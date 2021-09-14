All the Stars Making Their Met Gala Debut This Year

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A day after coming out of a game in the third inning because of dizziness, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said he wasn't sure of the cause. Judge hit a tying three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning as New York rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 in 10 innings on Monday. “I feel better today, not 100 percent, but I’m not too concerned about it,” he said. “It just kind of came out of nowhere. I’ve got my bell rung a couple of times in football, is kind of what it felt l