Sophisticated Stationery for Stocking Your Desk
Perfect for this season's correspondence, thank-you notes, and holiday greetings.
There are few things more personal or moving than receiving a handwritten thank-you note. In the era of everything being digital, virtual, and immediate, the charm of a letter that a friend took the time to sit down and write by hand feels somewhat like an anomaly—and something to be treasured. Whether it's a thank you to a host or just a note to let someone know you are thinking of them, here are the most elegant and lovely stationery designs for sending out your writings in style.
