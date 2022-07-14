Step into Middle-earth with EW's exclusive <em>The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power </em>photos

  • <p><a href="https://ew.com/entity/amazon-prime/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Prime Video" class="link ">Amazon Prime Video</a> is setting sail for Middle-earth.</p> <p><a href="https://ew.com/person/j-r-r-tolkien/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:J.R.R. Tolkien" class="link ">J.R.R. Tolkien</a>'s elaborate fantasy world will return to the screen this fall, with <em><a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/the-lord-of-the-rings-tv-series/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" class="link ">The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power</a> </em>debuting Sept. 2. Adapted and inspired by the appendices to Tolkien's iconic trilogy, this long-anticipated fantasy series is set thousands of years before Frodo or Bilbo Baggins were even born. Instead, the show <a href="https://ew.com/tv/lord-of-the-rings-the-rings-of-power-second-age-explained/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:will delve into Tolkien's Second Age" class="link ">will delve into Tolkien's Second Age</a>, an epic era that charts the rise of Sauron, the fall of Númenor, and the forging of some very, very powerful jewelry.</p> <p>EW has <a href="https://ew.com/tv/lord-of-the-rings-the-rings-of-power-numenor-first-look/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:an exclusive sneak peek at the show" class="link ">an exclusive sneak peek at the show</a>, with interviews and new insight into this ambitious undertaking. Here, see all of EW's exclusive <em>Rings of Power </em>photos, as well as key information about some of the show's new (and familiar!) faces.</p> <p>First up: Maxim Baldry stars as Isildur, a name that should sound familiar to <em>LOTR </em>fans. In Tolkien's writing, the young Númenórean will grow up to be one of the era's great tragic heroes, slicing the ring from Sauron's hand, only to ultimately fall under its spell of corruption. At this point, however, he's just a young sailor, following in his father Elendil's footsteps. </p> <p>"He's one of the characters most ripe for deepening because everyone knows him," explains co-showrunner JD Payne, who created <em>The Rings of Power </em>with Patrick McKay. "He's most defined by his final, fatal decision to keep the Ring, when he has the chance to throw the Ring into Mount Doom and destroy Sauron forever, and he chooses incorrectly. We sort of said, 'How do we make that a tragic turn in an otherwise very human, relatable, and heroic arc?'" </p>
    Welcome (back) to Middle-earth

    EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the show, with interviews and new insight into this ambitious undertaking. Here, see all of EW's exclusive Rings of Power photos, as well as key information about some of the show's new (and familiar!) faces.

  • <p><em>The Rings of Power </em>covers much of Middle-earth, from the elegant elven kingdom of Lindon to the glorious mines of Khazad-dûm. But much of the story centers on Númenor, the great island realm known for being a haven of culture and knowledge. When the series begins, Cynthia Addai-Robinson's Míriel serves as the queen regent, overseeing the grand kingdom. </p>
    A regal leader

  • <p>The great rulers of Númenor are descendants of Elrond's half-elven brother Elros, so they live much longer than ordinary humans. But <em>Rings of Power</em> picks up in the twilight of the great kingdom, as factions clash about remaining loyal to the elves and the angelic Valar in the west. Here, Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) leads her army into battle, alongside Isildur (Maxim Baldry, third from left).</p> <p>"When it comes to playing a character that holds such a lofty position, I can't say that I necessarily relate to what it is to be a queen," Addai-Robinson says with a laugh. "But I think there is something relatable about how isolating that can feel, and how you're grappling with things that no one else can really understand."</p>
    The Númenóreans prepare for battle

  • <p>In this shot, the elf Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) rides along the Númenórean coastline with Elendil (Lloyd Owen). Elendil is a legendary figure in Tolkien's writing, eventually clashing with Sauron. But here, he's just a Númenórean sailor, and Owen cautions that although readers may think they know how certain characters' stories end, the journey can still hold surprises. "There are signposts on the way," Owen explains. "Ultimately, those of us that know the lore know Elendil ends up helping to lead the Last Alliance of elves and men. But how he gets there? Tolkien hasn't written the man in three dimensions, and that's the gift of this [show]."</p>
    Saddle up

  • <p>Welsh actor Trystan Gravelle plays Pharazôn, a close counsel to the queen regent. (Tolkien readers will know him as one of the major players in Númenor's eventual downfall.)</p> <p>"When you see the set of Númenor, it's like you're walking through [Pharazôn's] mind," Gravelle teases. "When you see these epic statues and this wonderful masonry, you're walking through the mind of a person that's burdened by his own mortality and is very concerned about what legacy he's going to leave behind."</p>
    A trusted advisor

  • <p>This portrait showcases some of the major players in Númenor. From left: Leon Wadham as Pharazôn's son Kemen, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as the queen regent Míriel, Trystan Gravelle as advisor Pharazôn, Lloyd Owen as seafarer Elendil, Ema Horvath as Elendil's daughter Eärien, and Maxim Baldry as Elendil's son Isildur. </p>
    A family affair

  • <p>Director Wayne Che Yip (<em>Doctor Who</em>) directed four episodes of the series, including many key Númenórean moments. (Here, he's seen speaking to Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Trystan Gravelle.)</p> <p>"Tonally, we wanted [<em>Rings of Power</em>] to reflect [Tolkien's] main story points of friendship and good and evil," Yip explains. "One of the ideas is: How far into the darkness are you willing to go to do the right thing?"</p>
    Behind the scenes

  • <p>The series will also visit other parts of Middle-earth and introduce other characters — some of whom might be familiar to <em>Lord of the Rings </em>fans. One such character is <a href="https://ew.com/person/morfydd-clark/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Morfydd Clark" class="link ">Morfydd Clark</a>'s Galadriel, who hasn't yet grown into the regal leader portrayed by Cate Blanchett in the Peter Jackson films. </p>
    Seeing red

Devan Coggan

See Elendil, Isildur, Galadriel, and more in EW's exclusive look at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' on Amazon Prime Video.

