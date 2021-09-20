How Stars Celebrated After the 2021 Emmy Awards

  • <p>at the HBO and HBO Max Post-Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.</p>
    1/12

    The Weeknd & Kate Winslet

    at the HBO and HBO Max Post-Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

  • <p>at the HBO and HBO Max Post-Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.</p>
    2/12

    Issa Rae & Michaela Coel

    at the HBO and HBO Max Post-Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

  • <p>at the HBO and HBO Max Post-Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.</p>
    3/12

    Hannah Einbinder & Jean Smart

    at the HBO and HBO Max Post-Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

  • <p>at the HBO and HBO Max Post-Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.</p>
    4/12

    Evan Peters

    at the HBO and HBO Max Post-Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

  • <p>at the HBO and HBO Max Post-Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.</p>
    5/12

    Julianne Nicholson & Kate Winslet

    at the HBO and HBO Max Post-Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

  • <p>at the HBO and HBO Max Post-Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.</p>
    6/12

    Kaley Cuoco

    at the HBO and HBO Max Post-Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

  • <p>at the HBO and HBO Max Post-Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.</p>
    7/12

    Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky & Paul W. Downs

    at the HBO and HBO Max Post-Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

  • <p>at the HBO and HBO Max Post-Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.</p>
    8/12

    Yvette Nicole Brown & Robin Thede

    at the HBO and HBO Max Post-Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

  • <p>at a party celebrating Apple TV+'s <i>Ted Lasso </i>at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles.</p>
    9/12

    Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis & Brendan Hunt

    at a party celebrating Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles.

  • <p>at a party celebrating Apple TV+'s <i>Ted Lasso </i>at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles.</p>
    10/12

    Brett Goldstein & Juno Temple

    at a party celebrating Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles.

  • <p>at a party celebrating Apple TV+'s <i>Ted Lasso </i>at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles.</p>
    11/12

    Brendan Hunt & Cristo Fernández

    at a party celebrating Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles.

  • <p>at a party celebrating Apple TV+'s <i>Ted Lasso </i>at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles.</p>
    12/12

    Phil Dunster & Hannah Waddingham

    at a party celebrating Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles.

Kate Hogan

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were a scaled-back, COVID-cautious affair, and the slimmed-down afterparties followed suit — but the night's big names still managed to have some fun

