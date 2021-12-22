Stay Cozy All Winter Long in These Top-Rated Robes for Men and Women

  • <p>A warm robe is undeniably necessary for getting through winter. Sure, it's useful when you get out of the shower or bath, but it's also an extra layer to wrap yourself in while lounging around the house. Queue a great book or movie and a mug of hot chocolate (your choice of straight or spiked), and it'll be March before you know it. </p><p>However, when it comes to making the perfect pick, it's more than just the style and size of a particular robe you should think about. From how many pockets your robe packs to its length to how the belt attaches, there are a variety of factors that you'd be wise to consider before making your purchase. We've taken a deep dive into the best robes on the market, considering form, functionality, and everything in between.</p><p>Whether you're in the market for fleece, flannel, or terry, we have you—<em>ahem</em>—covered. Read on for the best robes for men and women this winter.</p>
    1/11

    Stay Cozy All Winter Long in These Top-Rated Robes for Men and Women

    A warm robe is undeniably necessary for getting through winter. Sure, it's useful when you get out of the shower or bath, but it's also an extra layer to wrap yourself in while lounging around the house. Queue a great book or movie and a mug of hot chocolate (your choice of straight or spiked), and it'll be March before you know it.

    However, when it comes to making the perfect pick, it's more than just the style and size of a particular robe you should think about. From how many pockets your robe packs to its length to how the belt attaches, there are a variety of factors that you'd be wise to consider before making your purchase. We've taken a deep dive into the best robes on the market, considering form, functionality, and everything in between.

    Whether you're in the market for fleece, flannel, or terry, we have you—ahem—covered. Read on for the best robes for men and women this winter.

  • <p><strong>Lands' End</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$41.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09FRF9G6L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38551164%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent cotton</li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Mid-calf</li><li><strong>Sizes</strong>: Small to XX-Large </li><li><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: 4</li></ul><p>This straight-cut robe from Lands’ End is made of 100 percent ringspun cotton and it’s extra-soft, with brushed flannel inside and out. The robe is trimmed with piping around the collar, cuffs, placket, and its two large front pockets, and it comes in three vibrant plaids, plus solid navy.</p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g38528684/best-mens-flannel-pajamas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cozy Flannel Pajamas for Men" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cozy Flannel Pajamas for Men</a></p>
    2/11

    1) Men’s Flannel Robe Royal

    Lands' End

    amazon.com

    $41.97

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: 100 percent cotton
    • Length: Mid-calf
    • Sizes: Small to XX-Large
    • Color/pattern options: 4

    This straight-cut robe from Lands’ End is made of 100 percent ringspun cotton and it’s extra-soft, with brushed flannel inside and out. The robe is trimmed with piping around the collar, cuffs, placket, and its two large front pockets, and it comes in three vibrant plaids, plus solid navy.

    More: Cozy Flannel Pajamas for Men

  • <p><strong>Carole Hochman </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Carole-Hochman-Ladies-Plush-X-Large/dp/B082WLCQQK/?th=1&psc=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38551164%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent polyester </li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Mid-calf </li><li><strong>Sizes</strong>: X-Small to XX-Large </li><li><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: 10 </li></ul><p>Carole Hochman designs lovely, reasonably priced women's sleepwear. This luxurious plush wrap robe features two-tone accents on the collar and cuffs. There are deep front patch pockets to stash reading glasses, tissues, and other small items with you at breakfast or while lounging. </p><p>The 100 percent polyester robe also has a thick tie, with belt loops so it stays in place. It's available in several different styles, with different accents, including satin and faux-fur trim. </p>
    3/11

    2) Women’s Plush Wrap Robe

    Carole Hochman

    amazon.com

    $42.25

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: 100 percent polyester
    • Length: Mid-calf
    • Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large
    • Color/pattern options: 10

    Carole Hochman designs lovely, reasonably priced women's sleepwear. This luxurious plush wrap robe features two-tone accents on the collar and cuffs. There are deep front patch pockets to stash reading glasses, tissues, and other small items with you at breakfast or while lounging.

    The 100 percent polyester robe also has a thick tie, with belt loops so it stays in place. It's available in several different styles, with different accents, including satin and faux-fur trim.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>L.L.Bean </strong></p><p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$79.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F18603&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg38551164%2Fbest-robes-for-men-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent cotton </li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Below the knee </li><li><strong>Sizes</strong>: Small to XXX-Large (Regular and Tall length) </li><li><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: 8</li></ul><p>This plaid robe from L.L.Bean is cut from 100 percent cotton Portuguese flannel that's brushed inside and out and will get softer with every wash. The robe hits just below the knee and has two large front patch pockets, a wide tie with belt loops, plus a neck loop inside the collar to hang it up. </p><p>The fabric is yarn-dyed so colors will stay vibrant, and it's available in eight authentic Scotch tartans in regular and tall length.</p>
    4/11

    3) Men's Scotch Plaid Flannel Robe

    L.L.Bean

    llbean.com

    $79.95

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: 100 percent cotton
    • Length: Below the knee
    • Sizes: Small to XXX-Large (Regular and Tall length)
    • Color/pattern options: 8

    This plaid robe from L.L.Bean is cut from 100 percent cotton Portuguese flannel that's brushed inside and out and will get softer with every wash. The robe hits just below the knee and has two large front patch pockets, a wide tie with belt loops, plus a neck loop inside the collar to hang it up.

    The fabric is yarn-dyed so colors will stay vibrant, and it's available in eight authentic Scotch tartans in regular and tall length.

  • <p><strong>PajamaGram</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BC76PG2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38551164%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent cotton</li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Mid-calf </li><li><strong>Sizes</strong>: X-Small-Small; 2X-3X</li><li><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: 5</li></ul><p>If you're looking for a top-quality warm winter robe for a great price, look no further than this option from PajamaGram. The mid-weight, yarn-dyed flannel robe is brushed for extra softness and hits mid-calf.</p><p> There are two oversized front patch pockets, plus wide belt loops, so you can adjust where you tie it, and it's available in five plaids, including an energetic black and purple with a pop of red, and deep burgundy. The robe is a customer favorite, with more than 1,000 reviewers giving it an average 4.6 stars.</p>
    5/11

    4) Flannel Robe for Women

    PajamaGram

    amazon.com

    $59.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: 100 percent cotton
    • Length: Mid-calf
    • Sizes: X-Small-Small; 2X-3X
    • Color/pattern options: 5

    If you're looking for a top-quality warm winter robe for a great price, look no further than this option from PajamaGram. The mid-weight, yarn-dyed flannel robe is brushed for extra softness and hits mid-calf.

    There are two oversized front patch pockets, plus wide belt loops, so you can adjust where you tie it, and it's available in five plaids, including an energetic black and purple with a pop of red, and deep burgundy. The robe is a customer favorite, with more than 1,000 reviewers giving it an average 4.6 stars.

  • <p><strong>Pendleton</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$279.07</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01D09YHGU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38551164%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent wool </li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Knee-length </li><li><strong>Sizes</strong>: X-Small to XX-Large </li><li><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: 2</li></ul><p>Pendleton has been around since 1863, so the company knows a thing or two about producing the finest quality woolens. Today, everything from scarves and blankets to sleepwear is woven in the company's two Pacific Northwest mills, including this washable merino wool robe. </p><p>It hits just below the knee and features three patch pockets—two on the front, one inside—a shawl collar, and turn-back cuffs done in a traditional navy and green tartan. </p>
    6/11

    5) Men's Merino Wool Lounge Robe

    Pendleton

    amazon.com

    $279.07

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: 100 percent wool
    • Length: Knee-length
    • Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large
    • Color/pattern options: 2

    Pendleton has been around since 1863, so the company knows a thing or two about producing the finest quality woolens. Today, everything from scarves and blankets to sleepwear is woven in the company's two Pacific Northwest mills, including this washable merino wool robe.

    It hits just below the knee and features three patch pockets—two on the front, one inside—a shawl collar, and turn-back cuffs done in a traditional navy and green tartan.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Ugg</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$144.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JB4QX1W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38551164%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent polyester </li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Ankle-length </li><li><strong>Sizes</strong>: X-Small to X-Large </li><li><strong><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: </strong>7</li></ul><p>This fleece robe from Ugg gets rave reviews from more than 200 customers, with an average 4.8 stars, and will keep you toasty warm from shoulders to (nearly) toe. </p><p>It's 100 percent polyester with a double-face fleece knit and features side-seam pockets and a straight cut. The fabric drapes beautifully and comes in five solid colors, plus a white-and-silver leopard print that's eye-catching without being over the top. </p>
    7/11

    6) Women’s Marlow Robe

    Ugg

    amazon.com

    $144.95

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: 100 percent polyester
    • Length: Ankle-length
    • Sizes: X-Small to X-Large
    • Color/pattern options: 7

    This fleece robe from Ugg gets rave reviews from more than 200 customers, with an average 4.8 stars, and will keep you toasty warm from shoulders to (nearly) toe.

    It's 100 percent polyester with a double-face fleece knit and features side-seam pockets and a straight cut. The fabric drapes beautifully and comes in five solid colors, plus a white-and-silver leopard print that's eye-catching without being over the top.

  • <p><strong>John Christian</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00O4QUYSY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38551164%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent polyester </li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Mid-calf </li><li><strong>Sizes</strong>: Small-Medium; X-Large-XX-Large</li><li><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: 1</li></ul><p>Tartan-print polar fleece is a winning combo for a robe that's comfy and stylish, done in an appealing shade of blue paired with black and accented with white. It hits mid-calf and features a shawl collar, front patch pockets, and no belt loops, so you can wrap and tie where you please. </p>
    8/11

    7) Men's Fleece Tartan Robe

    John Christian

    amazon.com

    $39.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: 100 percent polyester
    • Length: Mid-calf
    • Sizes: Small-Medium; X-Large-XX-Large
    • Color/pattern options: 1

    Tartan-print polar fleece is a winning combo for a robe that's comfy and stylish, done in an appealing shade of blue paired with black and accented with white. It hits mid-calf and features a shawl collar, front patch pockets, and no belt loops, so you can wrap and tie where you please.

  • <p><strong>L.L.Bean</strong></p><p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F90070&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg38551164%2Fbest-robes-for-men-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent polyester </li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Mid-calf </li><li><strong>Sizes</strong>: X-Small to X-Large (Regular; Petite; Plus) </li><li><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: 5</li></ul><p>This plush fleece robe from L.L.Bean is well-tailored for a neat look, with a three-quarter length and hem at mid-calf. It wraps closed and skips belt loops, so the tie can be worn at or below the waist. </p><p>There are two roomy front patch pockets and a shawl collar, plus it's available in five colors and comes in Regular, Petite, and Plus sizes. You can also get it monogrammed with up to three initials for an additional fee. </p>
    9/11

    8) Women's Winter Fleece Robe

    L.L.Bean

    llbean.com

    $79.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: 100 percent polyester
    • Length: Mid-calf
    • Sizes: X-Small to X-Large (Regular; Petite; Plus)
    • Color/pattern options: 5

    This plush fleece robe from L.L.Bean is well-tailored for a neat look, with a three-quarter length and hem at mid-calf. It wraps closed and skips belt loops, so the tie can be worn at or below the waist.

    There are two roomy front patch pockets and a shawl collar, plus it's available in five colors and comes in Regular, Petite, and Plus sizes. You can also get it monogrammed with up to three initials for an additional fee.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Lands' End</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TK4RQZX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38551164%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent cotton </li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Mid-calf </li><li><strong>Size</strong>: Small to XX-Large</li><li><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: 7</li></ul><p>Lands’ End’s 14-ounce Turkish terry robe for men kicks the standard-issue version up a notch with a rich look. The robe has smoking jacket vibes, and is generously cut on top, slightly off-shoulder, relaxed at the hip, and straight to the hem. It hits mid-calf and features a wide shawl collar, fold-back cuffs, and a thick tie belt. </p><p>The robe comes in six hues and a very '70s (and very cool) striped option with turquoise and green.</p>
    10/11

    9) Men's Calf-Length Terry Robe

    Lands' End

    amazon.com

    $49.48

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: 100 percent cotton
    • Length: Mid-calf
    • Size: Small to XX-Large
    • Color/pattern options: 7

    Lands’ End’s 14-ounce Turkish terry robe for men kicks the standard-issue version up a notch with a rich look. The robe has smoking jacket vibes, and is generously cut on top, slightly off-shoulder, relaxed at the hip, and straight to the hem. It hits mid-calf and features a wide shawl collar, fold-back cuffs, and a thick tie belt.

    The robe comes in six hues and a very '70s (and very cool) striped option with turquoise and green.

  • <p><strong>Lands' End</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$54.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088J52F72?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38551164%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent cotton</li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Mid-calf</li><li><strong>Sizes</strong>: X-Small to X-Large (Regular; Petite); 1X to 3X</li><li><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: 4</li></ul><p>This spa robe from Lands' End is warm but lightweight, made of 100 percent cotton, with a soft, sherpa-like feel and a subtle horizontal ribbed pattern. The hem falls mid-calf and it has a relaxed fit, with two reinforced front patch pockets, a shawl collar, and tie held in place with belt loops. There are four colors to choose from, plus it comes in Regular, Petite, and Plus sizes. </p>
    11/11

    10) Women's Spa Terry Robe

    Lands' End

    amazon.com

    $54.57

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: 100 percent cotton
    • Length: Mid-calf
    • Sizes: X-Small to X-Large (Regular; Petite); 1X to 3X
    • Color/pattern options: 4

    This spa robe from Lands' End is warm but lightweight, made of 100 percent cotton, with a soft, sherpa-like feel and a subtle horizontal ribbed pattern. The hem falls mid-calf and it has a relaxed fit, with two reinforced front patch pockets, a shawl collar, and tie held in place with belt loops. There are four colors to choose from, plus it comes in Regular, Petite, and Plus sizes.

<p>A warm robe is undeniably necessary for getting through winter. Sure, it's useful when you get out of the shower or bath, but it's also an extra layer to wrap yourself in while lounging around the house. Queue a great book or movie and a mug of hot chocolate (your choice of straight or spiked), and it'll be March before you know it. </p><p>However, when it comes to making the perfect pick, it's more than just the style and size of a particular robe you should think about. From how many pockets your robe packs to its length to how the belt attaches, there are a variety of factors that you'd be wise to consider before making your purchase. We've taken a deep dive into the best robes on the market, considering form, functionality, and everything in between.</p><p>Whether you're in the market for fleece, flannel, or terry, we have you—<em>ahem</em>—covered. Read on for the best robes for men and women this winter.</p>
<p><strong>Lands' End</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$41.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09FRF9G6L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38551164%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent cotton</li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Mid-calf</li><li><strong>Sizes</strong>: Small to XX-Large </li><li><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: 4</li></ul><p>This straight-cut robe from Lands’ End is made of 100 percent ringspun cotton and it’s extra-soft, with brushed flannel inside and out. The robe is trimmed with piping around the collar, cuffs, placket, and its two large front pockets, and it comes in three vibrant plaids, plus solid navy.</p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g38528684/best-mens-flannel-pajamas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cozy Flannel Pajamas for Men" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cozy Flannel Pajamas for Men</a></p>
<p><strong>Carole Hochman </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Carole-Hochman-Ladies-Plush-X-Large/dp/B082WLCQQK/?th=1&psc=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38551164%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent polyester </li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Mid-calf </li><li><strong>Sizes</strong>: X-Small to XX-Large </li><li><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: 10 </li></ul><p>Carole Hochman designs lovely, reasonably priced women's sleepwear. This luxurious plush wrap robe features two-tone accents on the collar and cuffs. There are deep front patch pockets to stash reading glasses, tissues, and other small items with you at breakfast or while lounging. </p><p>The 100 percent polyester robe also has a thick tie, with belt loops so it stays in place. It's available in several different styles, with different accents, including satin and faux-fur trim. </p>
<p><strong>L.L.Bean </strong></p><p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$79.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F18603&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg38551164%2Fbest-robes-for-men-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent cotton </li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Below the knee </li><li><strong>Sizes</strong>: Small to XXX-Large (Regular and Tall length) </li><li><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: 8</li></ul><p>This plaid robe from L.L.Bean is cut from 100 percent cotton Portuguese flannel that's brushed inside and out and will get softer with every wash. The robe hits just below the knee and has two large front patch pockets, a wide tie with belt loops, plus a neck loop inside the collar to hang it up. </p><p>The fabric is yarn-dyed so colors will stay vibrant, and it's available in eight authentic Scotch tartans in regular and tall length.</p>
<p><strong>PajamaGram</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BC76PG2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38551164%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent cotton</li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Mid-calf </li><li><strong>Sizes</strong>: X-Small-Small; 2X-3X</li><li><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: 5</li></ul><p>If you're looking for a top-quality warm winter robe for a great price, look no further than this option from PajamaGram. The mid-weight, yarn-dyed flannel robe is brushed for extra softness and hits mid-calf.</p><p> There are two oversized front patch pockets, plus wide belt loops, so you can adjust where you tie it, and it's available in five plaids, including an energetic black and purple with a pop of red, and deep burgundy. The robe is a customer favorite, with more than 1,000 reviewers giving it an average 4.6 stars.</p>
<p><strong>Pendleton</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$279.07</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01D09YHGU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38551164%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent wool </li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Knee-length </li><li><strong>Sizes</strong>: X-Small to XX-Large </li><li><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: 2</li></ul><p>Pendleton has been around since 1863, so the company knows a thing or two about producing the finest quality woolens. Today, everything from scarves and blankets to sleepwear is woven in the company's two Pacific Northwest mills, including this washable merino wool robe. </p><p>It hits just below the knee and features three patch pockets—two on the front, one inside—a shawl collar, and turn-back cuffs done in a traditional navy and green tartan. </p>
<p><strong>Ugg</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$144.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JB4QX1W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38551164%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent polyester </li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Ankle-length </li><li><strong>Sizes</strong>: X-Small to X-Large </li><li><strong><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: </strong>7</li></ul><p>This fleece robe from Ugg gets rave reviews from more than 200 customers, with an average 4.8 stars, and will keep you toasty warm from shoulders to (nearly) toe. </p><p>It's 100 percent polyester with a double-face fleece knit and features side-seam pockets and a straight cut. The fabric drapes beautifully and comes in five solid colors, plus a white-and-silver leopard print that's eye-catching without being over the top. </p>
<p><strong>John Christian</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00O4QUYSY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38551164%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent polyester </li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Mid-calf </li><li><strong>Sizes</strong>: Small-Medium; X-Large-XX-Large</li><li><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: 1</li></ul><p>Tartan-print polar fleece is a winning combo for a robe that's comfy and stylish, done in an appealing shade of blue paired with black and accented with white. It hits mid-calf and features a shawl collar, front patch pockets, and no belt loops, so you can wrap and tie where you please. </p>
<p><strong>L.L.Bean</strong></p><p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F90070&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg38551164%2Fbest-robes-for-men-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent polyester </li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Mid-calf </li><li><strong>Sizes</strong>: X-Small to X-Large (Regular; Petite; Plus) </li><li><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: 5</li></ul><p>This plush fleece robe from L.L.Bean is well-tailored for a neat look, with a three-quarter length and hem at mid-calf. It wraps closed and skips belt loops, so the tie can be worn at or below the waist. </p><p>There are two roomy front patch pockets and a shawl collar, plus it's available in five colors and comes in Regular, Petite, and Plus sizes. You can also get it monogrammed with up to three initials for an additional fee. </p>
<p><strong>Lands' End</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TK4RQZX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38551164%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent cotton </li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Mid-calf </li><li><strong>Size</strong>: Small to XX-Large</li><li><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: 7</li></ul><p>Lands’ End’s 14-ounce Turkish terry robe for men kicks the standard-issue version up a notch with a rich look. The robe has smoking jacket vibes, and is generously cut on top, slightly off-shoulder, relaxed at the hip, and straight to the hem. It hits mid-calf and features a wide shawl collar, fold-back cuffs, and a thick tie belt. </p><p>The robe comes in six hues and a very '70s (and very cool) striped option with turquoise and green.</p>
<p><strong>Lands' End</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$54.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088J52F72?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38551164%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong>: 100 percent cotton</li><li><strong>Length</strong>: Mid-calf</li><li><strong>Sizes</strong>: X-Small to X-Large (Regular; Petite); 1X to 3X</li><li><strong>Color/pattern options</strong>: 4</li></ul><p>This spa robe from Lands' End is warm but lightweight, made of 100 percent cotton, with a soft, sherpa-like feel and a subtle horizontal ribbed pattern. The hem falls mid-calf and it has a relaxed fit, with two reinforced front patch pockets, a shawl collar, and tie held in place with belt loops. There are four colors to choose from, plus it comes in Regular, Petite, and Plus sizes. </p>

From Pendleton wool to warm fleece, these are the best robes for both men and women to stay cozy in this winter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories