Wondering Who's Won the Most Oscars? Here's a List

    Wondering Who's Won the Most Oscars? Here's a List

  • <p>In the history of the Oscars, only one person has ever had four Academy Award wins: Katharine Hepburn, the <a href="http://www.afi.com/100Years/stars.aspx" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:greatest female screen legend">greatest female screen legend</a> according to the <a href="http://www.afi.com/100Years/stars.aspx" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:American Film Institute">American Film Institute</a>. She won her first Academy Award in the best actress category for her role as a small-town performer in "Morning Glory" in 1934. She then picked up three more accolades in the same category for her roles in "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" (1968), "The Lion in Winter" (1969), and "On Golden Pond" (1982).</p> <ul> <li><strong> Katharine Hepburn's Oscar Wins:</strong> Four</li> <li><strong> Katharine Hepburn's Oscar Nominations:</strong> 12</li> </ul>
    How Many Oscars Does Katharine Hepburn Have?

    In the history of the Oscars, only one person has ever had four Academy Award wins: Katharine Hepburn, the greatest female screen legend according to the American Film Institute. She won her first Academy Award in the best actress category for her role as a small-town performer in "Morning Glory" in 1934. She then picked up three more accolades in the same category for her roles in "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" (1968), "The Lion in Winter" (1969), and "On Golden Pond" (1982).

    • Katharine Hepburn's Oscar Wins: Four
    • Katharine Hepburn's Oscar Nominations: 12
  • <p>Streep has, by far, the most nominations of all time with <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/How-Many-Oscars-Does-Meryl-Streep-Have-44522161" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:21 bids in total">21 bids in total</a>, which is nine more than Hepburn. The Academy darling earned her first nomination in 1979 for best supporting actress in "The Deer Hunter," then she clinched her first win a year later in the same category for the film "Kramer vs. Kramer." Her two other wins were for the best actress category in the movies "Sophie's Choice" (1983) and "The Iron Lady" (2012).</p> <ul> <li><strong><a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.com/Meryl-Streep" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meryl Streep">Meryl Streep</a>'s Oscar Wins:</strong> 3</li> <li><strong>Meryl Streep's Oscar Nominations:</strong> 21</li> </ul>
    How Many Oscars Does Meryl Streep Have?

    Streep has, by far, the most nominations of all time with 21 bids in total, which is nine more than Hepburn. The Academy darling earned her first nomination in 1979 for best supporting actress in "The Deer Hunter," then she clinched her first win a year later in the same category for the film "Kramer vs. Kramer." Her two other wins were for the best actress category in the movies "Sophie's Choice" (1983) and "The Iron Lady" (2012).

    • Meryl Streep's Oscar Wins: 3
    • Meryl Streep's Oscar Nominations: 21
  • <p>If we know anything about <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.com/Jack-Nicholson" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jack Nicholson">Jack Nicholson</a>, it's that he's got range, captivating us in performances that run the gamut from "The Shining" to "Something's Gotta Give." Nicholson has the same number of Oscars as <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.com/Meryl-Streep" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meryl Streep">Meryl Streep</a>, winning for his roles in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1976) (the inspiration for <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/Ratched" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Ratched&quot;">"Ratched"</a>), "Terms of Endearment" (1984), and "As Good as It Gets" (1998). Though he's only had 12 nominations to Streep's 21, his record is nothing to scoff at.</p> <ul> <li><strong>Jack Nicholson's Oscar Wins:</strong> Three</li> <li><strong>Jack Nicholson's Oscar Nominations:</strong> 12</li> </ul>
    How Many Oscars Does Jack Nicholson Have?

    If we know anything about Jack Nicholson, it's that he's got range, captivating us in performances that run the gamut from "The Shining" to "Something's Gotta Give." Nicholson has the same number of Oscars as Meryl Streep, winning for his roles in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1976) (the inspiration for "Ratched"), "Terms of Endearment" (1984), and "As Good as It Gets" (1998). Though he's only had 12 nominations to Streep's 21, his record is nothing to scoff at.

    • Jack Nicholson's Oscar Wins: Three
    • Jack Nicholson's Oscar Nominations: 12
  • <p>Although perhaps best known for her role as Ilsa in 1942's "Casablanca" opposite Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman didn't start picking up Oscars until after that landmark portrayal. Her Oscar-winning roles include "Gaslight" (yes, the origin of <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/love/what-is-gaslighting-in-relationship-47802323" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the term &quot;gaslight&quot;">the term "gaslight"</a>) (1945), "Anastasia" (1957), and "Murder on the Orient Express" (1975). </p> <ul> <li><strong>Ingrid Bergman's Oscar Wins:</strong> Three</li> <li><strong>Ingrid Bergman's Oscar Nominations:</strong> Seven</li> </ul>
    How Many Oscars Does Ingrid Bergman Have?

    Although perhaps best known for her role as Ilsa in 1942's "Casablanca" opposite Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman didn't start picking up Oscars until after that landmark portrayal. Her Oscar-winning roles include "Gaslight" (yes, the origin of the term "gaslight") (1945), "Anastasia" (1957), and "Murder on the Orient Express" (1975).

    • Ingrid Bergman's Oscar Wins: Three
    • Ingrid Bergman's Oscar Nominations: Seven
  • <p>With six best actor nominations under his belt, Daniel Day-Lewis has secured three Oscar wins throughout his career. Day-Lewis officially retired from acting in 2017, but he's certainly left a lasting impact on cinema. His winning Oscar roles include that of Abraham Lincoln in "Lincoln" (2013), oilman Daniel Plainview in "There Will Be Blood" (2008), and, of course, Christy Brown in "My Left Foot" (1990). </p> <ul> <li><strong>Daniel Day-Lewis's Oscar Wins:</strong> 3</li> <li><strong>Daniel Day-Lewis's Oscar Nominations:</strong> 6</li> </ul>
    How Many Oscars Does Daniel Day-Lewis Have?

    With six best actor nominations under his belt, Daniel Day-Lewis has secured three Oscar wins throughout his career. Day-Lewis officially retired from acting in 2017, but he's certainly left a lasting impact on cinema. His winning Oscar roles include that of Abraham Lincoln in "Lincoln" (2013), oilman Daniel Plainview in "There Will Be Blood" (2008), and, of course, Christy Brown in "My Left Foot" (1990).

    • Daniel Day-Lewis's Oscar Wins: 3
    • Daniel Day-Lewis's Oscar Nominations: 6
  • <p>Known for her off-kilter parts, Frances McDormand, who's tied with Day-Lewis in terms of wins and nominations, has <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/chloé-zhao-frances-mcdormand-oscars-best-picture-howl-48289634" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:some of the most recent wins">some of the most recent wins</a> from this list. One of the only actresses to hold three Academy Awards, McDormand secured wins for "Fargo" (1997), "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (2018), and "Nomadland" (2021). </p> <ul> <li><strong>Frances McDormand's Oscar Wins:</strong> 3</li> <li><strong>Frances McDormand's Oscar Nominations:</strong> 6</li> </ul>
    How Many Oscars Does Frances McDormand Have?

    Known for her off-kilter parts, Frances McDormand, who's tied with Day-Lewis in terms of wins and nominations, has some of the most recent wins from this list. One of the only actresses to hold three Academy Awards, McDormand secured wins for "Fargo" (1997), "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (2018), and "Nomadland" (2021).

    • Frances McDormand's Oscar Wins: 3
    • Frances McDormand's Oscar Nominations: 6
  • <p>American singer and character actor Walter Brennan is the only actor here to win three Oscars for best supporting actor. He won Oscars for his performances in "Come and Get It" (1937), "Kentucky" (1939), and "The Westerner" (1941). </p> <ul> <li><strong>Walter Brennan's Oscar Wins:</strong> 3</li> <li><strong>Walter Brennan's Oscar Nominations:</strong> 4</li> </ul>
    How Many Oscars Does Walter Brennan Have?

    American singer and character actor Walter Brennan is the only actor here to win three Oscars for best supporting actor. He won Oscars for his performances in "Come and Get It" (1937), "Kentucky" (1939), and "The Westerner" (1941).

    • Walter Brennan's Oscar Wins: 3
    • Walter Brennan's Oscar Nominations: 4
  • <p>Long before she was one of the subjects of Ryan Murphy's "Feud," Bette Davis made her mark as one of Hollywood's top-tier actresses. She's known for her roles as "Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?" and "All About Eve," but picked up Academy Award wins for the dramas "Dangerous" (1936) and "Jezebel" (1939) out of her 10 nominations. </p> <ul> <li><strong>Bette Davis's Oscar Wins:</strong> 2</li> <li><strong>Bette Davis's Oscar Nominations:</strong> 10</li> </ul>
    How Many Oscars Does Bette Davis Have?

    Long before she was one of the subjects of Ryan Murphy's "Feud," Bette Davis made her mark as one of Hollywood's top-tier actresses. She's known for her roles as "Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?" and "All About Eve," but picked up Academy Award wins for the dramas "Dangerous" (1936) and "Jezebel" (1939) out of her 10 nominations.

    • Bette Davis's Oscar Wins: 2
    • Bette Davis's Oscar Nominations: 10
  • <p>Spencer Tracy was one of the leading actors during <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/mank-movie-true-story-48030200" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hollywood's Golden Age">Hollywood's Golden Age</a>, often teaming up with Clark Gable and Katharine Hepburn. His last film, "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," was actually with Hepburn. Tracy won two Academy Awards for best actor early in his career for his roles in "Captain Courageous" (1938) and "Boys Town" (1939).</p> <ul> <li><strong>Spencer Tracy's Oscar Wins:</strong> 2</li> <li><strong>Spencer Tracy's Oscar Nominations:</strong> 9</li> </ul>
    How Many Oscars Does Spencer Tracy Have?

    Spencer Tracy was one of the leading actors during Hollywood's Golden Age, often teaming up with Clark Gable and Katharine Hepburn. His last film, "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," was actually with Hepburn. Tracy won two Academy Awards for best actor early in his career for his roles in "Captain Courageous" (1938) and "Boys Town" (1939).

    • Spencer Tracy's Oscar Wins: 2
    • Spencer Tracy's Oscar Nominations: 9
  • <p>Tied with Tracy for total wins and nominations is <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.com/Denzel-Washington" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Denzel Washington">Denzel Washington</a>. From "American Gangster" to "<a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/books-becoming-movies-in-2021-47933926" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Tragedy of Macbeth">The Tragedy of Macbeth</a>," Washington has had a long and prolific career onscreen (as well as on the stage). He won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for "Glory" (1990) and best actor for "Training Day" (2002). </p> <ul> <li><strong>Denzel Washington's Oscar Wins:</strong> 2</li> <li><strong>Denzel Washington's Oscar Nominations:</strong> 9</li> </ul>
    How Many Oscars Does Denzel Washington Have?

    Tied with Tracy for total wins and nominations is Denzel Washington. From "American Gangster" to "The Tragedy of Macbeth," Washington has had a long and prolific career onscreen (as well as on the stage). He won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for "Glory" (1990) and best actor for "Training Day" (2002).

    • Denzel Washington's Oscar Wins: 2
    • Denzel Washington's Oscar Nominations: 9
  • <p>From "A Streetcar Named Desire" to "Apocalypse Now," Marlon Brando is one of silver screen's biggest names. He won two Academy Awards in his career, one for "On the Waterfront" (1955) and another for "The Godfather" (1973) - he refused the second, however, citing Hollywood's <a href="http://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/marlon-brando-declines-best-actor-oscar" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:misportrayal of Native Americans">misportrayal of Native Americans</a>. </p> <ul> <li><strong>Marlon Brando's Oscar Wins:</strong> 2</li> <li><strong>Marlon Brando's Oscar Nominations:</strong> 8</li> </ul>
    How Many Oscars Does Marlon Brando Have?

    From "A Streetcar Named Desire" to "Apocalypse Now," Marlon Brando is one of silver screen's biggest names. He won two Academy Awards in his career, one for "On the Waterfront" (1955) and another for "The Godfather" (1973) - he refused the second, however, citing Hollywood's misportrayal of Native Americans.

    • Marlon Brando's Oscar Wins: 2
    • Marlon Brando's Oscar Nominations: 8
  • <p>Jack Lemmon was best known for both his dramatic and comedic portrayals of everyday people. Nominated for an Academy Award eight times, he won twice with "Mister Roberts" (1956) and "Save the Tiger" (1974). Some of his other notable nominations include those for his parts in "The Apartment" with Shirley MacLaine and "Some Like It Hot" with Marilyn Monroe. </p> <ul> <li><strong>Jack Lemmon's Oscar Wins:</strong> 2</li> <li><strong>Jack Lemmon's Oscar Nominations:</strong> 8</li> </ul>
    How Many Oscars Does Jack Lemmon Have?

    Jack Lemmon was best known for both his dramatic and comedic portrayals of everyday people. Nominated for an Academy Award eight times, he won twice with "Mister Roberts" (1956) and "Save the Tiger" (1974). Some of his other notable nominations include those for his parts in "The Apartment" with Shirley MacLaine and "Some Like It Hot" with Marilyn Monroe.

    • Jack Lemmon's Oscar Wins: 2
    • Jack Lemmon's Oscar Nominations: 8
  • <p>Well, of course <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.com/Cate-Blanchett" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cate Blanchett">Cate Blanchett</a> is on this list. Of her seven Oscar nominations, including bids for "Carol" (2016) and "Notes on a Scandal" (2007), Blanchett won for "Blue Jasmine" (2014) and "The Aviator" (2005). Her filmography is ever-expanding, and she isn't going anywhere anytime soon; Blanchett recently starred in critically acclaimed projects such as "<a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/netflix-dont-look-up-48495981" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Don't Look Up">Don't Look Up</a>," "<a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/who-are-the-real-people-in-mrs-america-on-hulu-47386931" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mrs. America">Mrs. America</a>," and "Nightmare Alley." </p> <ul> <li><strong>Cate Blanchett's Oscar Wins:</strong> 2</li> <li><strong>Cate Blanchett's Oscar Nominations:</strong> 7</li> </ul>
    How Many Oscars Does Cate Blanchett Have?

    Well, of course Cate Blanchett is on this list. Of her seven Oscar nominations, including bids for "Carol" (2016) and "Notes on a Scandal" (2007), Blanchett won for "Blue Jasmine" (2014) and "The Aviator" (2005). Her filmography is ever-expanding, and she isn't going anywhere anytime soon; Blanchett recently starred in critically acclaimed projects such as "Don't Look Up," "Mrs. America," and "Nightmare Alley."

    • Cate Blanchett's Oscar Wins: 2
    • Cate Blanchett's Oscar Nominations: 7
  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.com/Robert-De-Niro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robert De Niro">Robert De Niro</a> unquestionably belongs in this roundup with his seven nominations and two wins. He's a frequent <a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.com/Martin-Scorsese" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Martin Scorsese">Martin Scorsese</a> collaborator, winning his first Oscar for his role as Vito Corleone in "The Godfather Part II" (1975). A few years later, he picked up another Academy Award for playing Jake Lamotta in Scorsese's "Raging Bull" (1981). </p> <ul> <li><strong>Robert De Niro's Oscar Wins:</strong> 2</li> <li><strong>Robert De Niro's Oscar Nominations:</strong> 7</li> </ul>
    How Many Oscars Does Robert De Niro Have?

    Robert De Niro unquestionably belongs in this roundup with his seven nominations and two wins. He's a frequent Martin Scorsese collaborator, winning his first Oscar for his role as Vito Corleone in "The Godfather Part II" (1975). A few years later, he picked up another Academy Award for playing Jake Lamotta in Scorsese's "Raging Bull" (1981).

    • Robert De Niro's Oscar Wins: 2
    • Robert De Niro's Oscar Nominations: 7
  • <p>Not only is Jane Fonda a <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/jane-fonda-exercise-right-vote-workout-video-47857909" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:passionate activist">passionate activist</a> and our favorite cosmetics mogul in "<a href="http://www.popsugar.com/Grace-and-Frankie" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grace and Frankie">Grace and Frankie</a>," but she's also a two-time Academy Award winner. Fonda won for best actress for her part in the crime thriller "Klute" (1972) and romantic drama "Coming Home" (1979). </p> <ul> <li><strong>Jane Fonda's Oscar Wins:</strong> 2</li> <li><strong>Jane Fonda's Oscar Nominations:</strong> 7</li> </ul>
    How Many Oscars Does Jane Fonda Have?

    Not only is Jane Fonda a passionate activist and our favorite cosmetics mogul in "Grace and Frankie," but she's also a two-time Academy Award winner. Fonda won for best actress for her part in the crime thriller "Klute" (1972) and romantic drama "Coming Home" (1979).

    • Jane Fonda's Oscar Wins: 2
    • Jane Fonda's Oscar Nominations: 7
Stacey Nguyen

In spite of all the flubs and controversies over the years, the Oscars still haven't lost their prestige. Film buffs keep going back to the award show over the years for one thing: the wins. (OK, and maybe suave suits and gorgeous gowns, too.) When it comes to Oscar favorites, we bet you're already thinking of the inimitable, megatalented queen that is Meryl Streep. While the seasoned actress is indeed one of the biggest names in the Academy, she doesn't actually have the most wins. The real champion is still one of the biggest names in the world of filmmaking. Here's a list of the actors with the most Oscar wins and nominations for your knowledge - as well as trivia ammo that you can drop at your next Oscar viewing party.

