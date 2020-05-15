Stay Safe And Stylish In These Cotton Face Masks From Some Of Your Fave Designers

After weeks of confusion, Public Health England has announced, as of May 11, that they do recommend people wear face masks: 'in enclosed public spaces such as shops, trains and buses to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.'

If, like many others, you're now wondering where to buy a face mask ASAP, fear not. There are plenty of options out there.

While you can simply cover your nose and mouth with a bandana or scarf, or fashion yourself a more secure alternative, be it a no sew sock mask, or sewed alternative, not all of us are the crafty type.

So if you're looking to buy a face mask ready made now, these are our top picks of face masks to buy now...