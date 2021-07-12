Stars' Sweetest Quotes About Becoming Stepparents

"I think my relationship with her has been so successful because I never tried to step in as her mommy. She has a good mother, who I have tremendous respect for ... and I put myself in Kim's shoes: if my children ever had a stepmother, I'd want her to let me be number one.
"When I met Ireland, I said to Alec: if she is not ok with our relationship, I cannot go further. Family is first and she needed to be ok with me. We have never had a fight or a bad moment. Nor have I with her mother. Ireland and I love each other and she knows that I am here for her ... and I know that she is here for me."
— on her relationship with husband Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger
Hilaria and Alec also share six kids: daughters Carmen, 7, and María Lucía, 4 months, and sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo, 10 months.