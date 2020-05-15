Stay Safe And Stylish In These Cotton Face Masks From Some Of Your Fave Designers

Elle

Protect yourself and others

<p>After weeks of confusion, <a href="https://www.gov.uk/government/news/public-advised-to-cover-faces-in-enclosed-spaces" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Public Health England" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Public Health England</a> has announced, as of May 11, that they do recommend people wear face masks: 'in enclosed public spaces such as shops, trains and buses to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.'</p><p>If, like many others, you're now wondering where to buy a face mask ASAP, fear not. There are plenty of options out there.</p><p>While you can simply cover your nose and mouth with a bandana or scarf, or fashion yourself a more secure alternative, be it a <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a32460313/how-make-face-mask-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:no sew sock mask" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">no sew sock mask</a>, or <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a32460313/how-make-face-mask-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sewed alternative" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sewed alternative</a>, not all of us are the crafty type.</p><p>So if you're looking to buy a face mask ready made now, these are our top picks of <strong>face masks to buy </strong>now...</p>
Stay Safe And Stylish In These Cotton Face Masks From Some Of Your Fave Designers

<p>Marc Cain - £25.00</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.marc-cain.com/en/Shop/Accessoires/Mouth-and-nose-mask/Mouth-and-nose-mask-1-alpine-rose.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Marc Cain Face Mask

Marc Cain - £25.00

SHOP NOW

<p>Casetify - £12.00</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.casetify.com%2Fen_GB%2Fprotects%2Fmask%2316001190&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg32461591%2Fwhere-buy-face-masks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Casetify Reusable Cloth Mask

Casetify - £12.00

SHOP NOW

<p>Marc Cain - £25.00</p><p> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.marc-cain.com/en/Shop/Accessoires/Mouth-and-nose-mask/Mouth-and-nose-mask-1-coral.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Marc Cain Face Mask

Marc Cain - £25.00

SHOP NOW

<p>Florence Bridge - £12.00</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.florencebridge.com/product/face-mask-red-check/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Florence Bridge Picnic Red Check Face Mask

Florence Bridge - £12.00

SHOP NOW

<p>GRLFRND - £17.00</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fgrlfrnd-protective-face-mask%2Fdp%2FGRLR-WA12%2F%3Fd%3DWomens%26page%3D1%26lc%3D1%26itrownum%3D1%26itcurrpage%3D1%26itview%3D01&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg32461591%2Fwhere-buy-face-masks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
GRLFRND Protective Face Mask

GRLFRND - £17.00

SHOP NOW

<p>Florence Bridge - £12.0o</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.florencebridge.com/product/face-mask-hotpink/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Florence Bridge Hot Pink Mask

Florence Bridge - £12.0o

SHOP NOW

<p>Lovers + Friends - £17.00</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Flovers-friends-protective-face-mask%2Fdp%2FLOVF-WA68%2F%3Fd%3DWomens%26page%3D1%26lc%3D2%26itrownum%3D1%26itcurrpage%3D1%26itview%3D01&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg32461591%2Fwhere-buy-face-masks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Lovers + Friends Protective Mask

Lovers + Friends - £17.00

SHOP NOW

<p>Jonathan Simkhai Pack - £39.00</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://jonathansimkhai.com/collections/fabric-masks/products/cloth-mask-pack" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Jonathan Simkhai Mask Pack

Jonathan Simkhai Pack - £39.00

SHOP NOW

<p>The Mighty Company - £20.00</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://themightycompany.com/collections/the-fabric-face-mask/products/face-mask-pink-multi?variant=31403845320815" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
The Mighty Company Face Mask

The Mighty Company - £20.00

SHOP NOW

<p>Tucca Swim - £6.00</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://tuccaswim.co.uk/shop/uncategorized/face-masks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Tucca Swim Face Masks

Tucca Swim - £6.00

SHOP NOW

<p>The Mighty Company - £20.00</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://themightycompany.com/products/face-mask-blue-glitter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
The Mighty Company Face Mask

The Mighty Company - £20.00

SHOP NOW

<p>Even&odd - £ 10.99</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.zalando.co.uk/evenandodd-3-pack-community-mask-blackdark-redkhaki-ev451b03o-q11.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Even&odd Face Mask Pack

Even&odd - £ 10.99

SHOP NOW

<p>Brora - £19.00</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brora.co.uk%2Fliberty-print-face-mask-liberty-print-lpfm-lb2099&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fg32461591%2Fwhere-buy-face-masks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Brora Liberty print face mask

Brora - £19.00

SHOP NOW

