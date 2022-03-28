Stars strike a pose in the Oscars 2022 portrait studio

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.
A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.
Pete Walker was reportedly driving at 82 mph in a 45-mph zone.
WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Kyle Connor, who extended his points streak to 10 games, sprang Ehlers for the solo chance. Columbus forward Oliver Bjorkstrand forced extra time with a power-play goal with 14 seconds left on the clock after Winnipeg defenceman Josh Morrissey was handed a controversial slashing penalty. Brendan Gaunce and Adam Boqvist also scored f
Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.
The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.
Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu
DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night. Makar's goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — a
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the gam
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday. Strome redirected Riley Stillman's shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak. Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists). He gave the Blackhawks a 2-1
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 Saturday. The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 entering the third but got goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Dadonov then scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas' roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause. It was Ve
Desiree Isaac-Pictou grew up surrounded by sports in Eel River Bar First Nation, Ugpi'ganjig, about 297 kilometres north of Moncton, N.B. The 22-year-old says she loved competing in volleyball and basketball, and competed in the North American Indigenous Games twice. But an accident in August 2020 that resulted in both her legs being amputated threatened her athletic career. A couple of months after her accident, Isaac-Pictou reached out to Parasport New Brunswick to see if she could still compe
Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after fouling Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas while already on a yellow card, which prompted multiple offensive posts online.
Canada's Reece Howden won the Red Bull SuperSkicross men's event in Andermatt, Switzerland on Saturday for the second straight year. The 23-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C., had a good start and was able to hold off a charge from world champion Alex Fiva — finishing 0.30 seconds ahead of the Swiss skier. Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr completed the podium in third. Fellow Canadians Brady Leman and Christopher Delbosco finished ninth and 14th, respectively. "It was tough. With the track build this ye
Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.
DETROIT (AP) — Brayden Point scored a power-play goal at 2:28 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Point scored on a rebound of Steven Stamkos' shot. Stamkos scored a third-period, power-play goal for the Lightning, while Anthony Cirelli assisted on both goals. Brian Elliott, who was making his first start since March 12 and just his fifth since Dec. 31, stopped 26 shots. Oskar Sundqvist scored the Red W
NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season. Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff
Musqueam and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray says it was really hard to keep his latest project a secret. That project was a collaboration with the Vancouver Canucks on a new warmup jersey the team is set to wear on March 30 before their game against the St. Louis Blues. "I've never really had something so big happen and I'm just excited about it," Gray said. Gray, who designed the 2022 Canucks First Nations Night warmup jersey, says the design was inspired by traditional Coast Salish art. "I think
The Toronto Raptors are no strangers to unusual game conditions, but a fire at Scotiabank Arena delaying their win over the Indiana Pacers was next level. Nurse spoke about his impressions of the building evacuation and pause in the game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.