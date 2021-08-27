Stock your dorm room with these essential cooking appliances
- 1/17
Electric kettle
- 2/17
Small blender
- 3/17
Panini press
- 4/17
Coffee maker
- 5/17
Milk frother
- 6/17
Mini-fridge
- 7/17
Microwave
- 8/17
Egg cooker
- 9/17
Electric wok
- 10/17
Hot pot
- 11/17
Electric hot plate
- 12/17
Reusable popcorn maker
- 13/17
Microwavable pasta cooker
- 14/17
Grilled cheese maker
- 15/17
Slow cooker
- 16/17
Microwavable steamer
- 17/17
Rice cooker
Madeline Buiano
No college experience would be complete without sitting on a tiled floor, shoving cheap ramen noodles or microwaved macaroni and cheese into your mouth after a long day of classes, clubs and homework. In a way, dorm-room cooking is equal parts romantic and daunting. On the one hand, you get to live out the broke-college-kid trope of rom-coms, but on the other hand, you miss mom’s home-cooked meals. But it doesn't have to be a trade-off. We rounded up the best college cooking essentials to help give you the comfort of a homemade meal without any of the fuss. Be sure to check your university's policies before purchasing, as it will vary by school.