Start 2022 Off Right With Your January Financial Checklist

  • <p>The New Year often brings <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/money/financial-planning/9-new-years-resolutions-successful-people-make-year/?utm_campaign=1152845&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=2&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:generic resolutions" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">generic resolutions</a> that get tossed to the wayside within months or even weeks. How many of us have joined a gym the first week of January and resolved to go every day, only to find that life keeps getting in the way?</p> <p><strong><em>Learn: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/where-do-americans-get-their-money-advice/?utm_campaign=1152845&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=3&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Money's Most Influential: Where Do Americans Get Their Financial Advice?" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Money's Most Influential: Where Do Americans Get Their Financial Advice?</a></em></strong></p> <p>When it comes to your financial life, however, making and sticking to a plan is critical to your long-term prosperity. <span>The start of the year is a perfect time to both look back and look ahead. From this perspective, you can see just how well you did financially the prior year, while still having time to learn from this and plan out the year ahead. </span>So, how can you make sure you stay on track for the entire new year?</p> <p><strong><em>Read More: </em></strong><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/budgeting/ways-live-big-life-small-budget/?utm_campaign=1152845&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=4&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:50 Ways To Live the Big Life on a Small Budget" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em><strong>50 Ways To Live the Big Life on a Small Budget</strong></em></a></p> <p>One of the keys to success is making a <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/category/money/financial-planning/?utm_campaign=1152845&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=5&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:financial checklist" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">financial checklist</a> and writing it down. You're more likely to remember something if you write it down, and you're more likely to stick to it if you can see it every day.</p> <p>If you need some help on where to begin, check out this list of financial "to-dos" and try to incorporate them into your start-of-the-year planning. <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/money/financial-planning/start-2021-off-right-january-financial-checklist/?utm_campaign=1152845&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=6&utm_medium=rss#2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:It's a great way to begin 2021 on the right financial footing." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">It's a great way to begin 2021 on the right financial footing.</a></p> <p><small>Image Credits: elenaleonova / iStock.com</small></p>
    Start 2022 Off Right With Your January Financial Checklist

    The New Year often brings generic resolutions that get tossed to the wayside within months or even weeks. How many of us have joined a gym the first week of January and resolved to go every day, only to find that life keeps getting in the way?

    Learn: Money's Most Influential: Where Do Americans Get Their Financial Advice?

    When it comes to your financial life, however, making and sticking to a plan is critical to your long-term prosperity. The start of the year is a perfect time to both look back and look ahead. From this perspective, you can see just how well you did financially the prior year, while still having time to learn from this and plan out the year ahead. So, how can you make sure you stay on track for the entire new year?

    Read More: 50 Ways To Live the Big Life on a Small Budget

    One of the keys to success is making a financial checklist and writing it down. You're more likely to remember something if you write it down, and you're more likely to stick to it if you can see it every day.

    If you need some help on where to begin, check out this list of financial "to-dos" and try to incorporate them into your start-of-the-year planning. It's a great way to begin 2021 on the right financial footing.

  • <p><span>2021 was undeniably a tough year for many Americans, so you shouldn't be too hard on yourself if you didn't hit all of your financial goals. Still, you can learn lessons from 2021 to make your checklist for 2022. For example, did you make a financial plan in 2021 and did you stick to it? Did you run a surplus or a deficit? Were there things beyond your control that created financial difficulty, or did you make financial stumbles of your own accord? Take an honest assessment of how you performed financially in 2021 so you can start making plans for 2022.</span></p> <p><em><strong>Budgeting: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/savings-advice/americas-top-2021-financial-resolutions/?utm_campaign=1152845&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=7&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/savings-advice/cut-these-expenses-to-save-money/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year</a></a></strong></em></p> <p><small>Image Credits: Charlie Riedel/AP/Shutterstock</small></p>
    Review Your 2021

    2021 was undeniably a tough year for many Americans, so you shouldn't be too hard on yourself if you didn't hit all of your financial goals. Still, you can learn lessons from 2021 to make your checklist for 2022. For example, did you make a financial plan in 2021 and did you stick to it? Did you run a surplus or a deficit? Were there things beyond your control that created financial difficulty, or did you make financial stumbles of your own accord? Take an honest assessment of how you performed financially in 2021 so you can start making plans for 2022.

    Budgeting: Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

  • <p>Setting a budget for 2022 is an important step in your financial plan because it lays bare where all of your money is coming and going. When you track where you spend your money, it makes it easy to make adjustments and increase your savings.</p> <p>Since 2020 was such a tumultuous year, it's likely that your budget went through a revamp for 2021. For example, due to the coronavirus-related shutdowns, it's likely that you spent less money on entertainment, dining, and commuting than usual in 2020, but saw a spike in these activities in 2021 due to businesses opening back up. </p> <p><em><strong>Budgeting 101: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/budgeting/budgeting-guide/?utm_campaign=1152845&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=8&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How To Create a Budget You Can Live With" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">How To Create a Budget You Can Live With</a></strong></em></p> <p><small>Image Credits: mapodile / Getty Images</small></p>
    Set a New Budget

    Setting a budget for 2022 is an important step in your financial plan because it lays bare where all of your money is coming and going. When you track where you spend your money, it makes it easy to make adjustments and increase your savings.

    Since 2020 was such a tumultuous year, it's likely that your budget went through a revamp for 2021. For example, due to the coronavirus-related shutdowns, it's likely that you spent less money on entertainment, dining, and commuting than usual in 2020, but saw a spike in these activities in 2021 due to businesses opening back up.

    Budgeting 101: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With

  • <p><span>The easiest way to boost your savings is to put it on autopilot. Human nature makes it hard to save, as it always seems like there's something you can spend your money on. But if you automate your savings, it takes emotion and choice out of the equation. Without any effort on your part, funds are automatically taken out of your paycheck and safely tucked away into a savings account. Over time, you likely won't even miss the auto-savings, but you'll love the way your account grows in value.</span></p> <p><em><strong>Types of Savings Accounts: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/banks/savings-account/types-of-savings-accounts/?utm_campaign=1152845&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=9&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Where Is the Best Place To Put Your Savings?" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Where Is the Best Place To Put Your Savings?</a></strong></em></p> <p><small>Image Credits: Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    Automate Your Savings

    The easiest way to boost your savings is to put it on autopilot. Human nature makes it hard to save, as it always seems like there's something you can spend your money on. But if you automate your savings, it takes emotion and choice out of the equation. Without any effort on your part, funds are automatically taken out of your paycheck and safely tucked away into a savings account. Over time, you likely won't even miss the auto-savings, but you'll love the way your account grows in value.

    Types of Savings Accounts: Where Is the Best Place To Put Your Savings?

  • <p><span>Life can be so busy in the modern world that it's easy to forget to pay all of your bills on time. This is particularly true if you have a complicated financial life, with mortgage and auto loan payments, credit cards, utilities and insurance payments. To avoid costly late fees, which amount to just throwing money down the drain, put all of your bills on autopay. You'll never miss another payment and you'll never pay another late fee, giving you more money to save.</span></p> <p><em><strong>Read More: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/net-worth/debt/what-to-do-more-bills-than-paycheck-covers/?utm_campaign=1152845&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=10&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:24 Things To Do When You Have More Bills Than Your Paycheck Can Cover" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">24 Things To Do When You Have More Bills Than Your Paycheck Can Cover</a></strong></em></p> <p><small>Image Credits: urbazon / Getty Images</small></p>
    Autopay Your Bills

    Life can be so busy in the modern world that it's easy to forget to pay all of your bills on time. This is particularly true if you have a complicated financial life, with mortgage and auto loan payments, credit cards, utilities and insurance payments. To avoid costly late fees, which amount to just throwing money down the drain, put all of your bills on autopay. You'll never miss another payment and you'll never pay another late fee, giving you more money to save.

    Read More: 24 Things To Do When You Have More Bills Than Your Paycheck Can Cover

  • <p><span>Retirement plans are great financial tools. In addition to the savings aspect, most retirement plans offer tax breaks on contributions and tax-deferred growth. </span></p> <p><span>Ideally, you want to maximize your contributions, setting aside 10% to 20% of your income. If this seems too daunting to try all at once, start by increasing your contributions in 1% increments. You'll hardly notice the additional money diverting out of your paycheck, and before you know it, you'll be up to that 10% to 20% level. Whether you increase your contributions by 1% per month or 1% per year, put it on your financial checklist.</span></p> <p><em><strong>Find Out: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/retirement/planning/how-long-million-last-retirement-state/?utm_campaign=1152845&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=11&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State</a></strong></em></p> <p><small>Image Credits: shapecharge / Getty Images</small></p>
    Increase Your Retirement Contributions

    Retirement plans are great financial tools. In addition to the savings aspect, most retirement plans offer tax breaks on contributions and tax-deferred growth.

    Ideally, you want to maximize your contributions, setting aside 10% to 20% of your income. If this seems too daunting to try all at once, start by increasing your contributions in 1% increments. You'll hardly notice the additional money diverting out of your paycheck, and before you know it, you'll be up to that 10% to 20% level. Whether you increase your contributions by 1% per month or 1% per year, put it on your financial checklist.

    Find Out: How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

  • <p>Insurance is an often-overlooked aspect of financial planning, but it's critically important. The start of the year is a good time to review your financial life and see if there have been any changes. For example, if you're married and only one of you is working, you'll want to make sure you have enough life insurance coverage. If you've made improvements to your home, you might want to bump up your homeowner's insurance. Auto insurance and disability insurance should also be reviewed. Consider consulting with a financial professional to see if you should have additional insurance, such as an umbrella liability policy.</p> <p><strong><em>Year in Review: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/2021-year-in-review/?utm_campaign=1152845&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=12&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Take a Look Back at the Top Money Topics and Happenings of 2021" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Take a Look Back at the Top Money Topics and Happenings of 2021</a></em></strong></p> <p><small>Image Credits: MartinPrescott / Getty Images</small></p>
    Review Your Insurance Contributions

    Insurance is an often-overlooked aspect of financial planning, but it's critically important. The start of the year is a good time to review your financial life and see if there have been any changes. For example, if you're married and only one of you is working, you'll want to make sure you have enough life insurance coverage. If you've made improvements to your home, you might want to bump up your homeowner's insurance. Auto insurance and disability insurance should also be reviewed. Consider consulting with a financial professional to see if you should have additional insurance, such as an umbrella liability policy.

    Year in Review: Take a Look Back at the Top Money Topics and Happenings of 2021

  • <p><span>If there's one thing 2020-21 taught a lot of people, it was the importance of having a sizable emergency fund. Hopefully, you weren't forced to dip into your emergency savings in 2021, but if you were, prioritize rebuilding that emergency fund in 2022. </span></p> <p><span>If you were fortunate enough to avoid raiding your savings, plan on beefing up your emergency fund. It's impossible to predict when an emergency will arise, so being prepared is the best antidote. Remember, your emergency fund should ideally be large enough to cover not just things like medical bills or unexpected car repairs but also months of lost wages.</span></p> <p><em><strong>Related: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/money/financial-planning/how-much-physical-cash-need-hand-case-national-emergency/?utm_campaign=1152845&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=13&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Here's How Much Cash You Need Stashed If an Emergency Happens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Here's How Much Cash You Need Stashed If an Emergency Happens</a></strong></em></p> <p><small>Image Credits: designer491 / Getty Images/iStockphoto</small></p>
    Beef Up Your Emergency Fund

    If there's one thing 2020-21 taught a lot of people, it was the importance of having a sizable emergency fund. Hopefully, you weren't forced to dip into your emergency savings in 2021, but if you were, prioritize rebuilding that emergency fund in 2022.

    If you were fortunate enough to avoid raiding your savings, plan on beefing up your emergency fund. It's impossible to predict when an emergency will arise, so being prepared is the best antidote. Remember, your emergency fund should ideally be large enough to cover not just things like medical bills or unexpected car repairs but also months of lost wages.

    Related: Here's How Much Cash You Need Stashed If an Emergency Happens

  • <p>The stock market suffered a horrendous crash in early 2020, but in spite of that, it went on to set record highs later in the year. It's likely that your investment portfolios are out of balance after this record performance. Review your investment objectives and risk tolerance and make sure that your portfolios are still in line with these parameters.</p> <p><em><strong>Find Out: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/investing/strategy/stable-investments-everyone-needs-in-portfolio/?utm_campaign=1152845&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=14&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stable Investments Everyone Needs in Their Portfolio" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stable Investments Everyone Needs in Their Portfolio</a></strong></em></p> <p><small>Image Credits: Kerkez / Getty Images/iStockphoto</small></p>
    Rebalance Your Portfolios

    The stock market suffered a horrendous crash in early 2020, but in spite of that, it went on to set record highs later in the year. It's likely that your investment portfolios are out of balance after this record performance. Review your investment objectives and risk tolerance and make sure that your portfolios are still in line with these parameters.

    Find Out: Stable Investments Everyone Needs in Their Portfolio

  • <p>Among the many financial quirks of 2020 was the deferral of Social Security taxes from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31. Although this resulted in a short-term income bump for many taxpayers, this was merely a deferral in tax owed, not a forgiveness. What this means is that you may have a larger tax bill due for the 2021 season than you imagine. Consult with your tax advisor to see if you need to adjust your tax withholdings to avoid the coming tax bite.</p> <p><em><strong>Read More: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/taxes/filing/new-tax-laws-changes/?utm_campaign=1152845&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=15&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Major Tax Changes You Need To Know About" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Major Tax Changes You Need To Know About</a></strong></em></p> <p><small>Image Credits: sturti / Getty Images</small></p>
    Check Your Tax Withholdings

    Among the many financial quirks of 2020 was the deferral of Social Security taxes from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31. Although this resulted in a short-term income bump for many taxpayers, this was merely a deferral in tax owed, not a forgiveness. What this means is that you may have a larger tax bill due for the 2021 season than you imagine. Consult with your tax advisor to see if you need to adjust your tax withholdings to avoid the coming tax bite.

    Read More: The Major Tax Changes You Need To Know About

  An estate plan sounds like a formal document only used by the rich and famous. However, in reality, everyone should have at least a rudimentary estate plan. If you speak with an estate planning expert, you might discover that you actually do have enough assets that need protecting.

Even if you don't have the assets or complicated financial life to require trusts and other advanced planning documents, you should at least have a will. If you're ahead of the game and have already set up an estate plan, review it annually to ensure it is still up to date.
    Review Your Estate Plan

    An estate plan sounds like a formal document only used by the rich and famous. However, in reality, everyone should have at least a rudimentary estate plan. If you speak with an estate planning expert, you might discover that you actually do have enough assets that need protecting.

    Even if you don't have the assets or complicated financial life to require trusts and other advanced planning documents, you should at least have a will. If you're ahead of the game and have already set up an estate plan, review it annually to ensure it is still up to date.

    More From GOBankingRates

