A State-by-State Guide to the Best Diners In America

If you find yourself craving pancakes more than prosciutto, then eating out at diners just might be your thing. There's something so nostalgic about diners — and we're not just talking about the ones that are decorated like they're straight out of the '50s. Sliding into a booth and ordering a big burger, fries, and chocolate shake is the ultimate comfort dining experience. And not to mention the joy of getting a hearty plate of bacon, eggs, and pancakes for breakfast.

But with so many amazing diners across all of the US, finding a reliable diner joint can be a real mission. To help steer you in the right direction towards great diner food in your home state (or outside of it for when you're traveling), we've scoured hundreds of online reviews from sites like Yelp, Google, and Trip Advisor, and compiled a list of the best diners in every state. Now all you've got to do is get your eating pants ready.