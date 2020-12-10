Spend Your Time Off Staycationing The Right Way

  • <p>Most of us spend all year daydreaming about our next vacation: A sunny beach with a sand-castle-sized piña colada; cobblestone alleyways in Europe that scream “HI, I’M STARRING IN A ROMANTIC FRENCH FILM”; or, let’s be real, Tokyo Disney. IRL though, traveling is a difficult option these days. Enter: The Staycation. </p><p>Listen, “staycation” doesn’t have to be code for sulking alone in your room, endlessly scrolling Instagram to passive aggressively <em>not</em> double-tap other people’s idyllic vacation photos. It can be code for doing fun, cool sh*t in your hometown! Chances are, you probably have a bucket list of to-dos that you just never have the time for (cooking classes, anyone?). Now’s the perfect time to dust off the list and start checking those boxes.</p><p>To help you get started, we’ve rounded up the top 15 staycation ideas that you’ll actually want to do, no matter your vibe: fancy (hotel overnight and spa day) to brainy (museum, read-a-thon) to low-key (game night or movie marathon). And don’t forget: Vacations should rejuvenate you—not drain you—so make sure you pack your out-of-office schedule with stuff that will allow you to return feeling recharged and ready to take on…real life (😩).</p>
    1/16

    Spend Your Time Off Staycationing The Right Way

    Most of us spend all year daydreaming about our next vacation: A sunny beach with a sand-castle-sized piña colada; cobblestone alleyways in Europe that scream “HI, I’M STARRING IN A ROMANTIC FRENCH FILM”; or, let’s be real, Tokyo Disney. IRL though, traveling is a difficult option these days. Enter: The Staycation.

    Listen, “staycation” doesn’t have to be code for sulking alone in your room, endlessly scrolling Instagram to passive aggressively not double-tap other people’s idyllic vacation photos. It can be code for doing fun, cool sh*t in your hometown! Chances are, you probably have a bucket list of to-dos that you just never have the time for (cooking classes, anyone?). Now’s the perfect time to dust off the list and start checking those boxes.

    To help you get started, we’ve rounded up the top 15 staycation ideas that you’ll actually want to do, no matter your vibe: fancy (hotel overnight and spa day) to brainy (museum, read-a-thon) to low-key (game night or movie marathon). And don’t forget: Vacations should rejuvenate you—not drain you—so make sure you pack your out-of-office schedule with stuff that will allow you to return feeling recharged and ready to take on…real life (😩).

  • <p>Everyone loves a snail mail surprise, and your friends are gonna be ecstatic when they receive a letter from you that's not for their birthday or a holiday. Set up a movie, get in some comfy clothes, and write your little heart out. </p>
    2/16

    1) Write Letters to Your Besties

    Everyone loves a snail mail surprise, and your friends are gonna be ecstatic when they receive a letter from you that's not for their birthday or a holiday. Set up a movie, get in some comfy clothes, and write your little heart out.

  • <p>I know you're always saying you "don't have time to workout," so why not actually do it when you know you'll have time? Whether it's an at-home class or an IRL sweat, trying something new never hurts (although your muscles might be aching the next day.) </p>
    3/16

    2) Try a New Exercise Class

    I know you're always saying you "don't have time to workout," so why not actually do it when you know you'll have time? Whether it's an at-home class or an IRL sweat, trying something new never hurts (although your muscles might be aching the next day.)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Use your time off to give back to your community. Sign up with a local food bank or do it solo by picking up trash in your neighborhood. Any little bit helps! </p>
    4/16

    3) Volunteer

    Use your time off to give back to your community. Sign up with a local food bank or do it solo by picking up trash in your neighborhood. Any little bit helps!

  • <p>Make an appointment for a well-deserved massage, long-overdue facial, or full-service mani/pedi—or, to save on cash, stock up on all your drugstore favorites and relax at home.</p>
    5/16

    4) #TreatYoSelf to a Spa Day

    Make an appointment for a well-deserved massage, long-overdue facial, or full-service mani/pedi—or, to save on cash, stock up on all your drugstore favorites and relax at home.

  • <p>Use your day off to tap into your creativity and finally take that crafting class you haven't had time for. Check out <a href="https://coursehorse.com/nyc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CourseHorse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CourseHorse</a> for a variety of in-person and online classes, from painting to jewelry making to SQL (okay, who are we kidding, no one is learning SQL on vacation).</p>
    6/16

    5) Take an Art Class

    Use your day off to tap into your creativity and finally take that crafting class you haven't had time for. Check out CourseHorse for a variety of in-person and online classes, from painting to jewelry making to SQL (okay, who are we kidding, no one is learning SQL on vacation).

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Whether you’re craving modern art or natural history, visiting a museum is a surefire way to rediscover the magic of your city. And people-watch all the visiting tourists. If you’re a student, make sure to look for discounts!</p>
    7/16

    6) Visit a Museum

    Whether you’re craving modern art or natural history, visiting a museum is a surefire way to rediscover the magic of your city. And people-watch all the visiting tourists. If you’re a student, make sure to look for discounts!

  • <p>Binge-watch your favorite TV show or catch up on all of last year’s Oscar winners that you never got around to watching (we won’t tell!). Snacks highly recommended.</p>
    8/16

    7) Have a Movie Marathon

    Binge-watch your favorite TV show or catch up on all of last year’s Oscar winners that you never got around to watching (we won’t tell!). Snacks highly recommended.

  • <p>A staycation is the perfect time to check out that new restaurant you’ve been eyeing, or better yet, design a mini food tour with all your soon-to-be-favorite spots.</p>
    9/16

    8) Go on a Food Tour

    A staycation is the perfect time to check out that new restaurant you’ve been eyeing, or better yet, design a mini food tour with all your soon-to-be-favorite spots.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Take a break from social media and, stay with me, read a book. Unplug for a few hours (or a full day, if you can make it) and spend time truly relaxing, sans screens. Your eyes will thank you.</p>
    10/16

    9) Stage a Read-In

    Take a break from social media and, stay with me, read a book. Unplug for a few hours (or a full day, if you can make it) and spend time truly relaxing, sans screens. Your eyes will thank you.

  • <p>Visit a state park, or even your local public park with trails, and spend some time reconnecting to nature and clearing your mind. Pro tip: Bring bear spray.</p>
    11/16

    10) Take a Hike

    Visit a state park, or even your local public park with trails, and spend some time reconnecting to nature and clearing your mind. Pro tip: Bring bear spray.

  • <p>If you’re staying in town, chances are, some of your other friends are too. Wrangle everyone in for a creatively curated soiree—theme dinner party anyone??</p>
    12/16

    11) Throw a Dinner Party

    If you’re staying in town, chances are, some of your other friends are too. Wrangle everyone in for a creatively curated soiree—theme dinner party anyone??

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Okay, if you <em>reeealllly</em> need a getaway—and have a little extra cash on hand—book a hotel for the night. Indulge in hotel bathrobes, room service, and the (not complimentary, sigh) minibar for the luxe/restful night of your dreamz.</p>
    13/16

    12) Book a Hotel

    Okay, if you reeealllly need a getaway—and have a little extra cash on hand—book a hotel for the night. Indulge in hotel bathrobes, room service, and the (not complimentary, sigh) minibar for the luxe/restful night of your dreamz.

  • <p>Game nights aren’t just for kids. Invite your pals over, secure your favorite snacks, and make a night of it—just be sure to level up from <em>Sorry! </em>with an <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g26410900/best-board-games-adults/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:actually fun adult board game" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">actually fun adult board game</a>. 😉</p>
    14/16

    13) Host a Game Night

    Game nights aren’t just for kids. Invite your pals over, secure your favorite snacks, and make a night of it—just be sure to level up from Sorry! with an actually fun adult board game. 😉

  • <p>Use your PTO to give your home that revamp you’ve been <del>daydreaming</del> Pinteresting about. Buy a new piece of art or furniture, add a few succulents to your windowsill, or Kondo out your closet—trust, it just might be the cleanse you need!</p>
    15/16

    14) Redecorate!

    Use your PTO to give your home that revamp you’ve been daydreaming Pinteresting about. Buy a new piece of art or furniture, add a few succulents to your windowsill, or Kondo out your closet—trust, it just might be the cleanse you need!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>If all else fails, invite the girls over to bake. This is the time to do you, boo—be it supes healthy gluten-free zucchini bread from scratch or, ahem, gooey brownies. Better yet, make both.</p>
    16/16

    15) Throw a Baking Party

    If all else fails, invite the girls over to bake. This is the time to do you, boo—be it supes healthy gluten-free zucchini bread from scratch or, ahem, gooey brownies. Better yet, make both.

<p>Most of us spend all year daydreaming about our next vacation: A sunny beach with a sand-castle-sized piña colada; cobblestone alleyways in Europe that scream “HI, I’M STARRING IN A ROMANTIC FRENCH FILM”; or, let’s be real, Tokyo Disney. IRL though, traveling is a difficult option these days. Enter: The Staycation. </p><p>Listen, “staycation” doesn’t have to be code for sulking alone in your room, endlessly scrolling Instagram to passive aggressively <em>not</em> double-tap other people’s idyllic vacation photos. It can be code for doing fun, cool sh*t in your hometown! Chances are, you probably have a bucket list of to-dos that you just never have the time for (cooking classes, anyone?). Now’s the perfect time to dust off the list and start checking those boxes.</p><p>To help you get started, we’ve rounded up the top 15 staycation ideas that you’ll actually want to do, no matter your vibe: fancy (hotel overnight and spa day) to brainy (museum, read-a-thon) to low-key (game night or movie marathon). And don’t forget: Vacations should rejuvenate you—not drain you—so make sure you pack your out-of-office schedule with stuff that will allow you to return feeling recharged and ready to take on…real life (😩).</p>
<p>Everyone loves a snail mail surprise, and your friends are gonna be ecstatic when they receive a letter from you that's not for their birthday or a holiday. Set up a movie, get in some comfy clothes, and write your little heart out. </p>
<p>I know you're always saying you "don't have time to workout," so why not actually do it when you know you'll have time? Whether it's an at-home class or an IRL sweat, trying something new never hurts (although your muscles might be aching the next day.) </p>
<p>Use your time off to give back to your community. Sign up with a local food bank or do it solo by picking up trash in your neighborhood. Any little bit helps! </p>
<p>Make an appointment for a well-deserved massage, long-overdue facial, or full-service mani/pedi—or, to save on cash, stock up on all your drugstore favorites and relax at home.</p>
<p>Use your day off to tap into your creativity and finally take that crafting class you haven't had time for. Check out <a href="https://coursehorse.com/nyc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CourseHorse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CourseHorse</a> for a variety of in-person and online classes, from painting to jewelry making to SQL (okay, who are we kidding, no one is learning SQL on vacation).</p>
<p>Whether you’re craving modern art or natural history, visiting a museum is a surefire way to rediscover the magic of your city. And people-watch all the visiting tourists. If you’re a student, make sure to look for discounts!</p>
<p>Binge-watch your favorite TV show or catch up on all of last year’s Oscar winners that you never got around to watching (we won’t tell!). Snacks highly recommended.</p>
<p>A staycation is the perfect time to check out that new restaurant you’ve been eyeing, or better yet, design a mini food tour with all your soon-to-be-favorite spots.</p>
<p>Take a break from social media and, stay with me, read a book. Unplug for a few hours (or a full day, if you can make it) and spend time truly relaxing, sans screens. Your eyes will thank you.</p>
<p>Visit a state park, or even your local public park with trails, and spend some time reconnecting to nature and clearing your mind. Pro tip: Bring bear spray.</p>
<p>If you’re staying in town, chances are, some of your other friends are too. Wrangle everyone in for a creatively curated soiree—theme dinner party anyone??</p>
<p>Okay, if you <em>reeealllly</em> need a getaway—and have a little extra cash on hand—book a hotel for the night. Indulge in hotel bathrobes, room service, and the (not complimentary, sigh) minibar for the luxe/restful night of your dreamz.</p>
<p>Game nights aren’t just for kids. Invite your pals over, secure your favorite snacks, and make a night of it—just be sure to level up from <em>Sorry! </em>with an <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g26410900/best-board-games-adults/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:actually fun adult board game" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">actually fun adult board game</a>. 😉</p>
<p>Use your PTO to give your home that revamp you’ve been <del>daydreaming</del> Pinteresting about. Buy a new piece of art or furniture, add a few succulents to your windowsill, or Kondo out your closet—trust, it just might be the cleanse you need!</p>
<p>If all else fails, invite the girls over to bake. This is the time to do you, boo—be it supes healthy gluten-free zucchini bread from scratch or, ahem, gooey brownies. Better yet, make both.</p>

You could use a break.

From Redbook