The Spring 2022 Nail Trends We're Already Eyeing

  • <p class="body-dropcap">If your nails follow the fashion calendar, then they are already well into <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion-week-spring-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spring 2022" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">spring 2022</a>. And while just about everything else in the world may be out of our control, at least we know which <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/nails/g35017923/2021-nail-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nail trends" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nail trends</a> to look forward to—and let's just say, your nails aren't even ready. From cool updates on the French mani to the shape everyone will be wearing, we've scoured the spring/summer 2022 runways to predict the trends that will take off (and you can absolutely start wearing now). Keep scrolling for all the mani inspiration you need through next year.</p>
  • <p>While some models at Markarian wore nails with prints to match the collection, others had just a couple heart-adorned acrylics, seen here.</p>
    1) Unexpected Accents

    While some models at Markarian wore nails with prints to match the collection, others had just a couple heart-adorned acrylics, seen here.

  • <p><strong>ManiMe Ferosh Queen! Gel Mani Kit</strong></p><p>manime.co</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.manime.co%2Fproduct%2Fferosh-queen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnails%2Fg37808064%2Fspring-2022-nail-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These nail decals couldn't be easier to use. </p>
    2) Get the Look

    ManiMe Ferosh Queen! Gel Mani Kit

    manime.co

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    These nail decals couldn't be easier to use.

  • <p><strong>JINsoon Nail Polish in Absolute Black</strong></p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FJINS-WU22%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnails%2Fg37808064%2Fspring-2022-nail-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This black nail polish is a staple backstage at every Fashion Week.</p>
    3) Get the Look

    JINsoon Nail Polish in Absolute Black

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    This black nail polish is a staple backstage at every Fashion Week.

  • <p><strong>Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Brand New Day</strong></p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fgel-lab-pro-nail-polish-P404918&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnails%2Fg37808064%2Fspring-2022-nail-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This neutral nail shade looks clean and fresh on everyone.</p>
    4) Get the Look

    Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Brand New Day

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    This neutral nail shade looks clean and fresh on everyone.

  • <p>Spotted at LaQuan Smith: the return of this striking shape. It may not be the most practical nail trend of the season, but it sure looks cool. </p>
    5) Stiletto Nails

    Spotted at LaQuan Smith: the return of this striking shape. It may not be the most practical nail trend of the season, but it sure looks cool.

  • <p>Never ones to shy away from drama, The Blonds sent models down the runway in versions of the long, pointy shape to match their over-the-top looks.</p>
    6) Stiletto Nails

    Never ones to shy away from drama, The Blonds sent models down the runway in versions of the long, pointy shape to match their over-the-top looks.

  • <p><strong>Kiss Gel Fantasy High Volume Gel Sculpted Nails</strong></p><p><strong>$8.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08N5C79V9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.37808064%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don't bother filing your real nails into oblivion. These stick-on nails look so real.</p>
    7) Get the Look

    Kiss Gel Fantasy High Volume Gel Sculpted Nails

    $8.00

    Shop Now

    Don't bother filing your real nails into oblivion. These stick-on nails look so real.

  • <p>When two iconic Italian luxury brands—Versace and Fendi—combined their powers for a runway show, there had to be a little sparkle involved, including rhinestone-adorned manicures.</p>
    8) Crystal Tips

    When two iconic Italian luxury brands—Versace and Fendi—combined their powers for a runway show, there had to be a little sparkle involved, including rhinestone-adorned manicures.

  • <p><strong>Kiss Every Time I Slay Masterpiece Fashion Nails</strong></p><p><strong>$11.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fevery-time-i-slay-masterpiece-fashion-nails-pimprod2013627&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnails%2Fg37808064%2Fspring-2022-nail-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This set has 12 rhinestone-encrusted accent nails, so you can easily get the look (no tweezers involved).</p>
    9) Get the Look

    Kiss Every Time I Slay Masterpiece Fashion Nails

    $11.00

    Shop Now

    This set has 12 rhinestone-encrusted accent nails, so you can easily get the look (no tweezers involved).

  • <p><strong>Sally Hansen Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips</strong></p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F16382199%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnails%2Fg37808064%2Fspring-2022-nail-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just peel and apply these polish strips to get an animal-print look without straining your eyes.</p>
    10) Get the Look

    Sally Hansen Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips

    $10.00

    Shop Now

    Just peel and apply these polish strips to get an animal-print look without straining your eyes.

