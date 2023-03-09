Sotheby's Predicts That These Luxury Home Features Will Be Huge In 2023

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Upon entering the Philadelphia Flower Show space at the Pennsylvania Convention Center last week, I was entranced by a forest of stunning orchids suspended from the ceiling above the color-changing entrance garden. The display, titled “FLORASTRUCK,” greeted visitors back indoors after two pandemic years at the city’s FDR Park. The nine-day event, billed as the world’s oldest and largest indoor garden show, typically draws some 250,000 attendees from around the globe. This yea