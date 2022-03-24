Wondering Who's Won the Most Oscars? Here's a List

In spite of all the flubs and controversies over the years, the Oscars still haven't lost their prestige. Film buffs keep going back to the award show over the years for one thing: the wins. (OK, and maybe suave suits and gorgeous gowns, too.) When it comes to Oscar favorites, we bet you're already thinking of the inimitable, megatalented queen that is Meryl Streep. While the seasoned actress is indeed one of the biggest names in the Academy, she doesn't actually have the most wins. The real champion is still one of the biggest names in the world of filmmaking. Here's a list of the actors with the most Oscar wins and nominations for your knowledge - as well as trivia ammo that you can drop at your next Oscar viewing party.