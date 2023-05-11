Stars in Japan! See the Incredible Hotspots Celebs Are Visiting from Kyoto to Tokyo and Beyond

    Stars in Japan! See the Incredible Hotspots Celebs Are Visiting from Kyoto to Tokyo and Beyond

<p>"Train Rides to the bamboo forest in Kyoto," the reality star <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CrBcbYGr2mg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote on Instagram;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">wrote on Instagram</a> during her trip to Japan in April. The mom of four rode the bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto with her daughter North, niece Penelope and friends to see the incredible site — likely the city's most famous grove (and a tourist hot spot), Arashiyama.</p>
<p>The Olympic gymnast <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CrgKlRnPfHY/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:took in the sights of Tokyo;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">took in the sights of Tokyo</a> during her vacation in April, including the famed Tokyo Tower, which is modeled on the Eiffel Tower but is actually taller than the Paris icon. Liukin posed in front of the landmark in a holographic denim set and captioned the series of photos: "hello TOKYO 🇯🇵🗼"</p>
<p>Admiring koi fish ponds, taking in the natural landscapes and enjoying a stunning sunset behind the mountains are just a few activities that prompted the Australian model to reflect on her Tokyo getaway on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CreCTnMvojy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Instagram</a>. </p> <p>"Real travel requires a maximum of unscheduled wandering, for there is no other way of discovering surprises and marvels, which, as I see it, is the only good reason for not staying at home," she wrote. "Tokyo - you've been full of surprises ! Thank you."</p>
<p>The TikTok star shared a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq9ZMNQRreA/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slideshow of photos;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">slideshow of photos</a> from her trip to Tokyo, making sure to document the food, the architecture and the "light" shopping she did at <a href="https://www.donki.com/en/store/shop_detail.php?shop_id=442" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MEGA Don Quijote Shibuya Honten;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">MEGA Don Quijote Shibuya Honten</a>. She also made sure to stop at the <a href="https://www.instagram.com/teamlab.planets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:teamLab Planets;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">teamLab Planets</a> interactive art museum, which was also <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqyn7AKv_EN/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:visited by Kim Kardashian;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">visited by Kim Kardashian</a> during her trip.</p>
<p>Captioned with a simple emoji of the Japan flag, the <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CqbkkzmM3P6/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:carousel of photos;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">carousel of photos</a> shared by the model documented her fun-filled adventure in Toranomon — Tokyo's business district — in which she captured stunning shots of the skyline, fully-bloomed cherry blossom trees and the bustling city streets. The model made headlines when <a href="https://www.instyle.com/emily-ratajkowski-harry-styles-kiss-olivia-wilde-feud-spanish-vogue-7483951" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she was spotted kissing Harry Styles;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">she was spotted kissing Harry Styles</a> in the city in March. </p>
<p>"Japan - I ❤️You. 🇯🇵🌸," the <i>White Collar </i>alum captioned a post on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CrPDz7hPBU4/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Instagram</a>. Bomer showed off a few shots he took while in Japan, including bamboo forests, modern architecture and vibrant cherry blossoms lining the Meguro River, a famous spot for viewing the blooms. </p>
<p><i>The Fault in Our Stars </i>alum showed his Instagram followers <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CqqWU06h3vo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:an incredible view of Mount Fuji;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">an incredible view of Mount Fuji</a> with a photo of him posing on a large rock in front of the majestic mountain, Japan's highest peak.</p>
<p>"Umbrellas up and spirits high in the bamboo forest…" the <i>Emily in Paris </i>star <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CqLL6tcMEgO/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:captioned a shot;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">captioned a shot</a> of her standing in front of the towering shoots that Kardashian also visited. The actress was accompanied by her husband Charlie McDowell on the adventure-filled getaway. </p>
Natalia Senanayake

These Japanese cities are bringing in all the stars on their next vacation