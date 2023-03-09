Sotheby's Predicts That These Luxury Home Features Will Be Huge In 2023

  • <p>Saltwater pools offer <a href="https://www.thespruce.com/saltwater-pool-and-how-it-works-2736556" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:benefits;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">benefits</a> that standard pools don't. This <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-85522-j5p23q/3799-flamingo-avenue-bay-island-sarasota-fl-34242" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$22 million Siesta Key space;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$22 million Siesta Key space</a> (complete with an in-water lounge), for example, requires less chlorine. That means you won't be noticing any chemical-like "pool" smells here.</p>
    1. Saltwater Pools

    Saltwater pools offer benefits that standard pools don't. This $22 million Siesta Key space (complete with an in-water lounge), for example, requires less chlorine. That means you won't be noticing any chemical-like "pool" smells here.

    Coastal Home Photography/Premier Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>The water also feels much smoother. (Seriously, it's like diving into silk!) Instead of burning your eyes and drying out your skin, it's actually possible to emerge from one of these pools—like the one at this <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-84032-9fwpkb/2612-mesa-drive-bayview-newport-beach-ca-92660" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$20 million Newport Beach home;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$20 million Newport Beach home</a>—feeling better. It also won't dull the colors of your swimsuits and towels.<br></p>
    The water also feels much smoother. (Seriously, it's like diving into silk!) Instead of burning your eyes and drying out your skin, it's actually possible to emerge from one of these pools—like the one at this $20 million Newport Beach home—feeling better. It also won't dull the colors of your swimsuits and towels.

    Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>Pool architecture is getting more and more creative with every new luxury home that hits the market. This <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1187-lg4gzp/2170-stradella-road-bel-air-los-angeles-ca-90077" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$13 million Bel Air house;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$13 million Bel Air house</a> has a 73-foot wraparound infinity pool.</p>
    Pool architecture is getting more and more creative with every new luxury home that hits the market. This $13 million Bel Air house has a 73-foot wraparound infinity pool.

    Provided by Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>While most luxury homes might already contain a spa, massage-specific rooms are becoming trendy. The wooden walls in <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-82790-vn8bvd/kassiopi-magna-grecia-corfu-io-49081" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this Grecian property;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">this Grecian property</a> create a zen vibe. <br></p>
    2. Massage Rooms

    While most luxury homes might already contain a spa, massage-specific rooms are becoming trendy. The wooden walls in this Grecian property create a zen vibe.

    Greece Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>Massage rooms—like the one in <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-3136-lq8jyt/sector-l-emirates-hills-dubai-du" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this incredible Dubai home;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">this incredible Dubai home</a>—make it easy for multiple guests to use a spa at once. You'll be uninterrupted from those working out, soaking in the hot tub, or hitting the sauna.</p>
    Massage rooms—like the one in this incredible Dubai home—make it easy for multiple guests to use a spa at once. You'll be uninterrupted from those working out, soaking in the hot tub, or hitting the sauna.

    LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>That <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-3136-lq8jyt/sector-l-emirates-hills-dubai-du" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:same Dubai property;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">same Dubai property</a> has separate smaller areas specifically for couples massages, to make date night extra special.</p>
    That same Dubai property has separate smaller areas specifically for couples massages, to make date night extra special.

    LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>Cold plunge pools are becoming more and more common in luxury properties, like in this <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1182-xlp3mz/520-west-28th-street-30-chelsea-new-york-ny-10001" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$4.2 million New York City residence;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$4.2 million New York City residence</a>. The icy water is believed to have multiple benefits, ranging from <a href="https://www.shape.com/lifestyle/mind-and-body/cold-plunge-benefits" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:improved circulation to better mental health;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">improved circulation to better mental health</a>. </p>
    3. Cold Plunge Pools

    Cold plunge pools are becoming more and more common in luxury properties, like in this $4.2 million New York City residence. The icy water is believed to have multiple benefits, ranging from improved circulation to better mental health.

    MW Studio for Sotheby's International Realty
  • <p><a href="https://www.luxuryoutlook.com/luxury-outlook-report-2023/investors-increasingly-turning-to-wine-funds-for-returns" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wine is an important industry for investors;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Wine is an important industry for investors</a>. Those buying luxury homes are looking for a designated place to store their growing collections, like the one in this <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-2432-sn6ftz/10016-e-relic-rock-rd-17-scottsdale-az-85262" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$6.3 million Arizona home;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$6.3 million Arizona home</a>.<br></p>
    4. Wine Cellars

    Wine is an important industry for investors. Those buying luxury homes are looking for a designated place to store their growing collections, like the one in this $6.3 million Arizona home.

    Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>And luxury cellars need to be large. According to <a href="https://www.luxuryoutlook.com/luxury-outlook-report-2023/investors-increasingly-turning-to-wine-funds-for-returns" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sotheby's;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Sotheby's</a>, the Liv-ex 1000 index—a wine benchmark that includes the most widely traded wines—was up 14% through mid-October 2022. The cellar pictured here, from a <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1187-4qe6gf/1859-bel-air-road-bel-air-los-angeles-ca-90077" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$68 million Bel Air property;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$68 million Bel Air property</a>, fits the bill. <br></p>
    And luxury cellars need to be large. According to Sotheby's, the Liv-ex 1000 index—a wine benchmark that includes the most widely traded wines—was up 14% through mid-October 2022. The cellar pictured here, from a $68 million Bel Air property, fits the bill.

    Nils Timm
  • <p>Oftentimes, luxury cellars can be the size of a regular room, like the one in <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-82790-vn8bvd/kassiopi-magna-grecia-corfu-io-49081" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this gorgeous Grecian estate;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">this gorgeous Grecian estate</a>. "When you compare wine to other asset classes based on returns, correlation, and volatility, it's a no-brainer to put in your portfolio," Nicholas King, CEO of wine platform Vint, told <a href="https://www.luxuryoutlook.com/luxury-outlook-report-2023/investors-increasingly-turning-to-wine-funds-for-returns" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sotheby's International;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Sotheby's International</a>. </p>
    Oftentimes, luxury cellars can be the size of a regular room, like the one in this gorgeous Grecian estate. "When you compare wine to other asset classes based on returns, correlation, and volatility, it's a no-brainer to put in your portfolio," Nicholas King, CEO of wine platform Vint, told Sotheby's International.

    Greece Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>Traditional wood-burning fireplaces often require heavy maintenance, making energy-efficient options a popular alternative. Like the one seen in this <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-84032-dd3xs2/2-waves-end-crystal-cove-newport-beach-ca-92657" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$35 million Newport Beach home;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$35 million Newport Beach home</a>, these fireplaces offer the same amount of warmth with more safety and <a href="https://www.imaginfires.co.uk/blog/eco-friendly-fireplace" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eco-friendly benefits;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">eco-friendly benefits</a>. </p>
    5. Energy-Efficient Fireplaces

    Traditional wood-burning fireplaces often require heavy maintenance, making energy-efficient options a popular alternative. Like the one seen in this $35 million Newport Beach home, these fireplaces offer the same amount of warmth with more safety and eco-friendly benefits.

    Modern Take/Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>High-tech water filtration systems reduce the need for plastic water bottles by removing toxic chemicals found in tap water. So taking a sip from this <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-85522-j5p23q/3799-flamingo-avenue-bay-island-siesta-sarasota-fl-34242" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$22 million Florida estate's kitchen sink;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$22 million Florida estate's kitchen sink</a> is delicious <em>and </em>eco-friendly.<br></p>
    6. Water Purification Systems

    High-tech water filtration systems reduce the need for plastic water bottles by removing toxic chemicals found in tap water. So taking a sip from this $22 million Florida estate's kitchen sink is delicious and eco-friendly.

    Coastal Home Photography/Premier Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>You won't just feel better after drinking purified water—you might <em>look</em> better too. Pure water could mean <a href="https://tappwater.co/en/showering-with-filtered-water/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:less damage to your skin and hair;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">less damage to your skin and hair</a>. Plus, if you dye your hair, the color won't dull as quickly. So if you never want to leave this <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-2432-sh5nyh/9730-e-sundance-trail-scottsdale-az-85262" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$3 million Arizona home's bathtub;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$3 million Arizona home's bathtub</a>, you don't have to! </p>
    You won't just feel better after drinking purified water—you might look better too. Pure water could mean less damage to your skin and hair. Plus, if you dye your hair, the color won't dull as quickly. So if you never want to leave this $3 million Arizona home's bathtub, you don't have to!

    Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>It's no surprise that floor-to-ceiling windows, as seen in this <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1187-lg4gzp/2170-stradella-road-bel-air-los-angeles-ca-90077" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$13 million Los Angeles home;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$13 million Los Angeles home</a>, tops the list. Not only does the sought-after feature bring in a ton of natural light, but it also puts jaw-dropping views on grand display.<br></p>
    7. Floor-to-Ceiling Windows

    It's no surprise that floor-to-ceiling windows, as seen in this $13 million Los Angeles home, tops the list. Not only does the sought-after feature bring in a ton of natural light, but it also puts jaw-dropping views on grand display.

    Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>While this amenity is more contemporary, it can make a big statement in any style of home—especially in rooms with darker palettes, like in this <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-2432-sn6ftz/10016-e-relic-rock-rd-17-scottsdale-az-85262" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$6.3 million Arizona estate;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$6.3 million Arizona estate</a>.</p>
    While this amenity is more contemporary, it can make a big statement in any style of home—especially in rooms with darker palettes, like in this $6.3 million Arizona estate.

    Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>When you have such a beautiful water view, let nature be your artwork. Then you can opt for 3D art, like the unique sculpture seen in this <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1189-gxr9xf/0-se-corner-of-scenic-and-9th-carmel-ca-93923" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$18.5 million Carmel-by-the-Sea property;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$18.5 million Carmel-by-the-Sea property</a>.<br></p>
    When you have such a beautiful water view, let nature be your artwork. Then you can opt for 3D art, like the unique sculpture seen in this $18.5 million Carmel-by-the-Sea property.

    Russell Abraham for Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>You don't have to live by the ocean to enjoy the perks of floor-to-ceiling windows. In this <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-971-ghg4r2/3-n-tweed-blvd-upper-grandview-ny-10960" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$2.4 million New York property;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$2.4 million New York property</a>, the forest views create a cozy cabin feel. </p>
    You don't have to live by the ocean to enjoy the perks of floor-to-ceiling windows. In this $2.4 million New York property, the forest views create a cozy cabin feel.

    Jump Visuals/Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>Floor-to-ceiling windows are especially gorgeous in a dining room, like in this <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1187-4qe6gf/1859-bel-air-road-bel-air-los-angeles-ca-90077" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$68 million Bel Air space;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$68 million Bel Air space</a>. They create an environment unlike any other for a formal dinner party. </p>
    Floor-to-ceiling windows are especially gorgeous in a dining room, like in this $68 million Bel Air space. They create an environment unlike any other for a formal dinner party.

    Nils Timm
  • <p>Sometimes the windows completely speak for themselves. In this <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-498-3zym8j/4-linda-lane-darien-ct-06820" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$5 million Connecticut house;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$5 million Connecticut house</a>, they serve as a centerpiece for the room. Minimal decor makes the space feel clean, sophisticated, and roomy. </p>
    Sometimes the windows completely speak for themselves. In this $5 million Connecticut house, they serve as a centerpiece for the room. Minimal decor makes the space feel clean, sophisticated, and roomy.

    Dan Milstein/William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>City dwellers can enjoy this feature just as much as countryside homeowners. As this incredible <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1182-ldw7vv/15-east-30th-street-23c-koreatown-new-york-ny-10016" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$3.45 million New York City condo;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$3.45 million New York City condo</a> shows, views of the skyline are just as impressive as any beach. </p>
    City dwellers can enjoy this feature just as much as countryside homeowners. As this incredible $3.45 million New York City condo shows, views of the skyline are just as impressive as any beach.

    Travis Mark for Sotheby's International Realty
  • <p>Statement windows don't have to be reserved for the main rooms. This <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1187-48kh6s/6858-casitas-pass-road-carpinteria-ca-93013" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$20 million California property;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$20 million California property</a> shows just how gorgeous they can be in a hallway. </p>
    Statement windows don't have to be reserved for the main rooms. This $20 million California property shows just how gorgeous they can be in a hallway.

    Simon Berlyn for Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>Especially in beachfront properties, like this <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-87883-y6hzhp/casa-sur-camino-del-pacifico-cabo-san-lucas-bc-23453" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$7.65 million Baja space;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$7.65 million Baja space</a>, windows that open up into the backyard allow you to truly feel the comfort of indoor-outdoor living. <br></p>
    Especially in beachfront properties, like this $7.65 million Baja space, windows that open up into the backyard allow you to truly feel the comfort of indoor-outdoor living.

    Los Cabos Sotheby's International Realty
  • <p>As any homeowner knows, the outside of your property is just as important as the interior. Gardens, especially ones with a unique shape, are becoming a must in the luxury market. Surrounding the entire space in greenery, like with this <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1176-vdwekl/2305-s-flagler-drive-el-cid-west-palm-beach-fl-33401" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$24.9 million Florida house;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$24.9 million Florida house</a>, makes everything brighter. <br></p>
    8. Well-Kept Gardens

    As any homeowner knows, the outside of your property is just as important as the interior. Gardens, especially ones with a unique shape, are becoming a must in the luxury market. Surrounding the entire space in greenery, like with this $24.9 million Florida house, makes everything brighter.

    Pelican Pix for Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>A well-kept yard can also be used for outdoor dining. The hanging plants and wooden decor makes this <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-762-kgjqys/3455-tucker-ranch-road-wilson-wy-83014" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$26 million Wyoming ranch's garden patio;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$26 million Wyoming ranch's garden patio</a> feel like paradise. <br></p>
    A well-kept yard can also be used for outdoor dining. The hanging plants and wooden decor makes this $26 million Wyoming ranch's garden patio feel like paradise.

    Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>It doesn't get more elegant than a garden maze. This <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1180-djsb23/591-riversville-road-backcountry-greenwich-ct-06831" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$18 million Connecticut property;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$18 million Connecticut property</a> has been mowed and trimmed to perfection, resulting in a regal display.<br></p>
    It doesn't get more elegant than a garden maze. This $18 million Connecticut property has been mowed and trimmed to perfection, resulting in a regal display.

    Daniel Milstein and Samuel Rodriguez for Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>Gardens with pathways, like the one seen in the same <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1180-djsb23/591-riversville-road-backcountry-greenwich-ct-06831" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$18 million Connecticut estate;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$18 million Connecticut estate</a>, are picturesque. The planter pots and wooden archways would make anyone want to wander through for days. </p>
    Gardens with pathways, like the one seen in the same $18 million Connecticut estate, are picturesque. The planter pots and wooden archways would make anyone want to wander through for days.

    Daniel Milstein and Samuel Rodriguez for Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>As this <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1187-48kh6s/6858-casitas-pass-road-carpinteria-ca-93013" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$20 million California home;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$20 million California home</a> shows, gardens shouldn't be reserved for just the backyard. The front of the house can be a beautiful spot for towering trees, shrub-lined pathways, and even a trickling fountain.</p>
    As this $20 million California home shows, gardens shouldn't be reserved for just the backyard. The front of the house can be a beautiful spot for towering trees, shrub-lined pathways, and even a trickling fountain.

    Simon Berlyn for Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>Cork spray is a non-toxic and renewable alternative to traditional paint. As seen on the walls of this <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-813-d6k2z5/8635-n-tatum-boulevard-paradise-valley-az-85253" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$4.5 million Arizona house;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$4.5 million Arizona house</a>, it gives the appearance of stucco. Even better? It <a href="https://www.luxuryoutlook.com/luxury-outlook-report-2023/anatomy-of-an-of-the-moment-home" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holds its color for a minimum of 10 to 12 years;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">holds its color for a minimum of 10 to 12 years</a>, is mold-resistant, and doesn't crack. <br></p>
    9. Cork Spray

    Cork spray is a non-toxic and renewable alternative to traditional paint. As seen on the walls of this $4.5 million Arizona house, it gives the appearance of stucco. Even better? It holds its color for a minimum of 10 to 12 years, is mold-resistant, and doesn't crack.

    Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>Several eco-friendly features have made the list, so it's only natural that electric car charging stations do too. The pump is often found inside the garage, like in this <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1192-59kfky/4340-prefumo-canyon-road-san-luis-obispo-ca-93405" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$6 million California home;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$6 million California home</a>. </p>
    10. Electric Car Charging Stations

    Several eco-friendly features have made the list, so it's only natural that electric car charging stations do too. The pump is often found inside the garage, like in this $6 million California home.

    Atlas Imagery / Zach Brown for Sotheby’s International Realty
  • <p>Just because you charge your car there, doesn't mean you can't decorate the space. This <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-3508-48447z/105-w-cowan-drive-crestwood-houston-tx-77007" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$3.8 million Texas property;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">$3.8 million Texas property</a> spruced up its garage with geometric lights and decorative flowers. </p>
    Just because you charge your car there, doesn't mean you can't decorate the space. This $3.8 million Texas property spruced up its garage with geometric lights and decorative flowers.

    TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty
Take a look at the top 2023 luxury home trends—saltwater pools, massage rooms, energy-efficient fireplaces, wine cellars, manicured gardens, and more.

