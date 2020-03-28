Stay In the Lines With These Neat Science Coloring Pages

<p>We've compiled a list of the 11 best science-themed coloring books that you can find online. They cover everything from neuroscience to ecology to the cosmos, so grab your colored pencils and crayons and hunker down for a relaxing coloring session.</p>
<p>Arizona State University's Ask an Expert website has nearly <a href="https://askabiologist.asu.edu/coloring" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:100 science-themed coloring pages" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">100 science-themed coloring pages</a> on subjects ranging from <a href="https://askabiologist.asu.edu/sites/default/files/resources/coloring_pages/pdf/aab_desert_animals_coloring_page.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:desert ecosystems" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">desert ecosystems</a> to <a href="https://askabiologist.asu.edu/sites/default/files/resources/coloring_pages/pdf/aab_brain_parts.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:neuroscience" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">neuroscience</a> to the ocean's teeny, tiny <a href="https://askabiologist.asu.edu/sites/default/files/resources/coloring_pages/pdf/aab_plankton_coloring_page.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plankton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">plankton</a>. </p><p>They also have <a href="https://askabiologist.asu.edu/sites/default/files/resources/coloring_pages/pdf/viral-attack-coloring.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this comic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">this comic</a> about how our immune system combats viruses. </p>
Biology

<p>Need to practice your times tables? <a href="https://www.coloringsquared.com/free-coloring-pages-math-for-kids/math-fact-coloring-pages/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coloring Squared" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Coloring Squared</a> has an excellent set of coloring work sheets that will satisfying your inner math whiz. They have sheets for addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. </p>
Mathematics

<p>If biodiversity and ecology is more your thing, the <a href="https://www.biodiversitylibrary.org/collection/ColorOurCollections" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Biodiversity Heritage Library" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Biodiversity Heritage Library</a> has a series of five coloring books inspired by their vast collections of natural history objects. We have a soft spot for the "<a href="https://s.si.edu/BHLColoringBook2019" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Female Illustrators in Natural History" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Female Illustrators in Natural History</a>" book.</p>
Natural History

<p>NASA, of course, has a vast array of coloring pages for its devoted following. This book, called <a href="https://science.nasa.gov/science-red/s3fs-public/atoms/files/Orion_AtoZ_ColoringBook.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Orion A to Z" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Orion A to Z</a>, walks you through the alphabet.</p>
Spaceflight A to Z

<p>National Geographic has about a dozen <a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.org/coloring-page/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coloring sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coloring sheets</a> on their education website featuring pages on the <a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.org/media/golden-gate-bridge/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Gate Bridge" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Golden Gate Bridge</a>, <a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.org/media/on-a-dig/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:archaeology" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">archaeology</a>, and <a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.org/file/coral-reef-ecosystem/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coral reefs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coral reefs</a> (our favorite).</p>
Palaeontology

<p>Brought to you by NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory, <a href="https://science.nasa.gov/science-red/s3fs-public/atoms/files/Color%20The%20Universe_hires.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this coloring and activity book" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">this coloring and activity book</a> will keep you occupied and teach you about the universe. </p><p>Who wouldn't want to color in the <strong>millions</strong> of stars that dot the Milky Way?</p>
Astronomy

<p>This <a href="https://cdn.rcsb.org/pdb101/learn/resources/coloring-book-dbtc/aca-coloring-book-high-res.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coloring book" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coloring book</a> by the American Crystallographic Association is mesmerizing. It's chock full of illustrations of some of the smallest things we've been able to image.</p>
Crystallography

<p>NASA's <a href="https://science.nasa.gov/science-red/s3fs-public/atoms/files/Space%20Shuttle%20Color%20and%20Learn.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Space Shuttle coloring book" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Space Shuttle coloring book</a> (space)walks you through the ins and outs of one our favorite retired spacecraft. </p><p>Spacewalking <strong>is</strong> fun!</p>
The Space Shuttle

<p>If you're into all things small and tiny, the highly detailed drawings are stunning in this <a href="https://www.thermofisher.com/content/dam/LifeTech/global/Forms/PDF/beautiful-science-cell-image-coloring-book.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coloring book" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coloring book</a> from Thermo Fisher Scientific will entertain and educate you for hours (or activate your trypophobia). We especially like page 20, Janice Murray's illustration of <em>Heligmosomoides polygyrus</em> in the gut. </p>
Cell Biology

<p>This <a href="https://www2.physics.ox.ac.uk/sites/default/files/page/2018/12/17/qmcb-firstprintrun-44120.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coloring book" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coloring book</a> from the <a href="https://www2.physics.ox.ac.uk/research/quantum-materials" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Quantum Materials Group" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Quantum Materials Group</a> at the University of Oxford will melt your mind and keep your colored pencils occupied for hours. </p>
Quatum Materials

<p>If Earth and space science is more your thing, the <a href="http://agu.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:American Geophysical Union" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">American Geophysical Union</a> has a <a href="https://education.agu.org/files/2012/04/016_3634_AGU-Coloring-Book-UPDATE-no-cropmarks.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:downloadable coloring book" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">downloadable coloring book</a> devoted to some of Earth's most intriguing processes. Our favorites include sheets on glaciation, the formation of rivers, and wind power. </p>
Earth Science

