See all the stars on the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards red carpet

  • <p>Following 2021's virtual ceremony, the 37th <a href="https://ew.com/tag/independent-spirit-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Film Independent Spirit Awards" class="link ">Film Independent Spirit Awards</a> is taking place once again at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Click through photos of the stars (including <em>Euphoria</em>'s Sydney Sweeney) who walked the red carpet ahead of the afternoon ceremony, which celebrates the best in indie film and TV.</p>
    1/20

    Sydney Sweeney

  • 2/20

    Marlee Matlin

  • 3/20

    Nick Offerman

  • 4/20

    Lily James

  • 5/20

    Bob Odenkirk

  • 6/20

    Rhea Seehorn

  • 7/20

    Questlove

  • 8/20

    Jennifer Beals

  • 9/20

    Dianna Agron

  • 10/20

    Daveed Diggs

  • 11/20

    Deborah Ayorinde

  • 12/20

    Candace Nicholas-Lippman

  • 13/20

    Jasmine Cephas Jones

  • 14/20

    Moises Arias

  • 15/20

    Kali Reis

  • 16/20

    Isabelle Fuhrman

  • 17/20

    Chaske Spencer

  • 18/20

    Amy Forsyth

  • 19/20

    Michael Greyeyes

  • 20/20

    Lauren Hadaway

EW Staff

See photos of your favorite stars as they arrive at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., ahead of 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards.

