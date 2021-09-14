All the Stars Making Their Met Gala Debut This Year

  • 1/20

    Billie Eilish

  • 2/20

    Finneas

  • 3/20

    Amanda Gorman

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/20

    Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

  • 5/20

    Megan Thee Stallion

  • 6/20

    Kaia Gerber

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 7/20

    Chloë x Halle

  • 8/20

    Addison Rae

  • 9/20

    Chance the Rapper & Kirsten Corley Bennett

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 10/20

    Channing Tatum

  • 11/20

    Dan Levy

  • 12/20

    Ella Emhoff

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 13/20

    Emma Chamberlain

  • 14/20

    Ilana Glazer

  • 15/20

    Keke Palmer

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 16/20

    Lil Nas X

  • 17/20

    Megan Fox

  • 18/20

    Naomi Osaka

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 19/20

    Pete Davidson

  • 20/20

    Stephen & Ayesha Curry

Sophie Dodd

Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish and more celebrities who are gracing the Met Gala red carpet for the first time

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories