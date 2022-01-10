Treat Your Special Someone Right with a Valentine's Breakfast

  • <p>Whether you're celebrating your first <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1138/valentine-day-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Valentine's Day</a> with someone, or your 50th, you want them to feel like they're the most special person in the world for the day—so they know exactly how important they are to you. Start the day off right, then, by whipping up an extra-special treat for breakfast. Whether your special someone loves savory foods, has a sweet tooth, or goes hard for healthy fare, we've got recipes that are guaranteed to put a sparkle in their eye. </p>
    Treat Your Special Someone Right with a Valentine's Breakfast

    Whether you're celebrating your first Valentine's Day with someone, or your 50th, you want them to feel like they're the most special person in the world for the day—so they know exactly how important they are to you. Start the day off right, then, by whipping up an extra-special treat for breakfast. Whether your special someone loves savory foods, has a sweet tooth, or goes hard for healthy fare, we've got recipes that are guaranteed to put a sparkle in their eye.

  • <p>All bacon is a treat. But this is dredged in herb-infused sugar and baked until perfectly crisp. It will declare your love like no other.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a38531200/brown-sugar-and-rosemary-glazed-bacon-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
    Brown Sugar and Rosemary Glazed Bacon

    All bacon is a treat. But this is dredged in herb-infused sugar and baked until perfectly crisp. It will declare your love like no other.

    Get the recipe.

  • <p>Pancakes in bed is a classic V-Day wake-me-up. Serve it with one (or all!) of our three fancy syrups: <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a38530860/lavender-infused-honey-syrup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lavender-Infused Honey Syrup" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lavender-Infused Honey Syrup</a>, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a38530930/pumpkin-spiced-maple-syrup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pumpkin-Spiced Maple Syrup" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pumpkin-Spiced Maple Syrup</a>, or <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a38531040/caramel-maple-syrup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Caramel-Maple Syrup" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Caramel-Maple Syrup</a>. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a38530674/overnight-pancakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
    Best-Ever Overnight Pancakes

    Pancakes in bed is a classic V-Day wake-me-up. Serve it with one (or all!) of our three fancy syrups: Lavender-Infused Honey Syrup, Pumpkin-Spiced Maple Syrup, or Caramel-Maple Syrup.

    Get the recipe.

  • <p>Is your love more of a health nut? Give them a wake-up they'll want to crow about, with homemade granola and a turmeric-infused latte.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a37939583/seeded-granola-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Seeded Granola" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Seeded Granola</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a37939726/golden-milk-lattes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Golden Milk Latte" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Golden Milk Latte</a>.<br></strong></p>
    Seeded Granola and Golden Milk Latte

    Is your love more of a health nut? Give them a wake-up they'll want to crow about, with homemade granola and a turmeric-infused latte.

    Get the recipe for Seeded Granola.

    Get the recipe for Golden Milk Latte.

  • <p>These breakfast pastries, covered in sweet glaze and filled with fresh strawberry, are elegant enough for a brunch buffet and easy enough to serve breakfast in bed.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a35916242/strawberry-scones-with-amaretto-glaze-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
    Strawberry Scones with Amaretto Glaze

    These breakfast pastries, covered in sweet glaze and filled with fresh strawberry, are elegant enough for a brunch buffet and easy enough to serve breakfast in bed.

    Get the recipe.

  • <p>Tart rhubarb poached in maple syrup makes a delicious-for-breakfast yogurt. Add a little <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a32353912/toasted-many-seed-granola/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:homemade granola" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">homemade granola</a> and it's *chef's kiss*.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a32353901/poached-rhubarb-with-yogurt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong> </p>
    Poached Rhubarb with Yogurt

    Tart rhubarb poached in maple syrup makes a delicious-for-breakfast yogurt. Add a little homemade granola and it's *chef's kiss*.

    Get the recipe.

  • <p>They said there was no way to improve on French toast. Challenge accepted.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a41636/country-ham-french-toast-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
    Country Ham French Toast

    They said there was no way to improve on French toast. Challenge accepted.

    Get the recipe.

  • <p>Take them back to her childhood with this twist on a bowl-of-cereal breakfast. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a46352/fruity-pebbles-doughnuts-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong> </p>
    Fruity Pebbles Doughnuts

    Take them back to her childhood with this twist on a bowl-of-cereal breakfast.

    Get the recipe.

  • <p>Nothing says fancy like crepes, of course—and sliced just right, those little strawberries look just like a plate full of ❤️❤️❤️. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a32042783/crepes-with-strawberries-and-lemon-curd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong> </p>
    Crepes with Strawberries and Lemon Curd

    Nothing says fancy like crepes, of course—and sliced just right, those little strawberries look just like a plate full of ❤️❤️❤️.

    Get the recipe.

  • <p>These rolls taste <em>way</em> better than the ones from the crack-and-bake tubes. Plus, you can prep them the night before! Pop them in the oven when you wake and the whole house will start to smell amazing!</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a29628481/glazed-blueberry-rolls-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
    Glazed Blueberry Rolls

    These rolls taste way better than the ones from the crack-and-bake tubes. Plus, you can prep them the night before! Pop them in the oven when you wake and the whole house will start to smell amazing!

    Get the recipe.

  • <p>Homemade sausage is far tastier than the pre-fab variety, and doesn't take much work—you can mix it up the night before. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a34276289/maple-glazed-breakfast-sausage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong> </p>
    Maple-Glazed Breakfast Sausage

    Homemade sausage is far tastier than the pre-fab variety, and doesn't take much work—you can mix it up the night before.

    Get the recipe.

  • <p>A cup of ricotta cheese magically makes these pancakes both lighter <em>and</em> richer. But it's the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a35683930/roasted-maple-rhubarb-and-strawberries-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:roasted maple rhubarb and strawberries" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">roasted maple rhubarb and strawberries</a> that really makes them Valentine's Day-worthy.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a35683213/ricotta-pancakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong> </p>
    Ricotta Pancakes

    A cup of ricotta cheese magically makes these pancakes both lighter and richer. But it's the roasted maple rhubarb and strawberries that really makes them Valentine's Day-worthy.

    Get the recipe.

  • <p>Simple Canadian bacon gets a wow-worthy upgrade with this two-ingredient glaze.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a35684899/honey-mustard-glazed-canadian-bacon-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong> </p>
    Honey Mustard-Glazed Canadian Bacon

    Simple Canadian bacon gets a wow-worthy upgrade with this two-ingredient glaze.

    Get the recipe.

  • <p>Bread pudding is a heavenly dessert—<em>pancake</em> pudding is the breakfast version!</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a37601/blueberry-pecan-pancake-bread-pudding" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
    Blueberry-Pecan Pancake Bread Pudding

    Bread pudding is a heavenly dessert—pancake pudding is the breakfast version!

    Get the recipe.

  • <p>A giant, fluffy, savory pancake covered in mushrooms, bacon, and cheese sounds good to us, too. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a32042602/roasted-mushroom-and-bacon-dutch-baby/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong> </p>
    Roasted Mushroom and Bacon Dutch Baby

    A giant, fluffy, savory pancake covered in mushrooms, bacon, and cheese sounds good to us, too.

    Get the recipe.

  • <p>If your special someone likes their breakfast on the hearty side, consider this stunner of a plate. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a37593/chicken-corn-bread-pancakes-spicy-syrup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
    Chicken and Corn Bread Pancakes with Spicy Syrup

    If your special someone likes their breakfast on the hearty side, consider this stunner of a plate.

    Get the recipe.

  • <p>Make breakfast in bed a breeze with this egg-in-a-hole recipe—no utensils required.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a41630/parmesan-egg-in-hole-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
    Parmesan Egg-in-a-Hole

    Make breakfast in bed a breeze with this egg-in-a-hole recipe—no utensils required.

    Get the recipe.

  • <p>Sliced banana halves and giant chunks of chocolate make this decadent bread beautiful as well as delicious.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a41637/one-bowl-chocolate-banana-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
    One-Bowl Chocolate Banana Bread

    Sliced banana halves and giant chunks of chocolate make this decadent bread beautiful as well as delicious.

    Get the recipe.

  • <p>A double-chocolate doughnut adorned with a flurry of white sprinkles and paired with milk (or coffee) is a true Valentine's Day delight. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a1166/double-chocolate-doughnuts-3273/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
    Double-Chocolate Doughnut

    A double-chocolate doughnut adorned with a flurry of white sprinkles and paired with milk (or coffee) is a true Valentine's Day delight.

    Get the recipe.

  • <p>Make this for the special someone who pairs with you as well as peanut butter pairs with bananas. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a41654/peanut-butter-banana-bread-granola-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
    Peanut Butter Banana Bread Granola

    Make this for the special someone who pairs with you as well as peanut butter pairs with bananas.

    Get the recipe.

  • <p>Who says you can't have sandwiches for breakfast? Who says sandwiches can't be made of chocolate? Flout <em>all</em> the conventions with this heavenly breakfast plate.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a840/chocolate-hazelnut-panini-15/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p>
    Chocolate-Hazelnut Panini

    Who says you can't have sandwiches for breakfast? Who says sandwiches can't be made of chocolate? Flout all the conventions with this heavenly breakfast plate.

    Get the recipe.

