Stay In the Lines With These Neat Science Coloring Pages

We've compiled a list of the 11 best science-themed coloring books that you can find online. They cover everything from neuroscience to ecology to the cosmos, so grab your colored pencils and crayons and hunker down for a relaxing coloring session.

Biology

Arizona State University's Ask an Expert website has nearly 100 science-themed coloring pages on subjects ranging from desert ecosystems to neuroscience to the ocean's teeny, tiny plankton. They also have this comic about how our immune system combats viruses. 

Mathematics

Need to practice your times tables? Coloring Squared has an excellent set of coloring work sheets that will satisfying your inner math whiz. They have sheets for addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. 

Natural History

If biodiversity and ecology is more your thing, the Biodiversity Heritage Library has a series of five coloring books inspired by their vast collections of natural history objects. We have a soft spot for the "Female Illustrators in Natural History" book.

Spaceflight A to Z

NASA, of course, has a vast array of coloring pages for its devoted following. This book, called Orion A to Z, walks you through the alphabet.

Palaeontology

National Geographic has about a dozen coloring sheets on their education website featuring pages on the Golden Gate Bridge, archaeology, and coral reefs (our favorite).

Astronomy

Brought to you by NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory, this coloring and activity book will keep you occupied and teach you about the universe. Who wouldn't want to color in the millions of stars that dot the Milky Way?

Crystallography

This coloring book by the American Crystallographic Association is mesmerizing. It's chock full of illustrations of some of the smallest things we've been able to image.

The Space Shuttle

NASA's Space Shuttle coloring book (space)walks you through the ins and outs of one our favorite retired spacecraft. Spacewalking is fun!

Cell Biology

If you're into all things small and tiny, the highly detailed drawings are stunning in this coloring book from Thermo Fisher Scientific will entertain and educate you for hours (or activate your trypophobia). We especially like page 20, Janice Murray's illustration of Heligmosomoides polygyrus in the gut. 

Quatum Materials

This coloring book from the Quantum Materials Group at the University of Oxford will melt your mind and keep your colored pencils occupied for hours. 

Earth Science

If Earth and space science is more your thing, the American Geophysical Union has a downloadable coloring book devoted to some of Earth's most intriguing processes. Our favorites include sheets on glaciation, the formation of rivers, and wind power.