.</p><br><p>Many of these picks have earned top marks at the Good Housekeeping Institute's tests, and many are even past <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/a41544109/good-housekeeping-toy-awards-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Toy Award winners" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Toy Award winners</a>. We've also added in a few editor's picks, bestsellers and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g39752807/best-new-toys-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hot toys of 2022" class="link ">hot toys of 2022</a> to keep the list as up-to-date as possible for the lucky kindergarteners out there. Add them to your carts before Black Friday, and you'll be at a huge advantage in your holiday shopping.</p>
    These Stomp Rocket Stunt Planes Are One of the Hottest Gifts for Boys This Year

    While it may seem that the toddler years were here just a minute ago, your now-5-year-old is headed off to school. That means a whole variety of new skills to sharpen, new friends to make and play with and new interests to explore — something to keep in mind when shopping for gifts for kids starting their elementary school journeys.

    "At this age, they should be able to maintain a longer play sequence with multiple steps and multiple partners," says Gayle Kligman, M.Ed, the executive chairman of Family of Kidz. "They can negotiate among themselves who will have specific roles. They are more verbal with each other and are able to do more symbolic play."

    The best toys and gifts for kids in this age group will stimulate movement in space, challenge their cognition, help to develop balance and coordination, encourage pretend play and help them practice those early reading skills, says Magdalena Oledzka, PT. It's why they'll enjoy toys like sports equipment and outdoor toys, building blocks, activity books, art supplies, role-play items that encourage imaginative games and beginner board games.

    With those growing brains and bodies in mind, the experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute regularly tests and evaluate toys in all areas of interest. First, the Parenting Lab experts check the toys to make sure they're safe and well-constructed, then hand them off to kids who make sure they're fun to play with. Here's our picks for the best toys and unusual gifts for 5-year-old boys in 2022.


    Many of these picks have earned top marks at the Good Housekeeping Institute's tests, and many are even past Good Housekeeping Toy Award winners. We've also added in a few editor's picks, bestsellers and hot toys of 2022 to keep the list as up-to-date as possible for the lucky kindergarteners out there. Add them to your carts before Black Friday, and you'll be at a huge advantage in your holiday shopping.

  • <p><strong>EVEREST TOYS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00KCSAA9G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    CrazyForts – Fort Building Kit for Kids – Indoor Creative STEM Building Construction Toy – Durable and Portable kit to Encourage Team Building Skills and Creative Thinking– 69 Pieces

  • <p><strong>Christy Ottaviano Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/031631062X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A little owl becomes an unlikely protector of a kingdom — and, when he's confronted by a dragon, he has get creative.<strong> Good Housekeeping Institute </strong>testers loved this book for the way it plays on readers' expectations. “I liked the clever play on words and how it teaches that you can be small and still be brave,” one tester said. <em>Ages 2 – 5</em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a41518916/good-housekeeping-kids-book-awards-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 2022 Good Housekeeping Kids' Book Awards" class="link ">The 2022 Good Housekeeping Kids' Book Awards</a><br></p>
    Knight Owl

    A little owl becomes an unlikely protector of a kingdom — and, when he's confronted by a dragon, he has get creative. Good Housekeeping Institute testers loved this book for the way it plays on readers' expectations. “I liked the clever play on words and how it teaches that you can be small and still be brave,” one tester said. Ages 2 – 5

    RELATED: The 2022 Good Housekeeping Kids' Book Awards

  • <p><strong>LEGO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09JKVPBRH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This LEGO set provides <strong>the perfect mix of guided builds and open-ended play</strong>. It comes with more than 300 pieces, along with ideas for six mini ocean-themed builds (a Viking ship, a yellow submarine, an underwater drone, a seahorse, a whale and a turtle). They can create their own undersea adventures! <em>Ages 4+</em></p>
    Creative Ocean Fun Building Kit

    This LEGO set provides the perfect mix of guided builds and open-ended play. It comes with more than 300 pieces, along with ideas for six mini ocean-themed builds (a Viking ship, a yellow submarine, an underwater drone, a seahorse, a whale and a turtle). They can create their own undersea adventures! Ages 4+

  • <p><strong>Hape</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$31.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09WG17BPT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    Hape Flexistix Leonardo’s Elements Construction Toy, STEM Toys, Building Toy Set, Educational Toy Set

  • <p><strong>hand2mind</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NQQQL5Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Good Housekeeping testers loved using these as fidget toys,</strong> seeing the different ways the different liquids moved through the bottles. But each one also has an emotion that goes with it — angry, scared, happy or worried — so they can be used to start conversations about feelings. <em>Ages 3+</em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/g33322567/sensory-toys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Sensory Toys for Exploring Different Textures, Sights, and Sounds" class="link ">The Best Sensory Toys for Exploring Different Textures, Sights, and Sounds</a></p>
    Express Your Feelings Sensory Bottles

    Good Housekeeping testers loved using these as fidget toys, seeing the different ways the different liquids moved through the bottles. But each one also has an emotion that goes with it — angry, scared, happy or worried — so they can be used to start conversations about feelings. Ages 3+

    RELATED: The Best Sensory Toys for Exploring Different Textures, Sights, and Sounds

  • <p><strong>Studio Roof</strong></p><p>kidochicago.com</p><p><strong>$13.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://kidochicago.com/products/stegosaurus-3d-puzzle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For kids, the fascination with dinosaurs never ends, and you can <strong>combine his love of dinos with his engineering skills</strong> with this 3D puzzle. Made of recycled cardboard and vegetable dye, it'll look great on display in his room. <em>Ages 4+</em></p>
    Stegosaurus 3-D Puzzle

    For kids, the fascination with dinosaurs never ends, and you can combine his love of dinos with his engineering skills with this 3D puzzle. Made of recycled cardboard and vegetable dye, it'll look great on display in his room. Ages 4+

  • <p><strong>Stomp Rocket</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075VZJ7C2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This set includes three different foam planes for kids to launch into the air: a looper, a glider and a wildcat — each charting its own trajectory. The looper is designed to curve in the air, the glider soars high in the sky and the Wildcat is a stunt machine. Kids <strong>learn about basic aeronautic principle</strong><strong>s</strong> as they adjust the flight path angle, apply different forces (it's 100% kid-powered), and factor in wind. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
    Stunt Planes Set

    This set includes three different foam planes for kids to launch into the air: a looper, a glider and a wildcat — each charting its own trajectory. The looper is designed to curve in the air, the glider soars high in the sky and the Wildcat is a stunt machine. Kids learn about basic aeronautic principles as they adjust the flight path angle, apply different forces (it's 100% kid-powered), and factor in wind. Ages 5+

  • <p><strong>Toy Monster</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$52.36</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B4BMZYTJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Kids have to actually dig through "lava slime" </strong>to get some of the treasures out of this egg — and Good Housekeeping Institute testers <em>loved</em> doing it! When it's done, it comes with three buildable dinosaur, a vehicle, a play mat and lots more. <em>Ages 3+</em></p>
    Jurassic World Captivz Mega Egg Clash Edition

    Kids have to actually dig through "lava slime" to get some of the treasures out of this egg — and Good Housekeeping Institute testers loved doing it! When it's done, it comes with three buildable dinosaur, a vehicle, a play mat and lots more. Ages 3+

  • <p><strong>Sky Castle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MJJSKDM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fidget toys are still incredibly popular, and this <strong>gives kids something (quiet!) to do with their busy hands</strong>. It's filled with a gel-like liquid and beads that kids can push around against the background picture. The background comes with a two-sided picture, or they can print and use their own. There's also the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sky-Castle-DoodleJamz-JellyBoards-Non-Toxic/dp/B09MJK9985?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:JellyBoards" class="link ">JellyBoards</a>, which come with colored gel inside and no beads. <em>Ages 5+</em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/g37363826/best-pop-fidget-toys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Pop Fidget Toys to Help with Anxiety" class="link ">The Best Pop Fidget Toys to Help with Anxiety</a><br></p>
    DoodleJamz JellyPics

    Fidget toys are still incredibly popular, and this gives kids something (quiet!) to do with their busy hands. It's filled with a gel-like liquid and beads that kids can push around against the background picture. The background comes with a two-sided picture, or they can print and use their own. There's also the JellyBoards, which come with colored gel inside and no beads. Ages 5+

    RELATED: The Best Pop Fidget Toys to Help with Anxiety

  • <p><strong>Hearst Home Kids </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1950785629?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Encourage his love of cooking and baking with this easy-to-follow cookbook. It offers <strong>50 easy recipes</strong> they can use to get started. In addition to instructions for how to make things like Ooey-Gooey Glazed Cinnamon Rolls or Totally Twisted Pasta with Cherry Tomato Sauce, it also offers tips from <em>Good Housekeeping</em> experts on kitchen tools and techniques. Once they've mastered these, they can move on to<em> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Good-Housekeeping-Kids-Cook-Super-Easy/dp/1618372408?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Kids Cook!" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Kids Cook!</a></em> <em>Ages 4+</em></p>
    Good Housekeeping 123 Cook!

    Encourage his love of cooking and baking with this easy-to-follow cookbook. It offers 50 easy recipes they can use to get started. In addition to instructions for how to make things like Ooey-Gooey Glazed Cinnamon Rolls or Totally Twisted Pasta with Cherry Tomato Sauce, it also offers tips from Good Housekeeping experts on kitchen tools and techniques. Once they've mastered these, they can move on to Good Housekeeping Kids Cook! Ages 4+

  • <p><strong>Learning Resources</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$57.91</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077MRB975?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This fun robot is a great way to introduce kids to coding without using screens. During toy testing, kids immediately loved it — especially since <strong>the challenges get more difficult and evolve as skills are mastered</strong>. Advanced features include coding up to 120 steps, programs with if/then logic, obstacle avoidance and black-line follow mode. If you're looking for an upgrade, there's also a (more expensive) <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Learning-Resources-Botley-Activity-Programming/dp/B083T58PKM/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Botley 2.0" class="link ">Botley 2.0</a>. <em>Ages 5+</em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g5162/best-stem-toys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best STEM Toys for Kids" class="link ">The Best STEM Toys for Kids</a></p>
    Botley the Coding Robot

    This fun robot is a great way to introduce kids to coding without using screens. During toy testing, kids immediately loved it — especially since the challenges get more difficult and evolve as skills are mastered. Advanced features include coding up to 120 steps, programs with if/then logic, obstacle avoidance and black-line follow mode. If you're looking for an upgrade, there's also a (more expensive) Botley 2.0. Ages 5+

    RELATED: The Best STEM Toys for Kids

  • <p><strong>Hanna Andersson</strong></p><p>hannaandersson.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hannaandersson.com%2Fpajamas-kids%2F80024-025.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Ftoy-reviews%2Fg26859132%2Fbest-gifts-for-5-year-old-boys%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now he can get into the holiday spirit and celebrate his love of Pokémon all at the same time. These jams feature a festive Pikachu print, and <strong>they're 100% cotton</strong> so they're soft and comfy. They come in <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hannaandersson.com%2Ffamily-match-characters%2F00705.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Ftoy-reviews%2Fg26859132%2Fbest-gifts-for-5-year-old-boys%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baby and adult sizes" class="link ">baby and adult sizes</a>, too, so the whole family can get in on the act.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g41576756/pokemon-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Pokémon Gifts for Fans of All Ages" class="link ">The Best Pokémon Gifts for Fans of All Ages</a></p>
    Pokémon Holiday Long John Pajama Set

    Now he can get into the holiday spirit and celebrate his love of Pokémon all at the same time. These jams feature a festive Pikachu print, and they're 100% cotton so they're soft and comfy. They come in baby and adult sizes, too, so the whole family can get in on the act.

    RELATED: The Best Pokémon Gifts for Fans of All Ages

  • <p><strong>HEXBUG</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BBM7RBS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Thes robotic creepy-crawlies <strong>really look like actual insects</strong> — they also have realistic movements and can even scurry around obstacles. You get five bugs in the pack: a cicada, a cockroach, a Japanese beetle, a water scorpion and an assassin bug. <em>Ages 3+</em></p>
    Real Bugs Nanos

    Thes robotic creepy-crawlies really look like actual insects — they also have realistic movements and can even scurry around obstacles. You get five bugs in the pack: a cicada, a cockroach, a Japanese beetle, a water scorpion and an assassin bug. Ages 3+

  • <p><strong>Hasbro</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09H1B3TWJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether they watched the <em>Obi-Wan Kenobi</em> series or not, they'll get a kick out of this lifelike little droid. <strong>It has lights, sounds and reactions just like the real droid</strong> from the show, and it can also be posed in a variety of ways when it's time to go back on a toy shelf. <em>Ages 4+</em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29624061/star-wars-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best 'Star Wars' Gifts for Adults and Kids" class="link ">The Best 'Star Wars' Gifts for Adults and Kids</a></p>
    L0-LA59 (Lola) Droid Toy

    Whether they watched the Obi-Wan Kenobi series or not, they'll get a kick out of this lifelike little droid. It has lights, sounds and reactions just like the real droid from the show, and it can also be posed in a variety of ways when it's time to go back on a toy shelf. Ages 4+

    RELATED: The Best 'Star Wars' Gifts for Adults and Kids

  • <p><strong>Squishmallow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$54.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VNH4Z77?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    Squishmallows 5" Plush Mystery Box, 5-Pack - Assorted Set of Various Styles - Official Kellytoy - Cute and Soft Squishy Stuffed Animal Toy - Great Gift and Stocking Stuffer for Kids

  • <p><strong>Crayola</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08LF36Y7V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kids can combine and re-combine the translucent shapes to make endless art projects, then trace and color them in. It'll get them <strong>experimenting with color mixing and how shapes can work together</strong> to make a larger picture. The set comes with three markers, 22 shape clings, three “Complete the Scene” transparency sheets, along with a light-up board that holds the markers. <em>Ages 3+</em></p>
    Light Up Activity Board

    Kids can combine and re-combine the translucent shapes to make endless art projects, then trace and color them in. It'll get them experimenting with color mixing and how shapes can work together to make a larger picture. The set comes with three markers, 22 shape clings, three “Complete the Scene” transparency sheets, along with a light-up board that holds the markers. Ages 3+

  • <p><strong>Air Hogs</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084BMXHLH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With its big, soft wheels, this remote-controlled car is meant to be driven inside the house. The previous <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/a34370433/good-housekeeping-toy-awards-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Toy Award" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Toy Award</a> winner's wheels are large enough to roll over obstacles and carpets, but <strong>squishy enough so they don't damage walls or furniture</strong>. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
    Stunt Shot Indoor RC Stunt Vehicle

    With its big, soft wheels, this remote-controlled car is meant to be driven inside the house. The previous Good Housekeeping Toy Award winner's wheels are large enough to roll over obstacles and carpets, but squishy enough so they don't damage walls or furniture. Ages 5+

  • <p><strong>Wonder Forge</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BYD5JMG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll need to clear off a lot of space for this game — the board is six feet long! But when it's unfolded, set the timer, and head off to seek out as many of a certain item as you can find in the extra-large scene (bells, flags, cats, apples, etc.), challenging players on their memory and matching skills. It's the perfect family board game, because <strong>the rounds are quick by design, it's easy to learn, and the game is cooperative</strong>, so if one player wins, everyone wins! <em>Ages 3+</em></p>
    World of Disney Eye Found It Board Game

    You'll need to clear off a lot of space for this game — the board is six feet long! But when it's unfolded, set the timer, and head off to seek out as many of a certain item as you can find in the extra-large scene (bells, flags, cats, apples, etc.), challenging players on their memory and matching skills. It's the perfect family board game, because the rounds are quick by design, it's easy to learn, and the game is cooperative, so if one player wins, everyone wins! Ages 3+

  • <p><strong>WowWee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0785H9TW2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This interactive raptor is sure to entertain kids with its roars, hisses and even purrs. It features the same technology as Fingerlings, so <strong>the dinosaur responds to touch, motion and sound</strong>, to keep kids busy role playing. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
    Untamed Raptor by Fingerlings

    This interactive raptor is sure to entertain kids with its roars, hisses and even purrs. It features the same technology as Fingerlings, so the dinosaur responds to touch, motion and sound, to keep kids busy role playing. Ages 5+

  • <p><strong>Abrams Books for Young Readers</strong></p><p>braveandkindbooks.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.braveandkindbooks.com/products/ada-twists-big-project-book-for-stellar-scientists-andrea-beaty" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kids who are into the scientific method, problem solving and questioning the world around them will love digging into <strong>the 40+ science-themed projects in this workbook</strong>. They can learn how to track the phases of the moon, grow a garden or make a vehicle that runs on renewable energy, among other fun ideas. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
    Ada Twist's Big Project Book for Stellar Scientists

    Kids who are into the scientific method, problem solving and questioning the world around them will love digging into the 40+ science-themed projects in this workbook. They can learn how to track the phases of the moon, grow a garden or make a vehicle that runs on renewable energy, among other fun ideas. Ages 5+

  • <p><strong>Shifu</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075WW3JKQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>At first glance, this globe seems odd: There are no borders drawn on, and no labels on any of the countries. That's because <strong>the globe uses augmented reality,</strong> and kids can cover over each area with their devices to find out about its history, environment and other world facts. <em>Ages 4+</em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/g26670041/educational-toys-for-toddlers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Educational Toys" class="link ">The Best Educational Toys</a></p>
    Orboot Globe

    At first glance, this globe seems odd: There are no borders drawn on, and no labels on any of the countries. That's because the globe uses augmented reality, and kids can cover over each area with their devices to find out about its history, environment and other world facts. Ages 4+

    RELATED: The Best Educational Toys

  • <p><strong>Top Secret Toys</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088B55YCY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    TOP SECRET TOYS Giga Pets AR T-Rex Dinosaur Virtual Animal Pet Toy, Upgraded 2nd Edition with New App, Glossy New Red Housing Shell, for Kids of… All Ages! Nostalgic 90s Toy, 3D Pet Live in Motion

  • <p><strong>Hot Wheels</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$58.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ARGC5F4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>All four paths collide in the crash zone in this fun Hot Wheels set that's made of 16 feet of track. Thanks to all the twists and turns, <strong>the set won't take up too much space</strong> even though it's lengthy. Plus, there are plenty of parking spaces to conveniently store extra Hot Wheels vehicles. <em>Ages 4+</em></p>
    Criss Cross Crash Set

    All four paths collide in the crash zone in this fun Hot Wheels set that's made of 16 feet of track. Thanks to all the twists and turns, the set won't take up too much space even though it's lengthy. Plus, there are plenty of parking spaces to conveniently store extra Hot Wheels vehicles. Ages 4+

  • <p><strong>Upbounders</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09SRNRV46?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>By the time they turn 5, they're ready for more complex jigsaw puzzles with more pieces. This puzzle, featuring a fun toy-shop scene, is 72 pieces, so it presents a big enough challenge. But the fun doesn't end when the puzzle is done;<strong> there's a seek-and-find component</strong>, and the border of the image has toys that kids have to look for in the rest of the scene. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
    The Fun Shop Look & See Puzzle

    By the time they turn 5, they're ready for more complex jigsaw puzzles with more pieces. This puzzle, featuring a fun toy-shop scene, is 72 pieces, so it presents a big enough challenge. But the fun doesn't end when the puzzle is done; there's a seek-and-find component, and the border of the image has toys that kids have to look for in the rest of the scene. Ages 5+

  • <p><strong>Learning Resources</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.49</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00000DMD2/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Since 5-year-olds are starting to learn basic math in kindergarten, <strong>fake money is a great way for kids to practice counting, addition and subtraction.</strong> This cash register has a built-in calculator for kids to familiarize themselves with how to use one, and they will love handling life-size "money." <em>Ages 3+</em></p>
    Pretend & Play Calculator Cash Register

    Since 5-year-olds are starting to learn basic math in kindergarten, fake money is a great way for kids to practice counting, addition and subtraction. This cash register has a built-in calculator for kids to familiarize themselves with how to use one, and they will love handling life-size "money." Ages 3+

  • <p><strong>OMY</strong></p><p>kidochicago.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://kidochicago.com/products/3d-mask-shark" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This mask can really <strong>get his creativity working</strong>, since he gets to color it in before he assemblies it into its mask form. When he's done, he can role-play as shark, or just display it as a work of art. <em>Ages 3+</em></p>
    3D Shark Mask

    This mask can really get his creativity working, since he gets to color it in before he assemblies it into its mask form. When he's done, he can role-play as shark, or just display it as a work of art. Ages 3+

  • <p><strong>Hape</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079NLL5RC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The sturdy, well-constructed wooden pieces <strong>can be continuously reconfigured</strong> to send marbles racing. The system is great for teaching kids STEM principles and problem-solving skills with a mixture of spins, drops and speed based on how they set up the layout. Each color block has a different function, making it a creative approach to marble runs. <em>Ages 4+</em></p>
    Quadrilla Race to the Finish Marble Run

    The sturdy, well-constructed wooden pieces can be continuously reconfigured to send marbles racing. The system is great for teaching kids STEM principles and problem-solving skills with a mixture of spins, drops and speed based on how they set up the layout. Each color block has a different function, making it a creative approach to marble runs. Ages 4+

  • <p><strong>VTech</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$40.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F326527101%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Ftoy-reviews%2Fg26859132%2Fbest-gifts-for-5-year-old-boys%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With the KidiZoom Creator Cam, he can create his own high-definition videos, just like his favorite YouTube stars. This kit <strong>includes a green screen, a library of animated backgrounds, a tripod that's easy for little hands to hold </strong>and even a built-in microphone. Easy on-screen editing is available too, and parents can upload the videos on a computer via the included USB cable. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
    KidiZoom Creator Cam

    With the KidiZoom Creator Cam, he can create his own high-definition videos, just like his favorite YouTube stars. This kit includes a green screen, a library of animated backgrounds, a tripod that's easy for little hands to hold and even a built-in microphone. Easy on-screen editing is available too, and parents can upload the videos on a computer via the included USB cable. Ages 5+

  • <p><strong>Educational Insights</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.41</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B008FSIPDI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>By the time kids are 5 years old, they're vocabulary sponges and curious about science. This talking microscope helps empower them to learn more about the world around them. <strong>Little scientists can switch through 15 slides of animals, plants and beyond</strong>. Parents and kids alike enjoyed that it's simple, easy to use and offers a lot to learn. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
    GeoSafari Jr. Kidscope

    By the time kids are 5 years old, they're vocabulary sponges and curious about science. This talking microscope helps empower them to learn more about the world around them. Little scientists can switch through 15 slides of animals, plants and beyond. Parents and kids alike enjoyed that it's simple, easy to use and offers a lot to learn. Ages 5+

  • <p><strong>Melissa & Doug</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00EJAEUBC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.26859132%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This activity pad is all about <strong>teaching fine motor skills</strong> while adding in cognitive development with activities like sequencing, mazes, animal art and more. The book progresses from simple to more complex cutting activities as your child's skills advance. <em>Ages 4+</em></p>
    Scissor Skills Activity Pad

    This activity pad is all about teaching fine motor skills while adding in cognitive development with activities like sequencing, mazes, animal art and more. The book progresses from simple to more complex cutting activities as your child's skills advance. Ages 4+

  • <p>Before including our favorite picks in an article, the Good Housekeeping Institute does rigorous toy testing to ensure we're recommending only the best. Many of our choices come from our yearly Toy Awards, where we test each item based on the following criteria:</p><p>✔️<strong>Safety: </strong>Our engineers and analysts make sure that each toy reaches all safety standards. They also assess things like pinch points and make sure toys won’t shatter into small pieces to pose a potential choking hazard.</p><p>✔️<strong>Ease of Use:</strong> We look at each toy to evaluate how simple it is to assemble, how well it’s constructed and how durable it is during play.</p><p>✔️<strong>Kid Approval:</strong> Aside from testing each toy for skill-building attributes, like how well it develops social-emotional skills, all our final decisions come from more than 100 children, ages 1 to 15, who assess the fun factor!</p>
    How we choose the best toys

    Before including our favorite picks in an article, the Good Housekeeping Institute does rigorous toy testing to ensure we're recommending only the best. Many of our choices come from our yearly Toy Awards, where we test each item based on the following criteria:

    ✔️Safety: Our engineers and analysts make sure that each toy reaches all safety standards. They also assess things like pinch points and make sure toys won’t shatter into small pieces to pose a potential choking hazard.

    ✔️Ease of Use: We look at each toy to evaluate how simple it is to assemble, how well it’s constructed and how durable it is during play.

    ✔️Kid Approval: Aside from testing each toy for skill-building attributes, like how well it develops social-emotional skills, all our final decisions come from more than 100 children, ages 1 to 15, who assess the fun factor!

