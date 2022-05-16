Spiff Up Your House's Interior with These Celebrity Home Lines

  • <p> The stars surely know how to live well. From glitzy sports cars to glamorous diamonds, getaways to gorgeous destinations, and of course, those grand mansions, big names tend to have style to spare. Which is why when they want a side hustle, they often, quite successfully, turn to interior design. Every celebrity home line offers something a little different, like charming <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/advice/g1704/kitchen-paint-color-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:paint colors" class="link ">paint colors</a>, trendy <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g39427947/viral-tiktok-home-decor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home accessories" class="link ">home accessories</a> or even fun <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/a39039657/west-elm-faux-plants-sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:faux foliage" class="link ">faux foliage</a> (yep, that's a thing). But it all provides a fascinating a peek into the homes of the stars we love. </p><p>For example, take a gander at the list of celebs' furniture and decor brands that we've assembled here. You just know that offbeat Drew Barrymore really loves the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g30756712/bohemian-boho-decor-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:boho look" class="link ">boho look</a> she offers through her Flower Home collection at Walmart, while Gwyneth Paltrow's sleek and sophisticated furniture line she created with Crate and Barrel's sister shop, CB2, is clearly a reflection of the actor's personal aesthetic. (CB2, which obvi loves the stars as much as we do, is also featuring fab furniture from the epitome of cool, rocker Lenny Kravitz.) But best of all, the following home lines are not only super-sharp, you don't have to be a celebrity to own them. </p>
    The stars surely know how to live well. From glitzy sports cars to glamorous diamonds, getaways to gorgeous destinations, and of course, those grand mansions, big names tend to have style to spare. Which is why when they want a side hustle, they often, quite successfully, turn to interior design. Every celebrity home line offers something a little different, like charming paint colors, trendy home accessories or even fun faux foliage (yep, that's a thing). But it all provides a fascinating a peek into the homes of the stars we love.

    For example, take a gander at the list of celebs' furniture and decor brands that we've assembled here. You just know that offbeat Drew Barrymore really loves the boho look she offers through her Flower Home collection at Walmart, while Gwyneth Paltrow's sleek and sophisticated furniture line she created with Crate and Barrel's sister shop, CB2, is clearly a reflection of the actor's personal aesthetic. (CB2, which obvi loves the stars as much as we do, is also featuring fab furniture from the epitome of cool, rocker Lenny Kravitz.) But best of all, the following home lines are not only super-sharp, you don't have to be a celebrity to own them.

  • <p>Kelly Clarkson doesn't seem to ever slow down. The Emmy- and Grammy-award winner is getting set to take over the <em>Ellen</em> time slot with her talk show when the host retires, but in the meantime, she's partnered with Wayfair to release a line of home furniture and goods. Reasonably priced, they pay tribute to both the French country look and Kelly's Southern roots.</p>
    Kelly Clarkson doesn't seem to ever slow down. The Emmy- and Grammy-award winner is getting set to take over the Ellen time slot with her talk show when the host retires, but in the meantime, she's partnered with Wayfair to release a line of home furniture and goods. Reasonably priced, they pay tribute to both the French country look and Kelly's Southern roots.

  • <p><strong>Kelly Clarkson Home</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$281.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fkelly-clarkson-home-carlie-tufted-upholstered-low-profile-standard-bed-w004646441.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg39994136%2Fcelebrity-home-lines%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sumptuous and stately, yet plenty feminine, this velvet bed with diamond button tufting is sure to become the treasured centerpiece of any bedroom. </p>
    Sumptuous and stately, yet plenty feminine, this velvet bed with diamond button tufting is sure to become the treasured centerpiece of any bedroom.

  • <p>Still playing to sell-out crowds and racking up number one albums, like 2019's <em>Live From Las Vegas</em>, <em>American Idol</em> judge and four-time Grammy winner Lionel Richie also makes time to design luxe furnishings for the home. Available from Amazon, that brand that bears his name includes furniture, bedding, and bath towels.</p>
    Still playing to sell-out crowds and racking up number one albums, like 2019's Live From Las Vegas, American Idol judge and four-time Grammy winner Lionel Richie also makes time to design luxe furnishings for the home. Available from Amazon, that brand that bears his name includes furniture, bedding, and bath towels.

  • <p><strong>Lionel Richie</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$499.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09885RQRS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39994136%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Equally attractive in the living room, bedroom, or foyer, this luxurious velvet bench offers handy storage space under the tufted cushion. Comes complete with two decorative pillows.</p>
    Equally attractive in the living room, bedroom, or foyer, this luxurious velvet bench offers handy storage space under the tufted cushion. Comes complete with two decorative pillows.

  • <p>One of Hollywood's biggest success stories, actor/producer Reese Witherspoon (<em>Big Little Lies</em>, <em>The Morning Show) </em>boasts her own apparel line, Draper James. The brand also serves up an array of home accents like preppy, pretty table linens and dishware that all recall Reese's Southern upbringing. </p>
    One of Hollywood's biggest success stories, actor/producer Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies, The Morning Show) boasts her own apparel line, Draper James. The brand also serves up an array of home accents like preppy, pretty table linens and dishware that all recall Reese's Southern upbringing.

  • <p><strong>Draper James</strong></p><p>draperjames.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdraperjames.com%2Fproducts%2Fwhat-would-dolly-do-wine-glass&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg39994136%2Fcelebrity-home-lines%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dolly Parton is a legend, not just for her distinctive pipes and masterful song-writing ability, but also her good works. This acrylic stemless wine glass asks the question perfect for any situation: What would Dolly do?</p>
    Dolly Parton is a legend, not just for her distinctive pipes and masterful song-writing ability, but also her good works. This acrylic stemless wine glass asks the question perfect for any situation: What would Dolly do?

  • <p>The Canadian twins found fame transforming neglected houses into dream homes as HGTV's <em>Property Brothers, </em>so it only makes sense for them to produce their own home goods. Find Scott Living, which runs the gamut from bigger pieces, like sideboards, to small decor items, at Wayfair.</p>
    The Canadian twins found fame transforming neglected houses into dream homes as HGTV's Property Brothers, so it only makes sense for them to produce their own home goods. Find Scott Living, which runs the gamut from bigger pieces, like sideboards, to small decor items, at Wayfair.

  • <p><strong>Scott Living</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$48.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fdecor-pillows%2Fpdp%2Fscott-living-green-61-glass-table-vase-w000347156.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg39994136%2Fcelebrity-home-lines%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Featuring a nifty corrugated green glass design, this small vase will bring a modern vibe to your home as it holds your posies. </p>
    Featuring a nifty corrugated green glass design, this small vase will bring a modern vibe to your home as it holds your posies.

  • <p>The cute-as-a-button actor recently had some good news: her talk show has been renewed for the 2022-2023 season. She'll keep producing her super-successful Flower Home collection with Walmart, though, offering up funky and fun products that range from furniture to wall art, paint, wallpaper, and just about everything in between.</p>
    The cute-as-a-button actor recently had some good news: her talk show has been renewed for the 2022-2023 season. She'll keep producing her super-successful Flower Home collection with Walmart, though, offering up funky and fun products that range from furniture to wall art, paint, wallpaper, and just about everything in between.

  • <p><strong>Drew Barrymore Flower Home</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F223074354%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg39994136%2Fcelebrity-home-lines%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tipping the hat to the age of bell bottoms and pet rocks, this adorbs curtain set in a fetching floral print will dress up any window in your home.</p>
    Tipping the hat to the age of bell bottoms and pet rocks, this adorbs curtain set in a fetching floral print will dress up any window in your home.

  • <p>From cookbook authoring, to modeling, TV appearances (she co-hosts <em>Lip Sync Battle)m</em> and more, Chrissy Teigen lives her life with undeniable flair. That includes her line of cookware and dishware, widely available from Amazon, Walmart, and Bed Bath and Beyond, among other retailers.</p>
    From cookbook authoring, to modeling, TV appearances (she co-hosts Lip Sync Battle)m and more, Chrissy Teigen lives her life with undeniable flair. That includes her line of cookware and dishware, widely available from Amazon, Walmart, and Bed Bath and Beyond, among other retailers.

  • <p><strong>Cravings by Chrissy Teigen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QG14C16?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39994136%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This inexpensive and durable stoneware dish set includes four dinner plates, four dessert plates, and four cereal bowls. It's all dishwasher and microwave safe, too.</p>
    This inexpensive and durable stoneware dish set includes four dinner plates, four dessert plates, and four cereal bowls. It's all dishwasher and microwave safe, too.

  • <p>Rocker and memoir-scribe Lenny Kravitz isn't just the only man who could wear a black cape and corset and get away with it, he's a gifted designer as well. And he's paired up once again with CB2, this time for an edgy, eclectic line that finds inspiration from his globe-trotting travels to Africa, Paris, and beyond. </p>
    Rocker and memoir-scribe Lenny Kravitz isn't just the only man who could wear a black cape and corset and get away with it, he's a gifted designer as well. And he's paired up once again with CB2, this time for an edgy, eclectic line that finds inspiration from his globe-trotting travels to Africa, Paris, and beyond.

  • <p><strong>Kravitz Design by Lenny Kravitz</strong></p><p>cb2.com</p><p><strong>$329.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cb2.com%2Fsago-rounded-rattan-pendant-light%2Fs337949&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg39994136%2Fcelebrity-home-lines%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Taking its cue from "traditional fishing traps of the early 1900s," this pendant light mixes a rattan shade with walnut and brass detailing to stunning effect.</p>
    Taking its cue from "traditional fishing traps of the early 1900s," this pendant light mixes a rattan shade with walnut and brass detailing to stunning effect.

  • <p>Back in 2017, Brit actor Minnie Driver teamed with HSN to offer a home goods collection. She's since up the ante by partnering with One Kings Lane for furnishings that reflect her English heritage, love of travel and her laidback, California lifestyle. We bet Minnie's mom, who built a multi-million-pound decorating empire, couldn't be more proud.</p>
    Back in 2017, Brit actor Minnie Driver teamed with HSN to offer a home goods collection. She's since up the ante by partnering with One Kings Lane for furnishings that reflect her English heritage, love of travel and her laidback, California lifestyle. We bet Minnie's mom, who built a multi-million-pound decorating empire, couldn't be more proud.

  • <p><strong>Minnie Driver English Living</strong></p><p>onekingslane.com</p><p><strong>$845.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.onekingslane.com%2Fp%2F4841920-desert-flower-accent-chair-lapis-coral.do&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg39994136%2Fcelebrity-home-lines%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perfectly sized for apartments and smaller homes, this deep-seated accent chair boasts a perky floral pattern in coral and lapis blue.</p>
    Perfectly sized for apartments and smaller homes, this deep-seated accent chair boasts a perky floral pattern in coral and lapis blue.

  • <p>The HGTV <em>Fixer Upper </em>star and her husband, Chip, have managed to dominate the world of interior design like few else. Their trademark rustic-modern look is everywhere these days, and in addition to their online shop and massive brick-and-mortar store in Waco, Texas, they've launched collections with Pier 1 and Target. </p>
    The HGTV Fixer Upper star and her husband, Chip, have managed to dominate the world of interior design like few else. Their trademark rustic-modern look is everywhere these days, and in addition to their online shop and massive brick-and-mortar store in Waco, Texas, they've launched collections with Pier 1 and Target.

  • <p><strong>Hearth & Hand with Magnolia</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ffaux-variegated-zebrina-leaf-hanging-basket-arrangement-hearth-38-hand-8482-with-magnolia%2F-%2FA-84004975&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg39994136%2Fcelebrity-home-lines%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Indoor plants are a serious craze in home decor these days, but what do you do if you are cursed with a less-than green thumb? Shop Joanna's Hearth & Hand collection at Target for beautiful faux greenery, of course, like this variegated zebrina leaf basket with rope detailing. </p>
    Indoor plants are a serious craze in home decor these days, but what do you do if you are cursed with a less-than green thumb? Shop Joanna's Hearth & Hand collection at Target for beautiful faux greenery, of course, like this variegated zebrina leaf basket with rope detailing.

  • <p>In the past couple of years the Goop guru and Oscar-winning actor moved into home decor in a big way, releasing removable wallpaper patterned with birds, flowers, and butterflies via the lifestyle brand she founded. She also collaborated with CB2 through Goop, hawking furniture, accessories, linens, and even glassware and flatware on the CB2 site. </p>
    In the past couple of years the Goop guru and Oscar-winning actor moved into home decor in a big way, releasing removable wallpaper patterned with birds, flowers, and butterflies via the lifestyle brand she founded. She also collaborated with CB2 through Goop, hawking furniture, accessories, linens, and even glassware and flatware on the CB2 site.

  • <p><strong>goop x CB2</strong></p><p>cb2.com</p><p><strong>$2199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cb2.com%2Fcurvo-sofa%2Fs666732&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg39994136%2Fcelebrity-home-lines%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's so much to love about this sofa, from the swooping sensuous curves of its back, to its subtle pale pink hue and champagne-colored legs. </p>
    There's so much to love about this sofa, from the swooping sensuous curves of its back, to its subtle pale pink hue and champagne-colored legs.

  • <p>Oscar-winning actor Diane Keaton has long been known for her quirky, but always good-looking, style choices. She's brought that unique design aesthetic to her alliance with high-toned furniture manufacturer Aidan Gray; together they've created a series of boldly patterned lampshades with a distinctly modern, industrial vibe. They're sold exclusively from upmarket retailer Perigold.</p>
    Oscar-winning actor Diane Keaton has long been known for her quirky, but always good-looking, style choices. She's brought that unique design aesthetic to her alliance with high-toned furniture manufacturer Aidan Gray; together they've created a series of boldly patterned lampshades with a distinctly modern, industrial vibe. They're sold exclusively from upmarket retailer Perigold.

  • <p><strong>Aidan Gray</strong></p><p>perigold.com</p><p><strong>$850.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.perigold.com%2Flighting%2Fpdp%2Faidan-gray-lighting-by-diane-keaton-and-aidan-gray-industries-tapered-pendant-p000560548.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg39994136%2Fcelebrity-home-lines%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p> This tapered pendant lamp features a simple black-and-cream Tartan plaid on linen that can mesh beautifully with everything from traditional to eclectic decor. </p>
    This tapered pendant lamp features a simple black-and-cream Tartan plaid on linen that can mesh beautifully with everything from traditional to eclectic decor.

  • <p>The woman who's best known simply by her first name might be retiring from her long-running gabfest to focus on her environmental work, but she'll still be selling her home goods collection through stores like Home Depot and Bed, Bath and Beyond. It includes not only table linens, but also lighting, dishware, towels, bedding and more. </p>
    The woman who's best known simply by her first name might be retiring from her long-running gabfest to focus on her environmental work, but she'll still be selling her home goods collection through stores like Home Depot and Bed, Bath and Beyond. It includes not only table linens, but also lighting, dishware, towels, bedding and more.

  • <p><strong>ED Ellen DeGeneres</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$24.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FED-Ellen-DeGeneres-Doodle-Dog-Embroidered-Black-1-Piece-20-in-x-20-in-Throw-Pillow-USHSAB1164741%2F314481840&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg39994136%2Fcelebrity-home-lines%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>How cute is this throw pillow? Comfy and cozy, it was inspired by Ellen's legendary love of animals and is machine-washable, with a polyester insert included.</p>
    How cute is this throw pillow? Comfy and cozy, it was inspired by Ellen's legendary love of animals and is machine-washable, with a polyester insert included.

  • <p>The Pioneer Woman continues to grow her "home on the ranch" empire, which includes not only her blog, television show, books, and magazine, but also a popular line of housewares sold though Walmart. It features goodies for the kitchen, bath, and bedroom such as Instant Pots, shower curtains, and sheet sets, many sporting her trademark floral print. </p>
    The Pioneer Woman continues to grow her "home on the ranch" empire, which includes not only her blog, television show, books, and magazine, but also a popular line of housewares sold though Walmart. It features goodies for the kitchen, bath, and bedroom such as Instant Pots, shower curtains, and sheet sets, many sporting her trademark floral print.

  • <p><strong>The Pioneer Woman</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$24.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F759750671%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg39994136%2Fcelebrity-home-lines%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sweet, stonewear cookie jar really says it all! We love the container's vintage country charm and the way its embossed patterns play off of Ree's signature floral motif.</p>
    This sweet, stonewear cookie jar really says it all! We love the container's vintage country charm and the way its embossed patterns play off of Ree's signature floral motif.

  • <p>Who knew she had it in her? The singer/reality show star/actress/bestselling-memoir author has long been a hit in the fashion world, lending her famous name to shoes, clothing, handbags, and more. She's been steadily expanding that $1 billion company, adding bedding to it, sold via Wayfair.</p>
    Who knew she had it in her? The singer/reality show star/actress/bestselling-memoir author has long been a hit in the fashion world, lending her famous name to shoes, clothing, handbags, and more. She's been steadily expanding that $1 billion company, adding bedding to it, sold via Wayfair.

  • <p><strong>Jessica Simpson Home</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$91.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fbed-bath%2Fpdp%2Fjessica-simpson-home-felicity-single-reversible-quilt-ictr1170.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg39994136%2Fcelebrity-home-lines%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Softly feminine, this cheery quilt boasts a subtle blue-and-ivory floral print, with a darker floral vine border. And it's reversible, as well, offering a textured stripe in matching blue shades on the flip side. </p>
    Softly feminine, this cheery quilt boasts a subtle blue-and-ivory floral print, with a darker floral vine border. And it's reversible, as well, offering a textured stripe in matching blue shades on the flip side.

  • <p>Australian model Miranda Kerr, who is married to billionaire Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, is also quite a savvy business person. She has collaborated with esteemed bone china manufacturer Royal Albert on a series of tea settings and dinnerware that's as functional as it is colorful. Shop Bed, Bath and Beyond, Wayfair, Amazon, and other retailers for a full selection. </p>
    Australian model Miranda Kerr, who is married to billionaire Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, is also quite a savvy business person. She has collaborated with esteemed bone china manufacturer Royal Albert on a series of tea settings and dinnerware that's as functional as it is colorful. Shop Bed, Bath and Beyond, Wayfair, Amazon, and other retailers for a full selection.

  • <p><strong>Royal Albert</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$83.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fkitchen-tabletop%2Fpdp%2Froyal-albert-miranda-kerr-friendship-8-bone-china-dinner-plate-set-ral1613.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg39994136%2Fcelebrity-home-lines%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Graced with delicate butterflies and large peony blooms, this china was skillfully designed by Miranda as a testament to both her love of afternoon tea and fascination with the natural world. </p>
    Graced with delicate butterflies and large peony blooms, this china was skillfully designed by Miranda as a testament to both her love of afternoon tea and fascination with the natural world.

  • <p>Reality show star Lisa Vanderpump (<em>Real Housewives of Beverly Hills </em>and <em>Vanderpump Rules</em>) isn't content to be famous merely for being famous. In addition to the dozens of restaurants and bars she owns with her husband, Ken Todd, the mogul also has founded a lighting and furniture collection with designer Nick Alain. The pricey wares are available though the Vanderpump Alain website, as well as Perigold.</p>
    Reality show star Lisa Vanderpump (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules) isn't content to be famous merely for being famous. In addition to the dozens of restaurants and bars she owns with her husband, Ken Todd, the mogul also has founded a lighting and furniture collection with designer Nick Alain. The pricey wares are available though the Vanderpump Alain website, as well as Perigold.

  • <p><strong>Vanderpump Alain</strong></p><p>vanderpumpalain.com</p><p><strong>$1759.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://vanderpumpalain.com/collections/mirrors/products/dragonfly-mirror" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Delicate brass dragonflies, a symbol of good fortune, adorn this slender oval mirror, framed by brass with a handsome black wash. </p>
    Delicate brass dragonflies, a symbol of good fortune, adorn this slender oval mirror, framed by brass with a handsome black wash.

  • <p>According to his website, country crooner Eric Church, a ten-time Grammy nominee, grew up with sawdust in his veins. His furniture collection for Rooms 2 Go, dubbed "Highway to Home," is apparently a natural extension of those summer odd jobs he worked in the North Carolina furniture industry. </p>
    According to his website, country crooner Eric Church, a ten-time Grammy nominee, grew up with sawdust in his veins. His furniture collection for Rooms 2 Go, dubbed "Highway to Home," is apparently a natural extension of those summer odd jobs he worked in the North Carolina furniture industry.

  • <p><strong>Highway to Home</strong></p><p>roomstogo.com</p><p><strong>$1049.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.roomstogo.com/furniture/product/eric-church-highway-to-home-headliner-brown-leather-dual-power-recliner/15528954" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As comfy as it is stylish, this recliner offer a dual power headrest and footrest, as well as a convenient USB port so you can access your device as it charges. </p>
    As comfy as it is stylish, this recliner offer a dual power headrest and footrest, as well as a convenient USB port so you can access your device as it charges.

  • <p>Oscar- and Tony-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones is not only continuing to tackle iconic roles—next up, she'll play Morticia in Tim Burton's reboot of <em>The Addams Family</em> for Netflix—but she's continuing to offer her line of elegant home goods. Dubbed Casa Zeta-Jones, it's said to be inspired by her Welsh upbringing and old Hollywood glamour. Shop for it at Walmart.</p>
    Oscar- and Tony-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones is not only continuing to tackle iconic roles—next up, she'll play Morticia in Tim Burton's reboot of The Addams Family for Netflix—but she's continuing to offer her line of elegant home goods. Dubbed Casa Zeta-Jones, it's said to be inspired by her Welsh upbringing and old Hollywood glamour. Shop for it at Walmart.

  • <p><strong>Casa Zeta-Jones</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$139.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F466709663%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-design%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg39994136%2Fcelebrity-home-lines%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Serene sea glass green meets a lace-look pattern for a lovely comforter set that comes complete with a comforter, two shams, a decorative square pillow, and a plush round pillow.</p>
    Serene sea glass green meets a lace-look pattern for a lovely comforter set that comes complete with a comforter, two shams, a decorative square pillow, and a plush round pillow.

