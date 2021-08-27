Stock your dorm room with these essential cooking appliances

No college experience would be complete without sitting on a tiled floor, shoving cheap ramen noodles or microwaved macaroni and cheese into your mouth after a long day of classes, clubs and homework. In a way, dorm-room cooking is equal parts romantic and daunting. On the one hand, you get to live out the broke-college-kid trope of rom-coms, but on the other hand, you miss mom’s home-cooked meals. But it doesn't have to be a trade-off. We rounded up the best college cooking essentials to help give you the comfort of a homemade meal without any of the fuss. Be sure to check your university's policies before purchasing, as it will vary by school.