Stars Who Won Their Very First Emmys at the 2021 Emmy Awards

    Stars Who Won Their Very First Emmys at the 2021 Emmy Awards

    Michaela Coel

    Jason Sudeikis

    Brett Goldstein

    Hannah Waddingham

    Evan Peters

    Julianne Nicholson

    Tobias Menzies

    Josh O'Connor

<p>took home her first Emmy for outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie for <em>I May Destroy You</em>, <a href="https://people.com/tv/2021-emmy-awards-michaela-coel-dedicates-i-may-destroy-you-to-sexual-assault-survivors-as-she-accepts-writing-award/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dedicating her win" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dedicating her win</a> to all survivors of sexual assault. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/2021-emmy-awards-jason-sudeikis-jokes-about-lorne-michael-in-acceptance-speech/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:took home his first Emmy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">took home his first Emmy</a> for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for playing the titular role in the Apple TV+ show, <em>Ted Lasso</em>. </p> <p>Sudeikis teared up as he accepted the award, saying, "I would say that, you know, this show is about family. The show is about mentors and teachers. This show is about teammates — and I wouldn't be here without those three, you know, things in my life." </p>
<p>accepted his first Emmy — which <a href="https://people.com/tv/2021-emmy-awards-brett-goldstein-wins-supporting-actor-comedy-series-ted-lasso/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he won for his supporting role as Roy Kent in" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">he won for his supporting role as Roy Kent in </a><em><a href="https://people.com/tv/2021-emmy-awards-brett-goldstein-wins-supporting-actor-comedy-series-ted-lasso/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ted Lasso" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ted Lasso</a> </em>— with an expletive-filled speech Kent would approve of. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/2021-emmy-awards-hannah-waddingham-wins-outstanding-supporting-actress-in-a-comedy-series/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:won the award for outstanding supporting actress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">won the award for outstanding supporting actress</a> in a comedy series, also for <em>Ted Lasso.</em> Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton in the show, thanked creator Sudeikis in her speech saying, "You've changed my life with this and more importantly my baby girl's." </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/2021-emmy-awards-evan-peters-supporting-actor-limited-series-win/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:took home his first Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">took home his first Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie</a> for playing Detective Colin Zabel in <em>Mare of Easttown. </em>In his acceptance speech, the actor made sure to shout out his costar, Kate Winslet, "For being Kate Winslet!" </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/2021-emmy-awards-julianne-nicholson-wins-supporting-actress-limited-series-movie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:won her first Emmy Award" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">won her first Emmy Award</a> for her role as Lori Ross in <em>Mare of Easttown, </em>going home with the trophy for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie. She, too, thanked Kate Winslet, saying, in part, "I owe this to you." </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/2021-emmy-awards-tobias-menzies-outstanding-supporting-actor-drama-series-winner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:won his first Emmy for portraying Prince Philip" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">won his first Emmy for portraying Prince Philip</a> on <em>The Crown, </em>taking home the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama. </p>
<p>took home the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Prince Charles in <em>The Crown</em>. In his acceptance speech, he shouted out his costar, Emma Corrin, who played opposite him as Lady Diana. </p>
Andrea Wurzburger

They say you never forget your first Emmy win!

