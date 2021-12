Get Your Spin on at Home with These 8 Best Folding Stationary Bikes

The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are cruising in the NFC South. The Atlanta Falcons would like to put a little pressure on the defending Super Bowl champions. After losing at Tampa Bay in Week 2, the Falcons get another crack at their division rival on Sunday. Tampa Bay (8-3) has a commanding three-game lead over Atlanta (5-6) and New Orleans (5-6) in the NFC South, with Carolina (5-7) another half-game behind. But Falcons coach Arthur Smith said his team has shown significa