The Special Mama-To-Be In Your Life Will Swoon Over This Sprinkle Candle

  • <p>Pregnancy is a bit of a whirlwind. Even if it's not your first, you're never quite sure how your body is going to react, and you're really never sure when a new little one is going to decide it's time to make their debut. That means, as the friend or family member of a <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g29400574/best-gifts-for-mom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mom-to-be" class="link ">mom-to-be</a>, you should start your shopping for her sooner rather than later. <br></p><p>When it comes to <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/style/g33822969/gifts-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts for pregnant women" class="link ">gifts for pregnant women</a>, there are a wide variety of options and a couple of different directions you can go. You can go the practical route and pick out something you know she'll need, like a stylish <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B098T95ZCZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40776713%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:milk cooler" class="link ">milk cooler</a> (yes, those exist!). Or, you can focus on all things comfy and relaxing (because you know most of the time, pregnancy isn't those things), like a plush <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-bathrobe%3Fopt-color%3Dwhite&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg40776713%2Fgifts-for-pregnant-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new robe" class="link ">new robe</a> or a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D1CQR33?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40776713%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:luxury sheet set" class="link ">luxury sheet set</a>.</p><p><em>Peep a few of the best gifts for pregnant women below: </em></p><p>To get you started, here's a list of the 48 best gifts for pregnant women. Hint: you can also never go wrong with an offer for some future babysitting. <br></p>
    1/49

    The Special Mama-To-Be In Your Life Will Swoon Over This Sprinkle Candle

    Pregnancy is a bit of a whirlwind. Even if it's not your first, you're never quite sure how your body is going to react, and you're really never sure when a new little one is going to decide it's time to make their debut. That means, as the friend or family member of a mom-to-be, you should start your shopping for her sooner rather than later.

    When it comes to gifts for pregnant women, there are a wide variety of options and a couple of different directions you can go. You can go the practical route and pick out something you know she'll need, like a stylish milk cooler (yes, those exist!). Or, you can focus on all things comfy and relaxing (because you know most of the time, pregnancy isn't those things), like a plush new robe or a luxury sheet set.

    Peep a few of the best gifts for pregnant women below:

    To get you started, here's a list of the 48 best gifts for pregnant women. Hint: you can also never go wrong with an offer for some future babysitting.

    Taia Leituala
  • <p><strong>Frosted Willow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p>Welcome the newest member of the Mama Bear club with a dainty new mom bracelet. Each of these stainless steel bangles is handmade and stamped with the image of a mother bear and cub. It's also clasp-free, so it's easy to get on and off. </p>
    2/49

    1) New Mom Bracelet

    Frosted Willow

    amazon.com

    $29.95

    Welcome the newest member of the Mama Bear club with a dainty new mom bracelet. Each of these stainless steel bangles is handmade and stamped with the image of a mother bear and cub. It's also clasp-free, so it's easy to get on and off.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Casper</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p>A soon-to-be mom needs her rest, but pregnancy can get a little uncomfortable at times. That's where Casper's body pillow comes in. Supportive and plush, the pillow can be used in a variety of different positions to help relieve pressure, aches, and pains. </p>
    3/49

    2) Hug Body Pillow

    Casper

    amazon.com

    $99.00

    A soon-to-be mom needs her rest, but pregnancy can get a little uncomfortable at times. That's where Casper's body pillow comes in. Supportive and plush, the pillow can be used in a variety of different positions to help relieve pressure, aches, and pains.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>West Clay Company</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.97</strong></p><p>Nothing says "we celebrate you" like confetti cake. Handmade in Florida, this candle from West Clay Company brings the scent of the bakery to you, meaning it's a celebration every time it's lit. Plus, everything's better with sprinkles. </p>
    4/49

    3) Sprinkle Candle

    West Clay Company

    amazon.com

    $19.97

    Nothing says "we celebrate you" like confetti cake. Handmade in Florida, this candle from West Clay Company brings the scent of the bakery to you, meaning it's a celebration every time it's lit. Plus, everything's better with sprinkles.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Mother's Ray</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p>Give her support and love whenever she needs a little extra boost with this set of 36 mom affirmation cards. Each card features a vibrant design and a positive message like, "I am capable and strong" and "I ask for help when I need it." </p>
    5/49

    4) Mom Affirmation Cards

    Mother's Ray

    amazon.com

    $24.00

    Give her support and love whenever she needs a little extra boost with this set of 36 mom affirmation cards. Each card features a vibrant design and a positive message like, "I am capable and strong" and "I ask for help when I need it."

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>DESIGN DUA</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$139.99</strong></p><p>Changing a newborn isn't always the most elegant activity. But, it can still be stylish with this changing basket made from handwoven elephant grass. The waterproof sheet is also machine-washable for easy clean-up when those messes do happen. </p>
    6/49

    5) Changing Basket

    DESIGN DUA

    nordstrom.com

    $139.99

    Changing a newborn isn't always the most elegant activity. But, it can still be stylish with this changing basket made from handwoven elephant grass. The waterproof sheet is also machine-washable for easy clean-up when those messes do happen.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>Sunbasil Soap</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p>Time for some pampering. Handmade in the U.S., this adorable gift set comes with body scrub, body butter, loofah soap, a bath bomb, and cute little teddy bear soaps, all in a soothing honey scent. Plus, everything is vegan and cruelty-free.</p>
    7/49

    6) Mama Bear Spa Gift Set

    Sunbasil Soap

    amazon.com

    $45.00

    Time for some pampering. Handmade in the U.S., this adorable gift set comes with body scrub, body butter, loofah soap, a bath bomb, and cute little teddy bear soaps, all in a soothing honey scent. Plus, everything is vegan and cruelty-free.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Charmbooks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.95</strong></p><p>For the future mama who wants to make sure she remembers every bit of those nine months, a pregnancy journal is a great gift. The 62 pages include prompts to log things like how they found out they were pregnant, all those notable firsts, and their birth story.</p><p>There are also blank pages where the future parents can add photos or other keepsakes. In the end, it can turn into a special memento to pass on to their child one day. </p>
    8/49

    7) Pregnancy Journal

    Charmbooks

    amazon.com

    $39.95

    For the future mama who wants to make sure she remembers every bit of those nine months, a pregnancy journal is a great gift. The 62 pages include prompts to log things like how they found out they were pregnant, all those notable firsts, and their birth story.

    There are also blank pages where the future parents can add photos or other keepsakes. In the end, it can turn into a special memento to pass on to their child one day.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Briogeo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p>Let's be real. A new mom doesn't always have the time to run out to the salon for a blowout, or even wash her hair as regularly as she used to, for that matter. This lightweight products from Briogeo strengthen hair, boost hydration, and minimize frizz, no matter how frazzled she may be feeling. </p>
    9/49

    8) Strength + Repair Solutions Set

    Briogeo

    amazon.com

    $79.00

    Let's be real. A new mom doesn't always have the time to run out to the salon for a blowout, or even wash her hair as regularly as she used to, for that matter. This lightweight products from Briogeo strengthen hair, boost hydration, and minimize frizz, no matter how frazzled she may be feeling.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>The Honest Company </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p>Give a mom-to-be everything she'll need those first few weeks in one cute gift set. From the Honest Company, this collection includes diapers, wipes, shampoo, body wash, lotion, and more. So, all there's left to do is say, "Welcome Home, Baby."</p>
    10/49

    9) Baby Arrival Gift Set

    The Honest Company

    nordstrom.com

    $49.99

    Give a mom-to-be everything she'll need those first few weeks in one cute gift set. From the Honest Company, this collection includes diapers, wipes, shampoo, body wash, lotion, and more. So, all there's left to do is say, "Welcome Home, Baby."

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>buttah. by Dorion Renaud</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$75.99</strong></p><p>Every mama-to-be deserves a pampering sesh, and this is one way to get hers started. The kit includes everything she needs to give herself an at-home facial, from a refreshing toner to a vitamin C serum. </p>
    11/49

    10) Skin Supreme Kit

    buttah. by Dorion Renaud

    amazon.com

    $75.99

    Every mama-to-be deserves a pampering sesh, and this is one way to get hers started. The kit includes everything she needs to give herself an at-home facial, from a refreshing toner to a vitamin C serum.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Ubuntu Life</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p>One of the secrets to the later stages of pregnancy? Slip-on shoes. This pair from Ubuntu Life is handmade in Kenya from cotton, leather, and jute. Not only are they stylish, but they're also comfy to walk in all day.</p>
    12/49

    11) Espadrille Shoes

    Ubuntu Life

    amazon.com

    $85.00

    One of the secrets to the later stages of pregnancy? Slip-on shoes. This pair from Ubuntu Life is handmade in Kenya from cotton, leather, and jute. Not only are they stylish, but they're also comfy to walk in all day.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Women's Health</strong></p><p>womenshealthmag.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p>Pregnancy can throw someone's sleep schedule completely out of whack. The person who finds themselves unusually more productive in the mornings now (or maybe they've always been that way!) will totally love wearing this cozy, soft sweater that proudly boasts their fave time of day. </p>
    13/49

    12) The Morning Person Sweatshirt

    Women's Health

    womenshealthmag.com

    $45.00

    Pregnancy can throw someone's sleep schedule completely out of whack. The person who finds themselves unusually more productive in the mornings now (or maybe they've always been that way!) will totally love wearing this cozy, soft sweater that proudly boasts their fave time of day.

    womenshealthmag.com
  • <p><strong>Women's Health</strong></p><p>womenshealthmag.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p>On the other hand, there are some people who get a lot more done when others are fast asleep. For those special pregnant women this rings true, this sweater will definitely do. </p>
    14/49

    13) The Night Owl Sweatshirt

    Women's Health

    womenshealthmag.com

    $45.00

    On the other hand, there are some people who get a lot more done when others are fast asleep. For those special pregnant women this rings true, this sweater will definitely do.

    womenshealthmag.com
  • <p><strong>LIVE BY BEING</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p>Bring the spa to her with this relaxing and nourishing milk bath. Lavender and tea tree oil calm the senses, while oatmeal and arrowroot powder soothe dry skin. All this combines to make what's essentially a warm bath time hug. </p>
    15/49

    14) Treat Milk Bath

    LIVE BY BEING

    amazon.com

    $34.00

    Bring the spa to her with this relaxing and nourishing milk bath. Lavender and tea tree oil calm the senses, while oatmeal and arrowroot powder soothe dry skin. All this combines to make what's essentially a warm bath time hug.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>JUSTINA BLAKENEY</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$44.00</strong></p><p> Colorful, bright, and fun are all words this accent pillow from Justina Blakeney brings to mind. Handmade from wool and cotton yarns, this cheery rainbow design will brighten up any room—maybe even a nursery. </p>
    16/49

    15) Accent Pillow

    JUSTINA BLAKENEY

    nordstrom.com

    $44.00

    Colorful, bright, and fun are all words this accent pillow from Justina Blakeney brings to mind. Handmade from wool and cotton yarns, this cheery rainbow design will brighten up any room—maybe even a nursery.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>54 Thrones </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$54.00</strong></p><p>Made from rich shea butter and essential oils, 54 Thrones's Beauty Butter will leave skin smooth and soothed. It's also water-less, which means it won't end up drawing out her skin's natural moisture, perfect for a growing belly in need of some extra hydration. </p>
    17/49

    16) Beauty Butter

    54 Thrones

    nordstrom.com

    $54.00

    Made from rich shea butter and essential oils, 54 Thrones's Beauty Butter will leave skin smooth and soothed. It's also water-less, which means it won't end up drawing out her skin's natural moisture, perfect for a growing belly in need of some extra hydration.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>GOOD AMERICAN</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p>Cozy? Check. Cute pattern? Check. Wearable in all seasons? Check. The perfect gift to help a mama-to-be stay warm without feeling suffocated? Check.</p>
    18/49

    17) Comfy Shacket

    GOOD AMERICAN

    nordstrom.com

    $175.00

    Cozy? Check. Cute pattern? Check. Wearable in all seasons? Check. The perfect gift to help a mama-to-be stay warm without feeling suffocated? Check.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>Bugaboo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$159.95</strong></p><p>A new parent never knows when they'll find themselves in a changing emergency. That's where a portable changing mat comes in. This option from Bugaboo includes a padded changing mat, insulated bottle holder, laptop compartment, stroller hooks, and more, so they'll really be ready for anything.</p>
    19/49

    18) Portable Changing Mat

    Bugaboo

    amazon.com

    $159.95

    A new parent never knows when they'll find themselves in a changing emergency. That's where a portable changing mat comes in. This option from Bugaboo includes a padded changing mat, insulated bottle holder, laptop compartment, stroller hooks, and more, so they'll really be ready for anything.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Brooklinen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$179.00</strong></p><p>Getting used to sleeping with a changing belly isn't exactly fun. So, when she is able to grab a few zzz's, make sure it's in luxury with these 480-thread count sheets from Brooklinen. Each set contains a fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases that are cool and buttery soft to the touch.</p>
    20/49

    19) Luxury Sheet Set

    Brooklinen

    amazon.com

    $179.00

    Getting used to sleeping with a changing belly isn't exactly fun. So, when she is able to grab a few zzz's, make sure it's in luxury with these 480-thread count sheets from Brooklinen. Each set contains a fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases that are cool and buttery soft to the touch.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Apexmode</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.95</strong></p><p>Is it a diaper bag? Is it a backpack? Is it a changing table? Spoiler alert: It's all of the above. Designed to be everything a busy mom needs on the go, this bag from Apex Design includes a safe and hygienic space to change diapers, an insulated compartment, and a variety of pockets for all her storage needs. </p>
    21/49

    20) Diaper Bag Backpack

    Apexmode

    amazon.com

    $32.95

    Is it a diaper bag? Is it a backpack? Is it a changing table? Spoiler alert: It's all of the above. Designed to be everything a busy mom needs on the go, this bag from Apex Design includes a safe and hygienic space to change diapers, an insulated compartment, and a variety of pockets for all her storage needs.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><strong>$109.00</strong></p><p>A cozy, plush robe is the ultimate relaxation gift. And if there's something she probably needs more of right now, it's relaxation. Parachute's version is made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, available in six colors, and includes two front pockets and a cuddly shawl collar. </p>
    22/49

    21) Classic Turkish Cotton Robe

    Parachute Home

    parachutehome.com

    $109.00

    A cozy, plush robe is the ultimate relaxation gift. And if there's something she probably needs more of right now, it's relaxation. Parachute's version is made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, available in six colors, and includes two front pockets and a cuddly shawl collar.

    parachutehome.com
  • <p><strong>EVERLY GREY</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p>Your favorite new mom and her new baby will be the cutest pair in these nursing pajamas and matching newborn hat and gown. Soft and cozy, this set comes in 12 different pretty patterns. But what she'll really love is the deep v-neck design for easy nursing access during those middle-of-the-night feedings. </p>
    23/49

    22) Nursing Sleep Set

    EVERLY GREY

    nordstrom.com

    $99.99

    Your favorite new mom and her new baby will be the cutest pair in these nursing pajamas and matching newborn hat and gown. Soft and cozy, this set comes in 12 different pretty patterns. But what she'll really love is the deep v-neck design for easy nursing access during those middle-of-the-night feedings.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>UGG</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p>Whether she's catching some extra Z's in her last trimester or cuddling a new family member, a plush blanket is a nap time essential. Ugg's throw blanket is cult-favorite for its plush, velvety soft warmth. You can choose from 17 different color options, and even better, the blanket is machine-washable. </p>
    24/49

    23) Plush Throw Blanket

    UGG

    amazon.com

    $98.00

    Whether she's catching some extra Z's in her last trimester or cuddling a new family member, a plush blanket is a nap time essential. Ugg's throw blanket is cult-favorite for its plush, velvety soft warmth. You can choose from 17 different color options, and even better, the blanket is machine-washable.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Pinehart</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.97</strong></p><p>She can share the good news with everyone in this super soft, adorable handmade tee. It's available in 12 colors, and you can pick from either a crew or v-neck. Each shirt is also printed in Texas by a company dedicated to using recycled products and donating any returned shirts to local organizations. </p>
    25/49

    24) Pregosaurus Shirt

    Pinehart

    amazon.com

    $16.97

    She can share the good news with everyone in this super soft, adorable handmade tee. It's available in 12 colors, and you can pick from either a crew or v-neck. Each shirt is also printed in Texas by a company dedicated to using recycled products and donating any returned shirts to local organizations.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Savor</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$96.95</strong></p><p>Time flies when you've got a new baby, but she can freeze time by collecting all of their little mementos—and memories—with a keepsake box. With drawer labels for things like first shoes and the first tooth they lose, this gift will be treasured for years to come. </p>
    26/49

    25) Baby Keepsake Box

    Savor

    nordstrom.com

    $96.95

    Time flies when you've got a new baby, but she can freeze time by collecting all of their little mementos—and memories—with a keepsake box. With drawer labels for things like first shoes and the first tooth they lose, this gift will be treasured for years to come.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>Benevolence LA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p>Celebrate her new title with this dainty "Mama" necklace. Pick from gold, rose gold, and white gold ( all are hypoallergenic and nickel-free). Plus, a portion of every purchase is donated to charities that are working to end poverty. </p>
    27/49

    26) Mama Necklace

    Benevolence LA

    amazon.com

    $18.99

    Celebrate her new title with this dainty "Mama" necklace. Pick from gold, rose gold, and white gold ( all are hypoallergenic and nickel-free). Plus, a portion of every purchase is donated to charities that are working to end poverty.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Tim & Tina</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p>A new mom's gotta grab her rest when she can and where she can. Make that a bit easier for her with a stylish eye sleep mask. This one available on Amazon is made from 100 percent mulberry silk and comes in 27 different designs. </p>
    28/49

    27) Silk Sleep Mask

    Tim & Tina

    amazon.com

    $4.99

    A new mom's gotta grab her rest when she can and where she can. Make that a bit easier for her with a stylish eye sleep mask. This one available on Amazon is made from 100 percent mulberry silk and comes in 27 different designs.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Deny Designs</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p>The best memories of motherhood are sometimes made in those quiet moments. This sweet print from contemporary pop artist Domonique Brown capturing a sweet moment between mom and baby can be a chic addition to any nursery or family room. Plus, you can also choose what works best for her home from a variety of sizes and framing options. </p>
    29/49

    28) Framed Mom Print

    Deny Designs

    nordstrom.com

    $89.00

    The best memories of motherhood are sometimes made in those quiet moments. This sweet print from contemporary pop artist Domonique Brown capturing a sweet moment between mom and baby can be a chic addition to any nursery or family room. Plus, you can also choose what works best for her home from a variety of sizes and framing options.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>Boppy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.77</strong></p><p>Time to get comfy. The Boppy nursing pillow is made by a mom for moms. Designed for breast or bottle-feeding, it includes an organic cotton slipcover that's also machine-washable for when things get messy.</p>
    30/49

    29) Nursing Pillow

    Boppy

    amazon.com

    $44.77

    Time to get comfy. The Boppy nursing pillow is made by a mom for moms. Designed for breast or bottle-feeding, it includes an organic cotton slipcover that's also machine-washable for when things get messy.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Bean Box</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p>She may have to limit her caffeine intake right now, but, trust, she'll need it once there's a new baby in the house. Paired with artisan chocolates, this gift set includes four freshly roasted coffees from different small-batch roasters across the country. Morning (or afternoons, no shame) never tasted so good. </p>
    31/49

    30) Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box

    Bean Box

    amazon.com

    $39.99

    She may have to limit her caffeine intake right now, but, trust, she'll need it once there's a new baby in the house. Paired with artisan chocolates, this gift set includes four freshly roasted coffees from different small-batch roasters across the country. Morning (or afternoons, no shame) never tasted so good.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Everly Grey</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p>ICYMI overalls are cool again. (But they're also super comfy for those final months of pregnancy and after giving birth.) Low-cut sides and tie straps also make for easy access when she's still nursing. </p>
    32/49

    31) Maternity Overalls

    Everly Grey

    nordstrom.com

    $58.00

    ICYMI overalls are cool again. (But they're also super comfy for those final months of pregnancy and after giving birth.) Low-cut sides and tie straps also make for easy access when she's still nursing.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>BABEYER</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p>In trendy neutrals with gold accents, this milk cooler will make her the *coolest* mom on the block. Each bag can hold four nine-ounce bottles and features an insulated lining that can keep milk cold for up to eight hours. It also comes with an ice pack for a complete set.</p>
    33/49

    32) Milk Cooler Bag

    BABEYER

    amazon.com

    $23.99

    In trendy neutrals with gold accents, this milk cooler will make her the *coolest* mom on the block. Each bag can hold four nine-ounce bottles and features an insulated lining that can keep milk cold for up to eight hours. It also comes with an ice pack for a complete set.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Kate Spade New York</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p>She may not be a mom yet, but you know she'll be the best one. Get a jump start on her new title with these cute "Best Mom" stud earrings from Kate Spade. A cubic zirconia heart completes the design with a little sparkle. </p>
    34/49

    33) Best Mom Stud Earrings

    Kate Spade New York

    nordstrom.com

    $48.00

    She may not be a mom yet, but you know she'll be the best one. Get a jump start on her new title with these cute "Best Mom" stud earrings from Kate Spade. A cubic zirconia heart completes the design with a little sparkle.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>REN Clean Skincare</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p>You know what they say—she should sleep when the baby sleeps. Help her catch those zzz's with this pillow spray from Ren. Made from lavender and frankincense, this vegan spray will help relax and calm her body and mind with every mist.</p>
    35/49

    34) Sleep Pillow Spray

    REN Clean Skincare

    amazon.com

    $29.00

    You know what they say—she should sleep when the baby sleeps. Help her catch those zzz's with this pillow spray from Ren. Made from lavender and frankincense, this vegan spray will help relax and calm her body and mind with every mist.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>IDAHO JONES</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$84.95</strong></p><p>This sleek and classic tote has a secret: inside you'll find two padded and insulated pockets for a breast pump and milk. It's also big enough to fit all her work essentials in as well, including a 15-inch laptop. Plus, the entire thing is made from easy-to-wipe down nylon just in case there are any spills. </p>
    36/49

    35) Breast Pump Bag

    IDAHO JONES

    amazon.com

    $84.95

    This sleek and classic tote has a secret: inside you'll find two padded and insulated pockets for a breast pump and milk. It's also big enough to fit all her work essentials in as well, including a 15-inch laptop. Plus, the entire thing is made from easy-to-wipe down nylon just in case there are any spills.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>BIRDS AND BEES TEAS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.95</strong></p><p>This tea sampler includes a wide range of caffeine-free options that are safe for her to drink throughout her pregnancy. If she needs help with lactation, there's a tea for that. Looking to wine down at the end of the day? There's a tea for that. Need an herbal remedy for nausea and heartburn? She's covered.</p>
    37/49

    36) Pregnancy Tea Sampler

    BIRDS AND BEES TEAS

    amazon.com

    $49.95

    This tea sampler includes a wide range of caffeine-free options that are safe for her to drink throughout her pregnancy. If she needs help with lactation, there's a tea for that. Looking to wine down at the end of the day? There's a tea for that. Need an herbal remedy for nausea and heartburn? She's covered.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>The Spoiled Mama</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p>It can be incredibly empowering to own your "tiger stripes," but for mamas who are looking to prevent stretch marks, many swear by the tummy butter and bump gloss from The Spoiled Mama. Their natural ingredients moisturize deep into the skin, helping to protect every layer, and preventing dry skin, in general. She can also use them post-pregnancy to fade C-section scars. </p>
    38/49

    37) Stretch Mark Treatment & Prevention Kit

    The Spoiled Mama

    amazon.com

    $110.00

    It can be incredibly empowering to own your "tiger stripes," but for mamas who are looking to prevent stretch marks, many swear by the tummy butter and bump gloss from The Spoiled Mama. Their natural ingredients moisturize deep into the skin, helping to protect every layer, and preventing dry skin, in general. She can also use them post-pregnancy to fade C-section scars.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Lyre's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.97</strong></p><p>Depending on where she's at in her pregnancy, it's probably been a while since she's had a cocktail. But drink companies have definitely been pouring out more non-alcoholic options these days, including this set from Lyre's that includes a gin and tonic, Almafi spritz, and a sparkling option that she'll swear is actually prosecco. </p>
    39/49

    38) Non Alcoholic Spirits

    Lyre's

    amazon.com

    $44.97

    Depending on where she's at in her pregnancy, it's probably been a while since she's had a cocktail. But drink companies have definitely been pouring out more non-alcoholic options these days, including this set from Lyre's that includes a gin and tonic, Almafi spritz, and a sparkling option that she'll swear is actually prosecco.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Lea Redmond</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.86</strong></p><p>There are so many things that parents want to say to their kids. This <em>Letters to My Baby </em>keepsake gives expectant moms a chance to write some of those kernels of wisdom down in the form of a book of letters that they can pass on later. The 12 prompts include things like "My wishes for you are" and "What I want you to know about me."</p>
    40/49

    39) Letters to My Baby Book

    Lea Redmond

    amazon.com

    $11.86

    There are so many things that parents want to say to their kids. This Letters to My Baby keepsake gives expectant moms a chance to write some of those kernels of wisdom down in the form of a book of letters that they can pass on later. The 12 prompts include things like "My wishes for you are" and "What I want you to know about me."

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Sunbeam</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p>The word "comfy" is seldom associated with pregnancy. But a heating pad will do wonders for relieving some of the aches and pains. Sunbeam's extra-large, plush heating pad, includes four heat settings for customizable relaxation.</p>
    41/49

    40) Heating Pad

    Sunbeam

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    The word "comfy" is seldom associated with pregnancy. But a heating pad will do wonders for relieving some of the aches and pains. Sunbeam's extra-large, plush heating pad, includes four heat settings for customizable relaxation.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>TheraGun</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$159.00</strong></p><p>While you're thinking about pregnancy aches and pains, the battery-powered Theragun Mini goes a long way to helping soothe those sore muscles. It's compact but powerful, helping her work through cramps, knots, and tension. With a battery life of 15 hours, she can use it pretty much anywhere for a little massage whenever she needs it.</p>
    42/49

    41) The Mini

    TheraGun

    amazon.com

    $159.00

    While you're thinking about pregnancy aches and pains, the battery-powered Theragun Mini goes a long way to helping soothe those sore muscles. It's compact but powerful, helping her work through cramps, knots, and tension. With a battery life of 15 hours, she can use it pretty much anywhere for a little massage whenever she needs it.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Earth Mama Angel Baby</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.29</strong></p><p>For the natural Mama, consider this gift set from Earth Mama, a company committed to using organic, herbal ingredients for all their products. The kit includes deodorant, body wash, belly butter and oil, and lip balm—all in convenient travel sizes and presented in a 10o percent recyclable case. </p>
    43/49

    42) Mama-to-Be Gift Set

    Earth Mama Angel Baby

    amazon.com

    $25.29

    For the natural Mama, consider this gift set from Earth Mama, a company committed to using organic, herbal ingredients for all their products. The kit includes deodorant, body wash, belly butter and oil, and lip balm—all in convenient travel sizes and presented in a 10o percent recyclable case.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>ASAKUKI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.24</strong></p><p>An essential oil diffuser is, essentially, an instant dose of calm and relaxation. Not only does it fill her space with her favorite scent, but it will also help add hydration to the air, soothing dryness. </p><p>This novel from Asakuki is also made with four timers, automatic shut-off, and color-changing lighting to really complete the ambiance.</p>
    44/49

    43) Essential Oil Diffuser

    ASAKUKI

    amazon.com

    $21.24

    An essential oil diffuser is, essentially, an instant dose of calm and relaxation. Not only does it fill her space with her favorite scent, but it will also help add hydration to the air, soothing dryness.

    This novel from Asakuki is also made with four timers, automatic shut-off, and color-changing lighting to really complete the ambiance.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>FridaBaby</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p>What the Frida Mom Kit lacks in glamour, it makes up in practicality. It contains everything she'll need during delivery and after birth, like a gown, socks, disposable underwear, cooling pad liners, and healing foam. It's a must-have for soon-to-be moms. </p>
    45/49

    44) Hospital Packing Kit

    FridaBaby

    amazon.com

    $99.99

    What the Frida Mom Kit lacks in glamour, it makes up in practicality. It contains everything she'll need during delivery and after birth, like a gown, socks, disposable underwear, cooling pad liners, and healing foam. It's a must-have for soon-to-be moms.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Herschel </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p>On the scale of things to consider when you're about to have a baby, the choice of hospital bag isn't the most important, but it's also not the least important. Give her an easy and stylish option with this duffel from Herschel. Even better, fill it with essentials and all her favorite things to make it the complete package.</p>
    46/49

    45) Duffel Bag

    Herschel

    nordstrom.com

    $90.00

    On the scale of things to consider when you're about to have a baby, the choice of hospital bag isn't the most important, but it's also not the least important. Give her an easy and stylish option with this duffel from Herschel. Even better, fill it with essentials and all her favorite things to make it the complete package.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>Bubzi Co</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.95</strong></p><p>They grow up so fast. With this keepsake kit, she'll be able to capture baby's earliest moments by casting a print of their hands and feet. The display frame also includes space for two photos, making it the perfect little keepsake.</p>
    47/49

    46) Handprint and Footprint Kit

    Bubzi Co

    amazon.com

    $22.95

    They grow up so fast. With this keepsake kit, she'll be able to capture baby's earliest moments by casting a print of their hands and feet. The display frame also includes space for two photos, making it the perfect little keepsake.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Diono</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.49</strong></p><p>When you're a mom on the go, there are a lot of things that you have to keep straight, which is why this stroller organizer from Dino is about to be her new best friend. With two insulated drink pockets and a mesh pocket to keep things secure, the organizer easily velcros to the stroller's handles, and then she's ready for anything. </p>
    48/49

    47) Stroller Organizer

    Diono

    amazon.com

    $9.49

    When you're a mom on the go, there are a lot of things that you have to keep straight, which is why this stroller organizer from Dino is about to be her new best friend. With two insulated drink pockets and a mesh pocket to keep things secure, the organizer easily velcros to the stroller's handles, and then she's ready for anything.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Beyond Yoga</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$105.00</strong></p><p>There's a point in pregnancy where stretchy fabrics become your best friend. These maternity leggings from Beyond Yoga are comfy, cozy, and oh-so-buttery-soft. Available in six colors, they're also designed to keep her cool.</p>
    49/49

    48) Maternity Leggings

    Beyond Yoga

    amazon.com

    $105.00

    There's a point in pregnancy where stretchy fabrics become your best friend. These maternity leggings from Beyond Yoga are comfy, cozy, and oh-so-buttery-soft. Available in six colors, they're also designed to keep her cool.

    amazon.com
<p>Pregnancy is a bit of a whirlwind. Even if it's not your first, you're never quite sure how your body is going to react, and you're really never sure when a new little one is going to decide it's time to make their debut. That means, as the friend or family member of a <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g29400574/best-gifts-for-mom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mom-to-be" class="link ">mom-to-be</a>, you should start your shopping for her sooner rather than later. <br></p><p>When it comes to <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/style/g33822969/gifts-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts for pregnant women" class="link ">gifts for pregnant women</a>, there are a wide variety of options and a couple of different directions you can go. You can go the practical route and pick out something you know she'll need, like a stylish <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B098T95ZCZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40776713%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:milk cooler" class="link ">milk cooler</a> (yes, those exist!). Or, you can focus on all things comfy and relaxing (because you know most of the time, pregnancy isn't those things), like a plush <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-bathrobe%3Fopt-color%3Dwhite&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg40776713%2Fgifts-for-pregnant-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new robe" class="link ">new robe</a> or a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D1CQR33?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40776713%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:luxury sheet set" class="link ">luxury sheet set</a>.</p><p><em>Peep a few of the best gifts for pregnant women below: </em></p><p>To get you started, here's a list of the 48 best gifts for pregnant women. Hint: you can also never go wrong with an offer for some future babysitting. <br></p>
<p><strong>Frosted Willow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p>Welcome the newest member of the Mama Bear club with a dainty new mom bracelet. Each of these stainless steel bangles is handmade and stamped with the image of a mother bear and cub. It's also clasp-free, so it's easy to get on and off. </p>
<p><strong>Casper</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p>A soon-to-be mom needs her rest, but pregnancy can get a little uncomfortable at times. That's where Casper's body pillow comes in. Supportive and plush, the pillow can be used in a variety of different positions to help relieve pressure, aches, and pains. </p>
<p><strong>West Clay Company</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.97</strong></p><p>Nothing says "we celebrate you" like confetti cake. Handmade in Florida, this candle from West Clay Company brings the scent of the bakery to you, meaning it's a celebration every time it's lit. Plus, everything's better with sprinkles. </p>
<p><strong>Mother's Ray</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p>Give her support and love whenever she needs a little extra boost with this set of 36 mom affirmation cards. Each card features a vibrant design and a positive message like, "I am capable and strong" and "I ask for help when I need it." </p>
<p><strong>DESIGN DUA</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$139.99</strong></p><p>Changing a newborn isn't always the most elegant activity. But, it can still be stylish with this changing basket made from handwoven elephant grass. The waterproof sheet is also machine-washable for easy clean-up when those messes do happen. </p>
<p><strong>Sunbasil Soap</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p>Time for some pampering. Handmade in the U.S., this adorable gift set comes with body scrub, body butter, loofah soap, a bath bomb, and cute little teddy bear soaps, all in a soothing honey scent. Plus, everything is vegan and cruelty-free.</p>
<p><strong>Charmbooks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.95</strong></p><p>For the future mama who wants to make sure she remembers every bit of those nine months, a pregnancy journal is a great gift. The 62 pages include prompts to log things like how they found out they were pregnant, all those notable firsts, and their birth story.</p><p>There are also blank pages where the future parents can add photos or other keepsakes. In the end, it can turn into a special memento to pass on to their child one day. </p>
<p><strong>Briogeo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p>Let's be real. A new mom doesn't always have the time to run out to the salon for a blowout, or even wash her hair as regularly as she used to, for that matter. This lightweight products from Briogeo strengthen hair, boost hydration, and minimize frizz, no matter how frazzled she may be feeling. </p>
<p><strong>The Honest Company </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p>Give a mom-to-be everything she'll need those first few weeks in one cute gift set. From the Honest Company, this collection includes diapers, wipes, shampoo, body wash, lotion, and more. So, all there's left to do is say, "Welcome Home, Baby."</p>
<p><strong>buttah. by Dorion Renaud</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$75.99</strong></p><p>Every mama-to-be deserves a pampering sesh, and this is one way to get hers started. The kit includes everything she needs to give herself an at-home facial, from a refreshing toner to a vitamin C serum. </p>
<p><strong>Ubuntu Life</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p>One of the secrets to the later stages of pregnancy? Slip-on shoes. This pair from Ubuntu Life is handmade in Kenya from cotton, leather, and jute. Not only are they stylish, but they're also comfy to walk in all day.</p>
<p><strong>Women's Health</strong></p><p>womenshealthmag.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p>Pregnancy can throw someone's sleep schedule completely out of whack. The person who finds themselves unusually more productive in the mornings now (or maybe they've always been that way!) will totally love wearing this cozy, soft sweater that proudly boasts their fave time of day. </p>
<p><strong>Women's Health</strong></p><p>womenshealthmag.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p>On the other hand, there are some people who get a lot more done when others are fast asleep. For those special pregnant women this rings true, this sweater will definitely do. </p>
<p><strong>LIVE BY BEING</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p>Bring the spa to her with this relaxing and nourishing milk bath. Lavender and tea tree oil calm the senses, while oatmeal and arrowroot powder soothe dry skin. All this combines to make what's essentially a warm bath time hug. </p>
<p><strong>JUSTINA BLAKENEY</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$44.00</strong></p><p> Colorful, bright, and fun are all words this accent pillow from Justina Blakeney brings to mind. Handmade from wool and cotton yarns, this cheery rainbow design will brighten up any room—maybe even a nursery. </p>
<p><strong>54 Thrones </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$54.00</strong></p><p>Made from rich shea butter and essential oils, 54 Thrones's Beauty Butter will leave skin smooth and soothed. It's also water-less, which means it won't end up drawing out her skin's natural moisture, perfect for a growing belly in need of some extra hydration. </p>
<p><strong>GOOD AMERICAN</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p>Cozy? Check. Cute pattern? Check. Wearable in all seasons? Check. The perfect gift to help a mama-to-be stay warm without feeling suffocated? Check.</p>
<p><strong>Bugaboo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$159.95</strong></p><p>A new parent never knows when they'll find themselves in a changing emergency. That's where a portable changing mat comes in. This option from Bugaboo includes a padded changing mat, insulated bottle holder, laptop compartment, stroller hooks, and more, so they'll really be ready for anything.</p>
<p><strong>Brooklinen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$179.00</strong></p><p>Getting used to sleeping with a changing belly isn't exactly fun. So, when she is able to grab a few zzz's, make sure it's in luxury with these 480-thread count sheets from Brooklinen. Each set contains a fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases that are cool and buttery soft to the touch.</p>
<p><strong>Apexmode</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.95</strong></p><p>Is it a diaper bag? Is it a backpack? Is it a changing table? Spoiler alert: It's all of the above. Designed to be everything a busy mom needs on the go, this bag from Apex Design includes a safe and hygienic space to change diapers, an insulated compartment, and a variety of pockets for all her storage needs. </p>
<p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><strong>$109.00</strong></p><p>A cozy, plush robe is the ultimate relaxation gift. And if there's something she probably needs more of right now, it's relaxation. Parachute's version is made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, available in six colors, and includes two front pockets and a cuddly shawl collar. </p>
<p><strong>EVERLY GREY</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p>Your favorite new mom and her new baby will be the cutest pair in these nursing pajamas and matching newborn hat and gown. Soft and cozy, this set comes in 12 different pretty patterns. But what she'll really love is the deep v-neck design for easy nursing access during those middle-of-the-night feedings. </p>
<p><strong>UGG</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p>Whether she's catching some extra Z's in her last trimester or cuddling a new family member, a plush blanket is a nap time essential. Ugg's throw blanket is cult-favorite for its plush, velvety soft warmth. You can choose from 17 different color options, and even better, the blanket is machine-washable. </p>
<p><strong>Pinehart</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.97</strong></p><p>She can share the good news with everyone in this super soft, adorable handmade tee. It's available in 12 colors, and you can pick from either a crew or v-neck. Each shirt is also printed in Texas by a company dedicated to using recycled products and donating any returned shirts to local organizations. </p>
<p><strong>Savor</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$96.95</strong></p><p>Time flies when you've got a new baby, but she can freeze time by collecting all of their little mementos—and memories—with a keepsake box. With drawer labels for things like first shoes and the first tooth they lose, this gift will be treasured for years to come. </p>
<p><strong>Benevolence LA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p>Celebrate her new title with this dainty "Mama" necklace. Pick from gold, rose gold, and white gold ( all are hypoallergenic and nickel-free). Plus, a portion of every purchase is donated to charities that are working to end poverty. </p>
<p><strong>Tim & Tina</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p>A new mom's gotta grab her rest when she can and where she can. Make that a bit easier for her with a stylish eye sleep mask. This one available on Amazon is made from 100 percent mulberry silk and comes in 27 different designs. </p>
<p><strong>Deny Designs</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p>The best memories of motherhood are sometimes made in those quiet moments. This sweet print from contemporary pop artist Domonique Brown capturing a sweet moment between mom and baby can be a chic addition to any nursery or family room. Plus, you can also choose what works best for her home from a variety of sizes and framing options. </p>
<p><strong>Boppy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.77</strong></p><p>Time to get comfy. The Boppy nursing pillow is made by a mom for moms. Designed for breast or bottle-feeding, it includes an organic cotton slipcover that's also machine-washable for when things get messy.</p>
<p><strong>Bean Box</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p>She may have to limit her caffeine intake right now, but, trust, she'll need it once there's a new baby in the house. Paired with artisan chocolates, this gift set includes four freshly roasted coffees from different small-batch roasters across the country. Morning (or afternoons, no shame) never tasted so good. </p>
<p><strong>Everly Grey</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p>ICYMI overalls are cool again. (But they're also super comfy for those final months of pregnancy and after giving birth.) Low-cut sides and tie straps also make for easy access when she's still nursing. </p>
<p><strong>BABEYER</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p>In trendy neutrals with gold accents, this milk cooler will make her the *coolest* mom on the block. Each bag can hold four nine-ounce bottles and features an insulated lining that can keep milk cold for up to eight hours. It also comes with an ice pack for a complete set.</p>
<p><strong>Kate Spade New York</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p>She may not be a mom yet, but you know she'll be the best one. Get a jump start on her new title with these cute "Best Mom" stud earrings from Kate Spade. A cubic zirconia heart completes the design with a little sparkle. </p>
<p><strong>REN Clean Skincare</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p>You know what they say—she should sleep when the baby sleeps. Help her catch those zzz's with this pillow spray from Ren. Made from lavender and frankincense, this vegan spray will help relax and calm her body and mind with every mist.</p>
<p><strong>IDAHO JONES</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$84.95</strong></p><p>This sleek and classic tote has a secret: inside you'll find two padded and insulated pockets for a breast pump and milk. It's also big enough to fit all her work essentials in as well, including a 15-inch laptop. Plus, the entire thing is made from easy-to-wipe down nylon just in case there are any spills. </p>
<p><strong>BIRDS AND BEES TEAS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.95</strong></p><p>This tea sampler includes a wide range of caffeine-free options that are safe for her to drink throughout her pregnancy. If she needs help with lactation, there's a tea for that. Looking to wine down at the end of the day? There's a tea for that. Need an herbal remedy for nausea and heartburn? She's covered.</p>
<p><strong>The Spoiled Mama</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p>It can be incredibly empowering to own your "tiger stripes," but for mamas who are looking to prevent stretch marks, many swear by the tummy butter and bump gloss from The Spoiled Mama. Their natural ingredients moisturize deep into the skin, helping to protect every layer, and preventing dry skin, in general. She can also use them post-pregnancy to fade C-section scars. </p>
<p><strong>Lyre's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.97</strong></p><p>Depending on where she's at in her pregnancy, it's probably been a while since she's had a cocktail. But drink companies have definitely been pouring out more non-alcoholic options these days, including this set from Lyre's that includes a gin and tonic, Almafi spritz, and a sparkling option that she'll swear is actually prosecco. </p>
<p><strong>Lea Redmond</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.86</strong></p><p>There are so many things that parents want to say to their kids. This <em>Letters to My Baby </em>keepsake gives expectant moms a chance to write some of those kernels of wisdom down in the form of a book of letters that they can pass on later. The 12 prompts include things like "My wishes for you are" and "What I want you to know about me."</p>
<p><strong>Sunbeam</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p>The word "comfy" is seldom associated with pregnancy. But a heating pad will do wonders for relieving some of the aches and pains. Sunbeam's extra-large, plush heating pad, includes four heat settings for customizable relaxation.</p>
<p><strong>TheraGun</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$159.00</strong></p><p>While you're thinking about pregnancy aches and pains, the battery-powered Theragun Mini goes a long way to helping soothe those sore muscles. It's compact but powerful, helping her work through cramps, knots, and tension. With a battery life of 15 hours, she can use it pretty much anywhere for a little massage whenever she needs it.</p>
<p><strong>Earth Mama Angel Baby</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.29</strong></p><p>For the natural Mama, consider this gift set from Earth Mama, a company committed to using organic, herbal ingredients for all their products. The kit includes deodorant, body wash, belly butter and oil, and lip balm—all in convenient travel sizes and presented in a 10o percent recyclable case. </p>
<p><strong>ASAKUKI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.24</strong></p><p>An essential oil diffuser is, essentially, an instant dose of calm and relaxation. Not only does it fill her space with her favorite scent, but it will also help add hydration to the air, soothing dryness. </p><p>This novel from Asakuki is also made with four timers, automatic shut-off, and color-changing lighting to really complete the ambiance.</p>
<p><strong>FridaBaby</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p>What the Frida Mom Kit lacks in glamour, it makes up in practicality. It contains everything she'll need during delivery and after birth, like a gown, socks, disposable underwear, cooling pad liners, and healing foam. It's a must-have for soon-to-be moms. </p>
<p><strong>Herschel </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p>On the scale of things to consider when you're about to have a baby, the choice of hospital bag isn't the most important, but it's also not the least important. Give her an easy and stylish option with this duffel from Herschel. Even better, fill it with essentials and all her favorite things to make it the complete package.</p>
<p><strong>Bubzi Co</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.95</strong></p><p>They grow up so fast. With this keepsake kit, she'll be able to capture baby's earliest moments by casting a print of their hands and feet. The display frame also includes space for two photos, making it the perfect little keepsake.</p>
<p><strong>Diono</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.49</strong></p><p>When you're a mom on the go, there are a lot of things that you have to keep straight, which is why this stroller organizer from Dino is about to be her new best friend. With two insulated drink pockets and a mesh pocket to keep things secure, the organizer easily velcros to the stroller's handles, and then she's ready for anything. </p>
<p><strong>Beyond Yoga</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$105.00</strong></p><p>There's a point in pregnancy where stretchy fabrics become your best friend. These maternity leggings from Beyond Yoga are comfy, cozy, and oh-so-buttery-soft. Available in six colors, they're also designed to keep her cool.</p>

Shop the best gifts for pregnant women, first-time moms, and other expecting parents. No matter what trimester, these good gifts are perfect during pregnancy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Ambrosie says he has received assurances from Alouettes majority ownership about club

    TORONTO — Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says he has received assurances from the Montreal Alouettes majority ownership that nothing has changed with the CFL club. Minority owner Gary Stern created a huge stir Monday when he announced he was stepping away from the franchise's day-to-day operations and surrendering his spot on the CFL's board of governors. Stern and partner/father-in-law Sid Spiegel purchased the Alouettes from the CFL in January, 2020, with Spiegel taking a 75 per cent ownership st

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Canada into women's world hockey semifinal with 3-0 win over Sweden

    HERNING, DENMARK — Sarah Potomak had a goal and an assist to lead Canada to a 3-0 win over Sweden in a women's world hockey championship quarterfinal Thursday. Jocelyne Larocque and Erin Ambrose also scored for the defending champions, who face Switzerland in Saturday's semifinals. The medal games are Sunday. Canadian starter Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout Thursday. Emma Soderberg, who tends the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs' net, was a workhorse with 54 saves for Sweden

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.