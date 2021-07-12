The Stars of 'The French Dispatch' Arrived at Cannes in Legendary Fashion

The Canadian Press

The Canadian Premier League announced the home-market portion of its schedule on Monday, with teams set to play 20 more matches each through the end of the regular season on Nov. 6. The third-year league kicked off its pandemic-delayed season on June 26, starting with a month's worth of games all in Winnipeg under a protective COVID-19 bubble. The Manitoba capital is hosting the first 32 games of the campaign, with each of the eight teams playing eight matches in a stretch that runs through July