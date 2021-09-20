How Stars Celebrated After the 2021 Emmy Awards

The Canadian Press

Judging NFL teams after one game has always been foolish. It’s even more absurd in a 17-game season. The Bills, Titans, Ravens, Browns, Bears and Washington lost their season openers after making the playoffs last season. No panic. Each team rebounded with a victory in Week 2. The Packers look to join the group Monday night. The Cowboys, a favorite to contend in the weak NFC East, also lost their opener to the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers on a late field goal. They bounced back with