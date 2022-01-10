The Sopranos Cast: Where Are They Now?

  • <p>Twenty-three years ago, <em>The Sopranos</em> premiered on Jan. 10, 1999. The series heralded a new era of television at the turn of the millennium, and in its time, scored 21 Primetime Emmys, five Golden Globes and two Peabody Awards, among other accolades.</p> <p>Though the diner went dark, a 2021 prequel film, <em>The Many Saints of Newark — </em>starring James Gandolfini's son Michael as a young Tony Soprano — welcomed a new generation of fans and kept interest in the series going.</p> <p>On the anniversary of the HBO epic's premiere, see what the cast is up to now.</p>
  • <p>As a ruthless New Jersey mob boss and duck-loving family man working in "waste management," Gandolfini's Tony Soprano left a lasting legacy as one of the most darkly fascinating characters on TV. </p> <p>Before his big break as Tony, which earned him three Emmys, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and one Golden Globe, the actor had been working for nearly a decade, with small parts in a number of films including 1994's <em>Angie</em>, alongside Aida Turturro, who went on to play his sister Janice in <em>The Sopranos. </em></p> <p>Post-<em>Sopranos</em>, Gandolfini worked as an executive producer on a number of HBO series and films, including <em>The Night Of</em> and <em>Hemingway & Gellhorn. </em>He continued to star heavily in mob dramas, including 2012's <em>Killing Them Softly</em> and 2014's <em>The Drop</em>, released posthumously. </p> <p>Gandolfini <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/james-gandolfini-dead-sopranos-star-was-51/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:died unexpectedly from a heart attack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">died unexpectedly from a heart attack</a> in 2013. He was 51. </p> <p>The actor was married to producer Marcy Wudarski, with whom he shared son Michael, from 1999 to 2002. He later wed actress Deborah Lin in 2008, with whom he welcomed daughter Liliana. </p>
  • <p>Falco had a number of parts in crime and mob dramas before landing the starring role of Tony's wife Carmela, in which she painted a brutal and brilliant portrait of the pair's marital roller coaster. </p> <p>Falco earned three Emmy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Golden Globes for her turn as the OG Jersey housewife. She went on to star as a drug-addicted nurse in <em>Nurse Jackie, </em>which ran from 2009 to 2015 and earned her another Emmy. </p> <p>Since then, Falco — who is mom to two children, son Anderson and daughter Macy, whom she welcomed by adoption in 2005 and 2008, respectively — has starred in several TV series, including <em>Horace and Pete</em>, a stint on <em>Law & Order</em>, <em>Tommy</em> and more.</p> <p>Most recently, she played former first lady Hillary Clinton in 2021's <em>Impeachment: American Crime Story</em>. She is set to star in<em> Avatar 2</em> and <em>3</em>.</p>
  • <p>Before her career-making role as the smart, sassy and incredibly spoiled Meadow, Sigler's biggest role had been starring in a Mariah Carey <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRNdmkH8zrI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:music video" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">music video</a>. Since <i>The Sopranos</i>, she's had a number of roles in film (including 2019's <i>Mob Town</i>) and predominantly on TV, with recurring roles on <i>Entourage</i> (as herself), <i>Ugly Betty, Guys with Kids</i> and most recently, 2021's <i>Big Sky</i>. She currently has several movies in the works, according to IMDB. </p> <p>Sigler was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) at age 20. She recently opened up on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast <i>Me Becoming Mom</i> about <a href="https://people.com/parents/jamie-lynn-sigler-initial-motherhood-fears-amid-multiple-sclerosis-diagnosis-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her fear of motherhood" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her fear of motherhood</a> amid her diagnosis, explaining, "I started to have all these fears of, what if [my child] runs away and I can't catch him?" </p> <p>Sigler shares sons Beau and Jack Adam with husband <a href="https://people.com/tv/jamie-lynn-sigler-and-cutter-dykstras-wedding-all-the-details/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cutter Dykstra" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cutter Dykstra</a>, whom she wed in 2016. She was previously married to A.J. DiScala from 2003 until 2005. </p>
  • <p>A spoiled slacker with an underlying anxiety disorder, Iler's A.J. was always causing trouble in the HBO series. Two years after the show ended, Iler guest starred on an episode of<em> Law & Order</em>, but otherwise stepped away from the spotlight to pursue a career in the professional poker world in Las Vegas. </p> <p>"The only thing I have done since <em>Sopranos</em> is I got called to do jury duty and I didn't want to do jury duty … so twice, to get out of jury duty, I did an episode of <em>Law and Order,</em>" he told <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/sopranos-star-robert-iler-gives-rare-interview-talk-hbo-series-personal-struggles-1294183/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Hollywood Reporter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Hollywood Reporter</em></a> in a rare interview in 2020. He also spoke out about his past battle with substance abuse and addiction, revealing that he was seven years sober at the time. </p> <p>He and Sigler now co-host a podcast, along with YouTuber Kassem G, called <em>Pajama Pants. </em></p>
  • <p>As Tony's psychiatrist, Bracco's character was privy to information — however couched in metaphor or sanitized details — that no one else in his life was. She was nominated for three Golden Globes, three Emmys and three SAG Awards for her turn as Dr. Melfi. Having been in the industry for nearly two decades by the time<em> The Sopranos</em> first aired, Bracco was already famous for her role in another mob picture, 1990's <em>Goodfellas</em>. </p> <p>After the series ended, she narrated the 2011 series <em>I Married a Mobster </em>and starred in<em> Rizzoli & Isles</em> from 2010 to 2016. More recently, she had brief stints on <em>Blue Bloods</em> and <em>Jerk</em>. In 2020, she purchased a home in Sicily for one euro and documented the renovation on the HGTV miniseries <i>My Big Italian Adventure</i>.</p> <p>She currently has two films on the docket, including the Disney+ live action remake of <em>Pinocchio</em>, in which she voices Sofia the Seagull. </p>
  • <p>Imperioli's swaggering, erratic Christopher was one of the show's most iconic characters. Before his turn as Tony's nephew and would-be successor, which earned him an Emmy and two SAG Awards, Imperioli starred as Spider in <em>Goodfellas</em>. </p> <p>In the decades since, he's continued to work on both the small and big screen, with a focus on detective roles (he played one in TV shows <em>Life on Mars, Detroit 1-8-7</em> and <em>Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector).</em> He portrayed former Governor Andrew Cuomo in an episode of Ben Stiller's <em>Escape at Dannemora, </em>and recently starred in an episode of HBO's <em>White Lotus. </em>He reprised the role of Christopher as the narrator for the <em>Sopranos</em> prequel, 2021's <em>The Many Saints of Newark. </em></p> <p>Imperioli co-hosts the <em>Talking Sopranos</em> podcast with former costar Steve Schirripa (who played Bobby Baccalieri); the pair also wrote a book together, 2021's <em>Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos</em>.</p>
  • <p>de Matteo earned an Emmy for her heart-wrenching turn as Christopher's girlfriend-turned-fiancée-turned-FBI-informant. After her time on <em>The Sopranos</em>, she took on the role of Gina Tribbiani, Joey Tribbiani's sister, in his eponymous <em>Friends</em> spinoff from 2004 to 2006.</p> <p>She's since landed a number of roles on other popular TV series, including <em>Desperate Housewives, Sons of Anarchy</em>, <em>A Million Little</em> <em>Things</em> and more. </p> <p>The actress currently co-hosts a podcast, <em>Made Women</em>, with longtime friend Chris Kushner, which often delves into behind-the-scenes moments from <em>The Sopranos</em>. The co-hosts also launched a mob-themed wine, Gangster Goddess Broad-Cast Pinot Noir.</p>
  • <p>Paulie "Walnuts" was one of Tony's right-hand men as a captain and later, a particularly violent underboss in the DiMeo crime family. Sirico, along with many of his <em>Sopranos</em> costars, also previously starred in <em>Goodfellas</em>. </p> <p>He's since appeared in a handful of short films, with his most notable roles being in Woody Allen's <em>Café Society</em> (2016) and <em>Wonder Wheel</em> (2017). He also began doing voice work on <em>Family Guy</em>, voicing the family dog Vinny from 2013 to 2016. </p> <p>Sirico is set to star alongside former <em>Sopranos</em> alum Vincent Pastore an upcoming mob comedy, <em>All Mobbed Up. </em>The pair previously reunited for 2018's<em> Sarah Q. </em></p>
  • <p>Another member of Tony's inner circle, Van Zandt's Silvio eventually became the mob boss's consigliere, or advisor. He's continued to tap into mafia-related roles, including as a New York mob boss in <em>Lilyhammer</em>, a Norwegian-American series (2012 to 2014), and in 2019's <em>The Irishman</em> (alongside Al Pacino himself, who Silvio <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=si4rMCJBD3E" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:often impersonated" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">often impersonated</a>).</p> <p>Offscreen, Van Zandt is most famous as "Little Steven," the guitarist of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. He also published a memoir, <em>Unrequited Infatuations</em>, in 2021. </p>
  • <p>While his time on the show was briefer than many of the other members of Tony's inner circle, Pastore's 'Big Pussy' — named for his character's early career as a cat burglar — had a lasting impact. </p> <p>Pastore has more than 180 acting credits to his name, including a stint on <em>General Hospital</em> in 2008, a slew of film appearances and a more recent role in 2019's <em>Wu-Tang: An American Saga.</em></p> <p>Pastore, who also his own line of pasta sauce, currently has 11 movies in the works, according to IMDb, including <em>All Mobbed Up</em>, alongside Sirico. </p>
  • <p>Chianese got his start as Johnny Ola in <em>The Godfather Part II </em>(1974), before famously portraying Tony's Uncle Junior, a mentor who is the technical head of the family for much of the series. </p> <p>After <em>Sopranos</em>, Chianese landed roles in HBO's <em>Boardwalk Empire</em> from 2011 to 2013, CBS' <em>The Good Wife</em> from 2012 to 2015 and most recently, on NBC's <em>The Village</em> (2019).</p> <p>Chianese, who celebrated his 90th birthday in 2021, has also released two albums (2001's <em>Hits</em> and 2003's <em>Ungrateful Heart</em>) and one memoir (2018's <em>Twelve Angels: The Women Who Taught Me How to Act, Live, and Love</em>). </p>
  • <p>Turturro began acting in the late '90s, with roles in films including <em>Sleepers</em> (1996) and <em>Deep Blue Sea</em> (1999) before her big break as Tony's narcissistic and drama-rousing elder sister Janice.</p> <p>In the years since, she's made appearances in a handful of TV shows and movies, guest starring on <em>Law & Order: Special Victims Unit</em> a number of times from 2013 to 2021, and landing a recurring role on NBC's mob drama <em>The Blacklist</em> from 2017 to 2021. </p>
