Stars' Sweetest Quotes About Becoming Stepparents

WNBA players Kia Nurse, Natalie Achonwa and Bridget Carleton left for Tokyo alongside Kim Gaucher on Monday, set to mark the first time the Canadian women's basketball team has been fully together since February 2019. The squad met regularly through video calls during the pandemic, even conducting a full training camp virtually, and all the non-WNBAers have been training together since May. Now, 13 days before its Olympic tournament begins against Serbia, the team is finally whole. "Once we have