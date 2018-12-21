Sport in 2018: The year in pictures

It was another massive year for sport.

Manchester City won the Premier League title, Gareth Bale’s stunning overhead kick won Real Madrid their third consecutive Champions League title, and England fell in love with the Three Lions all over again.

However, there were so many more moments, from triumph to tragedy, that made their indelible mark on the sporting landscape in 2018.

From ‘Moliwood’ helping Europe win back the Ryder Cup, to Alastair Cook calling time on 161-Test career, Lewis Hamilton’s fifth Formula 1 world championship, the Commonwealth Games and Winter Olympics, and so many more.

These are the best sporting moments of 2018.