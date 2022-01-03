Start 2022 Off Right With Your January Financial Checklist
- 1/11
Start 2022 Off Right With Your January Financial Checklist
- 2/11
Review Your 2021
- 3/11
Set a New Budget
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/11
Automate Your Savings
- 5/11
Autopay Your Bills
- 6/11
Increase Your Retirement Contributions
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/11
Review Your Insurance Contributions
- 8/11
Beef Up Your Emergency Fund
- 9/11
Rebalance Your Portfolios
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/11
Check Your Tax Withholdings
- 11/11
Review Your Estate Plan